Epoxy Adhesives Market Set to Exceed $11,631 Million By 2026 | CAGR: 6.4%
The global Epoxy Adhesives market size is expected to reach USD 11,631 million by 2026 according to a new study by Polaris Market Research.
Copyright © Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP 2018. All Rights Reserved Epoxy Adhesives Market Scope 3 By End-User ...
Copyright © Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP 2018. All Rights Reserved 4 Epoxy Adhesives are used in diverse indus...
Copyright © Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP 2018. All Rights Reserved Epoxy Adhesives Market Size 5 Request for S...
Copyright © Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP 2018. All Rights Reserved 6 Epoxy Adhesives Market Study – Engagement...
Copyright © Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP 2018. All Rights Reserved 7 Polaris Market Research is a global marke...
Contact Us:
Polaris Market Research
30 Wall Street 8th Floor, New York City, NY 10005, United States
E mail Id: sales@polarismarketresearch.com
Phone: +1-646-568-9980
Epoxy Adhesives Market

Published on

Epoxy Adhesive market

Epoxy adhesives market

  1. 1. Epoxy Adhesives Market Set to Exceed $11,631 Million By 2026 | CAGR: 6.4% “Epoxy Adhesives Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By End-User (Defense and Aerospace, Construction, Automotive, Energy and Power, Marine, Electrical & Electronics, and Others); By Product Type (One-Component, Two-Component, Others); By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020 – 2026”
  2. 2. Copyright © Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP 2018. All Rights Reserved 2 The global Epoxy Adhesives market size is expected to reach USD 11,631 million by 2026 according to a new study by Polaris Market Research. Epoxy is increasingly being used as a structural adhesive across diverse industries. Epoxy adhesives offer high shear strength while bonding efficiently to a wide range of substrates such as wood, glass, and metal. These adhesives provide minimal shrinkage, superior thermal and chemical resistance, and cohesive strength. Epoxy adhesives can be altered and modified to deliver a wide range of properties and offer customized solutions in the market. Toughened epoxy adhesives are being used in automotive, construction, and aerospace industry owing to need for greater strength and chemical resistance. The different types of epoxy adhesives include One-Component, and Two-Component. The demand for one- component epoxy adhesives is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. One-component epoxy adhesives are cured at temperatures between 250-300°F, which offers superior adhesion properties, high strength, and greater environmental and chemical resistance. They are usually applied through trowel or extrusion by beads, and are capable of filling and sealing gaps between surfaces efficiently. Currently in the global Epoxy Adhesives industry, companies, manufacturers, private organizations are collaborating to expand and cater to wider applications and develop advanced technologies. Epoxy Adhesives Market Estimate & Forecast to 2026
  3. 3. Copyright © Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP 2018. All Rights Reserved Epoxy Adhesives Market Scope 3 By End-User By Product Type By Region •Defense and Aerospace •Construction •Automotive •Energy and Power •Marine •Electrical & Electronics •Others •One-Component •Two-Component •Others •North America (U.S., Canada) •Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, RoE) •Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, RoAPAC) •Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, RoLATAM) •MEA (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE, RoMEA) Request for sample
  4. 4. Copyright © Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP 2018. All Rights Reserved 4 Epoxy Adhesives are used in diverse industries such as defense and aerospace, construction, automotive, energy and power, marine, electrical & electronics, and others. The construction segment accounted for the highest share in 2019. However, the energy and power segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The increasing environmental awareness coupled with government initiatives is encouraging consumers to turn towards solar, wind, hydropower and fuel cells. Use of epoxy adhesives enable these renewable systems to withstand harsh environments, extreme temperatures, chemicals abrasion and mechanical stresses. Access Research Report On Epoxy Adhesives Market The market is characterized by established companies and large giants. Owing to technological advancements, and greater need to cater to customer requirements, companies are collaborating in order to strengthen market presence and gain market share. Broadening of product portfolio is another trend that is visible in the industry. Some of the major market participants include DowDuPont, Sika AG, Huntsman Corporation, Ashland Inc., 3M Company, Lord Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Incorporation, Henkel AG, AdCo UK Limited, Benson Polymers Ltd, 3M Co., Adhesive Technologies Corp., H.B. Fuller, American Chemical Inc., DELO Industrial Adhesives, Collano Adhesives AG, and Alfa International Corporation among others. Epoxy Adhesives Market Estimate & Forecast to 2026
  5. 5. Copyright © Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP 2018. All Rights Reserved Epoxy Adhesives Market Size 5 Request for Sample
  6. 6. Copyright © Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP 2018. All Rights Reserved 6 Epoxy Adhesives Market Study – Engagement Options Purchase Report Sections – Click Here!  Regional analysis  Segmentation analysis  Industry outlook  Competitive landscape Speak To Analyst – Click Here!  Get your doubts clear  Schedule a call with our analyst before making any decision Buy Now – Click Here!  Get free sample pages  Understand report structure  Unmask data for validation Request For Sample Pages – Click Here!  Buy now & have immediate access to premium insights
  7. 7. Copyright © Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP 2018. All Rights Reserved 7 Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to e present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers. Web: www.polarismarketresearch.com Official Blog: https://ict-market-research.blogspot.com/ About Us
  8. 8. Thank You! Contact Us : Polaris Market Research 30 Wall Street 8th Floor, New York City, NY 10005, United States E mail Id: sales@polarismarketresearch.com Phone: +1-646-568-9980

