Rik angl 2019

  1. 1. Заходи у 2019 році щодо реалізації "Програми вивчення та популяризації англійської мови в закладах освіти м. Чернівців на 2016 - 2020 роки " Чернівецької загальноосвітньої школи І-ІІІ ступенів № 16 Семінар-тренінг для учителів англійської мови 07 лютого вчитель англійської мови Кадюк А.І. відвідала семінар-тренінг для учителів англійської мови, які пройшли очні тренування та дистанційне навчання на платформі Кембриджського екзаменаційного центру і викладають в початкових класах. Учасники семінару мали можливість взяти участь у трьох тренінгах, які проводили досвідчені вчителі-тренери проектів Британської ради, агенти змін Молодек Олена Олександрівна, Яківчик Олеся Мерославівна, Гуменюк Олеся Дмитрівна.Завдяки плідній праці тренерів та готовності вчителів пізнавати нове, учасники тренінгу отримали безцінний досвід та надихнулись на подальшу творчу працю та урізноманітнення форм роботи в умовах Нової українськоїшколи.
  2. 2. Тиждень педагогічної майстерності вчителів іноземних мов З 25.02. по 01.03.2019 року відбувся тиждень педагогічної майстерності вчителів іноземних мов. Метою проведення тижня є удосконалення знань, вмінь та навичок отриманих на уроках, розширення світогляду та ерудиції учнів; розвиток їх творчих здібностей, самостійності, естетичних смаків; виховання любові й шанування людей свого рідного краю і країни, мова якої вивчається, а також формування вміння концентрувати увагу, логічно викладати думки, заохочувати учнів до роботи над собою; виховувати інтерес до вивчення іноземних мов. Протягом тижня вчителі провели ряд нестандартних та захоплюючих уроків, зокрема:  Григоряк У.В. – урок англійської мови у 5- Б класі на тему "Погода у різних частинах світу"  Ткачук Н.Я. – урок англійської мови "В іграшковому магазині", 2-Б клас  Бобровська Ю.Д. – урок англійської мови "У світі дикої природи", 4-А клас  Кадюк А.І. – урок англійської мови у 8- А класі на тему "Музика навколо нас" Для учнів 10-го та 11-го класів вчителями англійської мови Бобровською Ю.Д. та Кадюк А.І. було організовано брейн-ринг "Хто хоче бути мільйонером". Метою даного заходу було узагальнити уміння та навички учнів з вивченого матеріалу, розширити лінгвістичний кругозір, розвивати інтелектуальні здібності за допомогою гри. Учні із задоволенням виконували цікаві завдання та намагалися бути кращими, вдосконалювали навички читання, аудіювання та говоріння, розвивали логічне мислення, пам’ять та увагу. Крім того, учні навчалися співпрацювати в командах для досягнення спільної мети, а також конкурентоспроможності та впевненості у своїх силах та знаннях. Мета заходу була максимально досягнута.
  3. 3. Для учнів 1-х класів був проведений конкурс малюнка «Моя улюблена англійська літера». Мета даного конкурсу –зацікавити молодших школярів у вивченні англійської мови, залучити їх до виконання творчихзавдань. Предметний тиждень став результативним, адже успішно залучив усіх учнів школи до творчої роботи та ще раз нагадав про важливість вивчення іноземної мови.
  4. 4. Конкурс “How English reveals my personality” Протягом лютого-березня учениця 11-го класу Єременко Анастасія під керівництвом вчителя Бобровської Ю.Д. взяла участь у міському конкурсі з англійської мови “How English reveals my personality”. Було знято відео презентацію, в якій Анастасія мала змогу розповісти про роль англійської мови у її житті. Шляхом голосування громадськості (Like вподобань на каналі Youtube), учениця увійшла до 20-ки фіналістів конкурсу. Конкурсна програма «ABC party» Цікавий та пізнавальний захід провели вчителі англійської мови Григоряк У.В. та Кадюк А.І. для учнів 1-х класів: «ABC party», який був спрямований на розвиток інтересу школярів до вивчення іноземної мови. Головною метою проведення позакласного заходу було розширення знань учнів та підвищення мотивації до вивчення іноземної мови.
  5. 5. Міжнародний день англійської мови 23 квітня відзначається Всесвітній день англійської мови. Не секрет, що саме англійська є найпоширенішою мовою у світі і нею володіють 1,4 млрд. людей. Знання цієї мови відкриває безліч коридорів до успішної кар’єри, вражаючих подорожей, знайомств з цікавими людьми. Вчителі англійської мови відзначили цей день проведенням єдиного уроку, на якому учні мали можливість дізнатись про традиції країни, мову якої вони вивчають.

