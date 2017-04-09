Разработка и внедрение образовательного сервиса МТС Команда CASEBUSTERS Who you gonna call if YOUR business fall?! Азаров ...
4 3 3 20202018 18,4 20192017 28,5 Реализация проекта позволит добиться 13% активных пользователей и 8% выручки от общего р...
ВЭБ Инновации (Москва) Globallab 0,4 0,6 0,9 1,3 1,7 2,2 2,8 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Рынок онлайн-образования в...
1500 4000 1300 22100 Puzzle English Busuu Lingualeo English Live Источники: Openbusiness, English Live, Lingualeo, Busuu, ...
Мобильное приложение для изучения английского на основе виртуальной реальности позволит занять новую нишу на рынке онлайн ...
Использование различных каналов продвижения и применение модели freemium позволят достичь максимального эффекта в привлече...
0,09 0,34 0,52 0,95 4,73 5,67 6,52 7,30 2017 2018 2019 2020 активные пользователи приложения (млн.чел.) всего активных пол...
CASEBUSTERS Азаров Денис Бондарева Ангелина Наумов Александр Полун Дмитрий Университет ИТМО Факультет менеджмента СПбГУ Фа...
Приложение 1. Емкость рынка (market sizing). Сегментация Географическое местоположение: Россия. Плотность заселения: город...
2017 2018 2019 2020 Запуск приложения: 6 200 000,00 ₽ Разработка 6 000 000,00 ₽ Стартовый контент 200 000,00 ₽ Развитие и ...
IC затраты за период накопленные затраты доходы за период накопленный доход CF NOPAT коэф.дис контиров ания. DCF 2017 52 1...
• Дифференциация продуктов • Диверсификация деятельности 1 • Выделение команды со 100% вовлеченностью • Введение поощрител...
Cls2017 bis-casebusters-dada 1

  1. 1. Разработка и внедрение образовательного сервиса МТС Команда CASEBUSTERS Who you gonna call if YOUR business fall?! Азаров Денис Бондарева Ангелина Наумов Александр Полун Дмитрий
  2. 2. 4 3 3 20202018 18,4 20192017 28,5 Реализация проекта позволит добиться 13% активных пользователей и 8% выручки от общего рынка онлайн образования к 2020 году Executive summary Образовательный продукт нацелен на людей в возрасте от 15 до 34 лет, изучающих английский язык Потенциальная целевая аудитория1, млн. чел. 1 Наиболее эффективными каналами продвижения является YouTube. В целом, к 2020 году ожидается привлечение 5,5 млн. пользователей 40% 10% 20% 12% 18% 30% YouTube Контекстная реклама Cоц. Сети Образовательны е сайты Новостные сайты Источники: 1 – приложение 1, 2 – приложение 2 , анализ команды Сегментация привлеченных пользователей 5,5 млн клиентов Финансовый результат проекта – выход на самоокупаемость в 1 половине 2019, чистая прибыль за 3 года – 95 млн. руб.2 NPV = 3,78 млн. руб PP = 2,3 годаROI = 1,48 Начало реализации проекта 2017 2018 2020 13% активных клиентов и 8% выручки от рынка 2019 Точка безубыточности Старт маркетинговой компании Расширение контента Расширение контента Мы предлагаем создать мобильное приложение с курсами в виртуальной реальности для изучения английского языка Использование передовых технологий, отвечающих потребностям потребителей 2% 6% 8% 13% 2017 2018 2019 2020 Доля активных пользователей от рынка : Главное преимущество приложения по сравнению с конкурентами: Виртуальная реальность – зарождающийся тренд в онлайн образовании 16%
  3. 3. ВЭБ Инновации (Москва) Globallab 0,4 0,6 0,9 1,3 1,7 2,2 2,8 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Рынок онлайн-образования в РФ характеризируется значительными темпами роста и объемом привлеченных средств. При этом большая часть аудитории проходит курсы английского языка Ожидаемый среднегодовой темп роста российского рынка онлайн- образования будет составлять примерно 25% 1. Предположительно, к 2020 году его объём составит 2,8 млрд. руб. Объём рынка в денежном выражении, млрд. руб. Российский рынок онлайн-образования характеризуется значительным притоком средств. Это говорит о перспективности развития рынка в будущем Education matrix (Гонконг) BeSmart 4 млн. $ Runa Capital (Сан-Франциско) LinguaLeo3 млн. $ Vegas Tech Fund (Лас-Вегас) Chekio 3 млн. $ 2 млн. $ Imperious Group (Москва) Coursmos0.5 млн. $ 78% Слушателей изучают английский язык Цели изучения английского языка у пользователей сильно разнятся, поэтому новому продукту необходим широкий набор курсов. При этом самая популярная модель изучения – гибридная Анализ рынка и аудитории 5213 4728 3029 2933 7725 25-29 20-24 15-19 30-34 Другие Около 67% аудитории онлайн-образования составляют люди возрастом от 15 до 34 лет, причем большинство из них изучают английский 15% 26% 23% 12% 24% Сдача экзамена Карьерное развитие Профессиональ ное развитие Эммиграция Другое Массовые открытые онлайн-курсы Персональные занятия с преподавателем Гибридные модели Размер рынка, люди 15- 34 лет, тыс.чел. 25% Источники: 1 – приложение 1, J’son & Partners
  4. 4. 1500 4000 1300 22100 Puzzle English Busuu Lingualeo English Live Источники: Openbusiness, English Live, Lingualeo, Busuu, Puzzle English Лидеры рынка в направлении английского языка используют одинаковую бизнес-модель, при этом не внедряя в курсы элементы виртуальной реальности Анализ конкурентов У лидеров рынка в сфере английского языка количество активных пользователей сайта за последний месяц колеблется от 150 до 450 тыс. 200 172 381 431 Puzzle English Busuu Lingualeo English Live Количество активных пользователей сайта за последний месяц, тыс. чел. Все лидеры рынка используют одну модель монетизации – Freemium, что говорит о наибольшей эффективности именно этой модели Puzzle English Busuu Lingualeo English Live     Модель Freemium Возможность ознакомиться с продуктом Увеличение выручки Привлечение большего числа пользователей Цены сильно разнятся среди конкурентов. Это связано с разным содержанием и интенсивностью курсов Цена за год обучения, руб. Средняя цена = 7225 руб. Ни один конкурент не использует в своих курсах элементы виртуальной реальности, несмотря на повышенный интерес пользователей к этой теме Puzzle English Busuu Lingualeo English Live     Не используют VR технологии Повышенный интерес пользователей к VR Ни один конкурент не использует VR Возможность для создания нового, востребованного продукта
  5. 5. Мобильное приложение для изучения английского на основе виртуальной реальности позволит занять новую нишу на рынке онлайн образования Мобильное приложение Набор курсов должен отвечать основным целям людей, изучающих английский язык и составлен совместно с ведущими языковыми школами Курсы для начинающих Курсы по грамматике Курсы для путешественников Английский для работы Разговорный английский Для повседневного общения Основные курсы, запланированные при запуске приложения: Источники: CCS Insight, анализ команды Решение основных проблем при изучении английского онлайн – ключ к привлечению аудитории Люди, изучающие английский онлайн, выделяют следующие проблемы: • Отсутствие разнообразия в учебном процессе • Отсутствие практики общения на английском • Невозможность погружения в английскую среду • Отсутствие соревновательной составляющей (человеку не с кем себя сравнивать) Изучение английского языка с помощью технологий виртуальной реальности способно преодолеть существующие проблемы Концепция: Курсы английского в очках виртуальной реальности • Система рейтингов • Режим общения с другими пользователями • Инструкция по создания собственных VR-очков Особенности: Возможность использовать собственные VR-очки Возможность заказать и забрать очки в любом из салонов МТС К 2020 году доля рынка приложения составит около 25% от общего объема онлайн образования английского языка. Ключевой драйвер роста – проникновение VR технологий в повседневную жизнь 5% 10% 16% 25% 20 35 56 72 2017 2018 2019 2020 Кол-во проданных VR очков (млн.ед.) Доля рынка онлайн образования английского языка в России (%) Решения:  Использование новых форматов обучения  Таблица рейтинга результатов  Применение передовых технологий в составлении курсов  Режим общения с другими пользователями Для старта планируется разработать около 12 курсов
  6. 6. Использование различных каналов продвижения и применение модели freemium позволят достичь максимального эффекта в привлечении новой аудитории и ее удержании Маркетинг Источники: анализ команды, приложение Так как основа приложения – новая современная технология, мы предлагаем использовать для продвижения интернет-ресурсы К 2020 году мы планируем привлечь 5,5 миллионов пользователей со среднегодовым темпом после 2017 г. - 88% 2017 826 980 2018 1 819 359 +88% 2019 3 260 291 2020 5 501 739 Расходы на маркетинг в первый год ≈ 9,5 млн К 2020 году снизятся до 900 тыс. руб./год* Youtube Контекстная реклама Новостные сайты Соц. Сети Образовательные сайты Наша модель монетизации предлагает наличие бесплатного контента, а в дополнение к нему – основные платные VR-курсы • Youtube • Соц. Сети (ВК, Инстаграм) Инструменты маркетинга направлены на: Каналы продвижения: Эффективность канала: • Контекстная реклама • Новостные сайты про технологии, бизнес и пр. (meduza.ru, vc.ru ,cnews.ru, habrahabr.ru, и др.) • Публичные образовательные ресурсы (teachpro.ru, newseducation.ru и др.) Мужчины и женщины от 15 до 34 лет Активные пользователи интернета Стремятся к знаниям Открыты к новому Упражнения на грамматику, лексику, чтение, аудирование Различные VR-курсы 1 курс - 20 уроков Средняя стоимость курса = 500 руб. Привлечение клиентов + более дешевое наполнение сайта до полноценной платформы Основной приток средств, инновационность, конкурентное преимущество 1 урок – интерактивное занятие в свободном режиме + тест на закрепление материала ≈ 40 мин.
  7. 7. 0,09 0,34 0,52 0,95 4,73 5,67 6,52 7,30 2017 2018 2019 2020 активные пользователи приложения (млн.чел.) всего активных пользователей на рынке (млн.чел.) 2017 2018 2019 2020 Инвестиции за 4 годаМероприятие Рекламная кампания Улучшение приложения Расширение контента Создание первых курсов Запуск приложения Разработка приложения При последовательном выполнении предложенных мероприятий, реализация проекта позволит привлечь 960 тыс. активных пользователей, NPV проекта составит 3,78 млн. руб. Эффект проекта Окупаемость проекта – около 2,5 лет 2017 2018 2019 2020 82,8 -45,7 -54,8 21,1 DCF проекта (млн. руб.) NPV за 4 года – 3,78 млн.руб К 2020 количество активных пользователей составит 13% от рынка Источники: анализ команды, приложение 2 Мероприятия 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 450 500 2017 2018 2019 2020 Доходы (млн.руб.) Общие расходы (млн.руб.) BEP 6 млн. руб. 48,8 млн. руб. 17,4 млн. руб. 197,4 млн. руб. 5 млн. руб.
  8. 8. CASEBUSTERS Азаров Денис Бондарева Ангелина Наумов Александр Полун Дмитрий Университет ИТМО Факультет менеджмента СПбГУ Факультет экономики Высшая школа экономики Факультет экономики Cup SPb 2016 - финал  Modern Trade Code 2016 - полуфинал   Crack Up SturtUP 2016 - финал  UFLL 2017 - полуфинал   Oliver Wyman Impact 2017 - полуфинал Cup Moscow 2016 – HQ 25% azarovdenis@bk.ru +7 911 756 79 13 Высшая школа экономики Факультет экономики bondareva.a@outlook.com +7 981 984 79 09 dmitryan7@gmail.com +7 905 563 03 60 alexandrnaumov8@gmail.com +7 977 103 52 32 ПАО «Банк Зенит» - аналитик- стажёр HR24 Group – ассистент руководителя Who you gonna call?!
  9. 9. Приложение 1. Емкость рынка (market sizing). Сегментация Географическое местоположение: Россия. Плотность заселения: города с населением от 80000 человек. Климат: Нет влияния. Возраст: 5-14, 15-34 лет, 34-54 лет. Пол: Нет деления. Размер семьи: до 5 детей. Жизненный цикл: Взрослые, взрослые с детьми. Доход: средний и выше среднего. Социальный класс: средний класс и выше. Тип характера: активные, креативные люди, желающие исследовать и познавать больше. Интенсивность покупок: средняя и высокая интенсивность. Уровень лояльность: средний и высокий. Географические факторы Демографические факторы Психографические факторы: Поведенческие факторы 2017 2018 2019 2020 возраст численность пользуются онлайн образованием численность пользуются онлайн образованием численность пользуются онлайн образованием численность пользуются онлайн образованием 0-4 9512 0% 0 11414 0% 0 13127 0% 0 14702 0 0 5-9 8218 20% 1644 9862 21% 2071 11341 20% 2268 12702 0 2540 10-14 7254 38% 2757 8705 40% 3482 10011 38% 3804 11212 0 4260 15-19 6731 45% 3029 8077 56% 4523 9289 45% 4180 10403 0 4682 20-24 8445 56% 4729 10134 56% 5675 11654 56% 6526 13053 1 7309 25-29 12412 42% 5213 14894 42% 6256 17129 42% 7194 19184 0 8057 30-34 12219 24% 2933 14663 24% 3519 16862 24% 4047 18886 0 4533 35-39 11098 14% 1554 13318 14% 1864 15315 14% 2144 17153 0 2401 40-44 10220 9% 920 12264 9% 1104 14104 9% 1269 15796 0 1422 45-49 9193 7% 644 11032 7% 772 12686 7% 888 14209 0 995 50-54 10356 2% 207 12427 2% 249 14291 1% 143 16006 0 160 используют онлайн курсы 23628 используют онлайн курсы 28353624 используют онлайн курсы 32606668 используют онлайн курсы 36519468 изучают английский онлайн 16539614 изучают английский онлайн 18193575 изучают английский онлайн 20376804 изучают английский онлайн 22006949 Источники: Росстат, J’son & Partners,анализ команды,
  10. 10. 2017 2018 2019 2020 Запуск приложения: 6 200 000,00 ₽ Разработка 6 000 000,00 ₽ Стартовый контент 200 000,00 ₽ Развитие и сопровождение: 48 830 000,00 ₽ 90 348 000,00 ₽ 87 950 400,00 ₽ 38 217 920,00 ₽ Затраты на создание курсов виртуальной реальности 45 000 000,00 ₽ 83 000 000,00 ₽ 80 000 000,00 ₽ 30 000 000,00 ₽ З.П. команде программистов (1) 2 880 000,00 ₽ 6 048 000,00 ₽ 6 350 400,00 ₽ 6 667 920,00 ₽ Разработка материалов языковыми школами 800 000,00 ₽ 900 000,00 ₽ 1 000 000,00 ₽ 1 200 000,00 ₽ Затртаты на дизайн занятий 150 000,00 ₽ 400 000,00 ₽ 600 000,00 ₽ 350 000,00 ₽ Маркетинг: 9 500 000,00 ₽ 5 700 000,00 ₽ 2 280 000,00 ₽ 912 000,00 ₽ Контекстная реклама 1 425 000,00 ₽ 855 000,00 ₽ 342 000,00 ₽ 136 800,00 ₽ реклама на образовательных сайтах 2 375 000,00 ₽ 1 425 000,00 ₽ 570 000,00 ₽ 228 000,00 ₽ Реклама на YouTube 5 700 000,00 ₽ 3 420 000,00 ₽ 1 368 000,00 ₽ 547 200,00 ₽ 2017 2018 2019 2020 Количество человек, изучающих английский онлайн 16 539 614 18193575,4 20376804,45 22006948,8 Число зарегестрированных пользователей приложения 826981 1819358 3260289 5501737 Число активных пользователей(1) 94 512 340 243 521 707 949 506 Средння стоимость одного набора (с учето проведения скидок) 500 500 500 500 Пользователи, заплатившие за платный контент 16 540 36 387 65 206 110 035 Среднне кол-во приобретенных наборов 3 3 4 4 Выручка 24 809 421,00 ₽ 54 580 726,20 ₽ 130 411 548,47 ₽ 220 069 488,04 ₽ Выручка Затраты Приложение 2. Финансовая модель Источники: анализ команды
  11. 11. IC затраты за период накопленные затраты доходы за период накопленный доход CF NOPAT коэф.дис контиров ания. DCF 2017 52 150 000 12 380 000 12 380 000 24 809 421 24 809 421 -39 720 579 -39 720 579 0,869 -45 678 665 2018 84 300 000 11 748 000 24 128 000 54 580 726 79 390 147 -41 467 273 -41 467 273 0,756 -54 840 469 2019 81 600 000 8 630 400 32 758 400 130 411 548 209 801 695 40 181 148 32 144 918 0,658 21 135 805 2020 31 550 000 7 579 920 40 338 320 220 069 488 429 871 183 180 939 568 144 751 654 0,572 82 762 228 249 600 000 40 338 320 429 871 184 139 932 863 3 378 899 Ставка дисконтирования (кумулятивный метод) Безрисковая ставка (ключевая ставка ЦБ) 10% Страновой риск 1% Риск ненадежности участников проекта - Риск неполучения планируемых доходов 4% Сумма 15% NPV 3 378 898,66 ₽ ROI 1,48 PP 2,36 Приложение 2. Финансовая модель Источники: методические рекомендации по оценке эффективности инвестиционных проектов, анализ команды
  12. 12. • Дифференциация продуктов • Диверсификация деятельности 1 • Выделение команды со 100% вовлеченностью • Введение поощрительной системы Ошибка прогнозирования Нехватка административных ресурсов Срыв сроков внедрения Риски Пути минимизации риска • Аутсорсинг части задач • Выделение наиболее приоритетных задач • Разработка KPI, сверка с фактическим результатом • Разработка альтернатив 2 3 Ухудшение стандартов качества Угрозы со стороны конкурентов Риск потери ноу-хау • Внедрение менеджмента качества • Работа с негативными отзывами4 5 6 • Мониторинг положения дел на рынке • Быстрое реагирование на запросы клиентов Приложение 3. Риски Вероятность возникновения Низкая Средняя Высокая Высокая Серьёзностьпоследствий НизкаяСредняяВысокая 1 2 3 4 5 6 X Критические рискиХ Умеренные риски X Серьезные риски Источники: анализ команды

