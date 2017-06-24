How to Make Great Powerpoints brought to you by STYLEQUARTER.com
How to make a fantastic Powerpoint presentation. STYLEQUARTER.com © 2017
KNOW YOUR OBJECTIVE
The purpose of a Powerpoint presentation is to… STYLEQUARTER.com © 2017
CREATE CHANGE BY TELLING A STORY
Creating engagement Change can mean many things: Initiating an action Securing an investment Changing a policy STYLEQUARTE...
It’s critical to create a story that elicits personal connection and emotional change from your audience.
For example: A Skeptical Client Becomes an Enthusiastic Client STYLEQUARTER.com © 2017
Each slide must convey one key point critical to illustrating your story.
• Not twenty points • Not twenty points • Not twenty points • Not twenty points • Not twenty points • Not twenty points • ...
Powerpoint is not meant for: § pitching sales § pitching marketing § presenting statistics § sharing data & spreadsheets §...
Use your presentation to share interesting, relatable and engaging information with your audience. Put the dry, analytical...
KNOW YOUR AUDIENCE
Do not attempt to cater to the masses. Clarity and effectiveness are only achieved when you can you can speak to the conce...
To resonate with your audience emotionally, you must know who you are speaking to and what change you are seeking.
Present your call to action (the change you want to create) early and often. What are you asking your audience to do? STYL...
FOLLOW A SIMPLE DESIGN SCHEME
Simple is always best.
Use a maximum of 3 colors. (utilize various shades to add depth)
Use one clean, clear font. Not MULTIPLE, funky, difficult-to-read fonts. STYLEQUARTER.com © 2017
Include visuals. Retention rates are 55% higher when a combination of simple words and images are used, as opposed to text...
Use of icons instead of clip art. STYLEQUARTER.com © 2017
Use representational graphs and diagrams instead of highly detailed ones. Put the details in a Memo or Appendix. STYLEQUAR...
Be consistent when choosing imagery. Photos should have a similar style/tone/color/theme. STYLEQUARTER.com © 2017
CONCLUSION
Use Powerpoint to support and illustrate your story, not to write your story. Be able to speak freely and passionately abo...
Give Power to your Points by knowing the story you want to tell and the change you want to make happen. STYLEQUARTER.com ©...
Visit STYLEQUARTER.com Better Business Presentations
How to Make Great Powerpoints

×