Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Батальний жанр В.Васнєцов "Після побоїща Ігоря Святославовича з половцями" 1880 р. Автор: Саламаха О.М. вчитель ЗОШ I-IIIс...
Особливості композиції в роботах батального жанру Рель’єф Похід царя Салманасара в північну Сирію
Битва при Сан-Романо Паоло Уччелло
Картини, присвячені військовим подіям – битвам відносяться до батального жанру О.Дейнека Оборона Севастополя 1942р.
Микола Самокиш, 1934р. Бій Максима Кривоноса з Ієремією Вишневецьким .
Ніна Саєнко Козацька балада (Гобелен) Сучасна робота
Створення роботи в батальному жанрі Практичне завдання
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

6 клас. 27. Батальний жанр

34 views

Published on

Батальний жанр

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

6 клас. 27. Батальний жанр

  1. 1. Батальний жанр В.Васнєцов "Після побоїща Ігоря Святославовича з половцями" 1880 р. Автор: Саламаха О.М. вчитель ЗОШ I-IIIст. №2м.Борщева
  2. 2. Особливості композиції в роботах батального жанру Рель’єф Похід царя Салманасара в північну Сирію
  3. 3. Битва при Сан-Романо Паоло Уччелло
  4. 4. Картини, присвячені військовим подіям – битвам відносяться до батального жанру О.Дейнека Оборона Севастополя 1942р.
  5. 5. Микола Самокиш, 1934р. Бій Максима Кривоноса з Ієремією Вишневецьким .
  6. 6. Ніна Саєнко Козацька балада (Гобелен) Сучасна робота
  7. 7. Створення роботи в батальному жанрі Практичне завдання

×