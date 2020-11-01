Successfully reported this slideshow.
ANALYSE DE 16 PLATEFORMES ÉVÉNEMENTIELLES Comment choisir sa plateforme événementielle ? Tout dépend de votre budget, de v...
Evénements hybrides • Set up rapide • Salles virtuelles • Intégrable à plateformes streaming • Très facile à paramétrer Ev...
Evénements networking, conférences et exposition • Matchmaking assisté par IA • Agenda conférences • Streaming des session...
Analyse des plateformes virtuelles

Comparatif des plateformes événementielles vrituelles selon différents critères. Ergonomie, fonctionnalités, installation, formats d'événement, design

Published in: Business
Analyse des plateformes virtuelles

  1. 1. ANALYSE DE 16 PLATEFORMES ÉVÉNEMENTIELLES Comment choisir sa plateforme événementielle ? Tout dépend de votre budget, de votre projet et de votre expertise informatique. Certaines plateformes conviennent davantage au format conférence, quand d’autres ciblent plutôt l’exposition en ligne, le networking ou le lancement de produits. Soyez extrêmement attentif au choix de votre plateforme. Il en va de la réussite de votre événement. Critères à prendre en compte : les fonctionnalités, l’UX, l’intégration, la qualité du design, le prix, le set up technique, l’assistance… Tour d’horizon des plateformes du marché. Marques Type d’événements Avantages Salons virtuels • Customisation de stands • Présentation et démos produits • Multi-langues • Analytics • Expositions 3D Evénements hybrides et virtuels avec possibilité d’héberger des sessions en parallèle • Custom Branding • Partage Réseaux Sociaux • Promotion et vente conférences • Outils d’engagement • Agenda participants Evénement Corporate • Intégrable à votre CRM • Durée événements modulables Conférences et Networking • Idéal pour débuter • Partage informations participants • Intégrable à CRM • Plateforme multiservices( streaming, networking, sponsoring…) Larges événements virtuels avec forte composante networking et business • Live Q&A • Webinars • Video conferencing • Expositions 3D • Pas intégrable à CRM Evénement simple comme des lancements de produits ou conférences • Expositions 3D • Chat • Analytics • Intégrable avec solutions webcasting • Pas intégrable à CRM
  2. 2. Evénements hybrides • Set up rapide • Salles virtuelles • Intégrable à plateformes streaming • Très facile à paramétrer Evénements produit, exposition et gestion de communautés • Expositions virtuelles • Chat • Intégrable à solutions tierces • Social Media Marketing • Custom Branding Evénements à gros budget • Set up rapide • Custom Events • Applications mobiles • Site web • Webinars • Vidéo chat • Meeting • Gamification • Communités en ligne • Intégrable à CRM et solutions tierces Evénements networking et interactifs • Interface facile à utiliser • Conversations one to one • Pas intégrable Evénements networking, business et interactifs • Stands virtuels avec retrait lead • CMS intégré • Intégrable à CRM et solutions tierces • Analytics • Offres commerciales modulables Larges événements virtuels, networking et exposition • Outils interactifs • Chat • Sondages • Visio conférences • Wish List des participants • Pas intégrable Evénements networking • Transfert de données facile • Exposition virtuelle • Chat • Webinars • Custom branding • Anaytics • Intégrable à CRM
  3. 3. Evénements networking, conférences et exposition • Matchmaking assisté par IA • Agenda conférences • Streaming des sessions • Chat et messagerie • Visio conférence • Pages sponsors • Analytics • Intégrable à CRM Evénements conférences • Interface facile à utiliser • Streaming de conférences • Conversations one to one • Intégrable à CRM Larges événements virtuels avec forte composante networking et business • Custom Events • Applications mobiles • Site web • Webinars • Vidéo chat • Meeting one to one • Lounges • Outils interactifs • Intégrable à CRM et solutions tierces Retrouvez conseils, astuces et idées sur www.valuexchange.fr Un projet ou une question sur les événements virtuels contactez-vous : contact@valuexchange.fr

