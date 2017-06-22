Step by Step of Writing a Review Paper Oluwatosin Dorcas, Babalola
Readiness (Preparation) Excavation (Thorough Search) Viewing (Scheming) Internalization Extraction Writing = REVIEW
STEP 2: EXCAVATION OF MATERIALS FROM SOURCE (Searching)
Short definitions needed to help understand what you are excavating What is research? ● It is a Planned, Designed and Proc...
Identifying your area of Interest ● Your area of interest is that particular problem that fascinates you ● That problem yo...
What to do with your area of interest ➔ Simply search your library for information available in that area of your interest...
Keywords Search tool Let's say my research interest is on reduction of waste in building construction I will search using ...
Specific Search (Filter Search) Specific search can help target a particular aim. Therefore, when running a specific searc...
Search documentation Documentation is very important What do i need to document? ● Write down the number of search result ...
Note: searching may be required until you finish writing, but proper documentation will not make it confusing
Further Note: It may be important for you to download articles after going through the title and abstract of any publicati...
We can only learn if we do, start you search immediately…………………. Thanks
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Step 2 of writing a review paper ecavation from source

4 views

Published on

this is a PDF version

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
4
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Step 2 of writing a review paper ecavation from source

  1. 1. Step by Step of Writing a Review Paper Oluwatosin Dorcas, Babalola
  2. 2. Readiness (Preparation) Excavation (Thorough Search) Viewing (Scheming) Internalization Extraction Writing = REVIEW
  3. 3. STEP 2: EXCAVATION OF MATERIALS FROM SOURCE (Searching)
  4. 4. Short definitions needed to help understand what you are excavating What is research? ● It is a Planned, Designed and Procedural means of solving an identified problem through Data Gathering or Acquisition ● No problem, no research ● Research is suppose to add to existing Knowledge ● Researchers look for problems to solve What is a Data? ● Data are available information as regard a certain event (Problem) ● It is an observed outcome of an event investigated ● It is has measure
  5. 5. Identifying your area of Interest ● Your area of interest is that particular problem that fascinates you ● That problem you see clearly and feel you need to solve For example: a tailor is likely to see a loose button on a shirt on time. A designer see a design in almost every mistake, because he his on a lookout for new, innovative and creative design always. Therefore you first have to know what interest you. ● Your mentors can also suggest an area of interest to you
  6. 6. What to do with your area of interest ➔ Simply search your library for information available in that area of your interest and download. ➔ There are two kind of library which are: 1. Online Libraries. Examples are: German National Library, Higher Education Academy, EBSCO, Emerald, Springer, Google Scholar, Sage, SCOPUS and others 2. Offline Libraries: Libraries in higher institutions, State and Federal Libraries and others, built and stock up with Hard copy publications
  7. 7. Keywords Search tool Let's say my research interest is on reduction of waste in building construction I will search using some keywords such as: 1. Waste reduction 2. Building waste reduction 3. Building construction waste reduction, and others In using keywords you can substitute words with their synonyms for more search result for instance “minimization” can be used instead of “reduction” Note: document every process
  8. 8. Specific Search (Filter Search) Specific search can help target a particular aim. Therefore, when running a specific search, the aim is added to the search. This help in streamlining the research from generic to specific It may be based on: 1. A definite period of time (let's say from 2007 to 2017) 2. A particular location or region (Africa, Nigeria, Osogbo, United Kingdom, Chile and such) 3. A needed author's publication 4. A particular field (example: environmental chemistry Adopting my area of interest from the last slide, search can be done using “building waste reduction Nigeria” as keyword search. Note: Most Online Libraries have filters at either the side bar or the upper bar which could help you narrow down the search. Some even have advance search options where more than two searches can be done at the same time using the words “and”. “Or” and “not”.
  9. 9. Search documentation Documentation is very important What do i need to document? ● Write down the number of search result that comes with each keywords construct used ● Note down the library from which the articles was searched from ● Document the numbers of articles downloaded per search ● It is advisable as you begin your search, to open a folder on your Computer, Tab or Phone used, named according to your area of interest and download directly into this folder ● It is also advisable for you to have subfolders in the folder opened above which can be named based on days of downloads or better libraries you are downloading from
  10. 10. Note: searching may be required until you finish writing, but proper documentation will not make it confusing
  11. 11. Further Note: It may be important for you to download articles after going through the title and abstract of any publication, so you avoid downloading irrelevant materials
  12. 12. We can only learn if we do, start you search immediately…………………. Thanks

×