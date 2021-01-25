Adventure pro forma

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Adventure Olivia Crossley
Equilibrium Ratatouille with all his friends and family Disruption Ratatouille gets split up from his friends, whilst they...
Character type How they appear in your story The Hero Remy The Villian Old chef- Skinner The Helper Emile (fat rat friend)...
WWWWWH Who The main character is Remy which is the rat. What It starts with Remy with his family and friends and we see ho...
Initial Ideas
Idea 1 Who Main Character- Hatty Work colleague/ New friend- Georgie What She gets promoted and moves away. After meeting ...
Idea 2 Who 3 friends - Noah Oli Benji What 3 friends go traveling in their gap year. When travelling the boys hire a boat ...
Idea 3 Who Main character- Carlos What 18-year-old Seb takes it upon himself to go find his biological parents that he’s n...
Mind Map:
Mood board:
Research Research
Existing Product Hunger Games Bold title in the foreground. Makes it stand out. Very clear to see. Bow and arrow to show t...
Existing Product Don't Starve (game) Survival game. Aim is to stay for as long as you possibly can. They have tried to mak...
Existing Product Survival magazine Mainly green colours have been used which reflects been outside and nature The title ha...
Existing Product Aim of the game is to stay alive for as long as possible and to collect supplies to build your village En...
Research Summary • From my research I have discovered that some survival games/movies/magazines are more realistic than ot...
Bibliography 1. Developer. (Year of Release) Game’s Name
Bibliography Pre-production and Planning
Style Sheet These colours will be used maily for the colouring of the island. The yellow tones will be for the sand and th...
Magazine and advert layouts IMAGE H e a d l i n e Pull Quote IMAGE 2 different images divided by slash in the middle Artic...
Video Game layouts Percentage of life left Joy Stick Settings Island Palm Tree (Random objects left around island for char...
Script • Noah: "We basically have no more food left guys and there is no phone reception, what should we do?" • Oli: "We s...
Sound Effects Sound Effect Needed How I Will Create the Sound Walking around on sand Find a similar surface to sand and re...
Actors/Locations Actor Role Location for recording
Music Band Name Track Name Link
Contingency What can go wrong? What can you do if it does?
Risk Assessment What could be a risk to you, others or the equipment? How can you make sure that doesn’t happen? What will...
Production
Synopsis Three close friends Noah, Oli And Benji decide to go away travelling in their gap year and start in Cuba. On arri...
Using your plans, produce: • A synopsis for your film • A video game that would support your film, to include a menu scree...
Evaluation
Research
Planning
Time Management
Technical Qualities
Aesthetic Qualities
Aural Qualities
Audience Appeal
Overall strengths and weaknesses of the final package.
  1. 1. Adventure Olivia Crossley
  2. 2. Equilibrium Ratatouille with all his friends and family Disruption Ratatouille gets split up from his friends, whilst they were in their boats. Recognition After splitting from friends he realise he's in trouble Attempt to repair the damage Finds a kitchen to live in New Equilibrium Becomes a chef in the kitchen Ratatouille
  3. 3. Character type How they appear in your story The Hero Remy The Villian Old chef- Skinner The Helper Emile (fat rat friend) The Donor Auguste Gusteau (famous chef) The Dispatcher Auguste Gusteau (famous chef) The Princess or prize Gets a good food rating The Princess’s Father Colette Tatou The False Hero
  4. 4. WWWWWH Who The main character is Remy which is the rat. What It starts with Remy with his family and friends and we see how he was torn away in the floods. Throughout the movie we see him peruse his dream job of becoming a chef. Why He is very food oriented. When Its set I modern time. Where Paris How Remy becomes a very talented chef after practicing with Alfredo Linguini.
  5. 5. Initial Ideas
  6. 6. Idea 1 Who Main Character- Hatty Work colleague/ New friend- Georgie What She gets promoted and moves away. After meeting her new colleagues she becomes close with one in particular. Upon adding her new friend on Facebook she discovers a picture of her friend and her family. However, she is shocked to see to see they have identical dads but have a completely different identity. It then became her mission to find out who this man was and if it was her dad. After hours of stalking on Facebook, she then took it upon herself to find where they live. After days of searching she finally finds their house. On arrival at the house she is faced with her friend's dad stood in the drive. They both stood in disbelief and couldn’t believe what they were seeing. It clicks that all along her dad had been living a double life with another family as well. Why She is shocked and needs to find out if what she is saying is true. When Set in modern time as she only finds out because of social media. Where London How She finds out the truth when she arrives at her friends house.
  7. 7. Idea 2 Who 3 friends - Noah Oli Benji What 3 friends go traveling in their gap year. When travelling the boys hire a boat a day. Whilts on this boat the weather takes a turn for the worst and they end up shiprecked. They're left with no resources and have to scavenge for what they can. It gets to a point when they have nothing left and it becomes survival of the fittest. Which friend will be the last surviver. Why They're are all trapped on an island with no resources and they all want to survive When 1970 (no phones) Where Cuba How Only one will survive
  8. 8. Idea 3 Who Main character- Carlos What 18-year-old Seb takes it upon himself to go find his biological parents that he’s never met. When travelling he starts to encounter many problems one been ending up in the wrong country and gets completely lost. With all these red flags, he started to reconsider whether he should just turn back home and go back to his adoptive parents and give up but doesn’t and eventually finds his biological parents. Why He wants to find his parents so he cen ask why he was put up for addoption in the first place When Set in modern day Where Starts in england and eventually ends up in italy. How Finds his parents and why they put him up for adoption all those years ago
  9. 9. Mind Map:
  10. 10. Mood board:
  11. 11. Research Research
  12. 12. Existing Product Hunger Games Bold title in the foreground. Makes it stand out. Very clear to see. Bow and arrow to show the survival aspect of the movie. They had to hunt for all their food, weapons, clothes and had to kill others to stay in the chance of surviving. Dark backround mostly black and red. The red could indicate the danger and the gory throughout the movie.
  13. 13. Existing Product Don't Starve (game) Survival game. Aim is to stay for as long as you possibly can. They have tried to make it as realistic as they can, one way they’ve done this is by putting their life percentage on the side of the screen. If the character is not eating enough or not getting the right supplies the percentage goes down. Very dark, minimul lighting Bold title, stands out
  14. 14. Existing Product Survival magazine Mainly green colours have been used which reflects been outside and nature The title has been written in a bold font, which is also orange making it stand out from the rest of the magazine and matches the colour of the fire in the background It shows a list of what is in the magazine to draw the readers in and find out about those specific subjects
  15. 15. Existing Product Aim of the game is to stay alive for as long as possible and to collect supplies to build your village Enemies battle against each other to steal each other’s supplies Bright colours used on characters which is appealing to the eyes
  16. 16. Research Summary • From my research I have discovered that some survival games/movies/magazines are more realistic than others. I have also discovered that most survival related products colour pallets tend to be all green and red shades. • I found the survival games especially helpful as they have given me ideas as to how my game will work. In terms of colours, the magazines and movies I researched helped as it gives me an idea as to what fonts and what colours to use to make it stand out.
  17. 17. Bibliography 1. Developer. (Year of Release) Game’s Name
  18. 18. Bibliography Pre-production and Planning
  19. 19. Style Sheet These colours will be used maily for the colouring of the island. The yellow tones will be for the sand and the green will be for the palm trees and things like that The brown/red tones will most likely be used for any titles and maybe some survial items placed on the island The blue shades will be used for the see surrounding the island
  20. 20. Magazine and advert layouts IMAGE H e a d l i n e Pull Quote IMAGE 2 different images divided by slash in the middle Article Information Barcode
  21. 21. Video Game layouts Percentage of life left Joy Stick Settings Island Palm Tree (Random objects left around island for characters to pick up) Treasure Chest Noah Oli Benji (Sea) (Sea) (Sea) (Sea)
  22. 22. Script • Noah: "We basically have no more food left guys and there is no phone reception, what should we do?" • Oli: "We should split off and look for any food or supplies we can find." • Benji:"Well from what I can see there is hardly enough to feed one of us let alone 3 of us!" • Noah:"Well if I find anything im not going to share, I don’t want to starve to death!" • Benji:"FINE!" • Oli:" WHATEVER!"
  23. 23. Sound Effects Sound Effect Needed How I Will Create the Sound Walking around on sand Find a similar surface to sand and record myself walking Sea noises Either use water and splash it about for that effect, or use pre recorded sea noises Breathing noises Breath in and into my mic
  24. 24. Actors/Locations Actor Role Location for recording
  25. 25. Music Band Name Track Name Link
  26. 26. Contingency What can go wrong? What can you do if it does?
  27. 27. Risk Assessment What could be a risk to you, others or the equipment? How can you make sure that doesn’t happen? What will you do if it does?
  28. 28. Production
  29. 29. Synopsis Three close friends Noah, Oli And Benji decide to go away travelling in their gap year and start in Cuba. On arrival they decide to hire a boat so they can go explore the surrounding islands. They decide to go to this one island they can see in the distance to see if there is anything interesting. When travelling over to the small island they noticed the waves in the sea start to get harsher. However, Noah tells the other 2 to not worry and to carry on going. After battling the waves, they finally arrive at the small island and get out of their boat. They start exploring the island when they notice a change in the weather. Within minutes the weather conditions were horrendous and the waves became extremely harsh, not fit for any boat to set sail. The Three boys went and took shelter under a palm tree and tried to shield from the storm. After an hour or so the harsh weather died down and the boys knew straight away that they needed to sail back to mainland. However, when they got off the boat they did not secure it to anything and it had been taken away with the waves, so how were they going to get back? Their initial instinct was to get their phone and call for help but there was obviously no reception. This is when the boys realise they needed to start looking for supplies and food if they wanted any chances of survi. Each boy scavenged around the island, but even with all three of them looking there was not enough food to even feed one of them, and this is when it became competitive. Each boy wanted to survive so they became selfish and kept anything they found to themselves. It was now a case of survival of the fittest, but
  30. 30. Using your plans, produce: • A synopsis for your film • A video game that would support your film, to include a menu screen, demo level and cut scene • Sound track for the video game • A magazine front cover, promoting the film • Additional advertising to promote the film Include synopsis, magazine cover and advertising in this pro forma. Animation to be embedded in your blog.
  31. 31. Evaluation
  32. 32. Research
  33. 33. Planning
  34. 34. Time Management
  35. 35. Technical Qualities
  36. 36. Aesthetic Qualities
  37. 37. Aural Qualities
  38. 38. Audience Appeal
  39. 39. Overall strengths and weaknesses of the final package.

