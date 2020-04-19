Garden lab report cooperation-iws.com blog - all_19042020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  Telepathic feedback on UK prince This evening I saw a press article on Prince Andrew I tweet on Twitter. The result is telepathic feedback crisis at the ground oor coming from the telepathic sta next door. In the meantime it seems minister Darmanin political communication is working on green space and trees with a press article on 20minutes and which coincide with Olivier Avenel Facebook pro le activity since few weeks and recent activity on bonsai farm. The political communication mimesis racket of Cooperation-iws.com from a press political sta could be detected on several case of Parisian political deciders associated to a human resources management since the Sarkozy mandate. Involved political deciders with press political sta are notably Cedric Villani who bene ciate from the coaching of the team who worked at political philosophy level with me around 2012 2015. This entry was posted in CIA, NSA, DGSI, DRM report, Garden lab, Human resource plani cation report, Internet based ghost political sta report, schizophrenia sociology report, Sects sociology report, Story board on 1 March 2020.
  Castorama problem with invoice this afternoon i went to Castorama Gonfreville for soil internet purchase and for the third Times since six months there was a problem with the invoice of twenty euros. I was obliged to tell the Castorama salary men i was required to sign. In the mean time security people went to check. Castorama Gonfreville salary men are likely connected with Syndicate and this seems to be in crisis due to hypnotiser level weapons genocide detection at Le Havre sent to tribunal de grande instance and twitter. This entry was posted in Garden lab, schizophrenia sociology report, Story board on 25 February 2020. Dji osmo mobile 3 smartphone stabilizer purchase Today we decided to purchase the dji osmo mobile 3 for smartphone. The purchase was balanced with the DJI OSMO POCKET camera. As we did not want to spend big costs on it because of 500 euros accounting amortization limit and because we see professional class hardware with price between 1000 and 3000 euros, we choose the dji osmo mobile 3 to carry our Huawei mate 20 lite . The stabilizer will be used to feed the Cooperation-iws.com Youtube channel and the Umbrella-ds.com Youtube Channel. The spring is coming in the garden and a new Cooperation-iws.com bonsaï lab as sociology lab video recording season will certainly begin when receiving the dji osmo mobile 3 stabilizer. This entry was posted in Bonsaï, Garden lab, Média, Story board, Technology on 16 February 2020.
  New painting nished about Madrid Botanical Garden Past week I nished my rst gurative painting which is a drawing copy of Madrid Botanical Garden photography taken in december 2018. The painting should re ect the state of mind I had, visiting the Botanical Garden. In the mean time this is also displayed as philosophical and meditative concept to artist work on nature. I shal say that the december 2018 visit of the Botanical garden of Madrid was very nice and I remember having telepathic candy in the garden. We also had a very relaxing morning with my mother for the days neighboring Christmas. The Madrid 2018 visit is recorded in this blog and there was assumption to be an intelligence service follow up at Madrid with hypnotiser level weapons exercice. The painting is also an approach to botanical sciences study associated to political sociology which are present in Cooperation-iws.com bonsaï lab at Montivilliers. Madrid Botanical Garden December 2018 https://www.artquid.com/artwork/753789/85439/madrid-botanical-garden-december-2018.html
  This entry was posted in Bonsaï, Buddhism report, Garden lab, Paintings report, Story board on 16 December 2019. Trees cut in garden lab Yesterday and today we call an enterprise to cut the Trees near the Cooperation-iws.com bonsaï farm. The trees grown near a neighboring garage where there is rental of parking. The hypnotiser social network catch by the Cooperation-iws.com activity since 2009 seem to have a reaction this afternoon at Docks Vauban where I am currently having co ea. There is probability the neighboring garage owner évolution seem to produce e ect at Navy and army people level with people crossing at Docks Vauban. This entry was posted in Bonsaï, CIA, NSA, DGSI, DRM report, Garden lab, Hypnotiser level weapons report, schizophrenia sociology report, Sects sociology report, Story board on 3 December 2019. Hypnotiser cannibalism e ect in conjunction with Montivilliers shopping mall visit Today is the second day we get to Leroy Merlin shopping mall of Montivilliers with an internet purchase. We also get to Gonfreville Castorama yesterday. We notice that the soil we purchase saturday evening is not available any more at the Leroy Merlin shop.
  Today there is telepathic assault to the brain energy coming from social network interaction. This is also in coïncidence with Olivier Avenel resume update of monday morning on APEC, Monster, isel alumni, Supelec alumni. The e ect of today is hypnotiser cannibalism giving headache since around 11h30 am. This entry was posted in CIA, NSA, DGSI, DRM report, Garden lab, Human resource plani cation report, Hypnotiser level weapons report, schizophrenia sociology report, Sects sociology report, Story board on 8 October 2019. Do you read me ? From recent evolution of this blog posts feedback, can we say someone read the current blog post despite google analytics show very few visitors. So if you read me I contacted DGSI, Tribunal de grande instance du Havre, de Rouen and Nanterre, I also tried to contact CIA, FBI and MI5 for a case of schizophrenia recruitment at political communication level. Meaning there is serious reason to have a protest on both the eld of activity management and the way this is a mimesis racket based on pension for handicap income. Moreover at Cooperation-iws.com there is potential of several millions euros turnover for the Umbrella-ds.com prototype, the OA Paintings work and the Bonsai farm political sociology lab. Today at Montivilliers I face the crass of french political deciders at both defence industry level and political level leading to actually a kind of civil war on the whole territory managed by special force sta with assumption of disguised genocide. So please, stop the telepathic harassment leading to medical tra c for drugs use, the mimesis racket of a pension for handicap budget and the telepathic rape each evening since several years. You are a war criminal case.
  This entry was posted in CIA, NSA, DGSI, DRM report, Garden lab, Internet based ghost political sta report, schizophrenia sociology report, Story board, UK Mi5 report on 28 July 2019. On the after of the UK embassy contact This sunday evening we notice a black cat crossing in Cooperation-iws.com garden as well as biker with assumption of intelligence identity coming from Mediterranean area crossing in front of the opened windows. We also notice probability of high quantity of gaz in the athmosphear associated to cloudy weather. We had telepathic voice feedback that there is a nuclear arsenal at Le Havre, certainly meaning the secret clearance neighboring Cooperation-iws.com desk. This entry was posted in Chemical Warfare recognition report, CIA, NSA, DGSI, DRM report, Garden lab, Internet based ghost political sta report, Story board on 23 June 2019. Whole le sent to french authorities The whole past week report to Le Havre tribunal de grande instance and gendarmerie was sent past tuesday. Since then we notice a relative peace at the desk with nevertheless telepathic assault in the sunday evening. Today we work to clean Cooperation-iws.com garden lab. We notice that a recent email of search engine optimization blame the current blog publishing.
  This entry was posted in Garden lab, Legal claims, Story board on 8 April 2019. On Cooperation-iws.com position evolution The crisis of past week stopped and these days are quiet at Cooperation-iws.com desk. Despite there are still telepathic handling and assumptions of sedative e ect. We can say there is either still an environmental radiance e ect or hypnotiser level medical care giving sedative e ect. The letter of past week end is arrived at Tribunal de Grande Instance. Those days we need to mention we purchase refurbished Sony Xperia xz smartphone, studio recording headphones, computer processor and fertilizer for our garden. This entry was posted in Dj activity report, Garden lab, Legal claims, Story board on 19 March 2019.
  CIA report Mr, Mrs, Olivier Avenel from the company Cooperation-iws.com This is a threat report on press ghost political sta . Following Cooperation-iws.com letter to french tribunal de grande instance we notice : A press article on Christophe Castaner, ministry of interior talk from the suicide of his father at a TV show. A press article on Marlène Schiappa talks about the merge of terrorism with french manifestations. We also notice that Lidl shopping mall is selling fagus sylvatica trees, meaning there is a probability the business model of a New generation of cooperation-iws.com bonsaï farm trees of fagus sylvatica were watched for marketing strategy sales of Le Havre area shopping mall. This morning was foggy at Montivilliers and there are still telepathic assault to the brain energy of Olivier Avenel. Best Regards Olivier Avenel
  This entry was posted in CIA Report, CIA, NSA, DGSI, DRM report, Garden lab, Story board on 22 February 2019. CIA Report Mr, Mrs, Olivier Avenel from the company Cooperation-iws.com This is a threat report on Nazi intelligence service. Since few days there is a crisis of telepathic assault at 6 rue René Coty 76290 Montivilliers with telepathic ass sensor and diarrhea torture at noon for lunch. This is in conjunction with the resume of Olivier Avenel posting on Apec and Monster job portal as well as instagram and twitter posts dealing about female body in the quest of tness. The threat report at Montivilliers show there is something like a collective intelligence associated with Le Havre training center for merchant navy and university. It has been lethal telepathic threat to turn into vegetative state and there is likely to be brainwashing. I have telepathic feedback of meeting of fascist organisation who usurped masonic organisation, notably coming from Jean Yves Le Drian organisation and telepathic feedback. It has been a security breach on my Google account which was reported by Google security team. Last year my resume sending in the french internet job portals lead also to crisis with assumption of criminality of a network against child, animals and elderly people. There is also assumption there is a conjunction of reaction with Le Havre psychiatric hospital monthly meeting planned this week and which was delayed to next week. I write in my blog the telepathic e ect of the psychiatric hospital meeting at Montivilliers which are available on slideshare. There is also indication the google intelligence management of les notably the images search engine ranking management by an intelligence team displaying intelligence les has a report on my political sociology lab described as a bonsaï farm.
  There is also assumptions there is a reaction of prostitution network on Olivier Avenel les notably at Le Havre and in USA as well as in Israël coming from Cooperation-iws.com activity leading to Ghosn and Strauss Kahn prosecution. There is also assumption there is a telepathic war theater at Montivilliers with intelligence position of several political factions. On the current instagram pro le which is used to exchange information with USA based organisation which seems to have reactions with the followers management and other pro les reactions, the main query of the past days is on body condition because currently Olivier Avenel face a cannibalism leading to a lack of sport practice. Best Regards, Olivier Avenel This entry was posted in Bonsaï, CIA Report, CIA, NSA, DGSI, DRM report, Garden lab, Human resource plani cation report, Israel report, Political deciders dismiss report, schizophrenia sociology report, Sport, Story board on 24 January 2019. On Cooperation-iws.com position evolution
  Since the last CIA contact form and threat report query the position at Montivilliers is relatively quiet. There are nevertheless telepathic ass sensor and light telepathic feedback. What happens since then at Cooperation-iws.com ? We notice instagram probability of reaction to Olivier Avenel account pin up repost of other accounts. The reaction is likely to be coming from USA social network of tness and maybe prostitution activity. We notice french real tv show at Miami actress were interrogated by police on escort activity at their ight arrival. We notice prostitution activity and escort activity probability of reaction coming from Le Havre, female political leader, intelligence female leader and USA social network. We also notice that the free.fr portal press articles deal about subjects close to Cooperation-iws.com CIA threat report and also judgment on Olivier Avenel family meeting of the rst january, notably on remarks on the price of Oa paintings. The threat to contact the le havre extrême right wing for investigations seems to have produce valuable deterrence. We begin since few days new paintings based on acrylic technics as well
  14. 14. 19/04/2020 Garden lab | Cooperation-iws.com blog | Page 2 https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?cat=37&paged=2 6/12 This afternoon I was working in the garden and I had telepathic struggle on Le Havre place and also my assumption of childs. The result Was death penalty threat from military navy and le havre Harbor ma a associated with Cooperation-iws.com awareness of Le Havre place. This is why we sent another CIA contact form query explaining the problem of death penalty threat of military Navy and le havre place. For more info or contact http ://www.cooperation-iws.com Facebook Twitter Google+ Viadeo LinkedIn Digg StumbleUpon Weibo E-mail VKontakte This entry was posted in Childhood and education report, CIA, NSA, DGSI, DRM report, Garden lab, schizophrenia sociology report, Story board on 20 December 2018 [https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/? p=2391] . On Cooperation-iws.com strategic analysis This evening we notice on shapr french defence industry pro le that seem to imitate Cooperation-iws.com strategy in the eld of art and culture associated to IT. This is not the rst time we notice french consulting companies last months reorganization on arts and media at strategic level. We also notice at the beginning of Macron mandate the same association of art and strategy at Political Communication level that was coming from Cooperation-iws.com racket. These elements seems to have mimesis behavior of Cooperation-iws.com since several years, since the Nicolas Sarkozy mandate. We nd Cooperation-iws.com strategic analysis racket in 2018 at : Thales group CEO with similar haircut than Olivier Avenel France presidence and France government political communication in several elds like economics or geopolitics or president or ministry image Thales and french defence industry service company strategy Trump administration political communication Marine Le Pen Political communication France Fnac political book shelves of Le Havre, Annecy and Chambéry Uk prime minister Israeli foreign policies Certainly Israel political communication with a probability of 70% truth
  15. 15. 19/04/2020 Garden lab | Cooperation-iws.com blog | Page 2 https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?cat=37&paged=2 7/12 Eric Zemmour political chronicles Alain Duhamel political chronicles My next door neighbor with the clothes Le Havre university students population on Olivier Avenel les of 2000 years Michèle Alliot Marie 2018 incentives at European parliament the free.fr portal news chronicles the yahoo.fr portal news chronicles the desjardin garden shop of Montivilliers and Yvetôt the Auchan and Leclerc of Montivilliers and Gonfreville … For more info or contact http://Www.cooperation-iws.com Facebook Twitter Google+ Viadeo LinkedIn Digg StumbleUpon Weibo E-mail VKontakte This entry was posted in Childhood and education report, CIA, NSA, DGSI, DRM report, Garden lab, Internet based ghost political sta report, Israel report, Média, Story board, Thales report on 3 October 2018 [https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?p=1923] . On Cooperation-iws.com position evolution Since few weeks we notice that the Yahoo.fr portal press articles subject deal about subjects close to Cooperation-iws.com activity as the free.fr portal has done since several years. The subjects mainly deal about health survey associated to homeland security. This is correlated with the recent YouTube posts of Cooperation-iws.com. We curently also notice a press article about Usa president wife Melania Trump and a gardenning activity in the eld of governmental communication. We need to remember that Cooperation-iws.com owns a garden lab for Political sociology which is actually a bonsaï farm. This could mean the possibility of Cooperation- iws.com political communication work leak to Usa. Cooperation-iws.com has already been solicitated in the past by the Internet ghost Political sta for Usa advise on Political class. At Doussard near Annecy where Olivier Avenel currently stay, there is telepathic assault in the evening to the belly as at Montivilliers. Yesterday evening I threaten to send les to China embassy. This evening there is still telepathic assault after dinner around 17h and this should continue until 23h. For more info or contact http://Www.cooperation-iws.com  
  16. 16. 19/04/2020 Garden lab | Cooperation-iws.com blog | Page 2 https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?cat=37&paged=2 8/12 Facebook Twitter Google+ Viadeo LinkedIn Digg StumbleUpon Weibo E-mail VKontakte This entry was posted in Garden lab, Internet based ghost political sta report, Story board on 30 August 2018 [https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?p=1815] . On Cooperation-iws.com position evolution This afternoon, few times after having sent the claim blog post of this morning on Linkedin social network, I saw a police car in front of my desk going to purchase something at the next door shop. This was in the meantime I had telepathic assault this afternoon giving diarrhea and I protested writing claim. Later in the afternoon my mother who is also under hypnotizer in uence under a less severity told me upset and under pressure that I won’t have a lot of customers for my bonsaï farms because trees su er from heat and I am a bad gardenner. This could probably be understood as the female hypnotizer reaction to the police car duty near my desk. The thing needed to be mentionned. For more info or contact http://www.cooperation-iws.com Facebook Twitter Google+ Viadeo LinkedIn Digg StumbleUpon Weibo E-mail VKontakte This entry was posted in Garden lab, Legal claims, schizophrenia sociology report, Story board on 27 July 2018 [https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?p=1647] . On Cooperation-iws.com position evolution This morning I sold a wheelbarrow from my garden to Leboncoin.fr. When the people who came to buy it opened his wallet I saw he was a not on duty policeman. The a air was concluded with both agreement to buy and sell.  In the mean time I saw telepathic guardianship of Cooperation-iws.com desk were watching the thing and later during noon I had light telepathic assault to the bowels while being under doubt feeling about the les that have been sent to authorities. In the mean time yesterday evening I produced analysis of the Thales organisation position under investigation of european commission. The produced analysis could show possibility of breakdown of Thales deciders notably concerning several points of France homeland security and foreign a airs business.
  17. 17. 19/04/2020 Garden lab | Cooperation-iws.com blog | Page 2 https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?cat=37&paged=2 9/12 Concerning other les corresponding to Cooperation-iws.com claim could be ill treatment analysis of defence industry, army and police salary men leading to suicide. The underlying scheme of european commission investigation could also show a fascist social network cartel in french defence industry and french army coming from the Chirac and Mitterand mandate dismantling that could lead to severe reactions and political and military suicidal tendencies. For more info or contact http://www.cooperation-iws.com   Facebook Twitter Google+ Viadeo LinkedIn Digg StumbleUpon Weibo E-mail VKontakte This entry was posted in Garden lab, Internet based ghost political sta report, Risk survey report, Story board, Thales report on 25 July 2018 [https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?p=1624] . On Cooperation-iws.com position evolution This evening I practiced tness in my garden. I had telepathic agression to the Belly so I decided to wrote a new claim for radiance assault at Cooperation-iws.com desk. The claim will be send in the future when the amount of claims will be su cient and the time would be right. For more info or contact http://www.cooperation-iws.com Olivier Avenel 6 rue René Coty 76290 Montivilliers 0783167032   le 19/07/2018
  18. 18. 19/04/2020 Garden lab | Cooperation-iws.com blog | Page 2 https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?cat=37&paged=2 10/12   Objet: Plainte contre X pour agression de type rayonnement intrusif   Dest: Tribunal de grande instance de Rouen   Madame, Monsieur,   Par le présent courrier je porte à votre connaissance une agression qui s’est déroulée le  19/07/2018 aux alentours de 20h au 6 rue René Coty 76290 Montivilliers. Aux alentours de 20h alors que j’étais en train de faire du sport dans mon jardin j’ai été pris de maux de ventre à l’abdomen correspondant à une présomption de rayonnement d’origine télépathique et aryenne. Le mal de ventre s’est interrompu soudainement lorsque j’ai menacé de porter plainte pour tentative de meurtre. En conséquence je porte plainte contre X pour agression télépathique à l’abdomen ce jour le 19/07/2018 vers 20h au 6 rue René Coty 76290 Montivilliers. Je vous prie d’agréer mes salutations distinguées, Olivier Avenel   Facebook Twitter Google+ Viadeo LinkedIn Digg StumbleUpon Weibo E-mail VKontakte This entry was posted in Garden lab, Legal claims, Sport, Story board on 19 July 2018 [https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?p=1592] . On Cooperation-iws.com position evolution Since having threaten to have a claim for attempt of murder at Cooperation-iws.com desk the position is improving. Yesterday evening we practice meditation without hypnotizer brain assault since a long time. There was nevertheless assault to the bowels with a kind of telepathic ass sensor.
  19. 19. 19/04/2020 Garden lab | Cooperation-iws.com blog | Page 2 https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?cat=37&paged=2 11/12 Yesterday we get to Leclerc Gonfreville shopping mall and we see the same watering hose in the shelves we recently bought for Cooperation-iws.com bonsaï farm. The watering hose is a new kind of extensible hose we bought on Internet. For more info or contact http://www.cooperation-iws.com   ————————————————————————————– Olivier Avenel 6 rue René Coty 76290 Montivilliers olivier.avenel@free.fr 0783167032   le 17/07/2018   Sujet: Plainte contre X pour tentative d’assassinat   Dest: Tribunal de grande instance de Rouen   Madame, Monsieur,   Par le présent courrier je tiens à porter à votre connaissance l’activité d’un groupuscule d’extrême droite situé à côté des bureaux de ma société et associé à un service de renseignement français ou étranger qui s’entraîne dans mes locaux et sur ma personne à des tentatives d’assassinats politiques par des moyens de rayonnement imitant des agressions cardiaques ou des accidents vasculaires cérébraux. Cet exercice de la contrainte de type rayonnement dans mes locaux est associé à une organisation de communication politique qui surveille les activités de mon bureau d’étude et qui semble travailler pour les partis d’extrême droite.
  20. 20. 19/04/2020 Garden lab | Cooperation-iws.com blog | Page 2 https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?cat=37&paged=2 12/12 En conséquence je porte plainte contre X pour tentatives d’assassinat au 6 rue René Coty 76290 Montivilliers ce jour le 17/07/2018 à 20h43. Je vous prie Madame, Monsieur d’agréer mes salutations distinguées, Olivier Avenel Facebook Twitter Google+ Viadeo LinkedIn Digg StumbleUpon Weibo E-mail VKontakte This entry was posted in Buddhism report, Garden lab, Hypnotiser level weapons report, Legal claims, Story board on 19 July 2018 [https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?p=1588] .
  21. 21. 19/04/2020 Garden lab | Cooperation-iws.com blog | Page 3 https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?cat=37&paged=3 1/8 Cooperation-iws.com blog A site from Cooperation-iws.com CATEGORY ARCHIVES: GARDEN LAB On Cooperation-iws.com position evolution This evening at Cooperation-iws.com desk there is telepathic assault in the House with telepathic ass sensor. This is following the neighborhood telepathic guardianship of Cooperation-iws.com desk  debrie ng of Rouen Cour d’appel answer of no investigation. There is also a party in the garden just near Cooperation-iws.com desk. There are telepathic feedback on the Simon wiesenthal center analysis on France nazi organisation, which could lead to assumption to erase the Cooperation-iws.com desk. There is manipulation of hypnotizer of the brain architecture associated to military navy feedback on Le Havre brain formatting. We can say that this evening the hypnotizer watch of Cooperation-iws.com desk is under pressure with analysis of the United States mail letter of Cooperation-iws.com desk. There is clearly a feeling of adversity at Cooperation-iws.com desk with undervascularized area of the brain. For more info or contact http://www.cooperation-iws.com Facebook Twitter Google+ Viadeo LinkedIn Digg StumbleUpon Weibo E-mail VKontakte This entry was posted in CIA, NSA, DGSI, DRM report, Garden lab, Internet based ghost political sta report, Story board on 1 June 2018 [https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?p=1317] .
  22. 22. 19/04/2020 Garden lab | Cooperation-iws.com blog | Page 3 https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?cat=37&paged=3 2/8 On Cooperation-iws.com position evolution Those days Cooperation-iws.com desk sent letter to Rouen and Nanterre Tribunal de grande instance and to FBI headquarters and Rand Corporation in USA. The telepathic assault at Cooperation-iws.com desk cease despite having still sometimes remaining telepathic assault to the belly from a probably medical tra c. As the past days crisis was very severe coming from debrie ng of Le Havre CCI meeting, we relax and have some quiet rest today and yesterday. We had telepathic feedback yesterday that Cooperation-iws.com position could evolve to turnover for the open source projects of operating system and decision system. There are hypnotizer level management of birds in the garden of Cooperation-iws.com desk. For more info or contact http://www.cooperation-iws.com   Facebook Twitter Google+ Viadeo LinkedIn Digg StumbleUpon Weibo E-mail VKontakte This entry was posted in Garden lab, Legal claims, Story board, Umbrella-ds.com french press analytics report on 23 May 2018 [https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?p=1302] . On Cooperation-iws.com procurement This afternoon we get at Leclerc shopping mall to purchase some products for Cooperation-iws.com bonsaï farm. At the shopping mall it seems there was defence industry network from the général De Gaulle as well as french jewish network. I get a telepathic candy from woman in the waiting queue. I am pleased there is such a reaction. This could come from the LinkedIn post of the blog. Cooperation-iws.com is waiting another trees in container purchase and Olivier Avenel is likely to vote for the De Gaulle heritage network. For more info or contact http://Www.cooperation-iws.com
  23. 23. 19/04/2020 Garden lab | Cooperation-iws.com blog | Page 3 https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?cat=37&paged=3 3/8 Facebook Twitter Google+ Viadeo LinkedIn Digg StumbleUpon Weibo E-mail VKontakte This entry was posted in Bonsaï, CIA, NSA, DGSI, DRM report, Garden lab, Story board on 12 May 2018 [https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?p=1201] . On Leboncoin.fr announce This saturday morning we just sold some cleats on the Leboncoin.fr announce. The people came this morning to take the wood. The people were young people with similarities with intelligence couple methodologies. We could attribute Israelian intelligence identity to the couple or Cooperation-iws.com intelligence watch from intelligence farm from Bretagne identity. The talk was fair despite having the feeling of a common knowledge as well as female aryan reaction of acid return to Olivier Avenel advertise on Israelian ag and USA ag on social network that could come from aryan jewish female network (Hillary Clinton, Anne Sinclair) revenge of the DSK a air. The organisation analysis of the talk with the Leboncoin.fr announce purchaser of 30 cleats for 10 euros seems to locate threat coming from USA and french jewish democrats under political in uence and probably socialist a nity. The point needed to be mentioned. For more info or contact http://www.cooperation-iws.com   Facebook Twitter Google+ Viadeo LinkedIn Digg StumbleUpon Weibo E-mail VKontakte This entry was posted in Bonsaï, CIA, NSA, DGSI, DRM report, Garden lab, Israel report, Story board on 12 May 2018 [https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?p=1184] . On Cooperation-iws.com Bonsaï Farm
  24. 24. 19/04/2020 Garden lab | Cooperation-iws.com blog | Page 3 https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?cat=37&paged=3 4/8 Cooperation-iws.com garden owns a Bonsaï farm. Since few days we set a new Leboncoin.fr announce to sell some trees. We notice today at the next door gardenshop that some trees acer palmatum prices have been indexed to those of Cooperation-iws.com garden. From the past we already notice similarity from the Gardenshop Desjardin of Montivilliers and Yvetôt with Cooperation-iws.com garden lab in political sociology on the prices of the trees and on the species of the trees. Explanation is that there is someone who watch Cooperation-iws.com garden activity and report to next door shops of Le Havre in the eld of trees but also in the eld of others selling products notably electronical market. Cooperation-iws.com never had contract and never had income from such a consulting a air for Le Havre shops shelves. It is necessary to mention the coincidence of political communications activities racket of Cooperation-iws.com desk  with the Le Havre shop shelves collective intelligence. For more info or contact http://www.cooperation-iws.com   Facebook Twitter Google+ Viadeo LinkedIn Digg StumbleUpon Weibo E-mail VKontakte This entry was posted in Bonsaï, Garden lab, Internet based ghost political sta report, Legal claims, Story board on 9 May 2018 [https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?p=1123] . On Cooperation-iws.com position evolution Yesteday and today are quiet at Cooperation-iws.com desk. There are remaining telepathic assault to the Belly. Following the fact I found unknown clothes in the garden it seems it has been a reaction from neighborhood which have been denied by the Friendly hypnotizer presence of Cooperation-iws.com desk. I shall say that my work with military recruitment probably from DRM or DGSI began in 2009 with a positive attitude working on strategic analysis and political communication and that there are serious proof of collaboration despite today the relation is sado masochist. The regular telepathic assault at Cooperation- iws.com coming from neighborhood is something I don’t understand, alternating very serious work of government consulting with smashing and cannibalizing of Cooperation-iws.com desk relaxing capital.
  25. 25. 19/04/2020 Garden lab | Cooperation-iws.com blog | Page 3 https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?cat=37&paged=3 5/8 Yesterday evening I had telepathic feedback that the blog has been viewed by authorities of United States. I advertise yesterday at Linkedin on Umbrella-ds.com international agenda analytics and Political Parties observatory analytics. For more info or contact http://www.cooperation-iws.com Facebook Twitter Google+ Viadeo LinkedIn Digg StumbleUpon Weibo E-mail VKontakte This entry was posted in Garden lab, Internet based ghost political sta report, Story board on 7 May 2018 [https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?p=1111] . Measuring the french ma a This saturday evening I am alone in my desk and there is little but lethal kind of telepathic assault. We are examining the les of the blog that are downloadable at http://archives.cooperation-iws.eu From the french ma a measuring we had analyse today coming from Strauss Kahn dismiss, Chirac Dismiss, Khada dismiss, and others a airs of the french republic. We have also analyse of the revolts in contemporary France that take the shape of a smashing of France economy. The point that retain attention today is that we are now measuring the ma a or military navy octopus of Cooperation-iws.com desk guardianship with the Linkedin account e ect on Le Havre network. The Linkedin databases should also be interesting. This afternoon I had telepathic feedback that my nomination is disapproved by a Le Havre female network. While evaluating the counter measure of a Hi Jack of Cooperation-iws.com desk, we notably had telepathic feedback this afternoon of military criminality, we found calling the police but the Rouen Cour d’appel les are in standby, or even calling the United Nations police. Concerning the unknown clothes we found this morning at Cooperation-iws.com desk garden we had telepathic information that it has been a reaction from Cooperation-iws.com desk guardianship with Police. We notably heard that there is Police in the street. This is not a problem for Cooperation-iws.com desk who has no problem with law until today. This should be even a reassuring point. Concerning the french ma a measuring nightmare we have analyse on nazi sect that try to exploit France governmental organisation to turn to dictatorship. The France dictatorship has already been obvious since the Mitterrand and Chirac mandate. The France dictatorship organisation is probably the point of disagreement with United Kingdom and USA and explain economical crisis. As this evening we still have telepathic assault to the belly and a remaining e ect of trance coming from yesterday behind the head injury,  we proceed to these notes at Cooperation-iws.com desk.
  26. 26. 19/04/2020 Garden lab | Cooperation-iws.com blog | Page 3 https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?cat=37&paged=3 6/8 For more info or contact http://www.cooperation-iws.com Facebook Twitter Google+ Viadeo LinkedIn Digg StumbleUpon Weibo E-mail VKontakte This entry was posted in Garden lab, Political deciders dismiss report, Risk survey report, schizophrenia sociology report, Sects sociology report, Story board, Umbrella-ds.com french press analytics report on 5 May 2018 [https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?p=1103] . On Cooperation-iws.com position evolution Yesterday evening it has been a telepathic assault at Cooperation-iws.com desk coming from the neighborhood of Montivilliers. The telepathic feedback was dealing about defence industry tribunals, notably from DCNS and also probably the military navy. I had also telepathic feedback that I am o cer and therefore I should have better treatment coming from a female telepathic voice. I already complain that the position at Montivilliers do not t Geneva convention. This morning there are unknown clothes in my garden near the garbage. The telepathic assault took the shape of a massive equanimity consumption with brain energy consumption behind the head. For more info or contact http://www.cooperation-iws.com Facebook Twitter Google+ Viadeo LinkedIn Digg StumbleUpon Weibo E-mail VKontakte This entry was posted in Garden lab, Story board on 5 May 2018 [https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?p=1098] . On Cooperation-iws.com position evolution This evening is saturday evening and there is a party just near Cooperation-iws.com garden. The telepathic surrounding is reacting. As I already experiment blast at the desk and as this evening I am in the garden I check the di erence of athmosphear between the desk and the garden where there is a party just near. This evening I have also feedback that the ma a behind Cooperation-iws.com guardianship is having reaction From Bretagne to Montivilliers.
  27. 27. 19/04/2020 Garden lab | Cooperation-iws.com blog | Page 3 https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?cat=37&paged=3 7/8 I also analyse the social network of hypnotizer between Montivilliers and Le Havre psychiatric hospital. I have some telepathic ass sensor in the desk. I have also telepathic feedback from merchant navy and I have also feedback about Marine Le Pen and DGA as well as Thales gay manager. This afternoon I had feedback on a sect in USA arrested by FBI in the free.fr portal news chronicles. For more info or contact http://www.cooperation-iws.com Facebook Twitter Google+ Viadeo LinkedIn Digg StumbleUpon Weibo E-mail VKontakte This entry was posted in Garden lab, Gay network, schizophrenia sociology report, Sects sociology report, Story board, Thales report on 21 April 2018 [https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?p=1023] . On Cooperation-iws.com Bonsaï farm Today at Cooperation-iws.com desk we suppress the Leboncoin.fr announce while waiting trees growing. We shall say that Leboncoin.fr announce has a telepathic e ect at Cooperation-iws.com desk. There is the feeling of hypnotizer reactions coming from France underground economy. The email reactions to other servers for sale announce show there is prices killers watching announce on Leboncoin.fr. Sociological analysis of the phenomenon could say there is a conjunction of telepathic recruitment from military ma a associated to Leboncoin.fr announce in the area of Le Havre. This afternoon while working on the garden of the Bonsaï farm we also notice unusual bird coming in the garden. The hypnotizer e ect of the ghost political sta already show birds telepathic monitoring. This is probably the cases with the birds of Cooperation-iws.com desk garden. The unusual birds which was standing in the garden could be a message. The bird was notably standing near trees crataegus monogyna which will probably be destroyed due to their inappropriate case of survival as Bonsaï. It worth the case to be mentionned due to telepathic war theater in my garden which seems to associate a tree with a probably military recruited people. For more info or contact http://www.cooperation-iws.com Facebook Twitter Google+ Viadeo LinkedIn Digg StumbleUpon Weibo E-mail VKontakte This entry was posted in Bonsaï, Garden lab, Story board on 12 April 2018 [https://blog.cooperation- iws.org/?p=975] .
  29. 29. 19/04/2020 Garden lab | Cooperation-iws.com blog | Page 4 https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?cat=37&paged=4 1/10 Cooperation-iws.com blog A site from Cooperation-iws.com CATEGORY ARCHIVES: GARDEN LAB On Cooperation-iws.com past strategic analysis activity Cooperation-iws.com desk notice a conjunction of Internet based ghost Political Sta strategic analysis past activity on Syria con ict at Montivilliers with the recent events in Syria and the closing threats of USA against this country. The conjunction of events manifests  with a probably telepathic and intelligence people meeting at garden shelves of Leclerc commercial shop at Gonfreville. For more info or contact http://Www.cooperation-iws.com     Facebook Twitter Google+ Viadeo LinkedIn Digg StumbleUpon Weibo E-mail VKontakte This entry was posted in CIA, NSA, DGSI, DRM report, Garden lab, Internet based ghost political sta report, Risk survey report, Story board on 11 April 2018 [https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?p=967] . On Cooperation-iws.com Bonsaï Farm
  30. 30. 19/04/2020 Garden lab | Cooperation-iws.com blog | Page 4 https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?cat=37&paged=4 2/10 Http://oa-paintings.cooperation-iws.org Cooperation-iws.com Bonsaï Farm shop trials begin today with an announce on leboncoin.fr. Past years Cooperation-iws.com desk already sold several trees on leboncoin.fr. The prices of the trees are between 120 euros and 350 euros. The species are Acer, Juniperus, Pinus, Quercus, Malus, Fagus, … The Cooperation-iws.com Bonsaï farm is a trials on Big specimen of Bonsaï which grow up in France with european species. For more info or contact http://www.cooperation-iws.com   Facebook Twitter Google+ Viadeo LinkedIn Digg StumbleUpon Weibo E-mail VKontakte This entry was posted in Bonsaï, Garden lab on 11 April 2018 [https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?p=959] . On Cooperation-iws.com bonsaï farm http://oa-paintings.cooperation-iws.org
  31. 31. 19/04/2020 Garden lab | Cooperation-iws.com blog | Page 4 https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?cat=37&paged=4 3/10 Cooperation-iws.com bonsaï farm begin spring 2018 with a reorganisation to diminish task work load of the garden maintenance. Cooperation-iws.com is using the garden activity and the bonsaï farm activity as a relaxation and inspiration tool for research work in social sciences. Despite today the social sciences research of Olivier Avenel had neither been funded neither been homologated by Phd, it has been usurpation in French and probably other countries academic and military research centers. The Bonsaï farm has nevertheless a shop business model and at Cooperation-iws.com we tried to look for distribution of the miniature trees. Today the only valuable distribution channel at Le Havre is internet based announce with very low prices. There is heavy competition on the market of the garden shop and very few possibility to earn big on bonsaï in the area of Le Havre. The strategic position of Cooperation- iws.com bonsaï farm is to target big size model that value high price with appropriate design and therefore the market is on Internet or near Paris where population is richest. Internet Bonsaï market is also very weak with very few possiblity of signi cant turnover. For more info or contact http://www.cooperation-iws.com   Facebook Twitter Google+ Viadeo LinkedIn Digg StumbleUpon Weibo E-mail VKontakte This entry was posted in Bonsaï, Garden lab, General announcement on 27 March 2018 [https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?p=880] . Cooperation-iws.com engineering lab This week Cooperation-iws.com will try to connect with local industry of Le Havre and introduce its engineering lab. At Cooperation-iws.com main advanced technologies are: Real time french press analytics engineering Art concept on political sociology Schizophrenia sociology with telepathy and telekinesis analysis Linux Operating System engineering Homeland security watch and information warfare survey Miniature trees farm Political communications sociology and performing For more info or contact http://www.cooperation-iws.com
  32. 32. 19/04/2020 Garden lab | Cooperation-iws.com blog | Page 4 https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?cat=37&paged=4 4/10   Facebook Twitter Google+ Viadeo LinkedIn Digg StumbleUpon Weibo E-mail VKontakte This entry was posted in Arti cial Intelligence, Bonsaï, Garden lab, General announcement, Research, schizophrenia sociology report, Technology on 19 March 2018 [https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?p=830] . On telepathic ghost political sta evolution This afternoon was saturday afternoon and after the cold of the past days, today the spring seems to be coming in the garden. The environmental reaction at Cooperation-iws.com had been violent telepathic hallucination coming from Le Havre as well as a high feeling of blast taking the heart energy all the afternoon. The telepathic voice hearing seems to pronounce judgment coming from merchant navy school of Le Havre and from Grand Orient. The judgment seems to target death penalty with psychiatric hospitalization. I also heard information from customs o cers about drugs tra c near Cooperation-iws.com desk. The main telepathic claim was that Olivier Avenel participated to a meeting without any further information. This evening I have telepathic information about the neighborhood drugs overdose of this afternoon. This evening I have medical energy tra c from my body and I use deterrence of Centre Simon Wiesenthal email and United Nations Police Claim. The deterrence of UN Police claim for Geneva convention do not have e ect. For more info or contact http://www.cooperation-iws.com Facebook Twitter Google+ Viadeo LinkedIn Digg StumbleUpon Weibo E-mail VKontakte This entry was posted in Childhood and education report, Garden lab, General announcement, Internet based ghost political sta report, Story board on 3 March 2018 [https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?p=665] . Bonsaï farm activity of Cooperation-iws.com
  33. 33. 19/04/2020 Garden lab | Cooperation-iws.com blog | Page 4 https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?cat=37&paged=4 5/10 y p http://oa-paintings.cooperation-iws.org The Bonsaï farm activity of Cooperation-iws.com began several years ago, while Cooperation-iws.com was just a thought of the possible future. It began with interest in exotic Bonsaï trees coming from Asia. The interest grow up for several years to nally acquire Bonsaï tree sculpture techniques and philosophy. When founding Cooperation-iws.com and Umbrella-ds.com, the pre existing bonsaï farm has been associated to the Company with a startup state of mind for relaxing and happiness to work. Since then the Bonsaï farm has been used for relaxation but also for Cooperation-iws.com interest in ecosystems for comparative studies with Umbrella-ds.com french press archives analysis. The comparative studies of french press ecosystems observation with small trees ecosystems has been found usefull to analyse and to settle philosophical and economical policies. For more info or contact http://www.cooperation-iws.com Facebook Twitter Google+ Viadeo LinkedIn Digg StumbleUpon Weibo E-mail VKontakte This entry was posted in Bonsaï, Buddhism report, Garden lab, Research on 19 February 2018 [https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?p=488] . The schizophren who talks to presidents Let’s joke at the Cooperation-iws.com position. At Cooperation-iws.com a rural town with farms near the Le Havre Port, schizophrenia of Olivier Avenel took the shape of telepathy with a ghost political sta . Today Olivier Avenel hears voice with constructive dialog, a human intelligence based question and answer in his desk of Montivilliers while working on arti cial intelligence and paintings. The schizophrenia take the shape of a ghost who sucks the political and sociological phd level thesis as well as a jealous mimesis of Cooperation-iws.com activities of garden and art. That should be stupid problem of merchant navy nazi ma a, but the business took the shape of political communication for french government, russian government, and probably usa government, we probably are not exhaustive, since several years (10 years)
  34. 34. 19/04/2020 Garden lab | Cooperation-iws.com blog | Page 4 https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?cat=37&paged=4 6/10 with the funding of a pension for handicap for schizophrenia. Political deciders at president level nd the communication philosophy, a talk at Montivilliers alone,  of Cooperation-iws.com interesting. Cooperation- iws.com saw its works in several french president communication. Of course Cooperation-iws.com report the position to police, army, journalist and embassies and the result was no reaction despite Cooperation-iws.com report criminal activities of political assassination and attentats in the telepathic network. Currently Cooperation-iws.com still continue nd correlation of Macron government communication with its work. And today the free.fr portal from french press who usually sucks my desk activity jokes at my today garden photos with a title on Dubaï most largest Hotel, a 358m building.   Facebook Twitter Google+ Viadeo LinkedIn Digg StumbleUpon Weibo E-mail VKontakte This entry was posted in Garden lab, General announcement, Internet based ghost political sta report, schizophrenia sociology report on 18 February 2018 [https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?p=474] . On the sucking of a pension for handicap for schizophrenia Concerning the sucking of Cooperation-iws.com work, we notice the following: Cooperation-iws.com technology has been sucked by french military organised leak to french defence industry and probably to foreign countries industry. Cooperation-iws.com scienti c work has been sucked by french military and civil universities Cooperation-iws.com garden technology has been sucked by local industry network Cooperation-iws.com artistic work has been sucked by ma a oriented art network Cooperation-iws.com dj work has been sucked by french military network Cooperation-iws.com consulting has been sucked by government level diplomacy, economy and defence ministry Cooperation-iws.com coaching has been sucked for french and political people Cooperation-iws.com philosophy talk has been sucked for french internet press, french medias and diplomacy … Concerning the intelligence services interactions at Cooperation-iws.com desk we notice
  35. 35. 19/04/2020 Garden lab | Cooperation-iws.com blog | Page 4 https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?cat=37&paged=4 7/10 french military presence russian presence USA presence UK presence German presence Maghrebian presence Middle east presence African presence To con rm the sucking, we nd mention of guinea pig, merchant navy pig, warthog and neger to qualify Cooperation-iws.com work. The reward was some eloquent dismiss. Facebook Twitter Google+ Viadeo LinkedIn Digg StumbleUpon Weibo E-mail VKontakte This entry was posted in Garden lab, Germany report, Internet based ghost political sta report, Political deciders dismiss report, schizophrenia sociology report, Society on 12 February 2018 [https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?p=395] . On Cooperation-iws.com position at Montivilliers Cooperation-iws.com project founder report criminal activities on the neighborhood of the company location. Medical tra c in buddhist and mutant energy is reported with medical telekinesis. Hypnotizer wargame with sacri ce is reported in the garden and the desk of Cooperation-iws.com. Electronic based telepathy warfare is reported at Cooperation-iws.com desk with the presence of sonic blast. Gaz warfare is also reported near Cooperation-iws.com desk. Telepathic ass sensor with telepathic rape is also reported with a frequency of several tenth a day eating the positive morning energy. Telepathic struggle and berserker symptoms are also reported. Scienti c research centers bashing is reported. Mail and phone ltering is reported. Justice networks of Rouen Tribunal de Grande Instance is renowned under guardianship of Montivilliers neighborhood sects with no reaction to schizophrenia testimonial.  
  36. 36. 19/04/2020 Garden lab | Cooperation-iws.com blog | Page 4 https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?cat=37&paged=4 8/10   Facebook Twitter Google+ Viadeo LinkedIn Digg StumbleUpon Weibo E-mail VKontakte This entry was posted in Buddhism report, Chemical Warfare recognition report, Game theory and sociology report, Garden lab, Internet based ghost political sta report, Sects sociology report, Society on 10 February 2018 [https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?p=378] . Cooperation-iws.com lab Cooperation-iws.com is an open source engineering company, in other words this is a laboratory that work on Information technology. The elds of work of Cooperation-iws.com are the strategic analysis and the political communications. Cooperation-iws.com’s main projects are Umbrella-ds.com decision system and Cooperation-iws operating system. These two systems of software are backed by social sciences research which should have been validated by Phd. This is not the case today but this is backed by the education of Olivier Avenel with two master degrees. 1. Umbrella-ds.com is an Internet press archiver and analyser http://www.umbrella-ds.com 2. Cooperation-iws operating system is a Linux Intranet Nomad Server project. http://www.cooperation- iws.com The social sciences research of Cooperation-iws are carried in the elds of medias and political sociology and also in the elds of schizophrenia sociology. It produces two other activities of political communications and strategic analysis. The activities of political communication and strategic analysis are conducted with the Umbrella-ds.com software and produce three applied projects of research in these domains: 1. The activity of sociological and geometrical paintings which could be seen at http://oa- paintings.cooperation-iws.org 2. The activity of Bonsaïs farm which could also be seen at http://oa-paintings.cooperation-iws.org 3. The activity of dj which is in progress and which has a domain: http://oa-mix.cooperation-iws.org . The activity of Dj have been conducted at Cooperation-iws.com desk without public exhibition.
  37. 37. 19/04/2020 Garden lab | Cooperation-iws.com blog | Page 4 https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?cat=37&paged=4 9/10 Cooperation-iws.com Paintings
  38. 38. 19/04/2020 Garden lab | Cooperation-iws.com blog | Page 4 https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?cat=37&paged=4 10/10 Cooperation-iws.com Bonsais Farm Facebook Twitter Google+ Viadeo LinkedIn Digg StumbleUpon Weibo E-mail VKontakte This entry was posted in Arti cial Intelligence, Garden lab, General announcement, Umbrella-ds.com french press analytics report on 8 November 2017 [https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?p=195] .
  39. 39. 19/04/2020 Garden lab | Cooperation-iws.com blog | Page 5 https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?cat=37&paged=5 1/3 Cooperation-iws.com blog A site from Cooperation-iws.com CATEGORY ARCHIVES: GARDEN LAB Telepathy technology, a brief introduction OA Paintings. http://oa-paintings.cooperation-iws.org Today we will speak about one subject which is at the heart of Cooperation-iws.com engineering lab studies. Telepathy technology is encountered at Cooperation-iws.com while measuring the France Homeland Security theater with the Umbrella-ds.com decision system project. In France Telepathy is a side e ect of mental illness called schizophrenia. At Cooperation-iws.com lab we decided to study schizophrenia in the eld of social sciences. Today one of the particular e ect of schizophrenia is to hear telepathy voices and to receive external information, sound,
  40. 40. 19/04/2020 Garden lab | Cooperation-iws.com blog | Page 5 https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?cat=37&paged=5 2/3 image on the mental perception. But we need rst to explain what is the mental perception. Human people have several perceptions, the hearing, the taste, the sight, the touch, … and the mental perception. Mental perception is a brain capacity to simulate the sight, the hearing, … and this is the perception that allow dreams. The dreams during the night are carried on the mental perception. Thus telepathy is a capacity to displace mental perception from one body to another body. Chinese medicine have found the concept of Chi energy, the brain and body energy. This gave acupuncture application and Taï Chi and meditation  sport to stay in good health while being aware of the Chi energy displacement in the body. Thus encountering telepathy in the eld of schizophrenia study shows one of the external environmental roots of schizophrenia. At Cooperation-iws.com we encountered several phenomenon associated to schizophrenia which are telepathy, mediums, and hypnotizers. The theater of experiments is my desk or my garden. The telepathy phenomenon is a known and historical phenomenon which is kept in the eld of legends and mythology. As we introduce it the knowledge of the Chi energy is the key element to understand telepathy, mediums and hypnotizers. We experiment at Cooperation-iws.com several kind of chi energy displacement, including inside and outside e ects which usually take the shape of a kind of blasted athmosphear. The experiments theater concerned by historical observations is the garden and we found in celtic mythology, references to the vegetal ecosystem war theater. An essential element to understand is the association of war theater, operations theater to the landscape by the telepathy faculties owner in the area of Le Havre (Normandy). Concerning the study of schizophrenia there are other elements to study that are related to telepathy which is the stress management inside the body. The stress management could be learn by sport or meditation and this a key factor to understand the environmental e ects of stress. We could develop later in another post the hypnotizers  and schizophrenia behaviors in the operations theater. To contact Cooperation-iws.com lab: http://www.cooperation-iws.com   Facebook Twitter Google+ Viadeo LinkedIn Digg StumbleUpon Weibo E-mail VKontakte This entry was posted in Buddhism report, Garden lab, Hypnotiser level weapons report, Research, schizophrenia sociology report, Sport, Umbrella-ds.com french press analytics report on 8 November 2017 [https://blog.cooperation-iws.org/?p=166] .
