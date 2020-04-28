Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Реалізм Автор: Полянська О.В.
  2. 2. Реалізм – правдиве відображення дійсності в мистецтві Присутній у різні епохи, найбільш повно – у ХІХ – ХХ ст. Автор: Полянська О.В.
  3. 3. Характерні риси: • відображення правди життя; • проявляється в літературі, живописі, музиці, театрі. Автор: Полянська О.В.
  4. 4. Характерні риси: • національні та авторські варіанти стилю; • достовірність; • поширення сатиричних творів. Автор: Полянська О.В.

