Ley 1955 snc

Olga Rocio Rodríguez Beltrán Administración de Empresas Informática Convergencia Tecnológica Codigo:40317 Abril 2020
Imagen: 1 Confecoop Ley 1955 de 2019. Presidente de la República sanciona la ley del ...
Imagen 2: http://aprende.colombiaaprende.edu.co/es/mnc
MARCO NACIONAL DE CUALIFICACIONES MNC Se crea el Marco Nacional de Cualificaciones - MNC, para clasificar y estructurar la...
Formación Educación Actual MARCO NACIONAL DE CUALIFICACIÓN Imagen 3: Jairo Lesmes Salazar
Componentes del Sistema Nacional de Cualificaciones (SNC) http://www.sena.edu.co/es-co/sena/Paginas/planeacionEstrategica....
ARTÍCULO 194°, PND 2019-2023 Son componentes del SNC: el Marco Nacional de Cualificaciones – MNC, Los subsistemas de asegu...
Se crea el Esquema de Movilidad Educativa y Formativa, Para facilitar la movilidad de las personas entre las diferentes ví...
Como una vía de cualificación dentro del Sistema Nacional de Cualificaciones, Se crea: El Subsistema de Formación para el ...
Sus oferentes son: Imagen 6: http://aprende.colombiaaprende.edu.co/es/node/89246 • el Servicio Nacional de Aprendizaje - S...
PARÁGRAFO PRIMERO. El Gobierno nacional, con el liderazgo del: • Ministerio de Educación Nacional • Ministerio del Trabajo...
Cont….PARÁGRAFO PRIMERO. El Ministerio del Trabajo reglamentará: 1. La oferta. 2. Los niveles de la ETDH y el SENA En lo r...
PARÁGRAFO SEGUNDO. Los programas de formación para el trabajo por competencias serán estructurados con base en:  El subsi...
PARÁGRAFO TERCERO. Las condiciones y mecanismos para la ACREDITACION de las entidades públicas certificadoras de competenc...
PARÁGRAFO CUARTO. El Gobierno nacional reglamentará lo dispuesto en el presente artículo.
