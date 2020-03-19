Successfully reported this slideshow.
Міфологічний жанр “Святий Георгій, що перемагає дракона” Санти Рафаель Автор: Саламаха О.М. вчитель ЗОШ I-IIIст. №2м.Борще...
Народження Афродіти. Рельеф задньої панелі трону Лудовізи . V ст. до н. е. Мармур. Національний музей, Рим
Передавання змістових зв’язків у реалістичному та образному значенні “Міневра і кентавр” Сандро Ботічеллі
П.Печорний Кирило Кожум’яка
П.Печорний Ілля Муромець
Світильник. П. Печорний (м. Киев) 1990.
створення ілюстрації до будь-якого міфу або легенди Практичне завдання:
6 клас. 28 Міфологічний жанр.

Міфологічний жанр

6 клас. 28 Міфологічний жанр.

