White o presentation_exercise

UNDERSTANDING A GROWTH MINDSET By: Olivia White
WHAT IS GROWTH? o the process of developing or maturing physically, mentally, or spiritually
Why is Growth Necessary? • According to David’s boss, it was necessary in order for him to grow into a more significant le...
METATHESIOPHOBIA Fear of Change Fear of Growth Fear of Movement
SO WHAT IS A GROWTH MINDSET?
A GROWTH-MINDSET LEADER IS CURIOUS, ENGAGED WITH PEOPLE, FOCUSED ON THE GOAL, AND OPEN TO INNOVATING QUICKLY THROUGH MISTA...
  UNDERSTANDING A GROWTH MINDSET By: Olivia White
  WHAT IS GROWTH? o the process of developing or maturing physically, mentally, or spiritually
  Why is Growth Necessary? • According to David's boss, it was necessary in order for him to grow into a more significant leadership role in his company • According to David's friends, it was necessary in order to not be perceived as a loud bully • According to Dr. Carol Dweck, it was necessary to breakdown the processes and science of and identify barriers that David unknowingly has that hold him back
  METATHESIOPHOBIA Fear of Change Fear of Growth Fear of Movement
  SO WHAT IS A GROWTH MINDSET?
  A GROWTH-MINDSET LEADER IS CURIOUS, ENGAGED WITH PEOPLE, FOCUSED ON THE GOAL, AND OPEN TO INNOVATING QUICKLY THROUGH MISTAKES

