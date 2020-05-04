2. proposal

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Proposal 1 Working Title: Podcast Of Legends. Audience: After doing some research as to what the demographic of the player
Proposal 2 Schedule WEEK OVERALL PLAN SPECIFIC TASKS 1 Initial Response + Proposal  Finish these powerpoints to a good st
Proposal 3 Bibliography
  1. 1. Proposal 1 Working Title: Podcast Of Legends. Audience: After doing some research as to what the demographic of the players of the game League Of Legends, I have concluded that the main age group is people from the ages of 18-24, this is good as my podcast is going to be aimed towards a more mature audience so this is good for me and my podcast. Gender does not matter as we do not know what gender most League Of Legends players are and we are not going to cater the content in the podcast towards one specific gender. Social status does not matter either as when people are playing the game social status does not come into effect but since the hosts of the podcast are all lower/ middle class, some scenarios may be brought up during the podcast that audience members may be able to relate to and feel more included than people in the upper class. Rationale (approx. 100 words) By doing the audio segment of the year, I have been able to enhance my skills in making a podcast and working with just audio so I can focus on that more when compared to working with film too. This will help me with the podcast as the product will be a lot better compared to something I did at the start of the year with no added knowledge of what to do and how to do specific things. Project Concept (approx. 200 words) The concept of my product is going to be an audio only podcast as this makes it easier to make and also because of the current situation the world is in right now, we will not all be able to meet up and record, it also is helpful as it means I can focus more on the audio section of the podcast which in my opinion is the most important and means that the podcast will be more entertaining to the audience. I have researched other successful podcasts online to see what they do and do not do and how they compare so I can take things that all the podcasts do and use that method in my own podcast to help make it better. Evaluation (approx. 50 words) I plan to evaluate my work by comparing the final product to the other podcasts that I researched to see how it matches up against them, if I believe that it is a competitor towards the other ones then I know it is good but if not then I will have to re edit or even re record the podcast.
  2. 2. Proposal 2 Schedule WEEK OVERALL PLAN SPECIFIC TASKS 1 Initial Response + Proposal  Finish these powerpoints to a good standard. 2 Product + Audience Research  Do thorough research plan as that is the most important. 3 Production Experiments  Be able to do multiple draw ups of ideas and what we need to complete the ideas. 4 Pre-Production and Planning  Make sure all the people involved can be there to participate and finish everything else. 5 Production  Record the podcast and listen to it to make sure it came out okay. 6 Production  If it didn’t, re record it and tweak what went wrong during the first recording. 7 Production  Sort music out for transitions and do a sponsor? 8 Production  Edit the podcast to make sure that everything is okay such as level balancing and music is sorted and edited in. 9 Evaluation  Double check that everything as been done and compare it to the other podcasts that you have researched. 10 Development + Contingency  Critique your work and see what could be improved if you were to do this again.
