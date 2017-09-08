Senior Honors Thesis

A Choice of Evils: Reading The Standards of Interrogation Memorandum Olivia Farrow Undergraduate Senior Thesis Course No. ...
TABLE OF CONTENTS Glossary of Abbreviations and Acronyms Introduction 1 Methodology 3 Literature Review 5 Section 1: The B...
GLOSSARY OF ABBREVIATIONS AND ACRONYMS §2340: Section 18 U.S.C. §§ 2340-2340A (The Convention Against Torture as ratified ...
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS I am grateful to all those who have provided with me with support, suggestions, and their patience throug...
Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety. —Ben...
Farrow p. 2 Through this ill-advised discourse of fear, the Bybee memo attempts to prove that there is a choice to be made...
Farrow p. 3 By writing this paper, it is my hope to develop a further understanding and height- ened awareness of how the ...
Farrow p. 4 rogation in the War on Terror. It has been analyzed, but only in a few pages or at best a chap- ter in works t...
Farrow p. 5 118) Experiencing fear is unavoidable for everybody, including Bush officials and OLC law- yers, however there...
Farrow p. 6 this document as policy, for it was treated as such in the implementation of interrogation. Policy science, sp...
Farrow p. 7 The first category of sources I use is by people who worked inside the OLC when the memo was written. This cat...
Farrow p. 8 the sake of national security. Specific excerpts from the Bybee memo will be examined where much insight and e...
Farrow p. 9 standing of the faulty process in which the memo was written and accentuates how biased the writers of the doc...
Farrow p. 10 There are several other legal journals and books dedicated to law that address the By- bee memo as a legal qu...
Farrow p. 11 in-Chief’s wartime powers, doesn’t consider all of the consequences of such harsh measures. This specific gen...
SECTION 1: THE BYBEE MEMO …The war against terrorism is a new kind of war. It is not the traditional clash between na- tio...
Farrow p. 13 to high-level security detention centers such as Guantanamo Bay, the issue of what to do with the captives gr...
Farrow p. 14 approved Zubaydah’s extraordinary rendition. 9 Various other policies were announced by the administration in...
Farrow p. 15 Bybee memo was so significant to the legal protections of interrogation programs that the CIA dubbed it their...
Farrow p. 16 The OLC document was deemed able to provide the CIA, military, and President with a significant legal protect...
Farrow p. 17 that the administration wanted permission to use. (Colonel Mallow, Brittain. Torturing De- mocracy. 2008.) Th...
Farrow p. 18 There is also a general inference that can be made as far as the uncharted territory of the sub- ject matter ...
Farrow p. 19 ‘torture’ and are replaced with technical and legal jargon. This repeated language, while it may be procedura...
Farrow p. 20 and inhuman in nature that “specifically intended to inflict excruciating and antagonizing physical or mental...
Farrow p. 21 within constitutional law as well. The many preexisting contradictions within the topic of in- terrogation an...
SECTION 2: THE LEGAL CULTURE OF THE WAR ON TERROR Additional elements of the necessity defense are worth noting here. Firs...
Farrow p. 23 …if there was even a one percent chance of terrorists getting a weapon of mass destruction-and there has been...
Farrow p. 24 servative and liberal positions on torture into this paper, the political one-sidedness of this memo is worth...
Farrow p. 25 memo’s appearance of serious analysis complete with long footnotes and citations with dense paragraphs, there...
Farrow p. 26 scenarios only discussed in theory, such as the ticking time bomb scenario, fueled the Bybee memo’s logic. Th...
Farrow p. 27 mum free range of what was legal. This essential fact meant that in fact the lawyers should have deliberated ...
Farrow p. 28 already known and had long been established in the military, but the Departments of Defense and State were le...
Farrow p. 29 ics were not in the Bybee memo. The civilian lawyers instead “attempted to walk the narrow path that tax lawy...
Farrow p. 30 stresses that what an American soldier can personally respect in battle, he or she can also expect to receive...
Farrow p. 31 Bybee memo’s faulty analysis. Clear errors, such as the argument of using a healthcare case as a gauge for th...
Farrow p. 32 note that the U.S. as a whole hasn’t had to deal with mass interrogations and imprison- ments since Vietnam, ...
Farrow p. 33 “the majority of, many of these military interrogators were very young. They were 18, 19, 20.” (Torturing Dem...
Farrow p. 34 effect, they were writing an advocacy document for a pro-torture conclu- sion, in order to give those who ord...
SECTION 3: THE LEGAL ARGUMENTS OF THE BYBEE MEMO In this section of my thesis, I will, like the Bybee memo, address the le...
Farrow p. 36 A. Location of Detention The very first paragraph of the Bybee memo states that Yoo’s interpretation of why h...
Farrow p. 37 that the detainees have minimal legal protections under the Geneva Conventions’ Common Article 3, regarding t...
Farrow p. 38 B. Severity We conclude that for an act to constitute torture as defined in Section 2340, it must in- flict p...
Farrow p. 39 Not only was the intent of former torture cases inapplicable to the situation at hand, but the previous cases...
Farrow p. 40 authorization and advice for this document. This is an instance in which Yoo methodi- cally sets up protectio...
Farrow p. 41 didn’t seem even in the ballpark.” (Goldsmith 2006, 145) The terms that the memo util- izes to find the equiv...
Farrow p. 42 pain is not equivalent to that of a medical emergency.” (Greenberg 2005, 58) The es- sential difference betwe...
Farrow p. 43 vention, torture has been prohibited by international law, but the language of the stat- utes is written vagu...
Farrow p. 44 Article 3, between this notion and that of inhuman or degrading treat- ment. In the Court’s view, this distin...
Farrow p. 45 lawar’s injuries if suffered separately may have been ‘merely’ inhuman treatment, the combination and severit...
Farrow p. 46 lic and to the administration about the ethics and legality of the entire system in place for interrogations....
Farrow p. 47 apply to any person under U.S. control- including, as was the Act’s intent, prisoners of Guantanamo Bay. In g...
Farrow p. 48 tion. However, you don’t have to do the former to get the latter. (Waldron 2005, 1703) For example, subpoenas...
Farrow p. 49 Bybee memo’s and CAT’s standards. (Brecher, Bob. 2007. Torture and the Ticking Bomb. Massachusetts: Wiley-Bla...
Farrow p. 50 ing while utilizing the standards Yoo established. In accordance to this thesis, Waldron finds that it doesn’...
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Senior Honors Thesis
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Senior Honors Thesis

12 views

Published on

"A Choice of Evils: Reading the Standards of Interrogation Memorandum"

Published in: Law
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
12
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Senior Honors Thesis

  1. 1. A Choice of Evils: Reading The Standards of Interrogation Memorandum Olivia Farrow Undergraduate Senior Thesis Course No. POLS 490 Department: Political Science Thesis Advisor: Dr. Jong Ra Spring 2010
  2. 2. TABLE OF CONTENTS Glossary of Abbreviations and Acronyms Introduction 1 Methodology 3 Literature Review 5 Section 1: The Bybee Memo 12 Preexisting Torture Law and Policy 19 Section 2: The Legal Culture of the War on Terror 22 Section 3: The Legal Arguments of the Bybee Memo 35 A. Location of Detention 36 B. Severity 38 C. Intent 52 Section 4: The Argument of Presidential Wartime Powers 62 Section 5: The Precedence of International and US Human Rights Laws 73 Section 6: Torture Theory in Reality 85 Conclusion 91 Appendix Bibliography
  3. 3. GLOSSARY OF ABBREVIATIONS AND ACRONYMS §2340: Section 18 U.S.C. §§ 2340-2340A (The Convention Against Torture as ratified in United States law) CAT: Convention Against Torture CIA: Central Intelligence Agency CIDT: Cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment DOJ: Department of Justice DOS: Department of State DOD: Department of Defense JAG: Judge Advocate General FBI: Federal Bureau of Investigation OLC: Office of Legal Counsel
  4. 4. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS I am grateful to all those who have provided with me with support, suggestions, and their patience throughout this project. Thanks goes out to the Political Science department of Hollins University, Drs. Jeanette Barbieri, Jon Bohland, Edward Lynch, Susan Thomas, and my thesis advisor Dr. Jong Ra. My gratitude also goes out to Luke Vilelle, who helped me track down any research from Congressional hearings to formatting standards. I would also like to thank Ms. Erin Ashwell who lent me her copy of The Terror Presidency, the book that fanned the fire on this paper.
  5. 5. Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety. —Benjamin Franklin, 1755 INTRODUCTION In response to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the American cities of New York and Washington DC, the Bush administration established a doctrine of preemptive self- defense against Al Qaeda. This aggressive policy made intelligence gathering a top priority for security in the United States and abroad. It is in these conditions that the Bush administra- tion established a policy of using torture techniques to gain intelligence on terrorist activities through the support of legal and political analysis of the U.S. federal government. While the analysis was considered classified, some of the memos were leaked to the press. In an effort to justify torture on detainees suspected of terrorism, the Bush administra- tion devised the Memorandum for Alberto R. Gonzales, Counsel to the President, U.S. De- partment of Justice Office of Legal Counsel, Re. Standards of Conduct for Interrogation Un- der 18 U.S.C. §§ 2340-2340A, (Bybee memo) a document that provided legal cover for Unit- ed States military and intelligence agencies to torture. The Bybee memo enables the use of torture through a legal justification of a discourse of fear of another terrorist attack. This cli- mate of fear was achieved through a coincidental state of anxiety in the legal culture of the Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) of the Department of Justice, (DOJ) the office in which the memo was written, compromising the objectivity of its legal advice. The discourse of fear was accomplished additionally through the misjudged determination that torture can provide valuable intelligence in theorized ticking time bomb scenarios and draws upon inapplicable legal methods. Historical precedents of the United States’ contradictory regard towards inter- national human rights standards also lay the groundwork for the Bybee memo’s discourse.
  6. 6. Farrow p. 2 Through this ill-advised discourse of fear, the Bybee memo attempts to prove that there is a choice to be made between national security and human rights. The Bybee memo’s defense of torture has many faults, which this paper seeks to ad- dress with the practical and legal issues that it entails. In order to do this, this paper seeks to analyze the flaws, identify the origin of these flaws, and contextualize the final effect of these flaws in the Bybee memo through an interdisciplinary scope. The first section of the paper briefly summarizes the memo, as well as the people involved in writing it by following the preexisting international and U.S. laws regarding torture. Section 2 examines the legal cul- ture and influences in which the Bybee memo was written and how this strongly affected the outcome of the analysis. Section 3 examines the specific legal arguments of the Bybee memo. In this section, I will analyze the Bybee memo’s proposed defenses of violations of torture prohibitions, specifically the United Nations Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman and Degrading Treatment or Punishment (Convention Against Torture, or CAT). These conditions are broken down into the location of the detention, the severity of the pain, and the intent of the interrogator. One key defense that the Bybee memo raises is the President’s wartime power over interrogations undertaken of enemy combatants, which Section 4 addresses. This section analyses the precedence that Presidential powers sets over international laws, according to the analysis of the Bybee memo. Section 5 widens the scope about torture through discussing the legal precedence set regarding U.S commitment to hu- man rights standards, specifically CAT. Section 6 addresses the Bybee memo’s theories as enacted by U.S. policy and the final ramifications of what the Bybee memo advocated. I con- clude that the torture laws that the Bybee memo tries to dismiss are intentionally written to be immune to torture justifications such as national security.
  7. 7. Farrow p. 3 By writing this paper, it is my hope to develop a further understanding and height- ened awareness of how the standard of refusing to torture can still be put into jeopardy. De- spite the U.S. government’s fervent claims that it does not torture, the world’s lone super- power was able to succeed in undermining multiple legal and governmental mechanisms for the safety of not just American citizens, but American principles of equality for all human beings. The Bybee memo is a legal document that proves that even in our modern age, our own laws and principles can be whittled down to impotence, should we be too afraid to en- force them in times of danger. I hope to highlight and explain how even the most talented and decorated of lawyers such as John Yoo can turn the legal system onto itself by attacking es- tablished laws with exceptions and justifications to those laws through standard lawyer tac- tics. This is an issue I hope to further clarify through providing a wider scope on how the OLC, one of the most elite groups of government lawyers, can advocate for torture. Methodology This paper is a case study of the Bybee memo, which by definition is the concentra- tion of one case or phenomenon that involves information from multiple genres. As the re- searcher, I determine the best data to use in order to uncover details and explanations about the case. I have intensively studied multiple perspectives and lenses of interrogation and tor- ture. Initially, I tried to limit the analysis to only the Bybee memo itself. However, it became clear that in order to write a comprehensive paper on the document, I needed to study not only the specific conventions and laws that Yoo addresses, but the legal history and com- plexities of torture in a legal setting. Preexisting material on the Bybee memo has treated the document as a piece of the puzzle to the entire issue of warrantless detention and harsh inter-
  8. 8. Farrow p. 4 rogation in the War on Terror. It has been analyzed, but only in a few pages or at best a chap- ter in works that address bigger issues. This paper places the Bybee memo at the fulcrum point. I define discourse in Michel Foucault’s sense of “the shared meaning of a phenome- non.” (Adger, W. Neil, Benjaminsen, Tor, Brown, Katrina and Svarstad, Hanne. 2001. "Ad- vancing a Political Ecology of Global Environmental Discourses." 3) The meaning of dis- course has become increasingly interdisciplinary, however I use the term as a method to ex- plain my analysis of the material. “Discourse analysis is an example of constructionist ap- proaches to the study of the social world which focus not on a specific phenomenon itself, but rather on claims concerning this phenomenon, claims-makers and the claims-making process.” (Adger 2001, 3) I undertake my analysis of the ‘phenomenon,’ the Bybee memo, with the annotated analysis of the insider’s viewpoint of the environment in which the memo was written, torture experts, and legal experts who conducted close reads of the document. The discourses all provide correlating claims from different perspectives. The underlying discourse of fear isn’t blatant in the memo, but the environment that fueled the analysis is. Before I continue to interweave fear discourse, I will describe it as the emotion that fuels the Bybee memo’s theories about politics and security, specifically the fear of a terrorist attack. (Pain, Rachel. 2009. “Globalized Fear? Towards an Emotional Geo- politics.” Progress in Human Geography 33. 466–486) The theory that torture will provide the means to essential intelligence gathering that will save lives “depend on assumptions about emotions that are rarely articulated and which may not be correct…this taken-for- granted status, especially of fear, has particularly pernicious effects.” (Crawford, Neta. 2000. “The Passion of World Politics: Propositions on Emotion and Emotional Relationships.”116-
  9. 9. Farrow p. 5 118) Experiencing fear is unavoidable for everybody, including Bush officials and OLC law- yers, however there was no consideration that fear can taint logic, especially the logic of those in the White House and OLC. Precautions that are normally made when one is dealing under duress, such as asking for advice from experts in the matter, weren’t put into consid- eration. The process in which the Bybee memo was written shows how the lack of acknowl- edging fear can lead to dangerous results. These discourses are analyzed in terms of their perspective of the use of torture, spe- cifically in terms of gaining intelligence. I have found a repeating message of the futility and danger of the repercussions of torture, not only as a legal but practical threat. In all three gen- res of analytical responses to the memo, there is a no tolerance nature in regards to torture for a wide variety of reasons. For the sake of keeping this a scholarly paper, I will address the legal and practical reasons for this discourse, and how the Bybee memo’s arguments try to use the tactic of fear to underpin torture. The Bybee memo claims that torture is necessary and legal under theoretical circumstances, but it relies upon legal analysis that dismisses law and use tactics that weaken preexisting torture laws through inapplicable legal methods. More importantly, the supporters of the Bybee memo all rely upon the theory that torture will provide intelligence that is true and reliable, which this thesis paper will intend to prove is far from true. Literature Review I have combined these three scopes of analysis to provide an interdisciplinary ap- proach to the Bybee memo with the practice of policy science, named by Harold Lasswell in 1951. The unique authority of an OLC recommendation such as the Bybee memo categorizes
  10. 10. Farrow p. 6 this document as policy, for it was treated as such in the implementation of interrogation. Policy science, specifically policy analysis, is concerned with a wide field of public issues and has a more comprehensive methodological breadth than causality. This paper concen- trates specifically on the genres of political science, law, history, and public administration. Policy analysis isn’t a field that promotes any particular ethical value, which is why this pa- per will not be addressing the ethical quandary of torture, only the practical consequences of it. However, policy science does place judgment on the effectiveness of the policy, other available options, and the consequences of it. The analysis of a particular policy is usually stemmed from the failure of it, such as the Bybee memo. The methodical aspect of policy science concerns the analysis with all stages of the formation of the Bybee memo, from the initial cause for why it was written, the document itself, and the implementation of the pol- icy. Perspective is a key determinant in the material that has already been written about the Bybee memo. The types of writing can generally be categorized by sources that provide an insider’s account of the Bush administration, legal experts performing close reads of the memo, and torture experts. In looking at the implementation of a policy, there are general questions that must be asked. When researching, it is essential to find what the true goal of the policy was. What was the Bush administration trying to achieve in the Bybee memo? Furthermore, the meth- odology searches for the trends and issues in the research, in this case how the memo at- tempted to provide justifications for torture. What were those justifications, and were they sound? Policy science also studies the situations in which the policy was created, specifically the predeterminations and environment in which the memo was written. Why did the admini- stration deem torture to be an important part of security to fight terrorism?
  11. 11. Farrow p. 7 The first category of sources I use is by people who worked inside the OLC when the memo was written. This category provides the background knowledge of previous admini- stration’s policies regarding torture and the Bush administration’s approach to the detention system. One of those sources, Jack Goldsmith, was a former OLC lawyer who had strong misgivings about the legality of the Bybee memo to the degree that he withdrew many of Yoo’s memos, should others retreat to the memo’s protections.1 Goldsmith resigned from the office to make sure his message would not go ignored. Goldsmith is one of the key sources who assumes a fairly neutral stance on the issues established by other scholars and provides some key insights on how this memo deviates from other OLC recommendations.2 The Ter- ror Presidency acknowledges and faults from both Bush officials and also considers the mindsets of the administration at the time that it was written. Goldsmith’s work talks about the attitudes of the political leaders and officials as well as the political culture that was pro- moted. There is an overarching concern of legalism, in which law is automatically placed as the means to achieving a goal, regardless of the topic at hand, and in turn dominates the deci- sion-making process. Another work from an insider that is utilized in this study was written by one of the key authors of the Bybee memo, former OLC lawyer John Yoo. This work has a strong con- trast from all of the others utilized in the analysis other than the Bybee memo itself. Both of Yoo’s texts stress a far more conservative viewpoint of torture, not only from the definition of the potential severity, but the overall perspective that torture may be a necessary evil for 1 Goldsmith, Jack. 2007. The Terror Presidency: Law and Judgment Inside the Bush Administration. New York: Norton & Co. 2 Goldsmith doesn’t have a clean slate for policymaking while in his leadership role in the OLC. Some of his arguments have been described very harshly. For further reading, see Hearing Before the Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties of the Committee on the Judiciary House of Representatives. May 6, 2008. Pg 42-48.
  12. 12. Farrow p. 8 the sake of national security. Specific excerpts from the Bybee memo will be examined where much insight and explanations of Yoo’s train of thought is mentioned in his book. Yoo’s work, War by Other Means: An Insider's Account of the War on Terror, vehemently defends the memo on the grounds of national security.3 However, military officials, whose mission is national security are also quoted in this paper in disagreement to Yoo. Former OLC lawyers like Yoo and Goldsmith concentrate on the general administrative issues re- volving around torture and legal precedents set. Legal advisers from the Department of De- fense (DOD)and DOS are also quoted, as all of the advisers quoted witnessed the Bybee memo’s theories in action and provide a source of previous experience in interrogations and detaining suspected terrorists. The administrative and legal aspects of this topic are both rele- vant, and this thesis will be melding both together. Unlike the actual memo, War By Other Means provides further analysis and explana- tions of preexisting knowledge that the intended reader, White House Counsel Alberto Gon- zalez, already had. However, War By Other Means is far more candid and aggressive in its defense of Yoo’s arguments. It was seen by many as self-serving, particularly in the manner in which it addressed presidential power.4 Certain factors are brought into the analysis of causality, specifically the determinism of the significance of torture as an intelligence gather- ing tool. Yoo’s work offers a conservative viewpoint on the matters of interrogation, which the majority of other academic journals fail to offer. The key problem with Yoo’s work is that he has far too much stake in explaining the memo, for much of the blame of torture has been placed on him. The book is, after all, a ‘tell all,’ and like Goldsmith’s work, and objec- tivity shouldn’t always be presumed. The book does provide a more comprehensive under- 3 Yoo, John. 2007. War by Other Means: An Insider's Account of the War on Terror. New York: Atlantic Monthly Press. 4 Kakutani, Michiko. 2006. “What Torture Is and Isn’t: A Hard-Liner’s Argument.” New York Times, October 31.
  13. 13. Farrow p. 9 standing of the faulty process in which the memo was written and accentuates how biased the writers of the document are, which aid in the legal motions of the primary document. The second category of sources that I use is from legal experts who provide legal ex- planations and analysis of the Bybee memo’s claims and justifications. Legal analysis is the predominant type of analysis I have used for this paper, specifically law reviews. This genre further explains through the eyes of a lawyer the laws and legal mechanisms that were com- promised and abused for this memo to be written and approved. Legal writers try to demys- tify and translate the legal jargon of the memo through the legal significance and history of the laws that the document puts into question. There is a consensus from the legal community that the justifications and claims that the memo makes about torture dismisses law. The writ- ers who are placed into this category are all legal professors or practitioners of law. Unlike Goldsmith, they were not directly involved in the administrative aspect of the memo. One specific scholarly work that is alluded to in this paper is by law Professor Jeremy Waldron, a critic of Yoo’s work. Waldron’s article, “Torture and Positive Law: Jurisprudence for the White House,” supports his thoughts by finding specific legal flaws from the memo through jurisprudence.5 Waldron’s work stresses the lack of logic and traditional legal discourse needed in OLC recommendations, and notes essential flaws in a document that was a legal protection for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and military interrogations, as well as any administrators linked to the policy. The majority of the arguments that scholars and for- mer OLC lawyer Goldsmith point to the warped way of defending torture in legal terms, and the fact that the Bybee memo shows a lack of caution in its arguments. 5 Waldron, Jeremy. 2005. “Torture and Positive Law: Jurisprudence for the White House.” Colombia Law Review 105. 1681-1750.
  14. 14. Farrow p. 10 There are several other legal journals and books dedicated to law that address the By- bee memo as a legal quandary because of the wide array of defenses that it supplies. Some of the defenses are basic in law, such as intent, while others require a more thorough under- standing of the topic. The Bybee memo’s most dynamic defense for torture is the claim of presidential wartime powers. This justification brings another perspective of legal analysis as well as categories of political science from constitutional theory to historical precedents of this defense in courts. Legal analysis is able to provide the paper with a complete understand- ing of the Bybee memo’s faults, especially because it is, after all, legal advice to the Presi- dent’s Counsel. The third genre of works that this paper draws upon is the academics who concentrate on the act of torture. Scholars who center their work on torture itself provide a certain angle about the futility of torture. There is a predominant general message amongst most of these articles that stress the importance of implementing international human rights into U.S. law, as well as stressing the danger of using such a limited definition of torture in interrogation policy. This genre provides a significant scope of explanations for what types of torture are in danger of being considered cruel and inhuman, as well as descriptions of international and U.S. human rights laws. However, some of these scholars are arguably limited in the scope of potential solutions, particularly in regards to administrative policy and responsibility. To take the mild version of Yoo’s argument, the Executive branch’s predominant responsibility is to protect the country, with security being the penultimate priority. There is a lack of trust in the interrogation practices of negotiations rapport building. It wouldn’t be reasonable to expect the administration to give every amenity to enemy combatants. However, this paper stresses that the extremity of Yoo’s rationales, specifically his statements regarding the Commander-
  15. 15. Farrow p. 11 in-Chief’s wartime powers, doesn’t consider all of the consequences of such harsh measures. This specific genre of work stresses the practical danger of blowback, an issue in intelligence work when a covert operation suffers unforeseen or unintended consequences from unilateral strategy. Torture was seen as a step to getting intelligence, regardless of its usefulness, but what about after the interrogation is complete? Blowback from torture poses a practical threat to our national security, and may even exacerbate the situation. While this paper will concentrate on the originally intended location of the Bybee memo at Guantanamo Bay detention camp in Cuba, the atrocities that occurred at Abu Ghraib and the extraordinary rendition sites are relevant. The reports of Abu Ghraib and ren- dition black sites affected the mindsets of not only the authors of the academic responses re- garding U.S. detention, but also the mindset of American troops and agents overseeing treat- ment of prisoners. Many scholarly journals works were also generally drafted around the time that the Bybee memo was leaked in 2004, which caused an uproar about not only the memo itself, but specifically the Abu Ghraib prison scandal. It is not the intention of this pa- per to argue about the public opinion and the public relations strategy used by the Bush ad- ministration regarding interrogation policy. However, I do note that the administration’s pub- lic rhetoric and Abu Ghraib influenced the researchers’ opinions of the persons involved in the Bybee memo.
  16. 16. SECTION 1: THE BYBEE MEMO …The war against terrorism is a new kind of war. It is not the traditional clash between na- tions adhering to the laws of war that formed the backdrop for Geneva POW Convention... In my judgment, this new paradigm renders obsolete Geneva’s strict limitations on questioning of enemy prisoners and renders quaint some of its provisions.6 The Bybee memo is one of the predominant hallmarks that the George W. Bush ad- ministration created in response to the War on Terror. In the aftermath of September 11, 2001 the executive branch was assessing what strategies and policies should be adopted to increase national security. One of the main themes that the U.S. government stressed was the concept that the War on Terror was a new kind of war. International terrorism was consid- ered a new kind of enemy, and in the face of so many unknown possibilities it was essential, according to the Bush administration, that new policies and practices be introduced for the sake of national security. One of those practices was the priority of information and intelli- gence gathering from both the battlefield and from captured prisoners. Vice President Dick Cheney stressed that in order for such a strategy to work, harsh practices would have to be used.7 Once U.S. forces began the hunt for terrorists that were operated by bounty hunters, the pressure to get information from prisoners began. (Hendren, John. 2001. “Search for Bin Laden Will Use U.S. Gadgetry, Afghan Hunters.” The Los Angeles Times. 20 November.) Many of these prisoners were “simply in the wrong place at the wrong time, or innocent men whom bounty hunters handed over as terrorists in order to claim rewards.” (“The Court and Guantánamo.” The New York Times April 19, 2004) As many prisoners were being shipped 6 Gonzales, Alberto. 2002. “Memorandum for the President – Decision re: The Application of the Geneva Convention on Prisoners of War to the Conflict With Al-Qaeda and the Taliban.” Washington, D.C. January 25. 7 Vice President Dick Cheney, September 16, 2001. Meet The Press.
  17. 17. Farrow p. 13 to high-level security detention centers such as Guantanamo Bay, the issue of what to do with the captives grew urgent. {The Bush administration} wanted to maintain flexibility in the face of a new type of enemy with unknown capacities; to interrogate de- tainees in a way that POW status would have precluded; and to avoid future scrutiny under the War Crimes Act, which basically applies only if the Geneva Conventions do. (Goldsmith 2007, 110) Bush’s team of top advisors needed to address the standards of how the War on Terror’s de- tention and interrogation systems would be conducted. This team consisted of Vice President Dick Cheney, who already had an unorthodox position in the White House chain of com- mand in relation to military issues and the law. Cheney’s top advisor, David Addington, Bush’s White House Counsel Alberto Gonzales, Gonzales’ White House deputy, Tim Flani- gan, William Haynes, who was Addington’s apprentice, and John Yoo were all part of a group of high level lawyers who called themselves the War Council. Before the Bybee memo was drafted and before forces were officially ordered, the War Council was already planning a strategy to increase the President’s power. Statements were made regarding the President’s wartime privileges such as Congress’ inability to limit the Commander-in-Chief’s “determinations as to any terrorist threat, the amount of military force to be used in response, or the method, timing, and nature of the response.”8 The War Council’s general legal opinions are strongly reflected in the Bybee memo, specifically in regards to previous decisions made by the team long before detainees were even captured by bounty hunters. A major catalyst in the creation of the Bybee memo was the capture of what the government classified was a key al Qaeda member. On March 28, 2002, Abu Zubaydah was captured and sent to a CIA black site. Bybee and Yoo also drafted the legal memo that 8 Yoo, John. 2001. “The President’s Constitutional Authority to Conduct Military Operations Against Terrorists and Nations Supporting Them.” Washington, D.C. 25 September.
  18. 18. Farrow p. 14 approved Zubaydah’s extraordinary rendition. 9 Various other policies were announced by the administration in the months following 9/11, from the detention of those suspected of ter- rorism or links to terrorism as well as the process in which they would be tried.10 The ad- ministration saw Zubaydah as a prisoner who most likely knew vital information regarding the whereabouts of other terrorists and terrorist attacks, and the pressure to attain what he supposedly knew became a top priority. Interrogation, according to the administration, was the key to attaining essential intel- ligence. However, the CIA, indicating that they were uncomfortable with possibly breaking several laws, refused to proceed with more coercive questioning without more legal protec- tion from the government. Martin Lederman, who served as Attorney Advisor to the OLC from 1994 to 2002 and is currently an appointed Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the OLC by President Obama, explained in the following. The White House and the Vice President’s office were, in 2002, urging the CIA to engage in a detention and interrogation program – something they apparently had not ever done before – and to use techniques that appeared on their face to violate several different legal restrictions. The CIA quite understandably said, ‘We're not going to do that, unless we are given some assurance by lawyers within the Justice Department that this is lawful.’ (Lederman, Mar- tin. 2008. Torturing Democracy. Annotated Transcript. Washington Media Associates.) The solution to the CIA’s apprehension was the Bybee memo, and OLC recommendation that essentially limited torture to only ‘severe’ acts and mentioned several loopholes to U.S. and international human rights laws, such as moving the detention site off American soil. The 9 Yoo, John. 2002. “Memorandum for William J. Haynes, II General Counsel, Department of Defense Re: The President's power as Commander in Chief to transfer captured terrorists to the control and custody of foreign nations.” Washington, D.C. 13 March. 10 Bush, George W. 2001. “Military Order of November 13, 2001 – Detention, Treatment and Trial of Certain Non-Citizens in the War Against Terrorism.”
  19. 19. Farrow p. 15 Bybee memo was so significant to the legal protections of interrogation programs that the CIA dubbed it their ‘golden shield.’ (Goldsmith 2007, 144) The power of an OLC recom- mendation is remarkable; …if the OLC interprets the law in a certain way, unless the attorney general overrules it, the government must too. If the OLC says a previously outlawed practice, such as waterboarding, is legal, it is nearly impossible to prosecute U.S. officials who followed that ad- vice on good faith. (Mayer, Jane. 2008. The Dark Side: The Inside Story of How The War on Terror Turned into a War on American Ideals. New York: Doubleday. 65) Once the OLC recommendation was authorized, the intelligence and military communities were provided with the legal cover to incorporate the new standards of interrogation into the War on Terror. The Bybee memo provided another key defense of torture through the intent of the in- terrogator. In this case the interrogator at the time saw two different parties in danger, the de- tainee under possible torture, or a possible bomb detonation harming others, Yoo constructed another justification of torture. If the interrogator believed that the prisoner had information to prevent for example, the detonation of a bomb, then it was a lesser of two evils to torture the detainee. In these circumstances, the Bybee memo claims that the interrogator cannot be guilty of torture. This theory was also applied to a Presidential level by claiming that pro- vided the President thinks that torturing a detainee, regardless of nationality, location, or se- verity, is a necessary act to prevent another terrorist attack, it is legally justifiable. The memo asserts that the President’s ability to control troops is equivalent to his right to control inter- rogations, and that Congress couldn’t interfere with his power to do so. Torture and detainee treatment laws, particularly international human rights laws such as CAT and the Geneva Conventions, were void.
  20. 20. Farrow p. 16 The OLC document was deemed able to provide the CIA, military, and President with a significant legal protection for stronger interrogation practices to be utilized. It seems sus- picious for a legal memorandum written mainly by a lawyer, not a lawmaker, to have the power to change and even dismiss law. The strange authority that an OLC document can have will be discussed further in Section 2. The War Council and those who served directly under them were handpicked specifi- cally for their political allegiances. Goldsmith, along with the other high ranking members of the OLC advisers before him, was carefully selected for his appointment, and implies that he was mainly chosen for his previous political history. He recalled in The Terror Presidency how background investigations involved Goldsmith’s political ideology, which was generally in accordance with the Bush administration. (Goldsmith 2007 Chapter 2) Goldsmith resigned from the OLC mainly because of his disapproval of the administration’s aggressive wartime policies, however many, if not all, others that were involved in these decisions were selected because of the likelihood that they would side with the administration’s policies, regardless of legality. Dr. Michael Gelles, a former Chief Psychologist of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, was one of the many qualified candidates that the administration turned away. “I wondered how informed those who were making these decisions truly were. I always won- dered about a lot of the agendas that were being worked – how political was this?”(Gelles, Michael. Torturing Democracy. 2008.) Several others felt this way, including Alberto Mora, a former General Counsel of the U.S. Navy and Colonel Brittain Mallow, a former Com- mander of the Criminal Investigation Task Force, were some of the many who were specifi- cally not selected for the likelihood that they would disapprove of more aggressive policies
  21. 21. Farrow p. 17 that the administration wanted permission to use. (Colonel Mallow, Brittain. Torturing De- mocracy. 2008.) The significant lack of debate to strengthen or work out faults in the torture policy was lost through this selectivity. While this was not only from a lack of hearing those of dissenting viewpoints because of possible political differences, it was also because of a lack of consulting other governmental departments, specifically the DOS and DOD. How- ever, the fact that there was a significant lack of necessary discussion regarding the Bybee memo from dissenting groups or persons meant that the usual flaws that are addressed in a recommendation were never fixed. This topic will be discussed further regarding the exclu- sivity of the OLC’s decision-making process in Section 2. There are considerable gaps in the Bybee memo, such as counterarguments on the ad- vice given, perhaps because there was no discourse from dissenting views. While the memo does mention previous cases, they are regarding unessential arguments and factors of the rec- ommendation’s final message. [The Bybee memo] does not go through the motions of a legal document: Instead of addressing and rebutting the obvious arguments against its con- clusions, it elects not to mention them; in several of its crucial sections it cites no statues, regulations, or judicial decisions to support its most con- troversial conclusions (presumably because there are none). (Greenberg, Karen. 2005. The Torture Debate in America. Cambridge: Cambridge Uni- versity Press. 56.) Greenberg, as well as other scholars such as Bruff, note that there weren’t any previous legal examples to support Yoo not only because they would contradict him, but because there we- ren’t any cases to begin with.11 To legal scholars, this is an indication of the illegality of the memo. 11 Bruff, Harold H. 2009. Bad Advice: Bush’s Lawyers in the War on Terror. Kansas: University Press of Kansas.
  22. 22. Farrow p. 18 There is also a general inference that can be made as far as the uncharted territory of the sub- ject matter that the Bybee memo addresses. A former CIA lawyer explained, “As a society, we haven’t figured out what the rough rules are yet. There are hardly any rules for illegal en- emy combatants. It’s the law of the jungle. And right now we happen to be the strongest animal. ” (Mayer, Jane. 2005. “Outsourcing Torture: The Secret History of America’s ‘Extraordinary Rendition’ Program.” The New Yorker. 14 February.) While this isn’t the general message of this thesis, there is an implication that perhaps what is legal and illegal in the realm of government ordered harsh interrogations is incorrect. Waldron mentions in his analysis the principal in jurisprudence, lex iniusta non est lex, or ‘unjust law is not law. ’ Under such a concept, the analysis of the Bybee memo might be le- gal because of the modifications of definitions, but under this theory, it shouldn’t be, indicat- ing the lack of public discourse we have had about government-mandated torture. Waldron also mentions that while the U.S. hasn’t had the a dramatic upheaval of a holocaust, Europe has made many legal barriers to ensure that such things never happen again. Should some prohibitions be considered sacred, like genocide? The European Convention on Human Rights thinks so. While this is not American, it is a useful mindset from 1949: “All forms of physical torture. . . are inconsistent with civilized society, are offences against heaven and humanity and must prohibited. It declares that this prohibition must be absolute and that torture cannot be permitted for any purpose whatsoever, neither for extracting evidence, for saving life nor even for the safety of the State. . . it would be better even for society to perish than for it to permit this relic of barbarism to remain. ” (Collected Edition of the “Travaux Preparatioires” of the European Convention on Human Rights. 36- 38) (Waldron 2007, 1710) Perhaps torture should be treated like genocide; something that is such an outrage to human- ity that people should do whatever it takes, no matter what inhibitions that government may set upon itself. The Bybee memo adopts a callous tone with words that mask the loaded word
  23. 23. Farrow p. 19 ‘torture’ and are replaced with technical and legal jargon. This repeated language, while it may be procedural in most OLC memos, disconnects the reader from what this document was ultimately mandating; the justification and protection of government ordered harsh treatment, whatever the technical definition of what it may be. Surely that is a red flag for many Americans, let alone those who are acting upon such policies. Preexisting Torture Law and Policy Torture is a violation of both international and United States law. CAT, an interna- tional statute written in the 1980s, was ratified by the U.S. Senate in 1994 with a few reserva- tions, however is now a criminal statute. Therefore, the act of torturing is illegal under inter- national law, and is a federal crime in the United States. The limitations and conditions of CAT will be further discussed in Section 5, and it should be noted that there are stipulations that weaken human rights laws for non-citizens under U.S. custody as well as Americans abroad. As mentioned before, there is no particular case or established tradition available to explore as compared with the Bush administration’s methods of asserting their ability to con- trol interrogations. However, the Reagan administration’s policy on the treatment of detain- ees is generally the closest example academics and lawyers have referred to. Reagan, like the Bybee memo, stressed that the United States would refuse to accept laws that would make Geneva apply to all forms of armed conflict, despite international pressure. President Reagan found that if the Geneva Conventions applied to all armed conflict then the U.S. would run the risk of giving terrorists “the protections in warfare due only to honorable warriors.” (Yoo 2006, 25) It continued to claim that the treatment was only illegal if it was extremely cruel
  24. 24. Farrow p. 20 and inhuman in nature that “specifically intended to inflict excruciating and antagonizing physical or mental pain or suffering.” (S. Treaty Doc. No.100-20, at 4-5) The Reagan ad- ministration set a precedent with these statements, not only by refusing to accept the entirety of an international law, but the refusal to accept broader international human rights protec- tions. Section 5 will further explore the continuing tendency to make exceptions and reserva- tions on human rights laws. However, the Reagan administration’s decision is far from com- prehensive to all issues of interrogation. While Yoo made a brief reference to Regan’s pre 9/11 verdict, it was not the main justification offered by the Bybee memo in defense of harsh interrogation. The consideration that the Bybee memo gives Reagan’s policy does support the fact that Yoo had very little on which to go by as far as American policy on torture. The only previous cases relating to tor- ture were in regards to topics that had very little relevance to the subject at hand, such as do- mestic torture for purely sadistic reasons. Judges have also had difficulty pinpointing what torture is in preceding cases. For example, in a Supreme Court decision regarding the 5th and 14th amendments, the judges ruled that in the case Rochin v. California, the forced stomach pumping of a criminal suspect at the hands of government agents was physical abuse. The judges determined the conduct to be unconstitutional because it ‘shocked the conscience.’ The methods used to determine that the conduct was illegal were subjective and unreliable for future lawyers to use. Harold H. Bruff notes, “…it is also difficult for lawyers to predict what will cross the line into unconstitutional brutality. Equally important, the moral relativity of the ‘shocks of the conscience’ test puts domestic constitutional law at odds with the abso- lute ban on torture in CAT." (Bruff 2009, 239) This can be seen in a legal sense as conflict- ing with multiple laws from multiple fields, not only within international versus U.S. law, but
  25. 25. Farrow p. 21 within constitutional law as well. The many preexisting contradictions within the topic of in- terrogation and cruelty are other indications that the territory that the Bybee memo treaded on was very murky and unexplored and as more recent cases have found, illegal.
  26. 26. SECTION 2: THE LEGAL CULTURE OF THE WAR ON TERROR Additional elements of the necessity defense are worth noting here. First, the defense is not limited to certain types of harms. Therefore, the harm inflicted by necessity may include intentional homicide, so long as the harm avoided is greater. (Bybee 2002, 40) For all of its severe flaws, the Bybee memo is only a product of the overtly pressured environment of the Office of Legal Counsel. Yoo may have taken the major- ity of the blame for authoring the advice, but his senior advisers took part in penning the memo. Those officials pushed for a memo that would give them the legal protec- tions to proceed with methods that they wanted, abusing the authority of an OLC rec- ommendation. Such actions had little to do with deliberations of ethics and potential consequences of torture as they were fueled from the OLC’s atmosphere of paranoia and fear of another terrorist attack. By ignoring the warnings from the experienced Judge Advocate Generals (JAGs) and Department of State (DOS) lawyers who disap- proved of the proposed solution, the analysis of the Bybee memo became tainted and partial to a predetermined demand set by Bush officials. The Bybee memo has funda- mental errors that should have been prevented from ever being enacted. However, the document provided the legal cover to have lax interrogation standards they wanted, so the Bush administration simply ignored the memo’s weaknesses and the potential con- sequences of their actions. The predetermination that torture was the quickest and only solution to gaining intelligence from detainees wasn’t from Yoo, or the OLC for that matter. The decision was a part of the general policy that was the Cheney Doctrine, or One Percent Doctrine. The doctrine asserted that
  27. 27. Farrow p. 23 …if there was even a one percent chance of terrorists getting a weapon of mass destruction-and there has been a small probability of such an oc- currence for some time-the United States must now act as if it were a certainty. This doctrine…divided what had largely been indivisible in the conduct of American foreign policy: analysis and action. Justified or not, fact-based or not, “our response” is what matters. (Suskind, Ron. 2006. The One Percent Doctrine: Deep Inside America's Pursuit of Its Enemies Since 9/11. New York: Simon and Schuster, 62) This doctrine impacted the entire federal government, but it was clear that the intelli- gence and military community felt the pressure more than other departments. Fear fu- eled the logic of the Cheney Doctrine, and this new outlook had no patience for the standard processes of federal bureaucracy that require caution, evidence, and delibera- tion. (Suskind 2006, 101) This pressure from the top of the command chain to skip steps and push the rules from a fear of terrorism was embedded in the detention and interrogation systems established for terrorist suspects, and is the origin of why the White House was so persistent on having such torture standards weakened. This atmos- phere, as will be explained in section 2, was carried out into the OLC. It is not the intention of this paper to be writing on the entirety of the Bush ad- ministration’s foreign policy, nor the overall opinions of torture according to conserva- tive commentators. However, it is important to note the more prominent voices of the neoconservative movement regard torture as a potentially necessary option. There are notable conservative politicians who have criticized the memo, such as former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean.12 Academics have also harshly criticized the Bybee memo from both the left and right. While I don’t want to bring in the entirety of con- 12 Dean, John. 2005. “The Torture Memo by Judge Jay S. Bybee That Haunted Alberto Gonzales's Confirmation Hearings.” FindLaw. 14 January.
  28. 28. Farrow p. 24 servative and liberal positions on torture into this paper, the political one-sidedness of this memo is worth noting. Politics was certainly an issue in the Cheney Doctrine, as well as the Bybee memo. 13 I suggest further research be taken on the political perspec- tive of the Bybee memo. A recommendation from the OLC, as is exemplified in the CIA’s dubbing the Bybee memo their ‘golden shield,’ is essentially a get out of jail free card. (Mayer 2008, 65) Because of this provision of immunity, the OLC lawyers are incredibly cau- tious and meticulous, especially when faced with illegality. “Even Bill Barr,” a former OLC head and later Attorney General who was not shy about approving aggressive exercises of execu- tive branch power, “would write narrow and precise opinions about particular practices and say, “Come back to me if you go one millimeter beyond this opinion,” a CIA lawyer told me after I left the government. This is a prudent practice, especially in the context of secret government operations that bump up against criminal laws. It ensures that the government acts in the darkness of secrecy no more aggressively than necessary. (Goldsmith 2007, 150) Such precision in opinions avoids mistakes and abuse of power should the analysis be incorrect in practice and improves the quality of analysis. In the event that such author- ity is abused, the executive poses a threat onto its own people. Goldsmith noted that the sweeping statements of the Bybee memo didn’t follow the procedure of other OLC rec- ommendations. Redefining torture, ignoring CAT and Geneva and especially claiming that Presidential wartime powers trumped any illegal action were certainly not scrupu- lous pieces of advice. There was an even more blatant flaw with such recommendations as was explained earlier with the fact that such defenses were unfounded. Despite the 13 Schell, Jonathan. 2006. "The Torture Election." Nation 283, no. 16: 13-20. Academic Search Complete, EBSCO- host
  29. 29. Farrow p. 25 memo’s appearance of serious analysis complete with long footnotes and citations with dense paragraphs, there were no prior OLC or judicial opinions that pertained specifi- cally to the support of Yoo’s defenses. What caused the elite branch of the DOJ to produce OLC recommendations that were laden with shoddy logic and legal flaws? Ultimately the pressure originated from senior officials that were willing to do anything, even compromise U.S. laws and val- ues, if there was a slight possibility that it would prevent another 9/11. “The main ex- planation is fear...fear explains why OLC pushed the envelope. And in pushing the en- velope, OLC took shortcuts in its opinion-writing procedures.” (Goldsmith 2007, 165) Once the War on Terror began, the mindset of lawyers in the OLC changed. Further frustrations from former federal lawyers claim that if lawyers refused to push legal boundaries by justifying the Bush administration’s plans, then they weren’t promoted or lost legitimacy.14 The further pressure on the lawyers was applied out of fear for na- tional security- and that they would be held responsible should anything go wrong. When former OLC lawyer Jack Goldsmith found that it was absolutely necessary to retract the Bybee memo, Addington responded angrily with, ‘”if you rule that way, the blood of the hundred thousand people who die in the next attack will be on your hands.” (Goldsmith 2007, 71) Fear mongering is a dangerous mindset to force upon lawyers that have the authority to compromise the executive, and fear of preposterous 14 One key reason why lawyers prefer to err on the side of caution is the ambiguity of intelligence agency laws. “Clear answers don’t always leap from the U.S. code” (Goldsmith 7007, 134). It is understandable that a team of lawyers who avoid taking risks will be a severe hindrance on the efficiency of potential military operations. How- ever, overt pressure from superiors to use lawfare in situations of human rights or international law can be not only counterproductive, but also dangerous.
  30. 30. Farrow p. 26 scenarios only discussed in theory, such as the ticking time bomb scenario, fueled the Bybee memo’s logic. The retraction of an OLC recommendation, especially within the same admini- stration, is highly irregular. Generally under stare decisis, such legal memoranda are generally supposed to be consistent with established policies with little unpredictability. If the new administration overruled previous OLC decisions, then, Goldsmith explains, the “decisions would be more the whim of individuals than the command of impersonal laws.” (Goldsmith 2007, 145) The overturning of an OLC opinion in the same admini- stration was, as far as Goldsmith is aware of, never happened before, especially when the document was about national security. Goldsmith also notes another reason why the environment of the OLC initiated the Torture memos is through the fact the administration asked for very little delibera- tion of ethics in the offices’ analysis. The only real consideration of what was or wasn’t moral was through the death toll risk in a terrorist attack as opposed to tortured or even murdered detainees. Goldsmith saw the role of an OLC lawyer as an enforcer of law alone. “Ultimately my role as the head of OLC was not to decide whether these policies were wise. It was to make sure that the policies were implemented lawfully.” (Gold- smith 2007, 147) To Goldsmith, deciding the moral tradeoffs of national security and war crimes were beyond his authority; Goldsmith presumed it wasn’t a question for an OLC lawyer, but a question for the President alone. While this may have been a legiti- mate way of approaching his job in an ideal OLC environment, Goldsmith didn’t real- ize then that it was the lawyers who were arranging the counter terrorism policies after 9/11. The lawyers were hand-picked by the administration because they wanted maxi-
  31. 31. Farrow p. 27 mum free range of what was legal. This essential fact meant that in fact the lawyers should have deliberated what was ethically and morally permissible within the Ameri- can legal system because of the sudden influx of power that they had. Analysis on ethics was certainly something that should have been addressed somewhere in the process of deciding how to treat suspected terrorists because what can be forced into the legal system from an OLC recommendation can still be contrary to the spirit of law. Waldron notes that within the malum in se approach, a statute can technically make something like murder legal, but it is still wrong whether it is legal or not. Even when Yoo writes an OLC recommendation that legalizes government admin- istered torture, it still isn’t permissible under the fundamentals of U.S. and international law. If anything, Waldron finds that such statutes “express more clearly the unlawful- ness of something which was impermissible all along.” (Waldron 2005, 1691) Like malum in se, or evil in itself, Waldron also mentions lex iniusta non est lex, unjust law is not law. Treating someone harshly, inhumanely, or in tortuous ways is too evil and unjust to deserve the status of law. Waldron notes that such an example can be seen in slavery- it can be made legal, but is contrary to the spirit of law. (Waldron 2005, 1718) Like slavery, torture is alien to any system of law. There are no degrees of tolerability or severity that are legal or illegal. This concept is never touched upon in Goldsmith or Yoo’s discourse, but certainly pertains to what they were debating. As was mentioned earlier, OLC recommendations are generally written very meticulously with many edits and checks through other federal branches before util- ized. The Bybee memo drafts were never edited by other departments, nor were other torture memorandums. Many themes such moral absolutes and customary laws, were
  32. 32. Farrow p. 28 already known and had long been established in the military, but the Departments of Defense and State were left out of the loop. “Our views were well known in this matter. We were not on board. For the most part, the Department of State was left out of this discussion, I think precisely because we'd have no part of it.” (Richard Armitage, Dep- uty Secretary of State 2001-05, Torturing Democracy, 2008) Initially, Goldsmith thought this was done to prevent leaks, but such logic couldn’t apply if even the heads of the DOD and DOS Condoleezza Rice and Colin Powell were completely out of the loop on international and national security laws. (Becker, Jo and Gellman, Barton. “The Unseen Path to Cruelty.” The Washington Post. 25 June. 2007) Goldsmith eventually realized the OLC excluded these departments not because of leaks, to “control out- comes in the opinions and minimize resistance to them.” (Goldsmith 2007, 167) When the military was initially asked its opinions of harsh interrogations, there was a flat out objection to lessening any prohibitions, regardless of the circumstances. After that was made clear, the administration decided to cut such parties from the decision making process. Unlike the OLC and even the CIA, the military has a lot more experience with controlling detainees and dealing with torture in the field. Military history, culture, and protocol has established a firm awareness of the need of absolutes in regards to the ille- gality of torture. As explained by Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson, Colin Powell’s chief of staff while he was Secretary of State, when the administration began the debate of mod- ifying interrogation techniques, “that’s what started them down the slope. You’ll have My Lais then. Once you pull this thread, the whole fabric unravels.” (Mayer 2008, 223) Such concepts and warnings from lawyers who had field experience on such topics
  33. 33. Farrow p. 29 ics were not in the Bybee memo. The civilian lawyers instead “attempted to walk the narrow path that tax lawyers identify as the difference between tax avoidance and tax evasion, the former being legal, the latter being illegal.” (Bassiouni, M. Cherif. 2006. “The Institutionalization of Torture Under the Bush Administration.” Case Western Re- serve Journal of International Law 37, no. 2/3: 389-425. 397) Bassiouni notes the main flaws in using methods that civilian lawyers use, like subtly dodging acts that are malum prohibitum, or actions that are illegal because they are prohibited by law, from malum in se, such as the innate nature of a war crime. Redefining torture and claiming that certain types of detainees, specifically Al-Qaeda and Taliban suspects, had no rights were firmly rejected by military advisors because of such a policy of moral abso- lutes. (Mayer 2008, 233) While systematic torture is not firmly established in the civilian courts, the mili- tary has a no tolerance policy ingrained into military culture. Regardless of the potential loopholes and lack of obligations that the U.S. may have on Geneva and CAT, the JAGS believe that such policies were now ‘customary international law.’ (Yoo 2007, 35) The military lawyers saw that the rules of civilized warfare had been ingrained into military custom, and it didn’t matter whether suspected terrorists were high contracting parties of Geneva or in Guantanamo Bay; the principles applied to any war and anyone that the United States fought. The Bybee memo never considers this concept, nor would it if it worked against its ultimate intent. The policy of customary international law regarding torture also reflects centu- ries of experience with torture in the field, for what a highly versed DOJ lawyer can discern from legal code is not what a foot soldier can utilize in reality. The method
  34. 34. Farrow p. 30 stresses that what an American soldier can personally respect in battle, he or she can also expect to receive. The Geneva Conventions were ‘ingrained in the U.S. military culture’ that ‘an American soldier’s self-image is bound up with the Conventions,’ and that ‘[a]s we want our troops, if captured, treated according to the Conventions, we have to encourage respect for the law by our own exam- ple. (Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff at Pentagon Gen. Richard Myers. Feith, Douglass. 2004. “Conventional Warfare.” The Wall Street Jour- nal. 24 May.) The experienced experts who stressed the laws of war, moral absolutes, and the Nur- emberg trials were simply left out of the Bybee memo’s analysis, causing a greater gap in what could be used in reality, and what could simply be legally analyzed in theory. The Bybee memo’s analysis is so fundamentally twisted that Jay Bybee and John Yoo’s superiors should have rejected their recommendations outright. Yet while John Yoo is the predominant writer to the August 1st memo, there were many officials to his senior that had collaborated with the analysis. Reports prove that the memo wasn’t only written by Yoo and signed off by Bybee. Yoo explained in an interview that Addington, Gonzales, and deputy White House Counsel Timothy Flanigan contrib- uted to the memo’s analysis. (Becker and Gellman 2007) Mayer interviewed a former senior CIA official who confirmed that ‘“[Michael] Chertoff, and Gonzales, and all these other guys act like they know nothing about this now, but they were all in the room.’” (Mayer 2008, 154)These details to the history of the Bybee memo indicate the pressure that was in the OLC to legitimize the procedures that they were so bent on us- ing. Through the senior administration officials’ conviction that torture was the key to gaining vital intelligence, a belief that was founded through officials that had relatively little experience in the matter, the officials accepted and even proposed additions the
  35. 35. Farrow p. 31 Bybee memo’s faulty analysis. Clear errors, such as the argument of using a healthcare case as a gauge for the threshold of torture, should have been corrected by Yoo’s and Bybee’s superiors. “The Department of Justice-as the executive department charged with special responsibility for the integrity of the legal system-had a duty to take spe- cial care with this most important of issues.” (Waldron 2005, 1708) However, because the memo was giving the administration justification and defense for free reign on intel- ligence gathering, there was little incentive for the memo to be rejected. After the DOD and DOS were excluded from the deliberations on interroga- tions, there was a lack of experienced advisors influencing the policymaking. Bybee had no experience in war and interrogation, and he tended to give little input and criti- cal advice to Yoo’s drafts. (Bruff 2009, 169) The reports of administration officials pushing doomsday scenarios and drastic measures only exacerbated the situation, pro- moting Yoo to write a shaky OLC recommendation. The CIA’s request for an OLC recommendation was a fair one to make, for the agency had little experience with mass detentions. The CIA knew even less about running prisons than it did about hostile interrogations, but it had to hold its prisoners somewhere beyond the reach of the American legal system, and that was the impertus for its “black site” program. Tyler Drumheller said, “The Agency had no expe- rience in detention. Never. But they insisted on arresting and detaining people in this program. It was a mistake, in my opinion. You can’t mix intelligence and police work. But the White House was really pushing. They wanted someone to do it. The military didn’t want to.” (Mayer 2008, 145) CIA director George Tenant was described by former chief of European covert operations Tyler Drumheller as coming “’out of politics, not intelligence. His whole modus operandi was to please the Principal.’” (Mayer 2008) Mayer also continues to
  36. 36. Farrow p. 32 note that the U.S. as a whole hasn’t had to deal with mass interrogations and imprison- ments since Vietnam, in which horrific war crimes were committed by both sides. While inexperience isn’t an excuse for the failures of the Bybee memo, it is certainly one of the reasons why the actions that originated from it were fundamentally illegal and unethical. Fundamental errors spawned from lower officers once the pressure to gain intel- ligence began. It was strange that the CIA was even assigned to hold such a wide deten- tion program outside of the U.S. legal system, but while Yoo fervently claims that he wrote the August 1st recommendation only for highly trained CIA agents, the admini- stration applied the policy to more situations, spreading the cases of abused and even murdered detainees. “Yoo said…that he verbally warned lawyers for the president, Cheney and Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld that it would be a risky pol- icy to permit military interrogators to use the harshest techniques, be- cause the armed services, vastly larger than the CIA, could overuse the tools or exceed the limits. ‘I always thought that only the CIA should do this, but people at the White House and at DOD felt differently,’ Yoo said. The migration of those techniques from the CIA to the military, and from Guantanamo Bay to Abu Ghraib, aroused worldwide condem- nation when abuse by U.S. troops was exposed.” (Becker and Gellman 2007) Colonel Brittain Mallow of the Criminal Investigation Task Force notes that many of the people operating Guantanamo had little experience with intelligence, interrogation, and detention operations, yet the pressure to produce intelligence started unnecessary abuse. (Torturing Democracy 2008) Those in the military were given the same pressure to find intelligence that high-ranking CIA officials and agents. (Gibney, Alex. 2007. Taxi to the Dark Side. New York: THINKFilm.) Dr. Michael Gelles, Chief Psycholo- gist in the Naval Criminal Investigative Service who served in Guantanamo, noted that
  37. 37. Farrow p. 33 “the majority of, many of these military interrogators were very young. They were 18, 19, 20.” (Torturing Democracy 2008) What might have been an illegal practice within the CIA became a military policy through the administration’s officials. While the prac- tice is illegal and unethical, what could have been a few dozen tortured or killed prison- ers from a few CIA interrogators became exponentially greater by expediting the policy to other detention centers. The Bybee memo’s first flaw is that it had a goal, something that an OLC rec- ommendation isn’t supposed to have to begin with. That goal, pushed by the admini- stration, was to be able to knock down torture prohibitions established by U.S. and in- ternational law. The fact that the administration was able to bypass several branches of government and edit their own recommendations was the equivalent of owning your own prescription pad. (Margulies 2006, 95) The policy overrides the checks and balances system by cutting out Congress, especially if the OLC document is classified. The entire purpose of the memo was pre- dispositioned to have the authority to dismiss laws and safeguards, but was written with the intent of a defense lawyer. Instead of having an OLC recommendation with the structure of legal advice, it was written with the intent of bending law, something that once done, is very difficult to stop, let alone repair. Based on several false or miscon- strued assumptions, such as the ability to gain valuable intelligence through torture outweighing the repercussions of knocking down such safeguards, the memo contra- dicts law’s fundamental purpose. [OLC Lawyers] substituted a rethinking of standard legal doctrines based on the liberal ideology of torture-the idea that torture to obtain in- formation useful for national defense is not impermissible and that those who commit it for interrogational reasons have done nothing wrong... In
  38. 38. Farrow p. 34 effect, they were writing an advocacy document for a pro-torture conclu- sion, in order to give those who order or engage in torture legal cover. (Greenberg 2005, 54) This document shows a conflict with the relationship of the lawyer and client, for the fact that Addington was able to loom over the OLC and edit the document compro- mised the impartiality and legitimacy of the analysis.15 A former DOJ lawyer remarked, “’they didn’t want serous legal advice. They liked the answers they were getting.’” (Mayer 2008, 224) The lawyer wasn’t able to provide the client with unbiased facts so they could make informed decisions about what the best course of action should be. While the memo provides several protections to prosecuting U.S. interrogators, the de- fense also dismantles the legal protections against torture. The OLC was essentially backed into a corner by being given only one option for a recommendation with a spe- cific outcome. 15 In recent interviews, Yoo has stressed that he has never even met Cheney or President Bush. Nevertheless, the fact that senior administrative officials were modifying OLC recommendations is a conflict of interest. (Solomon 2010)
  39. 39. SECTION 3: THE LEGAL ARGUMENTS OF THE BYBEE MEMO In this section of my thesis, I will, like the Bybee memo, address the legal con- siderations and alleged defenses to torture, which is divided generally into the location of the detention, the severity of the pain inflicted, and the intent of the interrogator. An overall flaw of the Bybee memo is the fact that Yoo structured his defense in pieces that gets into semantics about a topic that is considered to be an absolute, both morally and under the process of jus cogens, or higher law. The fractured defense is an inherent setback in the legal advice that the OLC provided the administration. The Bybee memo itself acknowledges that “courts will more likely examine the totality of the circum- stances, rather than engage in a careful parsing of the statute”. (Bybee 2002, 27) There is another problem with addressing the analysis of law in divisions, and that is the in- creased risk of losing the general message and purpose of the law, hence risking illegal- ity. A key example of how the purpose of a law is defeated by separating it into little laws can be seen in Brown v. Board of Education. (Brown v. Board of Education of To- peka, 1954. 347 U.S. 483.) The case proved that if portions of a law are taken away from an entire statue, the overall intention of the law is lost. (Waldron 2005) This flawed logic can be seen not only in the inherent structure of the memo, but specifically Yoo’s arguments about the limitations of the definition torture and the exceptions made to certain types of detainees.
  40. 40. Farrow p. 36 A. Location of Detention The very first paragraph of the Bybee memo states that Yoo’s interpretation of why he was asked to further explain the standards of conduct for interrogations arose “in the context of interrogations outside of the United States.” (Bybee 2002, 3) While the main details of the August 1, 2002 memo don’t delve into topics that revolve around the exact location of the interrogations, there are inferences about Yoo’s stance on U.S. interrogation policy that can be made from the second sentence alone. The fact that Yoo bases his analysis on the false pretense that there is a difference of standards for interrogation inside and outside of the U.S. reflects a tone that is prevalent through- out the memo and the other ‘Torture Documents’ from the Bush administration. The partitioning of some prisons having more responsibility to uphold laws than others is the first descent on the slippery slope towards legalizing torture. In fact, be- cause Yoo and the other members of the War Council interpreted the law of U.S. inter- rogation policy to be different in certain spots of the world, Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp in Cuba was not only used a lot more, but is now infamous in the War on Terror. “Bybee suggest that the standards for interrogations outside of the U.S. are more permissive than the standards for interrogations inside of the U.S. That is, it might be permissible for Americans to torture foreign persons if we do it on foreign soil…Outside the territorial United States, the legal opinion was, the detainees are, purportedly, outside the protec- tions of the U.S. Courts.” (Betz 2006, 103) Guantanamo Bay was interpreted as being a legal black hole for the U.S. government, in which there were loopholes and possible scapegoats for a lawyer to use in the event of a court case. Many of these loopholes and legal uncertainties have since been filled by court cases against the Bush administration, most notably Hamdan v. Rumsfeld, which found
  41. 41. Farrow p. 37 that the detainees have minimal legal protections under the Geneva Conventions’ Common Article 3, regarding the treatment of prisoners. (Hamdan v. Rumsfeld, 2006. 548 U.S. 557) However, the main relation that the location of the detention bears to the Bybee memo is in the manner in which Yoo sets the stage for his analysis specifically regarding the standards of conduct for interrogations. The Bybee memo has an assump- tion in the second sentence reflecting the preexisting misconstrued interpretations of prisoners suspected of terrorism that was written in earlier War Council documents. The analysis sets up a false understanding of who is entitled to protections in certain locations. Yoo disregards the Eighth Amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual punishments that, as he describes in War By Other Means, “covers everyone, citizen or alien, being dealt with our criminal justice system.” Yoo furthers his interpretation of the Eighth Amendment by adding, “but our law does not extend its privileges (or those of the rest of our Bill of Rights) to enemy aliens outside the United States.” (Yoo 2007, 177) While the question of whether international law or U.S. law should have more bearing regarding the treatment of enemy combatants will be addressed later in this the- sis, the opinion of the court from Hamdan v. Rumsfeld was based on the protections provided from the Geneva Conventions, not from the Eighth Amendment. Because the authors of the Bybee memo based their analysis on the assumption that U.S. law auto- matically trumped international laws, the legal advice that was given was already flawed.
  42. 42. Farrow p. 38 B. Severity We conclude that for an act to constitute torture as defined in Section 2340, it must in- flict pain that is difficult to endure. Physical pain amounting to torture must be equiva- lent in intensity to the pain accompanying serious physical injury, such as organ fail- ure, impairment of bodily function, or even death. (Bybee 2002) The Bybee memo considers two variables key in the legal advice regarding the proper conducts of interrogation; the intent of the person authorizing and operating the interrogation, and the severity of pain that is inflicted during detention. This section will be specifically analyzing the Bybee memo’s opinion on the stipulation of forms of pain that are-or aren’t- legally acceptable. The key question that this issue of severity ulti- mately raises is what acts are considered torture, as opposed to cruel or inhuman treat- ment of a person? The Bybee memo considers torture “the extreme version of inhuman treatment,” (Bybee 2002, note 21 at 29) but how does one differentiate the two, and why does the former have more stigma and legal consequences than the latter? As was explained previously, there is a lack of a solid definition and classifica- tion for what torture is, not only in society as a whole, but in the courts as well. Yoo explains in War By Other Means that there isn’t an applicable legal precedent to apply to the situation at hand because of the conditions of the case. In accordance to his book, the Bybee memo’s appendix explains cases exemplifying torture for sadistic and maso- chistic pleasure, not for attaining information. Even the judges in those situations never had an exact explanation of what they considered torture. One judge even explained that he knew that torture was torture “if it made me feel sick to my stomach.” (Waldron 2005) Clearly, this strategy wouldn’t work for federal, widespread policy implementa- tion.
  43. 43. Farrow p. 39 Not only was the intent of former torture cases inapplicable to the situation at hand, but the previous cases weren’t operated by the military and ordered from the fed- eral government. The only information that Yoo could clearly take from previous cases was that in order for torture to be classified as torture to the courts, the treatment had to be, as the memo describes it, ‘severe.’ Waldron also notes the problem that Yoo faced in terms of defining what or was not torture, for the definitions and words were broad terms for problems that can be very specific. “We are not told what exactly the restric- tion is- that is, we are not told where exactly severity is on the spectrum of pain, and thus where the prohibition on torture is supposed to kick in. ” (Waldron 2005, 1698) Clearly not all treatments are torture, however the vagueness of the vocabulary that Yoo was faced with, and ended up using himself, made the advice of the memo vague, defeating the purpose of a memo designed to clarify. Greenberg, author of The Torture Debate in America, finds that Yoo’s methods of using the term “severe” to define torture as the only criterion was a strategy to alter the vague term to make torture something other than what it really was. There is a difference between ambiguity and vagueness. A vague word like ‘severe’ has univocal, even clear, meaning, but intermediate refer- ence. Here, the interpretive problem is not multiple meanings but fuzzy boarders. Any dictionary definition that is worth its salt will be as vague as the word itself-otherwise, it has altered rather than defined the mean- ing. And any attempt by a lawyer to wring a greater specificity of a vague term out of a dictionary definition is, by the very terms of the problem, a cheat. (Greenberg 2005, 59) Yoo’s clarification, or lack thereof, essentially limits what torture is to a very small area of treatment, which is left open to interpretation. The Bybee memo then limits torture to be only the most extreme of treatments for the benefit of the Bush administration and especially the CIA, who Yoo thought was the only group who would need such
  44. 44. Farrow p. 40 authorization and advice for this document. This is an instance in which Yoo methodi- cally sets up protections for the client, the interrogator and their superiors, instead of fulfilling the OLC’s task of providing legal advice. Another flaw of the Bybee memo’s analysis of severity being the key term to determine what is or is not torture was that the final result implied that more pain is le- gally acceptable than what was truly abiding by the prohibitions on torture. There were even things such as Yoo’s interpretation that gave far more leeway for interrogations, even by how he presents the criteria for treatment to be considered torture. Yoo’s three characterizations dictate that the pain must be 1) difficult to endure 2) severe, extreme, and intense and 3) will result in serious physical disability or death. A fundamental is- sue with Yoo’s criteria and how it is organized is that the reader isn’t sure if the de- scriptions need to be together or separate. (Betz 2006, 130) If one were to have more liberties with interrogation standards, they could interpret it through saying that all three requirements must be in the situation for the courts to consider the treatment tor- ture. However, if one were to argue for more restrictions for humane treatment, they could be interpreted to thinking that only one of these criteria must be involved in the interrogation practices. By writing his advice in an opaque manner that contains loop- holes, Yoo gave far more liberties to the administration than what was permitted by U.S. federal law and international law. What were Yoo’s methods to define what was or was not severe treatment, if there was such a lack of former judicial interpretation of what torture was? This brings in a portion of the Bybee memo that was particularly under fire from critics and was called by Jack Goldsmith himself to be the “OLC’s clumsy definitional arbitrage [that]
  45. 45. Farrow p. 41 didn’t seem even in the ballpark.” (Goldsmith 2006, 145) The terms that the memo util- izes to find the equivalent example of torture, ‘serious physical injury, such as organ failure, impairment of bodily function, or even death,’ ultimately makes the memo dis- tort the prohibition and claim that there is more room for infliction of pain than there really is. The source of such specific, extreme vocabulary comes from a reference to a case involving Medicare, as bizarre an explanation it may be. The situation concerned proper hospital procedure in the event of scarce medical resources as explained in the case West Virginia University Hospital v. Casey. Harold H. Bruff describes it more clearly as “when it is reasonable for a person in distress to go to an emergency room.” (Bruff 2009, 243)16 He sees this as a simple case of a standard lawyer practice like checking preexisting cases and applying it to the issue at hand. “Apparently, the OLC lawyers ran a computer word search of the federal statues, and this is what turned up." (Bruff 2009, 243) The arbitrary connection to Medicare is another instance where Yoo misuses domestic legal theory and practice to subject matter that isn’t applicable to fed- eral policy on torture. While this may help a lawyer gain a new perspective on what a judge may or may not act upon in many cases, the case isn’t by any means applicable to the circumstances. The use of Medicare vocabulary in concerning torture was invalid on multiple levels, not only in the academic, theoretical legal world, but most importantly, in regu- lar practice at the federal level. The definition could be implied to mean that, for exam- ple, “an interrogator crushing out cigarettes in a detainee’s ear is not torture, because its 16 West Virginia Univ. Hospitals, Inc. v. Casey, 1991. (89-994), 499 U.S. 83.
  46. 46. Farrow p. 42 pain is not equivalent to that of a medical emergency.” (Greenberg 2005, 58) The es- sential difference between the possibility of torture in an interrogation as opposed to a medical situation is the intentional infliction of pain, not what humans can potentially face in everyday life. The application of what in theory could be applicable from one case to another is used for Yoo’s benefit in most situations. As will be illustrated throughout the paper, Yoo has a tendency to transfer certain practices and laws to his own arguments and dismiss other laws inconsistently. What Yoo will claim to be ir- relevant in one aspect of his argument, he will try to force the same method in another argument. Utilizing a medical term from a hospital case is used to his benefit, however claiming that the Geneva Conventions don’t transfer to Al Qaeda and Taliban members is a key example. Another overlying problem with referring to a preexisting case on a medical situation is that the preexisting cases only differentiated between what is tor- ture as opposed to what is cruel. However, this doesn’t help with Yoo’s problem of what is or is not legal, because the Constitution prohibits both cruelty and torture. (Bruff 2009, 245) The health care connection is a clever defense, however it isn’t prac- tical or wise, and because of the very nature of an OLC document should be shedding wisdom, the memo becomes counterproductive. Once the Bybee memo, and other OLC recommendations written by the War Council became enacted from legal theory to parameters for practice, Yoo’s definition of what constituted as torture was still confusing to those who were to utilize it. Months after the memo was written, meeting minutes from Guantanamo officials indicate that there was still only a vague idea of what was legal and illegal treatment. The CAT was still an uncertain law with blurry specifications and standards. “Under the torture con-
  47. 47. Farrow p. 43 vention, torture has been prohibited by international law, but the language of the stat- utes is written vaguely…It is basically subject to perception. If the detainee dies, you’re doing it wrong.”17 This is one of the main disconnects that makes the Bybee memo’s advice inapplicable to a government policy. The purpose of an OLC recommendation is to clarify what could or could not be done in an interrogation, however, according to the conversations that were held by officials operating Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp, even those in charge were still using broad terms to regulate what is a very spe- cific issue. There is a difference with naming the definition of a term such as torture and an action that is classified as torture. Yoo needed to find some previous cases that specifi- cally addressed torture on a governmental level. He then followed suit with other offi- cials who were previously asked for their legal opinion on the general matter of detain- ees in the War on Terror such as Diane Beaver, who referred to a case from the United Kingdom. 18 Ireland v. The United Kingdom specifically referred to the United King- dom’s treatment of suspected paramilitary members of the Irish Republican Army in the 1970’s. (The Republic of Ireland v. The United Kingdom, 1978. Series A, No. 25.The European Court of Human Rights.) Yoo resorted to adopting certain elements of the case, specifically its opinion of the importance of severity, or as the court considers ‘intensity,’ in the treatment for it to be considered torture. In order to determine whether the give techniques should also be quali- fied as torture, the Court must have regard to the distinction, embodied in 17 John Fredman, “Guantanamo Meeting Minutes.” October 2, 2002. 18 Sands, Phillipe. 2008. Torture Team: Rumsfeld's Memo and the Betrayal of American Values. New York: Palgrave Macmillan.
  48. 48. Farrow p. 44 Article 3, between this notion and that of inhuman or degrading treat- ment. In the Court’s view, this distinction derives principally from a dif- ference in the intensity of the suffering inflicted. (Ireland v. The United Kingdom. 1978, Line 167) The cases’ point of determining torture was helpful, however the Reagan administra- tion’s decision to pivot around the term of severity when deciding what is or isn’t tor- ture was already reflected and more directly related to Yoo’s thought process. There needed to be more of a conclusion drawn from the Ireland case. Ireland v. The United Kingdom also noted certain interrogation techniques that, though they may have been inhuman and cruel, were not the equivalent of torture. These are called the ‘five techniques,’ which consist of sleep deprivation, hooding, white noise, stress postures, severe limitations of food/water, treatments that were also used in Guantanamo Bay and other U.S. operated interrogations. Although the five techniques, as applied in combination, undoubtedly amounted to inhuman and degrading treatment, although their object was the extraction of confessions, the naming of others and/or informa- tion and although they were used systematically, they did not occasion suffering of the particular intensity and cruelty implied by the word tor- ture as so understood. (Ireland v. The United Kingdom 1978.) This case actually disproves Yoo’s argument that only severe treatment is considered torture at a governmental level, for the court went further to determine that the five techniques in combination were the equivalent of torture. (Waldron 2005, 1705-6) In accordance with Ireland v. The United Kingdom, many of the events de- scribed in the Afghan holding cells escalated to becoming torture, even to the degree of death. Such an example is illustrated in the documentary Taxi to the Dark Side, an Af- ghan prisoner called Dilawar was sent to Bagram, Afghanistan. There, Dilawar report- edly suffered blunt-force injuries that were so severe that he died in his cell. While Di-
  49. 49. Farrow p. 45 lawar’s injuries if suffered separately may have been ‘merely’ inhuman treatment, the combination and severity of the methods he experienced caused torturous results so se- vere that the detainee died. The condition of the beatings, particularly to Dilawar’s legs, were so extreme that the coroner, Lieutenant Colonel Elizabeth Rouse, remarked, “I've seen similar injuries in an individual run over by a bus.” 19 This case, in accordance with the Ireland comparison, illustrates how the combination of milder techniques can equate to torture. However, the concept of an accumulation of mild beatings equating to torture was not stressed in the Bybee memo, mainly because it would work against Yoo’s analysis. The fact that certain aspects of the Ireland case were selectively used to the memo’s advantage and anything that proved otherwise was excluded furthers the argument that the Bybee memo ultimately did not provide sound lawyerly advice, but a shaky defense in court. There was very little or if any deliberation in the Bybee memo over what human rights groups considers to be torturous conditions, which may have helped shed light over what to advise in the argument. Like the Ireland case, the human rights reports did not offer much slack as far as what could be permissible, which is the most probable reason for why the memo dismisses them. War By Other Means even claims that The International Committee for the Red Cross has a political agenda after it strongly criticized the Guantanamo policy: It did not say that any particular interrogation method constituted torture, but instead that the whole system of gaining intelligence was cruel, unusual, degrading treatment that amounted to torture. (Yoo 2007, 173) While the criticisms that the Red Cross gave very little insight into what can be done with detainees, the reports did provide a very strong warning to both the American pub- 19 Golden, Tim. 2005. “In U.S. Report, Brutal Details of 2 Afghan Inmates' Deaths.” The New York Times. 20 May.
  50. 50. Farrow p. 46 lic and to the administration about the ethics and legality of the entire system in place for interrogations. Amnesty International’s reports correlated with the Red Cross’ anal- ysis, but provided certain points of reference to what can be a violation of human rights treaties, particularly the longer durations of milder treatments that were very commonly used in Abu Ghraib.20 In this chapter on prison conditions, Amnesty International also condemns plac- ing the detainee in isolation for long periods of time, sensory deprivation, and other practices used both in supermax prisons and in places like Abu Ghraib. Perhaps this can be a sign that the solution to interrogations isn’t through one or two modifications to the structure. The problems may be so inherently within the nature of harsher interrogations that it may be necessary to start the system from anew, away from the old methods if a legal and morally acceptable way to interrogate detainees can be reached. The fact that Yoo was searching for slight modifications or particular actions that should or should not be utilized in interrogations brings another main element of discourse into the topic of the Bybee memo and torture in general. This is a matter of where to draw the line between what is illegal and legal, which is dictated according to the torture policies in place as what is cruel versus what is torture. After the damages of the Bybee memo were realized by the Senate, the Detainee Treatment Act of 2005 sought to clarify the standards of interrogation through classical methods without the aid of the OLC. The amendment states that the standards set by the Army Field Manual 20 “In discussing American prison conditions, Amnesty International gives many examples of the severe and extreme pain and harm done by placing one in a mildly uncomfortable position, sometimes by restrains, continued for a long time. ‘Positional immobilization in restrains can lead to positional asphyxia.’ It also has lead to amputations.” (Betz 2006, 131) Amputations meets even Yoo’s limited definition of torture.
  51. 51. Farrow p. 47 apply to any person under U.S. control- including, as was the Act’s intent, prisoners of Guantanamo Bay. In general- no person in the custody or under the effective control of the Department of Defense or under detention in a Department of Defense facility shall be subject to any treatment or technique of interrogation not authorized by and listed in the United States Army Field Manual on In- telligence Interrogation. (Detainee Treatment Act of 2005. H.R. 2863, Title X.) Additional complications ensued from the Military Commissions Act of 2006, which limited the effect of the Detainee Treatment Act as well other judicial mechanisms for prisoners classified as unlawful combatants. (Military Commissions Act of 2006. 109– 366. 17 October.) The OLC and Senate’s actions all are trying to answer the same ques- tion of what is torture in a legal sense in efforts to gain intelligence. The innate problem with discerning what is or is not torture by a degree of se- verity is that in this situation there really is no line that can be crossed: you are or are not torturing someone. While in some situations it is possible to have a line to cross, such as Waldron’s illustration of a driver who wants to know the driving speed limit so he can go as fast as he can before he breaks the law. Torture, however, isn’t applicable to this format, and is more accurately illustrated with a man who wants to know how much he can push his wife around before it’s domestic violence. (Waldron 2005, 1701) There are some degrees of severity that one shouldn’t be on at all, and prisoner abuse is one of them. While an interrogator’s counterargument to this statement would probably be that in order to do their job, they want to be as coercive as possible without violating prohibitions, the law can still pressure people while respecting them as human beings. Waldron notes that torture is supposed to break the will of the prisoner and get informa-
  52. 52. Farrow p. 48 tion. However, you don’t have to do the former to get the latter. (Waldron 2005, 1703) For example, subpoenas and the possibility of being put in contempt can be effective in getting someone to talk, but it isn’t torture or cruel. Such possibilities are not consid- ered in the Bybee memo, most likely because they question the necessity of torture, an- other instance of ignoring some legal queries while abusing others. The problem as expressed before with trying to put a line of severity on torture is that if a vague standard is utilized with an established rule, something is lost in the process. While it may be helpful for lawyers like Yoo and Bybee to have some sort of criteria as unclear as it may be, the entire system becomes even more arbitrary. Arbi- trariness is essentially the main reason why so many lawyers, judges, human rights campaigners, and politicians have had such difficulty with torture in a legal lens. Ulti- mately, pain is subjective, and by putting an operationalized rule to experiencing it, let alone administering it, Yoo was essentially asked to do an impossible task by writing the definitional boundaries on interrogation standards. Senator McCain, a survivor of torture, saw the action of standardizing torture as getting “into questions of whether its O.K. to break someone’s right arm but not his left foot. ” (Lelyveld, Joseph. 2005. “In- terrogating Ourselves.” The New York Times. 12 June.) There really is no line of sever- ity on the topic of torture, however the Bybee memo tries to set a precedent by doing so. Through this action, the memo became fundamentally flawed and caused the entire system of interrogation under the United States government to become illogical. Bob Brecher finds that we shouldn’t even be trying to define torture as it only can be described, not specified. If anything is added or taken, it becomes something other than torture. To Brecher, defining torture becomes counterproductive under the
  53. 53. Farrow p. 49 Bybee memo’s and CAT’s standards. (Brecher, Bob. 2007. Torture and the Ticking Bomb. Massachusetts: Wiley-Blackwell. 3-4) His main concern is that through the legal system, there will be techniques such as waterboarding that push the established defini- tion of what is or is not torture. New forms of torture will always be invented and can- not be anticipated through a definition. Under Brecher’s stance, Yoo was given an im- possible task of defining torture from the start. The indications that torture cannot be standardized through degrees of severity can be shown in the frustrations of not only human rights watchdogs and medical staff reports, but through military personnel as well. Major Geoffrey D. Miller wrote in his reports of Abu Ghraib that the systems in place for interrogations, particularly harsh interrogations, were flawed. It is still unclear whether Major Miller was formerly a sup- porter of harsh interrogation practices in Guantanamo and Abu Ghraib, for there are reports that the Major was a supporter of stronger interrogation techniques.21 However, after the Abu Ghraib scandal, there are reports that the Major became a proponent of more humane prisoner treatment, such as the banning of hoods while the prisoner is in transport. Major Miller’s report noted in 2003 that, There are no standardized information gathering and reporting methods that will allow for tracking of information collected from internees from the time of capture and through the intelligence requirements manage- ment and interrogation process…There isn't a comprehensive collection management and dissemination system in place. (Major Miller. 2003. “Assessment of DOD Counterterrorism Interrogation and Detention Op- erations in Iraq.”) Major Miller’s predicament also illustrates the disconnect that the Bybee memo’s pol- icy had from the theoretical legal world to real life situations that the military was fac- 21 BBC World News. 2004. “Iraq Abuse 'Ordered From The Top' 15 June.”
  54. 54. Farrow p. 50 ing while utilizing the standards Yoo established. In accordance to this thesis, Waldron finds that it doesn’t seem to be possible to set a degree of severity and to operationalize harsh treatment of prisoners in the offices of the DOJ or in supermax government pris- ons. Yet because there was a supposed line as the memo establishes, the memo’s inter- rogation theories clashed with the practice of interrogations. The final results of what conduct was permissible according to Yoo’s analysis essentially were actions that may not have been torture under Yoo’s definition of tor- ture, but they certainly were torturous results. Sleep management was one particular interrogation method that was debated in the Ireland case as well as in the Torture Memo. While the Ireland case concluded that sleep deprivation was not torture, pro- vided that there wasn’t an accumulation of other severe treatment in the ‘five tech- niques,’ the method is heavily used in Guantanamo and other U.S. detention centers for suspected terrorists. Tormentum insomniae has been practiced since the middle ages on suspected witches and the interrogation rooms of Stalin’s secret police until a confes- sion was signed and co-conspirators were named. The New York Times has described sleep management as a disguised form of torture that doesn’t require special equipment, nor does it leave marks on the body. However, the result of pulling someone’s finger- nails out or depriving them of sleep is the same. Clearly, [prolonged standing] amounted to unfair pressure after a certain time and to actual physical torture later still, but when?. . . At any rate after even twelve hours, it is extremely uncomfortable. After a day, it becomes very hard. And after two or three days, the victim is actually physically poisoned by fatigue. It was as painful as any torture… In this state, he is often convinced he is guilty. (Malinowski, Tom. 2006. “Call Cruelty What It Is.” The New York Times.18 September.)

×