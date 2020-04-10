Successfully reported this slideshow.
2. Permasalahan pembangunan deep tunnel ? C. Tujuan Masalah 1. Mendeskripsikan tujuan dan fungsi deep tunnel 2. Mendeskrip...
konflik yang bakal terjadi adalah pembebasan lahan. Konflik sosial yang selalu terjadi disetiap daerah yang akan menata ru...
III. PENUTUP A. KESIMPULAN Pembangunan deep tunnel sangat baik dalam banyak hal seperti mencegah banjir, mengurangi macet ...
tribunnews.com http://jakarta.kompasiana.com/layanan-publik/2013/01/19/tunnel-deep-bukanlah- solusi-terbaik-untuk-tuntaska...
Tugas : Manajemen Konstruksi II
Nama : Oliver O W Gobay
NIM : 161003222010402

  1. 1. MAKALAH DEEP TUNNEL DI JAKARTA Disusun Untuk Memenuhi Tugas : Manajemen Kontruksi II Dosen Pengampu : M. Afif Salim, ST., MT Oleh : Oliver O W Gobay (161003222010402) KELAS A JURUSAN TEKNIK SIPIL
  2. 2. FAKULTAS TEKNIK UNIVERSITAS 17 AGUSTUS 1945 SEMARANG 2020 I. PENDAHULUAN A. Latar Belakang Pembangunan deep tunnel atau terowongan multifungsi masih menuai pro dan kontra. Banyak pihak yang masih mempertanyakan, apakah dengan pembangunan deep tunnel banjir akan teratasi? Lalu sebarapa besar peranan dari deep tunnel untuk mengurangi banjir di Jakarta? B. Rumusan Masalah 1. Apa pengertian dan fungsi deep tunnel ?
  3. 3. 2. Permasalahan pembangunan deep tunnel ? C. Tujuan Masalah 1. Mendeskripsikan tujuan dan fungsi deep tunnel 2. Mendeskripsikan permasalahan pembangunan deep tunnel 3. Mendeskripsikan peran deep tunnel II. PEMBAHASAN Deep tunnel dapat diartikan sebagai sebuah terowongan yang berada jauh di bawah permukaan bumi sejauh 60 meter. Karena keterbatasan tempat di permukaan, maka ruang-ruang di bawah permukaan ini lah yang dimanfaatkan. Di beberapa negara maju sudah mengerapkan sistem deep tunnel terlebih dahulu, mereka memanfaatkannya sebagai jalur transportasi, pembuangan air limbah ataupun untuk mengurangi banjir. Menurut penggagas Deep Tunnel, Firdaus Ali, ide sudah dilontarkan sejak tahun 2005, namun saat itu sarana dan prasarananya belum memungkinkan untuk membangun proyek tersebut. Pemerintah Tak Pernah Rencakanan gagasan Secara Matang Pakar tata ruang kota Nirwanto Joga mengatakan pemerintah tidak pernah merencanakan secara matang gagasan-gagasan yang sudah dilontarkan sejak lama. Ini adalah pekerjaan rumah bagi setiap pemerintah daerah yang juga melirik konsep deep tunnel. Karena hingga kini masterplan pembangunan deep tunel atau pemanfaatan ruang bawah tanah masih belum ada yang memiliki. Selain penyempurnaan gagasan,
  4. 4. konflik yang bakal terjadi adalah pembebasan lahan. Konflik sosial yang selalu terjadi disetiap daerah yang akan menata ruang kotanya. Penggagas Deep tunnel Firdaus Ali membenarkan hal yang serupa. Memang untuk menyelesaikan konflik lahan bukanlah perkara yang mudah. Pembebasan lahan pada proyek Banjir Kanal Timur (BKT) yang memakan waktu 37 tahun. Pembangunan bawah tanah bisa 3 kali lebih mahal daripada pembangunan proyek di permukaan tanah. Untuk itu, pembangunan deep tunnel dimultifungsikan. Tujuannya supaya tidak ada kesia-siaan dalam investasi yang ditamankan. [ Kompas.com] Masih banyak pembangunan di Jakarta yang tidak terawat dengan baik. Program yang akan dijalankan hendaknya dibarengi dengan penuntasan program-program yang masih tidak tertuntaskan. Seperti sistem drainase yang masih banyak pendangkalan dan tidak dapat beroperasi dengan baik, juga revitaslisasi situs dan waduk dan pembangunan-pembangunan yang ada di Jakarta. Menteri Pekerjaan Umum Djoko Kirmanto memperkirakan pembangunan terowongan multiguna Jakarta, atau multi purpose deep tunnel, tidak akan mudah. Menurut tim geologi pembangunan deep tunnel yang tengah bekerja, akan ada kesulitan dalam pembangunan terowongan itu.
  5. 5. III. PENUTUP A. KESIMPULAN Pembangunan deep tunnel sangat baik dalam banyak hal seperti mencegah banjir, mengurangi macet akan tetapi di indonesia atau lebih khusus di ibu kota Jakarta sangat belum bisa di laksanakan karena berbagai kendala sosial, tenaga ahli dan lainnya. B. SARAN Perlu ada studi yang mempelajari kondisi jakarta dan harus melewati perhitungan perencanaan serta harus menghadi banya resiko untuk melaksanakan pembangunan deep tunnel ini. IV. DAFTAR PUSTAKA SUMBER http://www.tempo.co/read/news/2013/01/14/083454150/Perbandingan-Deep- Tunnel-Jakarta-dengan-Negara-Lain http://www.tempo.co/read/news/2013/02/26/083463867/Menteri-PU- Pembangunan-Deep-Tunnel-Jakarta-Sulit http://www.portalkbr.com/berita/perbincangan/2425419_4215.html
  6. 6. tribunnews.com http://jakarta.kompasiana.com/layanan-publik/2013/01/19/tunnel-deep-bukanlah- solusi-terbaik-untuk-tuntaskan-banjir-520999.html

