Smart transformations in the teams
Intro Oleksandr Rekhletskyi project manager VNTU 2010 Information security VNTU 2011 Management of organisations 2008 - 20...
Audience Let's do live polling www.menti.com 1234 5678
Will discuss Person Group Team
Area #OutsideIT
Team state Task * Maturity level * Rules * Performance
Team as a system E D C A B successful completion of a task The pattern of interpersonal relationships is referred to as gr...
1965 small group behavior as the US Navy prepared for a future of small crew vessels and stations Base 50 articles, many...
Stages 1. Forming 2. Storming 3. Norming 4. Performing 5. Adjourning (77)
Stages Group Structure The pattern of interpersonal relationships; the way members act and relate to one another. Task Act...
Stage Let's do live polling www.menti.com 1234 5678
Stages
Stages Forming Storming Norming Performing Team A Natural group Team B Therapy group Team C Middle level group Team D Labo...
QA
Software
Jun. 16, 2021

Smart transformations in the team

Team's lifecycle states

Smart transformations in the team

  1. 1. Smart transformations in the teams
  2. 2. Intro Oleksandr Rekhletskyi project manager VNTU 2010 Information security VNTU 2011 Management of organisations 2008 - 2010 System Administrator 2010 - 2011 Service Engineer 2011 - 2012 Internet Marketing 2012 - 2014 Сonstruction 2015 Research Analytic 2015 - 2018 Project / process manager 2018 - 2020 Project manager 2020 - 2020 Project manager 2021 - now Project manager
  3. 3. Audience Let's do live polling www.menti.com 1234 5678
  4. 4. Will discuss Person Group Team
  5. 5. Area #OutsideIT
  6. 6. Team state Task * Maturity level * Rules * Performance
  7. 7. Team as a system E D C A B successful completion of a task The pattern of interpersonal relationships is referred to as group structure and is interpreted as the interpersonal configuration and interpersonal behaviors of the group at a point in time, that is, the way the members act and relate to one another as persons. existing norms and structures
  8. 8. 1965 small group behavior as the US Navy prepared for a future of small crew vessels and stations Base 50 articles, many of which were psychoanalytic studies of therapy or Tgroups Result Developmental Sequence in Small Groups History Bruce W. Tuckman
  9. 9. Stages 1. Forming 2. Storming 3. Norming 4. Performing 5. Adjourning (77)
  10. 10. Stages Group Structure The pattern of interpersonal relationships; the way members act and relate to one another. Task Activity The content of interaction as related to the task at hand. Forming: orientation, testing and dependence Testing and dependence Orientation to the task Storming: resistance to group influence and task requirements Intragroup conflict Emotional response to task demands Norming: openness to other group members Ingroup feeling and cohesiveness develop; new standards evolve and new roles are adopted Open exchange of relevant interpretations; intimate, personal opinions are expressed Performing: constructive action Roles become flexible and functional; structural issues have been resolved; structure can support task performance Interpersonal structure becomes the tool of task activities; group energy is channeled into the task; solutions can emerge Adjourning: disengagement Anxiety about separation and termination; sadness; feelings toward leader and group members Self-evaluation
  11. 11. Stage Let's do live polling www.menti.com 1234 5678
  12. 12. Stages
  13. 13. Stages Forming Storming Norming Performing Team A Natural group Team B Therapy group Team C Middle level group Team D Laboratory group Input settings and conditions
  14. 14. QA

