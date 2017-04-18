Symbolic Speech and Expression An analysis of Symbolic expression and speech and the First Amendment By: Olivia McLain
The First Amendment • The First Amendment of the United States declares that the government may not infringe upon a citize...
Walker v. Texas Division Info • A non-profit wanted to preserve the memory and reputation of soldiers who fought for the c...
Walker v. Texas Division Case • Texas gives its citizens the choice of have the ordinary Texas License plate or choosing f...
Problems • The Supreme Court’s government speech doctrine offers a constitutional escape hatch- a means by which governmen...
The Result • The United Stated Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit reversed and held that TDMV’s denial was a form of v...
Research Questions • Why is the government able to control what the state license plate is? • Doesn’t that violate the Fir...
Answers • The court held that the government choosing the content of its speech is not unconstitutional viewpoint discrimi...
Communication Law and Policy Research, Walker vs. Texas Division
Communication Law and Policy Research, Walker vs. Texas Division
Communication Law and Policy Research, Walker vs. Texas Division
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Communication Law and Policy Research, Walker vs. Texas Division

9 views

Published on

1)Research on the Walker vs. Texas Division, Sons Confederate Veterans, Inc.
2) The First Amendment- a look into a more in depth on freedom of speech and expression
3) The Case
4) Texas voted against the plate because they thought it would be offensive towards others because the confederate flag
5) The problems that occurred it is should the government is able to do whatever they want because they can get around the Free Speech Clause and the First Amendment
6) U.S Supreme Court invovled
7) The Result showed that they discriminated against the speciality plate
8) The Speciality Plate
9)Research questions answered throughout my research paper
10) Answers to the questions involved the case and the First Amendment
11) The court in process

Published in: Law
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
9
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Communication Law and Policy Research, Walker vs. Texas Division

  1. 1. Symbolic Speech and Expression An analysis of Symbolic expression and speech and the First Amendment By: Olivia McLain
  2. 2. The First Amendment • The First Amendment of the United States declares that the government may not infringe upon a citizen’s right to free speech • The First Amendment jurisprudence depends upon interpretation and beyond that, degree of interpretation. • The First Amendment was put into place to allow individuals to have rights, it cannot protect all expressive or symbolic conduct.
  3. 3. Walker v. Texas Division Info • A non-profit wanted to preserve the memory and reputation of soldiers who fought for the confederacy in the Civil War by designing a license plate. • The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles refused to create the specialty license plate because it was offensive. • TDMV argued that the Free Speech Clause did not apply in this case because license plates are a form of government speech.
  4. 4. Walker v. Texas Division Case • Texas gives its citizens the choice of have the ordinary Texas License plate or choosing from an assortment of specialty license plate designs by the state. • Private specialty designs are subject to approval by the state • In 2009, the Sons of Confederate Veterans applied for a specialty license plate feature its logo, a confederate flag. • The state voted against the plate
  5. 5. Problems • The Supreme Court’s government speech doctrine offers a constitutional escape hatch- a means by which government and courts may disregard the boundaries that the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment would otherwise impose. • As long as the government comports with other constitutional requirements, it may regulate its own speech however it wishes, even when that speech involves the expression of private individual rights. • In other words, this an issue because the government has a way of going around the Free Speech Clause and the First Amendment.
  6. 6. The Result • The United Stated Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit reversed and held that TDMV’s denial was a form of viewpoint discrimination that “discriminated against Texas SCV’s view that the Confederate flag is a symbol of sacrifice, independence, and Southern heritage”
  7. 7. Research Questions • Why is the government able to control what the state license plate is? • Doesn’t that violate the First Amendment? • Do specialty license plates constitute government speech that is immune from any requirement of viewpoint neutrality? • Does preventing the confederate flag from appearing on license plates constitute viewpoint discrimination?
  8. 8. Answers • The court held that the government choosing the content of its speech is not unconstitutional viewpoint discrimination because that expression is the product of demarcation electoral process. Texas will maintain direct control over the messages on its specialty plates from design to final approval. • With so many types of specialty plates, an observer would assume that it is freedom of expression. • Texas rejecting the confederate glad design because it may be offensive is unconstitutional.

×