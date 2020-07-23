Взаимное оценивание в дисцилине "Программирование"

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Технология Peer Assessment LO в IT Максименкова Ольга Вениаминовна, к.т.н. научный сотрудник Международной лаборатории инт...
Давайте познакомимся Максименкова Ольга Вениаминовна, к.т.н. • Научный сотрудник международной лаборатории интеллектуальны...
По мотивам • Факультатива «Введение в программирование» • Выступлений на конференциях: • XIV Открытая всероссийская конфер...
Введение в программирование • Дисциплина «Введение в программирование» • Факультатив • 1 курс бакалавриата ОП «Программная...
Формы проведения занятий • Лекции • Семинары • Контроль • Взаимное оценивание • Экзаменационная контрольная работы 5 Две з...
О сессиях взаимного оценивания • Три/четыре сессии • Структура сессий • Первая вводная для ознакомления с технологией взаи...
Активное обучение при обучении программистов Компетенции разработчиков программного обеспечения Активное обучение и его фо...
Сила активного обучения © Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ 8 Работа в парах Дебаты Взаимное оценивание Работа в груп...
Активное обучение при подготовке программистов • Педагогический (учебный) анализ кода (pedagogical code review, PCR) • Hun...
О компетенциях разработчиков программного обеспечения Программист должен: • Уметь самостоятельно проводить анализ кода (co...
Взаимное оценивание • Выдать задание • Собрать решение задания • Распространить решение для рецензирование • Собрать рецен...
Взаимное оценивание • Плюсы • повышение вовлечённости студентов в учебный процесс • формирования навыков конструктивной кр...
Взаимное оценивание при обучении разработчиков программного обеспечения • Будущие программисты учатся писать текст на есте...
Обзор ПО для взаимного оценивания • Cистема с открытым кодом MyPeerReview, разработанная для обучения компьютерным наукам ...
Проблемы существующего ПО • Методологические • Как правило, ограничивают формы оценивания некоторым «достаточным» минимумо...
Взаимное оценивание – организация и информационная поддержка Основные термины Бизнес-процессы и подводные камни Некоторые ...
Основные термины: взаимное оценивание • Взаимное оценивание – процедура оценивания, организованная в форме рандомизированн...
Основные термины: роли • Основные роли участников процесса взаимного оценивания: 1. Преподаватель – любой организатор взаи...
Подготовка сессии ВО Выдача заданий Сбор подач Распространение подач на рецензирование Сбор рецензий Возврат рецензий и ре...
Проблемы и подводные камни © Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ 20 Подачи Рецензии Подачи Рецензии Требования 1. Подач...
ПодательПреподавательРецензент Создать СВО Параметры сессии Подготовить задание Задание получено Разослать задания Провери...
Основные термины: элементы данных Сессии ВО • Основные элементы данных сессии: 1. Параметры СВО – набор параметров текущей...
23 Архитектура Возможности Использование Компьютерная реализация взаимного оценивания © Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ...
Главный лист рабочей книги PASCA 24 Основные этапы (начало) Точка в этапе!Общие настройки © Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН...
Параметры сессии взаимного оценивания 25© Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ
Форма оценивания (PR-Form) 26© Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ
Форма оценивания: анонимизация 27 Идентификатор рецензии © Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ
Форма оценивания: привязка к задания и LO • Критерии связаны с заданием • Критерии связаны с результатами обучения © Макси...
Форма оценивания: валидация рецензии 29 Сообщение об ошибке заполнения © Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ
Правило оценивания (1) © Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ 30 If ((GetFormField(4)) = "0") Or (GetFormField(1) < "2")...
Правило оценивания (2) • Каждый критерий оценочного листа согласован с правилами оценивания в ПУД © Максименкова О.В., МЛ ...
Обратная связь, как стимул обучения: взаимное оценивание • Облачный сервис взаимного оценивания Peergrade (https://www.pee...
Взаимное оценивание 2019-2020: PeerGrade © Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ 33
Взаимное оценивание 2019-2020 © Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ 34
Взаимное оценивание 2019-2020 © Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ 35
Взаимное оценивание: рецензия © Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ 36
Взаимное оценивание 2019-2020 © Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ 37
Контакты 38 Спасибо за внимание! Контакты: • Ольга Максименкова • Международная лаборатория интеллектуальных систем и стру...
Взаимное оценивание в дисцилине "Программирование"

  1. 1. Технология Peer Assessment LO в IT Максименкова Ольга Вениаминовна, к.т.н. научный сотрудник Международной лаборатории интеллектуальных систем и структурного анализа факультета компьютерных наук НИУ ВШЭ, Москва
  2. 2. Давайте познакомимся Максименкова Ольга Вениаминовна, к.т.н. • Научный сотрудник международной лаборатории интеллектуальных систем и структурного анализа, преподаватель ФКН НИУ ВШЭ (http://cs.hse.ru/ai/issa) • Член профессионального сообщества ACM и Special Interest Group CSE • Автор учебных пособий, авторских курсов и более 30 научных публикаций • Руководитель и преподаватель курсов повышения квалификации учителей информатики НИУ ВШЭ • Руководитель летней школы по разработке мобильных приложений факультета компьютерных наук НИУ ВШЭ • Руководитель проекта факультета компьютерных наук для школников КоДиМ (http://cs.hse.ru/codim/) © Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ 2
  3. 3. По мотивам • Факультатива «Введение в программирование» • Выступлений на конференциях: • XIV Открытая всероссийская конференция «Преподавание информационных технологий в Российской Федерации» • Публикаций: • Maksimenkova O. V., Neznanov A. The PASCA: A Mail Based Randomized Blinded Peer Assessment System for Complex Artifact // Procedia Computer Science. 2016. Vol. 96. P. 826-837. • Kolomiets A., Maksimenkova O. V., Neznanov A. On business processes of computer- supported collaborative learning: A case of peer assessment system development // Business Informatics. 2016. Vol. 38. No. 4. P. 35-46. • Методической мастерской: • «Взаимное оценивание студентов: от идеи к реализации» 3© Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ
  4. 4. Введение в программирование • Дисциплина «Введение в программирование» • Факультатив • 1 курс бакалавриата ОП «Программная инженерия», специальность 09.03.04 • 66 часов • Количество студентов 35 (2014-2015), 58 (2015-2016), 25 (2016-2017), • Программа учебной дисциплины (https://www.hse.ru/edu/courses/177016040) • Сайт курса 2015-2016 уч. год (https://sites.google.com/site/progintro2015/) • В 2016-2017 уч. году для поддержки дисциплины используется LMS OneNote ClassRoom • В 2017-2018, 2018-2019 уч. году для поддержки дисциплины используется OneNote Class Notebook • В 2019-2020 уч. году для поддержки дисциплины используется Microsoft Teams 4© Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ
  5. 5. Формы проведения занятий • Лекции • Семинары • Контроль • Взаимное оценивание • Экзаменационная контрольная работы 5 Две задачи: 1. Ликвидация пробелов 2. Практика, практика, практика…. © Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ
  6. 6. О сессиях взаимного оценивания • Три/четыре сессии • Структура сессий • Первая вводная для ознакомления с технологией взаимного оценивания • Две/три теоретически и практически нагруженные • Содержание сессий взаимного оценивания • Линейные алгоритмы. Типы данных. Операции. Комментирование кода C# • Условный оператор. Циклы. Статические методы С# • Многомерные массивы. Передача массивов в методы. Возврат массива из метода 6© Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ
  7. 7. Активное обучение при обучении программистов Компетенции разработчиков программного обеспечения Активное обучение и его формы Взаимное оценивание 7© Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ
  8. 8. Сила активного обучения © Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ 8 Работа в парах Дебаты Взаимное оценивание Работа в группах Самооценивание
  9. 9. Активное обучение при подготовке программистов • Педагогический (учебный) анализ кода (pedagogical code review, PCR) • Hundhausen, C.D., Agrawal, A., and Agarwal, P. Talking about Code: Integrating Pedagogical Code Reviews into Early Computing Courses. ACM Trans. Comput. Educ., 13, 3 (August 2013), 14:28 • Процессно-ориентированное обучение, управляемое исследованием (POGIL, Process-Oriented Guided Inquiry Learning) • Hu, H. H. and Shepherd, T. D. 2013. Using POGIL to help students learn to program. ACM Trans. Comput. Educ. 13, 3, Article 13 (August 2013), 23 pages. • … 9© Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ
  10. 10. О компетенциях разработчиков программного обеспечения Программист должен: • Уметь самостоятельно проводить анализ кода (code review) • Уметь работать в команде при проведении анализа кода небольших компонентов • Применять разнообразные стратегии отладки и тестирования программ • Анализировать степень соответствия чужого кода документации и профессиональным стандартам разработки Computer Science Curricular 2013 “Software development fundamentals” (SDF) 10© Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ
  11. 11. Взаимное оценивание • Выдать задание • Собрать решение задания • Распространить решение для рецензирование • Собрать рецензии • Передать авторам рецензии • В перерывах можно отдохнуть (нет) • Студенты сами всё проверят за преподавателя (нет) © Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ 11 This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY
  12. 12. Взаимное оценивание • Плюсы • повышение вовлечённости студентов в учебный процесс • формирования навыков конструктивной критики • Минусы • ресурсоёмкость при организации в ручном режиме • Необходимость уточнения соглашений об оценивании между студентами и преподавателями • Читинг • Подробности: • Falchikov N, Goldfinch J. Student Peer Assessment in Higher Education: A Meta-Analysis Comparing Peer and Teacher Marks. Review of Educational Research, 70(3), 2000. pp. 287-322 12© Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ
  13. 13. Взаимное оценивание при обучении разработчиков программного обеспечения • Будущие программисты учатся писать текст на естественном языке • Формируются навыки работы с чужим кодом • Вырабатываются навыки анализа кода (code review) • Формируются навыки командной работы (при групповом взаимном оценивании) • Повышается объективность обратной связи (в анонимизированном варианте) 13© Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ
  14. 14. Обзор ПО для взаимного оценивания • Cистема с открытым кодом MyPeerReview, разработанная для обучения компьютерным наукам (computer science) • Hamalainen, H., Hyyrynen, V., Ikonen, J., and Porras, J. Applying peer-review for programming assignments. International Journal on Information Technologies & Security, 1 (2011), 3-17. • Одна из наиболее популярных систем Aropӓ, успешно применяется в курсах компьютерных наук. • Hamer J, Purchase H, Denny P, Luxton-Reilly A. Quality of Peer Assessment in CS1. 5th International Workshop on Computing Education Research, Berkeley, 2009. pp. 27-36. • Конец ноября 2016: PeerGrade (https://www.peergrade.io), бесплатный безлимит в период Covid-19 14© Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ
  15. 15. Проблемы существующего ПО • Методологические • Как правило, ограничивают формы оценивания некоторым «достаточным» минимумом, не допуская полёт фантазии при создании схем оценивания • Процедурные • Массово не поддерживают анонимизацию • Требуют дополнительной аутентификации и авторизации студентов и преподавателей • Хотя сейчас наблюдается прогресс в интеграции web-служб поддержки учебного процесса • Технологические • Расширяют стек используемых технологий • Не поддерживают передачу комплексных артефактов 15© Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ
  16. 16. Взаимное оценивание – организация и информационная поддержка Основные термины Бизнес-процессы и подводные камни Некоторые интересные решения 16 © Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ
  17. 17. Основные термины: взаимное оценивание • Взаимное оценивание – процедура оценивания, организованная в форме рандомизированного взаимного рецензирования артефактов, трактуемых как результат выполнения учебного задания с предварительно формализованной схемой оценивания • Сессия взаимного оценивания – процесс взаимного оценивания результатов одного задания, то есть одного артефакта • Оцениваемый артефакт может быть комплексным • Например, результат курсового проектирования в виде набора артефактов проектирования и конструирования ПО 17© Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ
  18. 18. Основные термины: роли • Основные роли участников процесса взаимного оценивания: 1. Преподаватель – любой организатор взаимного оценивания, имеющий полный доступ к данным текущей СВО 2. Студент – любой студент, потенциально имеющий возможность участвовать в текущей СВО • Автор – студент, зарегистрированный в качестве будущего отправителя артефакта в текущей СВО • Податель – студент, направивший артефакт на рецензирование • Рецензент – студент, отославший валидную форму оценивания 18© Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ
  19. 19. Подготовка сессии ВО Выдача заданий Сбор подач Распространение подач на рецензирование Сбор рецензий Возврат рецензий и результата © Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ 19
  20. 20. Проблемы и подводные камни © Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ 20 Подачи Рецензии Подачи Рецензии Требования 1. Подача не попадает на рецензию к своему автору 2. Одна и та же подача не назначается одному и тому же рецензенту
  21. 21. ПодательПреподавательРецензент Создать СВО Параметры сессии Подготовить задание Задание получено Разослать задания Проверить статусы подач Выполнить задание Артефакт Окончание сбора подач Конец подач Истёк срок подач Получен запрос рецензии Распределить артефакты и оценочные листы Подать артефакт Оценить артефакт Отправить рецензию Окончание рецензирования Истёк срок подачи рецензий Проверить статусы рецензий Окончание рецензирования Разослать проверенные рецензии Проверенные рецензии доступны Заполненный оценочный лист Начало сбор подач Начало рецензирования Оценочный лист Проверенные рецензии Проанализировать оценки и обработать особые случаи Проанализировать результаты и отослать обратную связь Запрос рецензии Проанализировать результаты СВО Объединить рецензии и запустить сценарии оценивания Предоставить ИОС Задание Готовая рецензия Задание Подача 1. Артефакт 2. Оценочный лист 1. Артефакт с комментариями 2. Заполненный оценочный лист 1. Файл задания 1. Артефакт Расписание сессии Список авторов Список рецензентов Отображение авторов на рецензентов © Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ 21
  22. 22. Основные термины: элементы данных Сессии ВО • Основные элементы данных сессии: 1. Параметры СВО – набор параметров текущей СВО 2. Оценочный лист – таблица, специфицирующая поля рецензии для конкретного типа артефакта и конкретного задания; содержит понятные рецензенту описания полей, примеры заполнения и правила валидации значений полей. • Адекватная форма оценивания всегда содержит дополнительное текстовое поле «свободный комментарий» для неформальных впечатлений рецензента 3. Подача – артефакт, направленный на рецензирование конкретным Отправителем 4. Рецензия – заполненная форма оценивания, отосланная Рецензентом 5. Обратная связь – любая дополнительная информация от Студента, отличная от Подачи и Рецензии 22© Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ
  23. 23. 23 Архитектура Возможности Использование Компьютерная реализация взаимного оценивания © Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ
  24. 24. Главный лист рабочей книги PASCA 24 Основные этапы (начало) Точка в этапе!Общие настройки © Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ
  25. 25. Параметры сессии взаимного оценивания 25© Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ
  26. 26. Форма оценивания (PR-Form) 26© Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ
  27. 27. Форма оценивания: анонимизация 27 Идентификатор рецензии © Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ
  28. 28. Форма оценивания: привязка к задания и LO • Критерии связаны с заданием • Критерии связаны с результатами обучения © Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ 28 1 - чередование знака члена ряда организовано домножением на минус единицу, без возведения её в степень; 0 - чередование знака члена ряда организовано при помощи возведения в степень k числа минус один; Фрагмент задания Вычисление степени числа -1 для члена знакопеременного ряда Критерий в оценочном листе Уровени критерия в оценочном листе
  29. 29. Форма оценивания: валидация рецензии 29 Сообщение об ошибке заполнения © Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ
  30. 30. Правило оценивания (1) © Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ 30 If ((GetFormField(4)) = "0") Or (GetFormField(1) < "2") Or (GetFormField(3) = "0") Then FMark = 1 Else If (GetFormField(6) = "0") Or (GetFormField(7) = "0") Then FMark = 3 Else If (GetFormField(4) = "0") Then FMark = 2 Else If (GetFormField(4) = "1") Or (GetFormField(5) = "0") Or (GetFormField(8) = "0") Then FMark = 4 Else FMark = Int(10 * GetFormField(1) + 10 * GetFormField(2) + 10 * GetFormField(3) + 10 * GetFormField(4) + 10 * GetFormField(5) + 10 * GetFormField(6) + 10 * GetFormField(7) + 10 * GetFormField(8) + 10 * GetFormField(9)) '100-110 5; 110-120 6; 120-135 7 ;135-145 - 8; 145-155 9; 155-160 10 Select Case FMark Case 100 To 110 FMark = 5 Case 111 To 120 FMark = 6 Case 121 To 135 FMark = 7 Case 136 To 145 FMark = 8 Case 146 To 155 FMark = 9 Case 156 To 160 FMark = 10 End Select End If End If End If End If
  31. 31. Правило оценивания (2) • Каждый критерий оценочного листа согласован с правилами оценивания в ПУД © Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ 31 Для взаимного оценивания предоставлен файл Program.cs 2 - Для оценивания прислан файл Program.cs, содержащий программный код; 1 - Для оценивания прислан файл Program.cs, не содержащий кода или содержащий только автоматически сгенерированный код; 0 - Для оценивания прислан другой файл или файл не прислан. Итоговая оценка1 1 во взвешенную оценку Правила оценивания из ПУД “НЕУДОВЛЕТВОРИТЕЛЬНО”: 1 балл: 1. Разработка программы не завершена. 2. Программа имеет синтаксические ошибки. Критерий в оценочном листе Уровень критерия
  32. 32. Обратная связь, как стимул обучения: взаимное оценивание • Облачный сервис взаимного оценивания Peergrade (https://www.peergrade.io) • Бесплатен на время пандемии • Обязательные требования ко взаимному оцениванию • Чётко сформулированное задание и требования к оформлению результата выполнения • Однозначные критерии оценивания © Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ 32
  33. 33. Взаимное оценивание 2019-2020: PeerGrade © Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ 33
  34. 34. Взаимное оценивание 2019-2020 © Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ 34
  35. 35. Взаимное оценивание 2019-2020 © Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ 35
  36. 36. Взаимное оценивание: рецензия © Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ 36
  37. 37. Взаимное оценивание 2019-2020 © Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ 37
  38. 38. Контакты 38 Спасибо за внимание! Контакты: • Ольга Максименкова • Международная лаборатория интеллектуальных систем и структурного анализа, Факультет компьютерных наук, НИУ ВШЭ, Москва, Россия • E-mail: omaksimenkova@hse.ru • Web-site: http://hse.ru/staff/maksimenkova • Blog: http://stoptoscale.blogspot.ru (RU) © Максименкова О.В., МЛ ИССА ФКН НИУ ВШЭ

