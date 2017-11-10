fd [INSERT IMAGE HERE][INSERT IMAGE HERE] Radview Impact of Mobile Page Loading Speed on Conversion Rates
In the never-ending development of technology and marketing, going mobile is one of the most important factors a business should perfect. It is a fact that Millennials outnumber both the Baby Boomers and the Gen X population, and the infographic released by the University of Southern California Dornsfire states that Millennials prefer to go mobile. In fact, they have the highest rate of ownership of smartphones compared to the previous generations.

Impact of Mobile Page Loading Speed on Conversion Rates

  2. 2. In the never-ending development of technology and marketing, going mobile is one of the most important factors a business should perfect. It is a fact that Millennials outnumber both the Baby Boomers and the Gen X population, and the infographic released by the University of Southern California Dornsfire states that Millennials prefer to go mobile. In fact, they have the highest rate of ownership of smartphones compared to the previous generations. Because of this, businesses have taken to the internet and created websites to entice the tech-savvy generation. Along with this, they have also started making mobile-friendly sites and pages to better appeal to Millennials who are always on the move. Simply making themselves available on mobile devices is not enough, however. Speed as an Important Factor When creating mobile-friendly sites for your business, especially one that’s catered to Millennials, it needs to be of top quality. Research showed that the number one factor Millennials look for in a website is its unique features and functionality. A common factor that affects whether potential customers will stay on the website is speed. Speed is one of the most important factors that can make or break a business’s conversion rate. Studies show that 40% of visitors to a website will wait for up to three seconds before abandoning it. Even just one second can reduce conversion rate by seven percent. If a website loads one-second faster, the conversion rate will increase up to 27 percent. Higher conversion rates mean a higher number of potential customers staying on the site and purchasing the product or service.
  3. 3. With many other businesses utilizing mobile-friendly websites, the breaking point will depend on the performance. Customers may have different expectations of performance based on what the business is about. Websites Need Maintenance, Too Retail websites can be forgiven for taking longer than three seconds to load because of the nature of the business. For products or services related to technology, however, consumers have higher expectations. Cloud storage services, for example, sell themselves as reliable storage services, accessible anywhere as long as the internet is also available. If their sites take too long to load, they lose their customers. Regular check-ups and maintenance are needed to ensure the site runs smoothly. There are cloud performance test tools available to check how much load and stress the cloud can handle. The same can be said for mobile sites; they have their load testing tools as well. With faster loading speed come happier customers.
  4. 4. Sources: http://www.thedrum.com/news/2016/08/03/infographic-further-confirms-millennials-prefer-be- mobile-personal https://www.radview.com/about-webload/features/cloud/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/rogerdooley/2012/12/04/fast-sites/#747206d253cf https://blog.hubspot.com/marketing/page-load-time-conversion-rates

