Education
Aug. 22, 2021
Clasificación de-las-células-para-quinto-grado-de-primaria

Education
Aug. 22, 2021
5 BASICO

Clasificación de-las-células-para-quinto-grado-de-primaria

  1. 1. Ciencia y Ambiente Visita: Webdeldocente.com POR SU FORMA Las células son cuerpos que poseen tres dimensiones: largo, ancho y alto. Sus formas son variadas y tienen relación con la función que cumplen. Las células según su forma pueden ser: CLASIFICACIÓN DE LAS CÉLULAS CÉLULA VEGETAL Forma : Poliédrica Función : Realiza la fotosíntesis. CÉLULA MUSCULAR O MIOCITO Forma : Fusiforme o alargada Función : La célula muscular es el constituyente principal del tejido muscular cuya propiedad fundamental es la contractilidad.
  2. 2. Ciencia y Ambiente Visita: Webdeldocente.com NEURONA Forma : Estrellada Función : Permite captar y transmitir los impulsos nerviosos. CÉLULAS EPITELIALES Forma : Plana Función : Revisten y protegen la superficie externa y las cavidades corporales. GLÓBULOS ROJOS Forma : Esférica Función : Contienen en su interior una proteína básica llamada hemoglobina, que es la que da color rojo a la sangre. Transportar el oxígeno en la sangre.
  3. 3. Ciencia y Ambiente Visita: Webdeldocente.com POR SU ESTRUCTURA Pueden ser: • Las células procariotas: Son las más primitivas, no tienen núcleo y carecen de casi todos los organelos, a excepción de ribosomas. Su ADN se encuentra en el citoplasma, son muy pequeñas. Sus mayores representantes son las bacterias. • Las células eucariotas: Son más evolucionadas que las procariotas. Surgieron de las células procariotas. Tienen mayor tamaño y su organización es más compleja, con presencia de organelos. el ADN está contenido en un núcleo con membrana nuclear. A este grupo pertenecen protozoos, hongos, plantas y animales.
  5. 5. Ciencia y Ambiente Visita: Webdeldocente.com Aplico lo que aprendí 1. Completa el esquema: 1. Observa los gráficos, escribe el nombre de la célula, su forma y función:
  6. 6. Ciencia y Ambiente Visita: Webdeldocente.com 3. Completa el cuadro con las diferencias y semejanzas de la célula procariota y eucariota. Célula Procariota Célula Eucariota Diferencias Semejanzas Tarea domiciliaria 1. Investiga: a) ¿Cuál es la célula más grande de nuestro cuerpo y qué forma tiene? b) ¿Por qué las neuronas no se pueden reproducir? c) ¿Qué es la hemoglobina y qué sucede cuando hay una disminución de este en la sangre?

5 BASICO

