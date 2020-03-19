Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Історичний жанр Відеоролик “І.Ю. Рєпін Автор: Саламаха О.М. вчитель ЗОШ I-IIIст. №2м.Борщева І.Рєпін Запорожці пишуть лист...
Живопи с Портре т Пейзаж Натюрморт Анімалістичн ий Батальний Міфологічн ий
Сюжетна композиція, послідовність роботи над історичною картиною Твори, які зображують історичні події належать до історич...
О.Роден. «Громадяни Кале» «Я беру брилу мармуру і відсікаю від неї все зайве» Огюст Роден
К.П.Брюллов Останній день Помпеї
Світ образів та барв О. Мурашка Мурашко О. Похорон кошового.
Бокшай Й.Й. (1891-1975) Воздвиження чесного животворящого Христа . 1939 р
Створення сюжетно- тематичної картини на будь-який історичний сюжет Практичне завдання
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

6 клас. 26. Історичний жанр

36 views

Published on

Історичний жанр

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

6 клас. 26. Історичний жанр

  1. 1. Історичний жанр Відеоролик “І.Ю. Рєпін Автор: Саламаха О.М. вчитель ЗОШ I-IIIст. №2м.Борщева І.Рєпін Запорожці пишуть листа турецькому султану
  2. 2. Живопи с Портре т Пейзаж Натюрморт Анімалістичн ий Батальний Міфологічн ий
  3. 3. Сюжетна композиція, послідовність роботи над історичною картиною Твори, які зображують історичні події належать до історичного жанру. 1.Найголовніше - задум картини. 2.Визнач головне та другорядне. 3.Визнач головних героїв. 4.Зроби ескізи людей, силуети будинків. 5.Дізнайся, який одяг носили люди того часу, якими речами користувались, який пейзаж їх оточував. 6.Зроби натурні етюди на пленері. 7.Для кожного персонажу знайди прототип, зроби начерки з натури. 8.Перенеси ескіз на великий папір. Під час перенесення не “збий композицію”. 9.Найкраще перенести ескіз “по-квадратах”.
  4. 4. О.Роден. «Громадяни Кале» «Я беру брилу мармуру і відсікаю від неї все зайве» Огюст Роден
  5. 5. К.П.Брюллов Останній день Помпеї
  6. 6. Світ образів та барв О. Мурашка Мурашко О. Похорон кошового.
  7. 7. Бокшай Й.Й. (1891-1975) Воздвиження чесного животворящого Христа . 1939 р
  8. 8. Створення сюжетно- тематичної картини на будь-який історичний сюжет Практичне завдання

×