Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Заходи у 2020 році щодо реалізації "Програми вивчення та популяризації англійської мови в закладах освіти м. Чернівців на ...
Під час відкритих уроків учні продемонстрували хороші знання, комунікативні навички, вміння працювати в групах та в парах,...
Конкурс “How English reveals my personality” Протягом лютого-березня учениця 10-го класу Лакуста Катерина під керівництвом...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Rik angl 2020

20 views

Published on

Rik angl 2020

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Rik angl 2020

  1. 1. Заходи у 2020 році щодо реалізації "Програми вивчення та популяризації англійської мови в закладах освіти м. Чернівців на 2016 - 2020 роки " Чернівецької загальноосвітньої школи І-ІІІ ступенів № 16 Тиждень педагогічної майстерності вчителів іноземних мов З 17.02. по 21.02.2020 року відбувся тиждень педагогічної майстерності вчителів іноземних мов. Його щорічне проведення показує, що зацікавленість мовою учнями не знижується, тому всі класи із задоволенням беруть участь у заходах. Головним принципом було залучення учнів незалежно від рівня знань мови. Метою проведення тижня педагогічної майстерності є удосконалення знань, вмінь та навичок отриманих на уроках, розширення світогляду та ерудиції учнів; розвиток їх творчих здібностей, самостійності, естетичних смаків; виховання любові й шанування людей свого рідного краю і країни, мова якої вивчається, а також формування вміння концентрувати увагу, логічно викладати думки, заохочувати учнів до роботи над собою; виховувати інтерес до вивчення іноземних мов. Розпочався тиждень з урочистої лінійки, під час якої вчителі іноземних мов ознайомили учнів із планом проведення тижня. Протягом тижня вчителі провели ряд нестандартних та захоплюючих уроків, зокрема:  Кадюк А.І. – урок англійської мови у 10 класі на тему "Національні кухні світу"  Бобровська Ю.Д. – урок англійської мови "Екзотичні тварини", 5-А клас  Гуцуляк М.В.– уроканглійської мови на тему "Погода" у 5-Б класі  Білокопита М.С. – урок німецької мови "Свята і звичаї: Різдво", 7-А клас  Кузик О.Д. – урок німецької мови "Готуємось до маскараду", 5-А клас  Харитон Ю.М. – урок німецької мови "Ми святкуємо День народження", 6-Б клас
  2. 2. Під час відкритих уроків учні продемонстрували хороші знання, комунікативні навички, вміння працювати в групах та в парах, а також вміння вирішувати творчізавдання. Вчитель німецької мови Харитон Ю.М. провів виховний захід для учнів 11 – го класу на тему "Наше майбутнє у наших руках". Для учнів 1-х класів був проведений конкурс малюнка «Моя улюблена англійська літера». Мета даного конкурсу –зацікавити молодших школярів у вивченні англійської мови, залучити їх до виконання творчихзавдань. Головною метою проведення тижня було підвищення мотивації серед учнів до вивчення іноземної мови в школі, розвинути в учнів навички слухання та говоріння іноземною мовою, розвинути інтерес до творчості, логічне мислення та пам'ять. Мета була досягнута, адже учні отримали естетичне задоволення, поглибили знання з іноземної мови та спробували свої сили у різноманітних конкурсах. Предметний тиждень став результативним, адже успішно залучив усіх учнів школи до творчої роботи та ще раз нагадав про важливість вивчення іноземної мови.
  3. 3. Конкурс “How English reveals my personality” Протягом лютого-березня учениця 10-го класу Лакуста Катерина під керівництвом вчителя Кадюк А.І. взяла участь у міському конкурсі з англійської мови “How English reveals my personality”. Було знято відео презентацію, в якій Катерина мала змогу розповісти про роль англійської мови у її житті.

×