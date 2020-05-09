Successfully reported this slideshow.
Відомості про участь учнів та вчителів Чернівецької загальноосвітньої школи І-ІІІ ступенів № 16 у конкурсах, турнірах, вис...
2017/2018 Всеукраїнський конкурс з англійської мови «Гринвіч» Всеукраїнському Учні 6-9-х класів 6-9 Бобровська Ю.Д. Поляк ...
до міжнародних іспитів та ЗНО» 2019/2020 Всеукраїнський конкурс з англійської мови «Гринвіч» Всеукраїнському Учні 3-10-х к...
  1. 1. Відомості про участь учнів та вчителів Чернівецької загальноосвітньої школи І-ІІІ ступенів № 16 у конкурсах, турнірах, виступах, фестивалях, презентаціях, конференціях Навчальний рік Назва конкурсу,турніру, виступу,фестивалю, презентації, конференції На якому рівні проводився захід Прізвище та ініціали учнів, учителів, які брали участь у заходах Клас Результати проведення заходу Нагорода учня, вчителя, закладу Прізвище та ініціали вчителя, який підготував учня 2014/2015 Всеукраїнська гра з англійської мови «Puzzle» Всеукраїнському Учні 6-х класів 6-А 6-Б Сертифікати Бобровська Ю.Д. Інтернет-олімпіада з англійської мови Всеукраїнському Климчук Ю. 11 Бобровська Ю.Д. 2015/2016 Всеукраїнський конкурс з англійської мови «Гринвіч» Всеукраїнському Учні 7-8-х класів 7-8 ІІ, ІІІ місце Дипломи Бобровська Ю.Д. Пархомчук Т.А. 2016/2017 Всеукраїнський конкурс з англійської мови «Гринвіч» Всеукраїнському Учні 8-11-х класів 8-11 Бобровська Ю.Д. Поляк У.В. Конкурс логотипів “Рік англійської мови в моїй школі” Міському Учні 8-х класів 8 І місце Диплом Бобровська Ю.Д. Мікротренінг «Вчителі англійської мови-агенти змін» Міському Кадюк А.І. Сертифікат Програма обміну майбутніх лідерів (FLEX) Всеукраїнському Білоконь Р. 9-Б Бобровська Ю.Д.
  2. 2. 2017/2018 Всеукраїнський конкурс з англійської мови «Гринвіч» Всеукраїнському Учні 6-9-х класів 6-9 Бобровська Ю.Д. Поляк У.В. Кадюк А.І. Програма обміну майбутніх лідерів (FLEX) Всеукраїнському Білоконь Р. 10 Бобровська Ю.Д. Семніар «Error correction strategies + New Programs» Міському Бобровська Ю.Д. Поляк У.В. Сертифікат Науково- методичний семінар для фахівців англійської мови National Geographic Learning’s Vocabulary learning Sowing seeds for success Обласному Бобровська Ю.Д. Поляк У.В. Кадюк А.І. Ткачук Н.Я. Сертифікат 2018/2019 Всеукраїнський конкурс з англійської мови «Гринвіч» Всеукраїнському Учні 5-9-х класів 5-9 Сертифікати Бобровська Ю.Д. Григоряк У.В. Кадюк А.І. Конкурс “How English reveals my personality” Міському Єременко А. 11 Бобровська Ю.Д. Обласна науково- практична конференція фахівців у галузі викладання англійської мови «Успішна підготовка Обласному Бобровська Ю.Д. Кадюк А.І. Сертифікати
  3. 3. до міжнародних іспитів та ЗНО» 2019/2020 Всеукраїнський конкурс з англійської мови «Гринвіч» Всеукраїнському Учні 3-10-х класів 3-10 Сертифікати Бобровська Ю.Д. Гуцуляк М.В. Кадюк А.І. Всеукраїнська гра з англійської мови «Puzzle» Всеукраїнському Учні 3-10-х класів 3-10 Сертифікати Бобровська Ю.Д. Гуцуляк М.В. Кадюк А.І. Конкурс “How English reveals my personality” Міському Лакуста К. 10 Кадюк А.І.

