Signalement commissariat de police du havre 13072020 sent

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
  1. 1. 13/07/2020 Signalement commissariat de police sent | Cooperation-iws.com blog https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?p=4721 1/3 Cooperation-iws.com blog A site from Cooperation-iws.com Signalement commissariat de police sent Cooperation-iws.com Olivier Avenel 6 rue René Coty 76290 Montivilliers 0783167032 cooperationiwseu@gmail.com Madame, Monsieur, Je suis dans l’obligation de vous envoyer un nouveau rapport de menace ce jour depuis les courriers envoyés entre avril 2019 et janvier 2020 au procureur de la république du tribunal de grande instance du Havre car la situation dans mes locaux relève toujours de plusieurs infractions ou délits à l’égard de moi même et des personnes de mon entourage. On note que l’Article 434-1 du code pénal nous impose de signaler une situation qui par le préjudice peut être assimilée à un crime malgré que dans le cas précis décrit dans les courriers envoyés concernant la situation au 6 rue René Coty 76290 Montivilliers il n’y ait pas de contact avec les services d’urgence. Suite à des signalements à ce formulaire internet pour le commissariat de Police du Havre ainsi que des signalements au formulaire internet de l’IGPN depuis n juin 2020, je suis dans l’obligation de procéder à de nouveaux signalement dans le cadre d’un recrutement sectaire avec exploit du diagnostic psychiatrique par une organisation militaire ou paramilitaire avec présomption de nationalité française. Le 11/07/2020 vers 15h03 au 6 rue René Coty 76290 Montivilliers, présence d’hallucinations auditives venant d’une implantation d’hypnotiseurs voisine sur les réactions des autorités françaises face au signalement à l’IGPN envoyé vers 14h Le 11/07/2020 vers 15h27 au 6 rue René Coty 76290 Montivilliers, présence d’hallucinations auditives venant d’une implantation d’hypnotiseurs voisine sur l’analyse de la préparation de la mise à jour du code
  2. 2. 13/07/2020 Signalement commissariat de police sent | Cooperation-iws.com blog https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?p=4721 2/3 source du prototype Umbrella-ds.com en attente Le 12/07/2020 entre 8h00 et 9h30 au 6 rue René Coty 76290 Montivilliers, présence de sondes télépathiques anales venant d’une implantation d’hypnotiseurs voisine associée à un recrutement sectaire et un tra c médical Le 12/07/2020 vers 9h50 au 6 rue René Coty 76290 Montivilliers, présence d’agression médicale par téléportation dans la région du coeur venant d’une implantation d’hypnotiseurs voisine associée à un recrutement sectaire et un tra c médical Depuis le 11/07/2020 au 6 rue René Coty 76290 Montivilliers, présence de douleur dans la région dorsale de la colonne vertébrale associée à une opération non o cielle en 2009 à Doussard par une organisation s’étant installé à côté de mes locaux et qui coïncide avec les signalements à l’IGPN ou au commissariat de Police du Havre.  Le 13/07/2020 vers 8h40 au 6 rue René Coty 76290 Montivilliers, présence d’agression par téléportation dans la région de internet du cerveau au niveau de la nuque d’une implantation d’hypnotiseurs voisine associée à un recrutement sectaire et un tra c médical Facebook Twitter Google+ Viadeo LinkedIn Digg StumbleUpon Weibo E-mail VKontakte This entry was posted in CIA, NSA, DGSI, DRM report, Hypnotiser level weapons report, Legal claims, schizophrenia sociology report, Sects sociology report, Sport, Story board on 13 July 2020 [https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?p=4721] .
  3. 3. 13/07/2020 Gmail - Formulaire de contact police nationale - gendarmerie nationale https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0?ik=171679fccd&view=pt&search=all&permmsgid=msg-f%3A1672083565498029847&simpl… 1/1 Cooperation-iws dot com Olivier Avenel <cooperationiwseu@gmail.com> Formulaire de contact police nationale - gendarmerie nationale noreply@interieur.gouv.fr <noreply@interieur.gouv.fr> 13 juillet 2020 à 08:52 À : cooperationiwseu@gmail.com Formulaire de contact police nationale - gendarmerie nationale Nous avons bien reçu les informations que vous nous avez transmises via le formulaire le 13 juillet 2020 interieur.gouv.fr MINISTÈRE DE L'INTÉRIEUR https://www.interieur.gouv.fr

