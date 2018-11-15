Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
New era of customizing site provisioning Olli Jääskeläinen, Sulava
Olli Jääskeläinen MVP, MCM, MCT Office 365 & SharePoint User Group Finland Organizer Lead architect, Collaboration & AI Tw...
The new era of site provisioning • Short history of custom site provisioning • Themes, site scripts and site designs • Tri...
Short history of custom site provisioning New era of customizing site provisioning
Out of the box has never been enough We need to: Create different types of sites Apply company branding Apply company meta...
Typical customized provisioning solution Site order Approval Provisioning Notification Title Type Users Technical approval...
More than just site provisioning Discover SharePoint Home Search based Graph based Lifecycle Ownership Governance Active u...
Site Provisioning techniques Site Definitions - Onet.xml 2007 Web Templates - XML, Event handlers 2010 Remote Provisioning...
Themes, site scripts, and site designs New era of customizing site provisioning
Themes, site scripts and site designs Apply to modern SharePoint Online sites only! Team sites - Office 365 Groups, can be...
Themes Theme Generator https://developer.microsoft.com/en-us/fabric#/styles/themegenerator PowerShell Add-SPOTheme Example...
Site Scripts Site Script is JSON definition that describes actions and sub-actions https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/sharep...
• Creating and modifying site scripts - Demo-O365ConnectSiteScripts.ps1  Contract documents - Demo-O365ConnectSiteScripts...
Site Scripts: what is currently missing? Pages, web parts and other content available through triggerFlow action via Azure...
Site Designs Site Designs allow different types of Team and Communication sites to be created Each Site Design can have on...
Site Script/Design PowerShell Add/Get/Set/Remove-SPO/PnPSiteScript Add/Get/Set/Remove-SPO/PnPSiteDesign Invoke-SPO/PnPSite...
• Create and modify site designs - Demo-O365ConnectSiteDesigns.ps1 - Site Designs in practice Demo
Summary so far… CAN Apply theme Apply logo to communications site Assign permissions to static set of principals, set exte...
Triggering Flow to Start Azure Function New era of customizing site provisioning
Starting Flow from Site Scirpt Trigger a flow from Site Script using triggerFlow action Full details available at https://...
• Triggering a Flow to start Azure function Demo: Site with PnP Provisioning
Customizing site/teams creation using PowerApps & Flow New era of customizing site provisioning
Why customize site creation requests? To collect additional data concerning the site. Requests need to be approved. To con...
How about creating Teams? Microsoft Graph API for creating a Team is in beta and does not currently support Application pe...
• PowerApps and Flow in site provisioning Demo
Recommendations New era of customizing site provisioning
Recommendations Site designs, site scripts and PnP provisioning is the future-proof way to go. In new site provisioning so...
Other Site Provisioning sessions today Site templates, Site Life Cycle management and Modern SharePoint Albert-Jan Schot, ...
New era of customizing site provisioning
New era of customizing site provisioning
New era of customizing site provisioning
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

New era of customizing site provisioning

14 views

Published on

Office 365 Connect 2018

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

New era of customizing site provisioning

  1. 1. New era of customizing site provisioning Olli Jääskeläinen, Sulava
  2. 2. Olli Jääskeläinen MVP, MCM, MCT Office 365 & SharePoint User Group Finland Organizer Lead architect, Collaboration & AI Twitter: @_opax
  3. 3. The new era of site provisioning • Short history of custom site provisioning • Themes, site scripts and site designs • Trigger Flow to start Azure Function • Customizing site/teams creation with PowerApps and Flow • Recommendations
  4. 4. Short history of custom site provisioning New era of customizing site provisioning
  5. 5. Out of the box has never been enough We need to: Create different types of sites Apply company branding Apply company metadata Create a site directory Fulfill custom business requirements
  6. 6. Typical customized provisioning solution Site order Approval Provisioning Notification Title Type Users Technical approval Business approval Site Metadata Libraries and Lists Pages Notify owners
  7. 7. More than just site provisioning Discover SharePoint Home Search based Graph based Lifecycle Ownership Governance Active use Passive phase Archival Deletion Ownership through lifecycle Usage Compliance
  8. 8. Site Provisioning techniques Site Definitions - Onet.xml 2007 Web Templates - XML, Event handlers 2010 Remote Provisioning - CSOM/REST 2013 SharePoint PnP Provisioning / PowerShell 2014/2015 Site scripts and site designs 2018
  9. 9. Themes, site scripts, and site designs New era of customizing site provisioning
  10. 10. Themes, site scripts and site designs Apply to modern SharePoint Online sites only! Team sites - Office 365 Groups, can be tied to Team Communication sites – is your new intranet/portal solution
  11. 11. Themes Theme Generator https://developer.microsoft.com/en-us/fabric#/styles/themegenerator PowerShell Add-SPOTheme Example and further guidance by Laura Kokkarinen https://laurakokkarinen.com/how-to-create-a-multicolored-theme- for-a-modern-sharepoint-online-site/
  12. 12. Site Scripts Site Script is JSON definition that describes actions and sub-actions https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/sharepoint/dev/declarative- customization/site-design-json-schema Site Script Verbs cheat sheet createSPList - setTitle, setDescription, addSPField, addSPFieldXml, addSPLookupFieldXml, deleteSPField, addSPView, removeSPView, addContentType, removeContentType, setSPFieldCustomFormatter, associateFieldCustomizer, associateListViewCommandSet createSiteColumn, createSiteColumnXml createContentType - addSiteColumn, removeSiteColumn addNavLink, removeNavLink, applyTheme, setSiteLogo1), joinHubSite, installSolution, associateExtension, triggerFlow, setRegionalSettings, addPrincipalToSPGroup, setExternalSharingCapability 1) Communication Site only
  13. 13. • Creating and modifying site scripts - Demo-O365ConnectSiteScripts.ps1  Contract documents - Demo-O365ConnectSiteScripts2.ps1  Trigger a Flow Demo
  14. 14. Site Scripts: what is currently missing? Pages, web parts and other content available through triggerFlow action via Azure Function Special things like fine tuning permissions on lists and libraries, IRM settings, document templates, …
  15. 15. Site Designs Site Designs allow different types of Team and Communication sites to be created Each Site Design can have one or more associated Site Scripts Site Designs can be targeted to specific groups of people Default design will be applied to sites created from other interfaces (such as Teams) or PowerShell
  16. 16. Site Script/Design PowerShell Add/Get/Set/Remove-SPO/PnPSiteScript Add/Get/Set/Remove-SPO/PnPSiteDesign Invoke-SPO/PnPSiteDesign -To apply to existing sites -To apply site designs when out-of-the-box UX is not in use Get/Grant/Revoke-SPO/PnPSiteDesignRights -For example to only allow Project managers to create Project sites
  17. 17. • Create and modify site designs - Demo-O365ConnectSiteDesigns.ps1 - Site Designs in practice Demo
  18. 18. Summary so far… CAN Apply theme Apply logo to communications site Assign permissions to static set of principals, set external sharing Modify navigation Create content types, columns, lists and libraries Install solutions and add extensions CAN’T Create pages, web parts and content Fine-tune list permissions and set other special settings
  19. 19. Triggering Flow to Start Azure Function New era of customizing site provisioning
  20. 20. Starting Flow from Site Scirpt Trigger a flow from Site Script using triggerFlow action Full details available at https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/sharepoint/dev/declarative- customization/site-design-pnp-provisioning
  21. 21. • Triggering a Flow to start Azure function Demo: Site with PnP Provisioning
  22. 22. Customizing site/teams creation using PowerApps & Flow New era of customizing site provisioning
  23. 23. Why customize site creation requests? To collect additional data concerning the site. Requests need to be approved. To control who can create sites. Enforce naming conventions in site names and urls.
  24. 24. How about creating Teams? Microsoft Graph API for creating a Team is in beta and does not currently support Application permissions or admin consent, but it allows Teams creation with user consent. MicrosoftTeams PowerShell module is in preview (0.9.5) and somewhat inconsistent, but it does allow you to create teams.
  25. 25. • PowerApps and Flow in site provisioning Demo
  26. 26. Recommendations New era of customizing site provisioning
  27. 27. Recommendations Site designs, site scripts and PnP provisioning is the future-proof way to go. In new site provisioning solutions, site designs are the primary choice. Use Flow triggered Azure Functions to further extend site/teams customization. Learn: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/sharepoint/dev/declarative-customization/site-design-overview PowerShell source code: https://github.com/ollij/Demos/tree/master/O365Connect-powershell
  28. 28. Other Site Provisioning sessions today Site templates, Site Life Cycle management and Modern SharePoint Albert-Jan Schot, Room A, 3:15 pm – 4:15 pm Taking Modern Provisioning to the next level Erwin van Hunen, Room A, 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm

×