Apr. 12, 2022
Make Every Painting Renovations Fast and Efficient with PaintJet's Innovative Paint Robotics.pdf

Apr. 12, 2022
Business

Business

  1. 1. Make Every Painting Renovations Fast and Efficient with PaintJet’s Innovative Paint Robotics Commercial building and structural renovations don't have to be detrimental to your business. PaintJet's assistive paint robotics innovation can revolutionize the way you accomplish your commercial painting project. If you know what you're doing, commercial real estate can be very profitable. To understand the benefits, however, the market value should be maintained, if not improved. This indicates that the property's aesthetic and functionality would need to be maintained regularly, which will include expert painting and coating services. Commercial painting in real estate may be done with greater quality and durability at a lower cost with PaintJet. Our company is dedicated to helping developers and construction companies in lowering their carbon footprint and HVAC expenses while maintaining the value of their real estate assets. That's why we created the PaintJet Universal Lift Equipment, a modular lift attachment that increases the efficiency and precision of professional painters on huge consistent painting projects. From regular maintenance touch-ups to large commercial painting jobs, we can be your paint robotics partner. Commercial property types we service PaintJet offers technology-assisted painting services for the following types of commercial buildings:
  2. 2. Business complexes and office buildings You might be amazed at how the general appearance and feel of your office building can raise your employees' morale and productivity, and convey professionalism and competence, which can be quite beneficial to your company. Whether you own facilities to house your company or lease spaces to professional firms, PaintJet can help you make the best first impression possible. We can help you obtain an aesthetically beautiful and productive workplace with as little downtime as possible, whether it's interior painting or outdoor painting. We also provide Energy Star-rated coatings to assist you to save money on your heating and cooling bills while also promoting a healthier atmosphere. Retail stores The purpose of retail settings, such as mega-regional malls, community centers, strip malls, factory outlets, and so on, is to attract customers and increase store traffic. An unappealing and badly kept exterior is one of the most effective ways to stifle buyer interest. PaintJet is ready to deliver the degree of painting service that effectively solves this top buyer turn-off with minimal or no disruption to your business, regardless of the type of retail property you own or manage. Restaurants and dining establishments Similar to retail areas, curb appeal has a significant influence on whether or not people visit a restaurant. Professional painting services may significantly improve the ambiance of your restaurant both inside and out, attracting both new and returning customers. Contact PaintJet to discuss your needs when it's time to repaint your restaurant. Our staff can provide specialist painting and coating treatments that safeguard against contamination, severe temperatures, and humidity by knowing food safety laws. Hotels and resorts Because the hospitality business operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, institutions such as hotels, motels, and resorts are subject to wear and tear from frequent exposure to people and the weather. Closing your business during a painting project, on the other hand, might cost you a lot of money. No room is too large or ceiling too high for our crew to paint, thanks to cutting-edge robots technology. We have the expertise to recommend and apply solutions that meet the specific needs in various areas, such as slip-resistant coatings for pool areas (also suitable for traditional floorings such as concrete and wood), washable paint in hallways or hotel rooms
  3. 3. (since these areas are subjected to heavy abuse and must be cleaned regularly), line striping in parking spaces, or heat-resistant coatings that can withstand extreme temperatures in kitchens and resist cracking, chipping, or peeling. Let's figure out your next painting project within your current schedule so you can keep your company doors open and customers pouring in. Industrial facilities All types of property that are largely or solely tailored and are used for research and development, storage, manufacturing, production, warehousing, and distribution are considered industrial real estate. Due to these activities, the environment (heat, cold, and humidity), including the use of heavy machinery, industrial properties are much more vulnerable to abuse. Keeping your industrial assets in excellent repair ensures the safety of your employees, equipment, and inventory. Our real estate painting contractors have the technical skill and knowledge to provide effective, low-impact work that adds to the life and longevity of your property and assets. PaintJet’s approach to health and safety PaintJet sees health and safety as a critical component of every company's success. We develop and follow our own thorough health and safety policy alongside OSHA's rules to ensure a safe work environment in each and every painting project we take on. Engineers, project management specialists, and a countrywide network of local painting and coating professionals make up PaintJet's workforce. We can plan and execute painting projects with zero accidents, work-related illness, or injury if we have enough supervision and a professional and properly trained field staff. PaintJet is also an excellent partner for any building owner, especially those who are committed to environmental sustainability. We can implement Energy Star-rated coatings that will lessen your HVAC costs while also lowering your carbon footprint. PaintJet is ready to assure lower labor costs and high-quality completion of your commercial painting jobs anywhere in the United States, thanks to an experienced crew and patent-pending technology.

