Cbd Oil Market Set to Exceed$ 3,095.3 Billion By 2026 | | CAGR: 30.9%
  2. 2. CBD Oil Market Size To Reach $ 3,095.3 Million By 2026 - 2 - ” CBD Oil Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Product (Hempseed Based and Marijuana Based), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics and Others); By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online, Others); By Regions, Segments & Forecast, 2019 – 2026” The global CBD Oil market size is expected to reach USD 3,095.3 million by 2026 according to a new study by Polaris Market Research. Flexibility of CBD oil thus resulting in a wide variety of applications, health benefits such as ability to boost cognitive abilities, anti-inflammatory properties, among others, and information outburst through a variety of platforms including social media are benefitting the CBD oil market demand. Development of novel products such as CBD oil infused honey and aggressive marketing strategies adopted to promote the same is also expected to benefit the overall market growth. In the past, CBD related research was restricted to the treatment of severe diseases such as cancer and epilepsy and this put limitations on the usage in other avenues such as cosmetics. However, with multinationals taking interest in the product, the research horizon widened and properties such as anti-inflammatory were discovered which led to the usage of the oil not just by health provider brands but by wellness brands as well. This widened usage coupled with the rising preference for preventive healthcare has fueled CBD oil market growth across the globe. Browse Detailed Research Report Cbd Oil Market Analysis: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cbd-oil-market/analysis-type Rise in millennial population is also benefitting the market demand. Bath soaps, lip gloss, face creams, lotions, serums, medicines for curing muscle pains are some of the products that are appealing to this segment of customers. Furthermore, companies are adopting SEO centric strategies to create online awareness regarding CBD oil products among these millennials. This category of customers is looking to boost their cognitive ability or health functions through usage of novel ways and CBD oil infused products fits this demand perfectly. North America emerged as the largest market for CBD oil in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Strong presence of companies in the US, high awareness regarding CBD oil usage, availability of a wide variety of products as well as efficient distribution channels leading to easy availability are some of the factors benefitting the regional market
  3. 3. CBD Oil Market Size To Reach $ 3,095.3 Million By 2026 - 3 - demand. Acquisition of companies having good brand recall and brand awareness by multinationals is a key market scenario in the region. The key players in the market for CBD oil include ENDOCA, Isodiol, Medical Marijuana, Cannoid., Canopy Growth Corporation, Elixinol Group, Folium Biosciences, Diamond CBD, NuLeaf Naturals, PharmaHemp, Aphria Inc. and Gaia Botanicals among others. Development of distribution channels, novel product development and aggressive marketing campaigning are some of the success factors in the industry. Request for sample: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cbd-oil- market/request-for-sample Table of Contents 1. Overview and Scope 1.1. Research goal & scope 1.2. Research assumptions 1.3. Research Methodology 1.3.1. Primary data sources 1.3.2. Secondary data sources 1.4. Key take-aways 1.5. Stakeholders 2. Executive Summary 2.1. Market Definition 2.2. Market Segmentation
  4. 4. CBD Oil Market Size To Reach $ 3,095.3 Million By 2026 - 4 - 3. CBD Oil Market Size and Forecast by Product 3.1. Global CBD Oil market share by Product, 2018 & 2026 3.2. Hempseed Based 3.2.1. Global hempseed-based CBD Oil market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million) 3.2.2. Global hempseed-based CBD Oil market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million) 3.3. Marijuana Based 3.3.1. Global marijuana-based CBD Oil market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million) 3.3.2. Global marijuana-based CBD Oil market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million) 4. CBD Oil Market Size and Forecast by Application 4.1. Global CBD Oil market share by Application, 2018 & 2026 4.2. Pharmaceutical 4.2.1. Global CBD Oil in pharmaceutical market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million) 4.2.2. Global CBD Oil in pharmaceutical market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million) 4.3. Food & Beverages 4.3.1. Global CBD Oil in food & beverages market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million) 4.3.2. Global CBD Oil in food & beverages market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million) 4.4. Cosmetics 4.4.1. Global CBD Oil in cosmetics market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million) 4.4.2. Global CBD Oil in cosmetics market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million) 4.5. Others 4.5.1. Global CBD Oil in other applications market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million) 4.5.2. Global CBD Oil in other applications market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million) 5. CBD Oil Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel 5.1. Global CBD Oil market share by application, 2018 & 2026 5.2. Hospital Pharmacy 5.2.1. Global CBD Oil market estimates and forecasts by hospital Pharmacy, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million) 5.2.2. Global CBD Oil market estimates and forecasts by hospital Pharmacy, by region, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million) 5.3. Retail Pharmacy 5.3.1. Global CBD Oil market estimates and forecasts by retail Pharmacy, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million) 5.3.2. Global CBD Oil market estimates and forecasts by retail Pharmacy, by region, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million) 5.4. Online 5.4.1. Global CBD Oil market estimates and forecasts by online channels, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million) 5.4.2. Global CBD Oil market estimates and forecasts by online channels, by region, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million) 6. CBD Oil Market Size and Forecast by Regions
  5. 5. CBD Oil Market Size To Reach $ 3,095.3 Million By 2026 - 5 - 6.1. Global CBD Oil market share by region, 2018 & 2026 6.2. North America 6.2.1. North America CBD Oil market by product (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.2.2. North America CBD Oil market by application (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.2.3. North America CBD Oil market by distribution channel (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.2.4. U.S. 6.2.4.1. U.S. CBD Oil market by product (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.2.4.2. U.S. CBD Oil market by application (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.2.4.3. U.S. CBD Oil market by distribution channel (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.2.5. Canada 6.2.5.1. Canada CBD Oil market by product (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.2.5.2. Canada CBD Oil market by application (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.2.5.3. Canada CBD Oil market by distribution channel (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.3. Europe 6.3.1. Europe CBD Oil market by product (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.3.2. Europe CBD Oil market by application (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.3.3. Europe CBD Oil market by distribution channel (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.3.4. Germany 6.3.4.1. Germany CBD Oil market by product (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.3.4.2. Germany CBD Oil market by application (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.3.4.3. Germany CBD Oil market by distribution channel (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.3.5. UK 6.3.5.1. UK CBD Oil market by product (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.3.5.2. UK CBD Oil market by application (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.3.5.3. UK CBD Oil market by distribution channel (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.3.6. France 6.3.6.1. France CBD Oil market by product (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.3.6.2. France CBD Oil market by application (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.3.6.3. France CBD Oil market by distribution channel (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.3.7. Italy 6.3.7.1. Italy CBD Oil market by product (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.3.7.2. Italy CBD Oil market by application (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.3.7.3. Italy CBD Oil market by distribution channel (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.3.8. Russia 6.3.8.1. Russia CBD Oil market by product (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.3.8.2. Russia CBD Oil market by application (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.3.8.3. Russia CBD Oil market by distribution channel (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.4. Asia Pacific 6.4.1. Asia Pacific CBD Oil market by product (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.4.2. Asia Pacific CBD Oil market by application (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.4.3. Asia Pacific CBD Oil market by distribution channel (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.4.4. Japan 6.4.4.1. Japan CBD Oil market by product (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.4.4.2. Japan CBD Oil market by application (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.4.4.3. Japan CBD Oil market by distribution channel (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.4.5. South Korea 6.4.5.1. South Korea CBD Oil market by product (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.4.5.2. South Korea CBD Oil market by application (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.4.5.3. South Korea CBD Oil market by distribution channel (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.5. Latin America
  6. 6. CBD Oil Market Size To Reach $ 3,095.3 Million By 2026 - 6 - 6.5.1. Latin America CBD Oil market by product (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.5.2. Latin America CBD Oil market by application (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.5.3. Latin America CBD Oil market by distribution channel (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.5.4. Brazil 6.5.4.1. Brazil CBD Oil market by product (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.5.4.2. Brazil CBD Oil market by application (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.5.4.3. Brazil CBD Oil market by distribution channel (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.5.5. Mexico 6.5.5.1. Mexico CBD Oil market by product (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.5.5.2. Mexico CBD Oil market by application (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.5.5.3. Mexico CBD Oil market by distribution channel (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.5.6. Colombia 6.5.6.1. Colombia CBD Oil market by product (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.5.6.2. Colombia CBD Oil market by application (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.5.6.3. Colombia CBD Oil market by distribution channel (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.6. Middle East & Africa 6.6.1. MEA CBD Oil market by product (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.6.2. MEA CBD Oil market by application (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.6.3. MEA CBD Oil market by distribution channel (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.6.4. Saudi Arabia 6.6.4.1. Saudi Arabia CBD Oil market by product (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.6.4.2. Saudi Arabia CBD Oil market by application (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.6.4.3. Saudi Arabia CBD Oil market by distribution channel (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.6.5. Israel 6.6.5.1. Israel CBD Oil market by product (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.6.5.2. Israel CBD Oil market by application (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 6.6.5.3. Israel CBD Oil market by distribution channel (USD Million), 2015 - 2026 Access Press Release on Cbd Oil Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/press- releases/global-cbd-oil-market About Polaris Market Research Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers.
  7. 7. CBD Oil Market Size To Reach $ 3,095.3 Million By 2026 - 7 - E mail Id: sales@polarismarketresearch.com Web: www.polarismarketresearch.com Official Blog: http://polarismarketresearch.blogspot.com/

