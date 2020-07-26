Газета "Колос", № 21 (8789) від 22 травня 2020 р

Successfully reported this slideshow.
22 травня 2020 року № 21 (8789) Інтернет-версія: http://zal.te.ua FB: www.facebook.com/koloszal E-mail: kolosgazeta2015@gm...
2 22 травня 2020 року № 21 (8789) З нагоди Дня Європи відбулася урочиста церемонія підняття Державного Прапора України та ...
3722 травня 2020 року№ 21 (8789) 3 «Всі вчаться своєї рідної мови, а наша біда така, що треба вчитися її більше, ніж кому ...
4 22 травня 2020 року № 21 (8789) «Я вірю, що українство має в собі стільки стихійної сили, що воно проб’ється через усякі...
722 травня 2020 року№ 21 (8789) 5 Українська Асоціація Медіа Бізнесу, яка об’єд- нує 56 видавничих ком- паній з усієї Укра...
  1. 1. 22 травня 2020 року № 21 (8789) Інтернет-версія: http://zal.te.ua FB: www.facebook.com/koloszal E-mail: kolosgazeta2015@gmail.com Телефони редакції: 2-12-43, 2-18-69 Виходить з 24 лютого 1940 року Засновник: ТОВ «Редакція газети «Колос» Видається українською мовою щоп‘ятниці 8 сторінок Ціна вроздріб – 5 грн. Це - щорічне свято, яке відзначається у травні, встановлене на честь українських вояків - борців за волю України, передусім, лицарів Київської Русі, козаків Гетьманської Доби, опришків, українських січових стрільців, вояків армії УНР, УПА та діячів ОУН. Це - Свято Героїв, які відстоювали Україну з давніх часів і до наших днів. У 1941 році Другий Великий Збір ОУН постановив відзначення 23 травня як Свята Героїв. Цей день покликаний вселити в українців героїчний дух минулих поколінь. Він не випадково припадає на травень, адже саме в цьому місяці у різні роки віддали своє життя у визвольній боротьбі кращі сини України. 3 травня 1924 р. – ідеолог державної самостійності України Микола Міхновський; 25 травня 1926 р. – головний провідник української національно-визвольної боротьби 1917-1921 років – Симон Петлюра, 23 травня 1938р. у Роттердамі було вбито засновника і провідника ОУН Євгена Коновальця. У роки нацистської та радянської окупації цей день відзначався у підпіллі. Із проголошенням незалежності України Свято Героїв було відновлено. Українські герої – це прості люди, жінки та чоловіки, хлопці та дівчата, які також стали до лав сучасних борців за Україну - активістів Майдану, Небесної Сотні, воїнів АТО. Шановні наддністрянці! Шануймо їхній подвиг і самопожертву, робімо все від нас залежне, щоб вільна Україна завжди посідала чільне місце серед інших країн на мапі світу! Сердечно вітаємо вас із професійним святом! Ви є представниками однієї з найважливіших професій у нашому суспільстві, адже саме завдяки вашим зусиллям та високому професійному рівню розвивається економіка держави та нашого району. У цей день прийміть побажання подальших успіхів і розвитку банківської справи, людського щастя, міцного здоров’я, миру і злагоди, благополуччя у родинах! Володимир ШИПІТКО, голова Заліщицької райдержадміністрації Іван ДРОЗД, голова Заліщицької районної ради Алла КВАЧ, міський голова Заліщиків Вітаємо краян із чудовим святом самобутньої, непов- торної, барвистої української культури! Українська виши- ванка - національна святиня! Саме вишиванка символізує і несе в собі духовне багатство, високу мудрість і традиційний зв’язок багатьох поколінь як наш національний оберіг! Це свято було засноване в Чернівцях у 2006 р. Студенти Чернівецького національного університету ім. Юрія Федь- ковича запропонували ідею акції «Всесвітній день вишиванки» і прийшли одного дня в українському традиційному одязі. Спочатку акцію підтримали кілька десятків студентів і викладачів університету, але в наступні роки свято вийшло на всеукраїнський рівень, до нього приєдналася українська діаспора по всьому світу, а також всі охочі підтримати нашу державу. Український День вишиванки підтримують у понад 50 країнах світу. Мудрість і сила тисячолітньої традиції дає нам натхнення до праці та боротьби за незалежну Україну. Бажаємо вам, дорогі наддністрянці, міцного здоров’я, нехай українська вишиванка щодня охороняє вас, благословляє на служіння Україні заради її процвітання! річного ветерана війни Юрія Олексійовича Коро- лика і вручили йому про- дуктовий набір. ФОТОІНФОРМАЦЯ З нагоди відзначення в районі Дня пам’яті та при- мирення, а також 75-ї річниці перемоги над на- цизмом у Другій світовій війні голова райдерж- адміністрації Володимир Шипітко, голова районної ради Іван Дрозд та на- чальник управління соці- ального захисту населен- ня РДА Уляна Лисак відвідали ветеранів, які брали участь у Другій світовій війні. Це – заліща- ни Павло Федорович Пе- лепюк, Володимир Васильович Костишин, Петро Спиридонович Кріль із села Угриньківці, Григорій Іванович Лучак із села Касперівці, Юрій Олексійович Королик із Городка, Ярослав Михай- лович Матійчук із с. Пе- чорна. Шести учасникам бой- ових дій того складного пе- ріоду вручили знаки народної пошани «За бой- ові заслуги» - 75 років перемоги над нацизмом. Керівники району привіта- ли ветеранів, побажали усім міцного здоров’я, довголіття і вручили їм грошові винагороди. 9 травня сільський голова Городка Михайло Росяк та голова ФГ “Пер- спектива” Іван Перожак теж традиційно привітали 95- ОФІЦІЙНО 19 травня цього року голова Заліщицької ра- йонної державної адмініст- рації Володимир Шипітко підписав розпорядження № 15/03-44/1 «Про при- значення Демчука М.І.” заступником голови За- ліщицької районної дер- жавної адміністрації Тер- нопільської області. МихайлоІванович Дем- чук народився 5 лютого 1985 року в с.Новосілка Заліщицького району Тер- нопільської області. У У 2000 році закінчив Новосілківську ЗОШ І-ІІ ступенів. Упродовж 2000-2004 років навчався у Кіцман- ському державному агра- рному технікумі за спеці- альністю «Правознав- ство». У 2009 році закінчив Одеську національну юри- дичну академію за спеціа- льністю «Правознавство» та здобув кваліфікацію юриста. Свою трудову діяль- ність М.І.Демчук розпочав в 2010 році в Заліщиць- кому районному управлінні юстиції, де працював до 18 травня 2020 року. Неодружений. Матеріал наданий Заліщицькою райдержадміністрацією ГАРАНТІЯ - ЯКІСТЬ. Тел. 096 125 5125
  2. 2. 2 22 травня 2020 року № 21 (8789) З нагоди Дня Європи відбулася урочиста церемонія підняття Державного Прапора України та прапора Європейського Союзу за участю голови райдержадміністрації Володимира Шипітка, заступника голови районної ради Василя Лопушняка та міського голови Алли Квач. Оскільки зараз – період пандемії коронавірусу, захід довелось провести за участю обмеженої кількості представників активу району. Під час дійства, яке відбулося на території Заліщицької державної гімназії, пролунали Державний Гімн України та офіційний Гімн Європейського Союзу. Керівники району та міста поклали квіти до меморіальної дошки загиблому земляку, бійцю АТО Оресту Квачу. Керівники району та міста Іван Дрозд, Володимир Шипітко та Алла Квач за участю Володимира Лилика, Романа Бурдейного, Василя Гандзюка та інших представників активу району біля меморіального комплексу «Борцям за волю України» у Заліщиках вшанували пам'ять жертв, які загинули внаслідок політичних репресій комуністичного режиму. Учасники заходу поклали квіти до підніжжя пам’ятного комплексу, а також запалили біля нього лампадки в пам'ять про загиблих. Днями наші волонтери вирушили з гостинцями від жителів Наддністрянського краю до захисників України, які служать на передових позиціях на сході держави, захищаючи її від російсько-сепаратистського ворога. Заліщицькі волонтери висловили подяку голові Заліщицької РДА Володимиру Шипітку, голові районної ради Івану Дрозду, начальнику РВ Управління ДСНС України Андрію Пачві, а також Дмитру Щербанюку (м.Заставна). Cлова вдяч- ності – всім, хто допоміг волонте- рам із організа- цією поїздки до наших воїнів. «Велике спа- сибі від хлопців із фронту Сергію Ка- флюку, Лесі Бі- лінській, Ірині Ку- курудзяк, Миро- славу Розлуць- кому, Павлу Ми- рончуку, Миколі Голейчуку, Тетяні Федірко та ін- шим», - зазначив волонтер Іван Оробчук. НА ДОПОМОГУ УКРАЇНСЬКІЙ АРМІЇ 16 травня 2020 року, український Донбас. Торецьк- Залiщики. Волонтери зi сходу та заходу України разом на «нулі». Немає на фронті дрібниць, все на вагу золота. "Допомога, яку ми отримали від вас, - сильніша за будь-яку зброю", - дякують бійці. «Це те, заради чого ми працюємо і будемо продовжувати й надалі допомагати нашим захисникам! Разом до перемоги!» - наголошує волонтерка Галина Студеннікова. Вантаж із Заліщицького району волонтери Іван Оробчук, Михайло Гушоватий та Ігор Федірко доставили під Горлівку, Авдіївку, Мар’їнку. Трудовий колектив ПОП "Золота нива" (керівник М.Долотко) та небайдужі жителі с.Буряківка в черговий раз долучилися до організації поїздки волонтерів Заліщицького району в зону дій ООС. Нашим захисникам передано м’ясні консерви, різні види маринованого сала, овочеві консервації, джем та повидло. БЛІЦ-ІНФОРМ НА ПУЛЬСІ ЗДОРОВ’Я Згідно Постанови Каб- інету Міністрів України № 332 від 04.05.2020р., карантин продовжено до 22 травня 2020р. На пері- од карантину закладам охорони здоров’я заборо- няється проведення пла- нових заходів з госпіталі- зації та планових опе- рацій, крім: - надання меддопомо- ги внаслідок ускладненого перебігу вагітності та пологів; - надання меддопо- моги вагітним, роділлям, породіллям, новонародже- ним; - надання паліативної медичної допомоги у стаціонарних умовах (КНП «Заліщицька ЦРЛ» під- писала договір з НСЗУ (Національна служба здо- ров’я України) на надання паліативної допомоги); - проведення інших невідкладних і термінових заходів з госпіталізації та планових операції, якщо внаслідок їх перенесення (відтермінування) існує ризик для життя. Враховуючи вищенаве- дене, КНП «Заліщицька ЦРЛ» працює у відповід- ності до вимог постанови Кабінету Міністрів. Пацієнти, яких будуть госпіталізувати на стаціо- нарне лікування, підляга- ють обов’язковому тесту- ванню на наявність корона- вірусу методом ПЛР. Поліклінічне відділення КНП «Заліщицька ЦРЛ» працює в ургентному режимі, тобто щоденно приймають сімейні лікарі згідно графіку, є можливість проведення аналізів крові та сечі, проводяться ЕКГ та рентгенологічне обсте- ження. Консультація вузь- ких спеціалістів, а також УЗД-обстеження, ФГДС (фіброгастродуоденоско- пія) проводиться в ургент- ному порядку. Відповідно до вказаної вище Постанови Кабінету Міністрів з 12.05.2020р. дозволено надання стома- тологічної допомоги, тобто лікарі-стоматологи поліклініки приймають відповідно до графіку ро- боти. Станом на 20.05. 2020р. по Заліщицькому району підтверджено 45 випадків захворювання на коронавірусну інфек- цію, по місту - 18 випад- ків. На жаль, по району - 3 летальних випадки. За- галом 36 пацієнтів оду- жали. З 11.05.2020р. в Україні було послаблено карантинні заходи, однак це не означає, що ми мо- жемо нехтувати заходами безпеки. Щодня в Україні виявляють близько 500 нових випадків захворю- вань на коронавірусну інфекцію. Шановні меш- канці району! Щоб не по- повнити цю невтішну ста- тистику, не забувайте про правила безпеки! Будьте здоровими! Наталія ТАНЧИК, заступник директора КНП «Заліщицька ЦРЛ» «Єднатися, а не ділитися, не розбігатися — се повинно бути у всім нашим гаслом» (М. Грушевський). ДОБРІ СПРАВИ У травні ми відзначили Всесвітній день Червоного Хреста і Червоного Півміся- ця. Червоний Хрест України у цей час багато робить щодо реагування на COVID-19. Мобілізовано всі ресурси організації, зокрема у березні та квітні 2020 року: - Червоний Хрест Украї- ни надав підтримку 102,5 тис отримувачам допомо- ги та сорок одній лікарні; - забезпечено 172,4 тис. засобів індзахисту; - створений Червоним Хрестом України відеокон- тент щодо протидії корона вірусу переглянули вже 4,8 млн. людей; - 850 тис. матеріалів з інформування про ризики коронавірусної інфекції були надруковані та розповсюд- жені по Україні; - в 124 опорних лікарнях проведено інформсесії; - за період карантину до допомоги долучилися 618 волонтерів, які надавали допомогу протягом 19048 волонтерогодин. У Тернопільській об- ласті, як і по всій країні, Червоний Хрест надає до- помогу людям, які опини- лися у критичній ситуації у зв’язку із карантином. Під час самоізоляції кількість звернень суттєво збіль- шилася. Найбільша пот- реба є в продуктах харчува- ння, ліках, засобах гігієни. Такий запит викликаний тим, що люди тепер зму- шені знаходитися вдома, не мають можливості легко і безпечно користу- ватися громадським тран- спортом та відвідувати магазини. Червоний Хрест України щиро дякує волон- терам за швидку передачу допомоги, а партнерам – за допомогу медикам, які кожного дня дбають про наше здоров’я, а пацієн- там бажаємо якнайшвид- ше одужати та повернути- ся до своїх близьких!
  3. 3. 3722 травня 2020 року№ 21 (8789) 3 «Всі вчаться своєї рідної мови, а наша біда така, що треба вчитися її більше, ніж кому іншому» (М. Грушевський). З НАГОДИ ДНЯ НАУКИ іти третього ти- сячоліття жи- вуть у нових реаліях. Їм не- відомо і незро- зуміло, як жили ще 30-40 років назад їх батьки, дідусі та бабусі. Для того, щоб запо- внити «білі плями» у їх свідомості DVV International - Інститут міжнародного співробітництва Німецької асоціації народних універ- ситетів в Україні у співпраці з Всеукраїнською асоціа- цією вчителів історії та суспільних дисциплін «Нова Доба» організували проєкт, метою якого є дослідження та переосмислення історії повсякдення старшого по- коління. Участь у ньому брали молоді люди від 14 до 18 років. Головним зав- данням проєкту стала, на думку одного з його коор- динаторів Петра Кендзьо- ра, відмова від простих відповідей та прийняття множинності відповідей, інтерпретацій та оцінок. Проєкт, на думку його організаторів, не зважаючи на травматизм та неодно- значність, має стати джерелом єдності. У Заліщицькій державній гімназії дев’ятикласники організували групу, у якої виникло бажання дослідити дитячі та юнацькі роки своїх педагогів. Наскільки вони у той період були щасливи- ми? Як проводили дозвіл- ля? Як спілкувалися? Що запам’яталося? Це далеко не всі запитання, на які шукали відповіді Віталіна Безушко, Юлія Торська, Андрій Костинюк, Віталіна Запорожан. Це було для гімназистів цікаво і трохи незвично, адже необхідно спілкува- тися з педагогами не як з професіоналами, а з людь- ми. Для цього група про- вела велику попередню роботу: «мозковий штурм», розробили питання для інтерв’ю, визначили основні історичні джерела, які по- винні допомогти зрозуміти епоху. Серед них важливе місце відводилося знайомс- тву з експонатами того пе- ріоду краєзнавчого музею (директор В.Каспрук), ви- вченню матеріалів видання «Заліщики: роки, події, лю- ди» (заступник директора Заліщицького агроколеджу ім.З.Храпливого М.Сопилюк та М.Бачинський) та ана- лізу архіву 1970-1980-х рр. районного часопису «Ко- лос», якому цьогоріч випов- нилося 80 років з часу заснування. Після ґрунтовної роботи учень Андрій Костинюк інтерв’ював маму, вчителя математики Заліщицької гімназії Ольгу Михайлівну, яка деталь- но розповіла про дитячі та юнацькі ро- ки, ілюстру- ючи світли- нами з до- м а ш н ь о г о архіву. А по- тім група брала інтер- в’ю увчителя історії та права Ната- лії Яросла- вівни Гуцу- ляк. Її спогади були емо- ційними, відвертими. Світ- лини та матеріали, які група мала змогу переглянути, допомагали гімназистам проникнутися духом дити- нства 1970-1980 років, коли маленька Наталя від- почивала у дитячих табо- рах, брала участь в екскур- сіях, мандрівках, спілкува- лася з ровесниками. Після збору такого ці- кавого та багатогранного матеріалу група оформила відповідно до вимог проєкту пошуковий щоденник і звіт- дослідження, у якому відо- бразили спільні та відмінні риси дитячих і юнацьких років минулого і сучасного, проаналізували супереч- ності між дитячим уявлен- ням про щастя та офіцій- ними повідомленнями про життя школярів, описали перспективи подальших досліджень. Під час підсум- кового засідання гімназисти були вражені, як проводили свій вільний час їх педагоги, чим займалися, що викли- кало у них захоплення, а що – розчарування, і запропо- нували продовжувати про- довжити дослідження цієї теми і розширити як хроно- логічні рамки, так і збільши- ти кількість інтерв’юерів. Результати розмістили на сайті «Нова Доба» (http:// competition.novadoba. org.ua/) Команда вдячна всім, хто допоміг у підго- товці та створенні дослі- дження проєкту. Всього 1736 учасників з усіх регіонів України під- готували 292 дослідження на різні теми, від спогадів різних етапів історії ХХ ст. до змін, які відбувалися у назвах вулиць, майданів. Авторитетні члени журі – доктори історичних наук, професори Українського Католицького Університету Ярослав Грицак, завідувач відділу новітньої історії та політики Інституту історії НАН України, Георгій Кась- янов, докторка історичних наук, старша наукова спів- робітниця Інституту наро- дознавства НАН України Оксана Кісь, старший нау- ковий співробітник Інституту української археографії та джерелознавства ім. М.Гру- шевського НАН України Тетяна Себта, кандидатка історичних наук, доцент за- відувачка кафедри історії Національного Універ- ситету «Києво-Могилянська академія» Наталя Шліхта, членкині «Нової Доби» Лю- дмила Махун, Елла Ситник, будуть упродовж березня- квітня оцінювати дослід- ження. Роботи-фіналісти будуть опубліковані на іс- торичних медіаресурсах, можуть отримати фінансу- вання на подальше по- глиблення й поширення результатів своєї діяльно- сті. Та, найважливіше, це досвід, який допомагає інтегрувати та трансфор- мувати спогади попередніх поколінь у свідомості сучас- ної молоді. Вони можуть стати відправною точкою для творення нашого спі- льного майбутнього. *** *** *** Приємно, що серед біль- ше, ніж 290 робіт та 1736 учасників, представницьке і авторитетне журі високо оцінило роботу команди Заліщицької державної гімназії у складі учнів 5(9) класу Андрія Костинюка, Віталіни Безушко, Віталіни Запорожан, Юлії Торської під керівництвом Василя Дякова, які здобули друге місце. Перемога у цьому конкур- сі дозволяє командам по- змагатися за участь у між- народній молодіжній ака- демії EUSTORY, а кращі ке- рівники-консультанти мати- муть можливість взяти участь у міжнародному се- мінарі. Команда щиро вдячна вчителям історії та права Наталії Гуцуляк, ма- тематики Ольги Костинюк, української мови та літе- ратури Наталії Пацарини за надані фотоматеріали, інформацію та інтерв'ю, а також редакції районної газети “Колос” за спів- працю. Василь ДЯКІВ, учитель історії Заліщицької державної гімназії, координатор проєкту Д У травні цього року Го- ловуправління ПФУ України в Тернопільській області виплачуватиме проінде- ксовані пенсії. На викона- ння постанови КМУ від 1 квітня 2020 р. № 251 “Деякі питання підвищення пен- сійних виплат та надання соціальної підтримки ок- ремим категоріям насе- лення у 2020 р.” ПФУ про- ведено індексацію пенсій з 1 травня. Пенсії перераховано із застосуванням коефіцієнта збільшення середньої за- робітної плати в Україні, з якої сплачено страхові вне- ски, та який враховується для обчислення пенсій, у розмірі 1,11. Відповідно до згаданого рішення Уряду, розмір підвищення в результаті перерахунку не може бути менше 100 грн. Крім того враховано, що розмір пенсійних виплат у одержувачів пенсій, призна- чених згідно Закону України “Про загальнообов’язкове державне пенсійне страху- вання”, які набули необхід- ного страхового стажу (35 р. чоловіки та 30 р. жінки), не може бути нижче 2100 грн. На Тернопільщині та- кий перерахунок проведе- но 253951 пенсіонеру, з них підвищення отримали 197179 (або 77,6%) осіб, середній розмір підвищен- ня - 131,26 грн. Виплата проіндексованих пенсій проводитиметься з 4 тра- вня 2020 р. у встановлені пенсіонерам дати виплат шляхом зарахування на рахунки в банках або через АТ “Укрпошта”. СОЦІАЛЬНІ ОРІЄНТИРИ Ветерани війни, жертви нацистських пересліду- вань та особи, які мають особливі заслуги перед Батьківщиною, отримали щорічну матеріальну допомогу. Загальна сума виплат - 24,9 млн. грн. «Відповідно до Закону України «Про статус вете- ранів війни, гарантії їх соц- іального захисту» щорічно в Україні до 5 травня вип- лачується матеріальна до- помога. На Тернопільщині щорічну разову виплату до 5 травня отримали 26 090 осіб», - зазначив директор департаменту соціального захисту облдержадмініст- рації Вадим Боярський. За словами директора департаменту, виплата пе- редбачена наступна: 1) особам з інвалід- ністю внаслідок війни та ко- лишнім малолітнім (яким на момент ув’язнення не виповнилося 14 р.) в’язням концентраційних таборів, гетто та інших місць при- мусового тримання, виз- наним особами з інва- лідністю внаслідок зага- льного захворювання, трудового каліцтва та з інших причин: I групи – 4120 гривень; II групи – 3640 гри- вень; III групи – 3160 грн.; 2) учасникам бойових дій, постраждалим учасни- кам Революції Гідності та колишнім неповнолітнім (яким на момент ув’язнен- ня не виповнилося 18 р.) в’язням концентраційних таборів, гетто, інших місць примусового тримання, а також дітям, які народили- ся у зазначених місцях при- мусового тримання їхніх батьків, – 1390 гривень; 3) особам, які мають особливі заслуги перед Батьківщиною, – 4120 грн.; 4) членам сімей загиб- лих і дружинам (чоловікам) померлих осіб з інвалідні- стю внаслідок війни, дру- жинам (чоловікам) помер- лих учасників бойових дій, учасників війни та жертв на- цистських переслідувань, визнаних за життя особами з інвалідністю внаслідок загального захворювання, трудового каліцтва та з ін- ших причин, які не одружи- лися вдруге, – 900 грн.; 5) учасникам війни та колишнім в’язням концен- траційних таборів, гетто, інших місць примусового тримання, особам, які були насильно вивезені на при- мусові роботи, дітям пар- тизанів, підпільників, інших учасників боротьби з націо- нал-соціалістським режи- мом у тилу ворога – 570 грн. «Ця допомога випла- чується включно до 30 ве- ресня. Тобто якщо з певних причин ветеран війни не отримав цієї допомоги до 5 травня, він може звернути- ся в місцеве управління соцзахисту для вирішення питання і виплати допо- моги. Тим учасникам бо- йових дій, які не є пенсіо- нерами і не служать у вій- ськових частинах, варто звернутися у місцеві вій- ськкомати, щоб їх включи- ли їх у списки і передали у місцеві управління соц- іального захисту для вип- лати такої допомоги», - заз- начив Вадим Боярський. Пам'ятний день - 22 травня... Саме тоді 1861 р. відбулось перепоховання Тараса Григоровича Шев- ченка на Чернечій горі, поблизу Канева. Помер 47-річний украї- нський поет у Санкт-Петер- бурзі, там його (на Смолен- ському кладовищі) спочат- ку і поховали. Але і друзі Тараса Григоровича, і чис- ленні шанувальники його творчості знали про палке бажання поета бути похо- ваним згідно з його «Запо- вітом», написаним ще в 1845 році, на рідній землі – «Як умру, то поховайте мене на могилі серед сте- пу широкого на Вкраїні милій...» Після того, як 58 днів прах Шевченка перебував у Петербурзі, його домовину, за заповітом, за клопота- нням Михайла Лазаревсь- кого, після отримання ним дозволу в квітні того ж року, було перевезено в Україну й перепоховано на Черне- чій горі біля Канева. Труну спочатку привезли до Киє- ва, де з небіжчиком могли попрощатися усі охочі. З Києва 8 (20 травня) 1861 р. останки Кобзаря на паро- плаві «Кременчук» переве- зли до Канева. Дві доби до- мовина перебувала в Успе- нському соборі, а 10 (22 травня), після відслуженої в церкві панахиди, прах віднесли на Чернечу гору. Церемонія перепохова- ння Великого Кобзаря пе- ретворилася на справжню урочистість, хоч і сумну. Пі- сля церковної панахиди протоієрей виступив із про- щальним словом, назвав- ши спочилого не тільки братом во Христі, але й справжнім і щирим бать- ком всього українського люду, а також першим, хто заступився за рідне слово українського народу. Потім труну винесли з церкви, поставили на козацький віз, накрили червоною китайкою, а замість волів впрягся люд. «І повезли, як слід, діти свого батька, що повернувся з далекого краю до свого дому», - зга- дує сучасник. Везли хлопці і чоловіки, а потім навіть і дівчата – декілька верст. Дорогу, якою рухалася траурна процесія, встели- ли зеленим віттям, і вона була схожа на зелений ки- лим. Попереду несли Кобз- арів портрет, аби весь стрічний люд бачив того, про кого лише чув. Над домовиною Шев- ченка на місці поховання змурували цегляне склепі- ння, насипали два яруси землі й обклали камінням так, щоб надати могилі ви- гляду степової могили. Згодом на могилі вста- новили дубовий хрест. Та- кою могила була до 80-х років ХІХ ст. На народні пожертви 1884 р. на могилі Т.Шевченка встановлено чавунний хрест, впоряд- ковано земляний насип, могилу обкладено дерном, недалеко збудовано хату для доглядача. У 1889 році влаштовано перший музей Шевченка. У 1925 р. на місці похо- вання Тараса Григоровича було утворено Канівський державний музей-заповід- ник «Могила Т.Г. Шевчен- ка», а величний бронзовий монумент поетові спору- джено у 1939 р. Народ здавна називає Чернечу гору Тарасовою. Пам’ятаймо про цей ва- жливий для кожного укра- їнця день! Слово Шевченка живе! Кобзар і сьогодні за- кликає нас боротися за вільну Україну! Підготувала Оксана ДЯКІВ ГЕНІЙ УКРАЇНСЬКОГО НАРОДУ
  4. 4. 4 22 травня 2020 року № 21 (8789) «Я вірю, що українство має в собі стільки стихійної сили, що воно проб’ється через усякі перешкоди» (М. Грушевський). НА НИВІ ОСВІТИ Підгайці, Монастирись- ка, Бучач, Заліщики, Бор- щів... Ці райони, мов лас- тівки, що гуртуються у ви- рій і рядочками обсідають дроти електроліній, приту- лилися до лівобережжя Дністра. В історії Другої світової бойні їх поєднало березневе форсування цієї ріки, що – мов перевеслом – опоясала Карпати зі схо- ду. В Заліщиках 24 березня 1944 року воїни генерала Катукова, незважаючи на ще незавершений льодо- хід, героїчно подолали цю водну перепону на шляху визволення України від фашистського чобота. За це кулеметник Іван Кален- дюк, котрий першим пере- брався на правий берег, та командуючий операцією захоплення плацдарму на буковинському березі по- лковник Амазасп Баба- джанян були удостоєні звання Героя. У 1971 році до Дня Пе- ремоги над рікою у Заліщи- ках постала стела пам’яті і знак вдячності героям Дністра, котрі звільнили місто від гітлерівців. А ре- дакція районної газети «Колос» з ініціативи двох майстрів пера – майбутніх прозаїка Петра Ковальчука та поета Петра Мельника, а в той час редактора газети і його заступника – організували футбольний турнір пам’яті героїв форсування Дністра на призи газети «Колос». Цей захід, схвалений футболь- ною федерацією області, дістав назву «Кубок героїв Дністра», а призи – окрім перехідного командного кубка – отримували но- мінанти «кращий воротар, захисник, півзахисник і нападаючий» (тепер наша молодь, нехтуючи рідним, чомусь більше послуго- вується англіцизмами – голкіпер, стопер, хавбек, вінгер, форвард). Були ще призи від уболівальників та громадських організацій міста для наймолодшого гравця та найрезультатив- нішого бомбардира-голеа- дора. Перший турнір, завдяки дуже ранній весні, можна сказати – таки аномальній, тривав з 23 лютого до 24 березня 1972 року. Щосу- боти і неділі проводилися по два матчі, бо команд- учасниць було чимало – «Колос»-Бучач, «Дністер»- Заліщики, «Дружба»- Кіцмань, «Колос»-Горо- денка, «Механізатор»- Борщів, «Колос»-Киселів, «Автомобіліст»-Копиченці, «Колос»-Заставна. В по- дальших турнірах брали участь також футболісти Монастириська, Чорткова, Гусятина, Тернополя. Зга- дані команди представля- ли Придністров’я трьох об- ластей – Тернопільської, Чернівецької та Івано- Франківської, тобто Східної Галичини, Буковини та Прикарпаття. Але, здобув- ши значну популярність, Кубком зацікавилися й футбольні команди інших регіонів України. Скажімо, у 1986-ому році в його розіграші брали участь уже команди із Львівщини – «Цементник» і «Сокіл», з Хмельниччини – «Стріла» (Волочиськ), з Чернівців – «Машзавод», з Рівного – З ІСТОРІЇ ФУТБОЛУ НА ТЕРНОПІЛЛІ о р о н а в і р у с СOVID-19 «роз- порядився» так, що українці опи- нися на каран- тині. У зв’язку з цим батьки та діти почали проводити час у своїх за- тишних домівках, спілкую- чись один із одним (у цьому, мабуть, є й свої плюси). Та чи стало це приводом до припинення навчання? Чи й освіта опи- нилася на карантині? Зви- чайно ж, ні. Освітня галузь запрацювала ще більш ак- тивно, бо перед нею постало багато викликів. Саме вони спонукали педагогів, методистів, уп- равлінців освоїти особли- вості дистанційного на- вчання, запропонувати здобувачам освіти отрима- ти знання на відстані. Чи були ми, педагоги, до цього готові? Не кривитиму ду- шею, не були. Хоча питан- ня дистанційної освіти час від часу порушували ос- вітяни, але, на жаль, його вирішення відкладалося «на потім». Чи були готові до цього учні? Мабуть, ні. Чи готові були до диста- нційної освіти батьки, адже і їм випала нелегка ноша контролю за тим, як їхні діти вчаться, як здобува- ють освіту? Однозначно (я теж мама, у якої є школяр- ка), ні. Але поступово всі учасники освітнього проце- су зрозуміли одне – діти повинні отримати якісну освіту, тому треба робити все можливе й неможливе для того, щоб заохотити їх до такого навчання. І саме дистанційне навчання, на мою думку, продемонстру- вало, що ми таки можемо створити успішну школу майбутнього, у якій учні, батьки та вчителі є ко- мандою, що утворилася задля спільної мети – фор- мування успішного конку- рентоспроможного здобу- вача освіти. Як же працюють шко- ли, навчаючи дистанційно? Під час організації такого навчання, перш за все, по- трібно говорити про дитячу мотивацію. Для того щоб це зробити, вчителю необ- хідно дуже змістовно і серй- озно готуватися до таких уроків, затрачаючи набага- то більше часу, ніж досі. При цьому не забувати й про емоційне налаштування до уроку, використовувати максимум візуалізації, вра- ховувати і зворотній зв’язок, оцінювання, яке для бага- тьох учнів також є певною мотивацією. Звичайно ж, не останню роль у цьому про- цесі відіграють технічні за- соби. І все ж, як здійснюється дистанційне навчання в на- шому районі? Відрадно, що зараз 2020 рік, - і людство має величезні ресурси для розв’язання цієї проблеми. Вчителі та учні Заліщанщи- ни обирають та поєднують ті інструменти, які для них є доступними та цікавими. Це онлайн-заняття через Zoom, Skype, Google Hangouts; безкоштовні веб- сервіси та платформи, наприклад, Google Class- room, Moodle, Microsoft Teams, телеуроки проєкту «Всеукраїнська школа онлайн» на українських телеканалах чи YouTube-ка- налі МОН України; зазда- легідь записані відеоуроки від вчителя або із зовнішніх освітніх ресурсів; завдання для самостійної роботи з подальшою перевіркою. Спілкуючись із батьками учнів, вчителями й самими учнями, зрозуміла, що багато педагогів обрали навчання по Viber, яке, на мою думку, є не зовсім ре- зультативним. Та й мотиву- вати до навчання по Viber дуже складно. Сучасні ж діти надзви- чайно розвинуті, і їм не цікаві традиційні, стандар- тні уроки, тому їх потрібно навчити вчитися, вибирати головне, водночас вихову- вати хорошими людьми, свідомими громадянами, політично освіченими, такими, що обов’язково володіють фінансовою грамотністю, адже цього вимагає сучасний світ. Саме тому рівень само- освіти вчителів набагато зріс, бо кожен розуміє: щоб іти в ногу з часом і завойо- вувати увагу учнів, треба вчитися самому. Недарем- но ж і народна мудрість повчає: «Вік живи – вік учись». До речі, крім дистанц- ійно проведених нарад, деякі заклади загальної середньої освіти засідання своїх атестаційних комісій провели також дистанцій- но, у режимі онлайн-зв’язку. Відділ з питань освіти Заліщицької РДА, КУ «Зал- іщицький районний науко- во-методичний кабінет» постійно повідомляють заклади освіти району про новини в освітній галузі під час каранти- ну, пропонують певні рекомендації щодо розв’язання проблем, які виникають під час освітнього процесу в умовах пандемії, що охопила світ. Працівники Заліщиць- кого районного науково- методичного кабінету за- вжди надають відповідну методичну допомогу при організації вчителями- предметниками та вихова- телями закладів дошкільної освіти дистанційного навчання. Вони проводять вебінари, індивідуальні та групові консультації, орган- ізовують навчання в режимі онлайн. Знаючи неви- черпні можливості вчителів району, заохочують педагогів до запису відео- уроків і відеозанять з по- дальшим використанням їх іншими вчителями й вихо- вателями. До речі, відеоза- писи уроків, розміщені на сторінці нашої комунальної установи в Facebook, вико- ристовують у своїй роботі не тільки вчителі Залі- щицького району, але й різних регіонів України. Цим ми надзвичайно пишаємо- ся. Методисти розпочали роботу над створенням банку відеозаписів уроків з усіма необхідними матері- алами за предметами, оскільки розуміємо, що навіть якщо закінчиться пандемія коронавірусу, то ніхто з нас не застрахова- ний від інших захворювань. А маючи такий банк відеоу- років у вільному доступі, учні зможуть самостійно надолужувати прогалини в знаннях. Державна служба якості освіти України проаналізу- вала дистанційне навчання в Україні й порівняла його з навчанням у світі (як вияви- лося, весь світ не є готовим до нього!). Спільно з відділом з питань освіти маємо на меті проана- лізувати його і в нашому районі та порівняти з резу- льтатами всеукраїнського опитування. Це потрібно зробити, на мою думку, для того, щоб згодом якісніше організувати його в закла- дах освіти нашого району. В умовах карантину пра- цює й Заліщицький інклю- зивно-ресурсний центр. Фахівці ІРЦ надають пси- холого-педагогічні та корек- ційно-розвиткові послуги дітям з особливими освітні- ми потребами та методич- ну допомогу педагогічним працівникам закладів освіти шляхом використання дистанційних технологій. Консультативну та психо- логічну допомогу, прове- дення бесід з батьками (за- конними представниками) дітей з особливими освіт- німи потребами забезпече- но завдяки індивідуальним консультаціям у телефон- ному режимі або за допомо- гою онлайн-ресурсів (мо- більних додатків, електрон- ної пошти тощо). Також фахівці ІРЦ з метою про- фесійного розвитку беруть участь у різнопланових он- лайн-вебінарах і відеокон- ференціях. Мабуть, розповідати про особливості дистанцій- ного навчання в районі можна багато, та попереду – літо – період канікул. На жаль, цього навчального року наша дітвора вже не збереться в галасливих класах, окрім одинадцятик- ласників, які складатимуть ЗНО. Тож нехай літні кані- кули принесуть нашим ді- тям здоров’я, сонце, тепло, радість, нові зустрічі та можливості. Випускникам - успішно скласти ЗНО й вступити в омріяні заклади освіти. Батькам - не зали- шати позитивної практики навчання разом із дітьми та проведення саме з ними свого вільного часу, при- ємного дозвілля. Ми ж, педагоги, розумі- ємо, що науковий прогрес рухається із шаленою шви- дкістю, прогресивні країни світу поступово діджиталі- зуються, тому нам так само потрібно оновлю- ватися та рухатися вперед. Тому працюймо, шановні колеги, над «облаштува- нням» доступу до якісного дистанційного навчання, щоб насамперед самим мати змогу працювати в комфортних умовах. А це призведе до того, що й нашим учням буде ком- фортно. Методисти, учи- телі готові брати на себе відповідальність, прийма- ти виклики, бо є важливи- ми об’єктами освітнього процесу. На важливості ролі педагога наголосив і Руслан Гурак, голова Державної служби якості освіти України, під час Ан- тикризового національного онлайн-EdCamp 2020, учасниками якого були й освітяни нашого району: «Без учителя неможливе дистанційне навчання. Тільки вчитель може знай- ти мотивацію для своїх учнів. Самі батьки, без до- помоги вчителя, цього зро- бити не зможуть». Надія ПІДГРЕБЯ, директор Заліщицького районного науково-методичного кабінету «Случ» і навіть з далекого Миколаєва – «Океан». Всього того року за Кубок боролися 12 футбольних дружин. Першим володарем Кубка «Пам’яті героїв Дні- стра» став «Колос» із Бу- чача, котрий тоді був неза- перечним лідером сільських футболістів не тільки України, а й за її ме- жами (чемпіон Союзу). І хоча господарі стадіону – спортсмени «Дністра» - у фінальному матчі двічі вели в рахунку (1:0 та 2:1), перемогу таки святкували бучачани. Пригадуються деякі результати з подальших поєдинків за Кубок героїв. Скажімо, у 1973-ому році: Заставна – Кіцмань (3:2), Бучач – Городенка (3:0), Заліщики – Заставна (5:1); у 1974-ому: Городенка – Киселів (6:1), Кіцмань – Копиченці (5:1), Городенка – Борщів (2:2), але по пенальті 4:1, Заліщики – Городенка (4:0). Останній результат був у фіналі, де голи забили Ігор Лисак, Іван Юрчишин та два Микола Чубарай. У 1975-ому вперше в Заліщиках грала команда колгоспу імені Дворського з Монастири- щини, котра поступилася в чвертьфіналі спортсменам з Копичинець – 3:0. Тоді Кубок вперше виборов тер- нопільський «Буревісник», що також був деб’ютантом змагань. У фіналі він пе- реміг ще одного деб’ютанта – «Буковину» (машзавод Чернівців) – 2:0. На пам’яті також деякі гравці, котрі отримували призи редакції: Кривий (Борщів), Бережанський (Городенка), Мельник, Лу- гофет, Бурдун, Науменко, Дідик, Садковський, Матій- чик (Заліщики), Завальнюк, Павлов, Голосков, Баков, Пищатин, Мовчан (Терно- піль), Березовиков (Чер- нівці) та ін. За роки розі- грашу Кубка їх були десят- ки з різних команд... Крім «Колоса» (Бучач), володарями Кубка в різні роки були «Дністер» (Залі- щики), «Ватра» - двічі, «Бу- ревісник» і «Комбайно- будівник» (Тернопіль). Кубок «Пам’яті героїв Дністра» відігравав значну роль: залучав молодь до спорту, вчив її патріотизму та прищеплював любов до рідного краю. А тренери футбольних дружин пере- віряли зіграність і технічну майстерність своїх гравців напередодні літніх баталій на першість своїх облас- тей. Цьому сприяли не ті- льки засновники-орга- нізатори Кубка, а й терно- пільська бригада досвід- чених суддів на чолі з відомим тоді арбітром республіканської категорії паном Ониськом. На жаль, гіперінфляція та породже- на нею фінансова криза позначилися не тільки на статках редакції «Колоса», а й на спроможностях ко- манд багатьох районів та областей України: Кубок припинив своє життя. Але хвилючі баталії на смараг- дових стадіонах міста в бо- ротьбі за призи газети «Ко- лос» надовго залишаться в пам’яті уболівальників своїх команд та шануваль- ників шкіряного м’яча. Дан АСТРІЙ, багаторічний спортивний оглядач «Колоса» К
  5. 5. 722 травня 2020 року№ 21 (8789) 5 Українська Асоціація Медіа Бізнесу, яка об’єд- нує 56 видавничих ком- паній з усієї України, що видають більше 250 дру- кованих та понад 350 циф- рових медіа, є членом Всесвітньої Асоціації Ви- давців Газет та Новин WAN-IFRA, Асоціація Не- залежних Регіональних Видавців України та Націо- нальна спілка журналістів України - найбільша жур- налістська організація в Україні, яка об’єднує по- над 19 тис. членів у 24-х регіональних організаціях та є членом Міжнародної та Європейської феде- рацій журналістів, ВДРУГЕ наголошують на необхід- ності запровадження низ- ки заходів, необхідних для безперебійного та своє- часного інформування громадян України та за- безпечення доступу до інформації професійної якості, яку готують праці- вники видавничих ком- паній та забезпечують доступ до неї для усіх без винятку мешканців України на всій території нашої країни. Зупинка усіх видів бізнесу в умовах ка- рантину створила за- грозливу ситуацію для за- безпечення громадян України якісною інфор- мацією, яку готують та по- дають на сторінках газет, журналів та веб-сайтів видавниці компанії Укра- їни. Економічні втрати ви- давців за підсумками цього року прогнозуються на рівні 50-90% від рівня доходів 2019 р. Це озна- чає, що велика кількість видань із місцевою сфе- рою розповсюдження при- пинить своє існування – і цей процес вже йде. У той самий час на осінь 2020 року заплано- вані місцеві вибори, тож значущість якісної журна- лістики для захисту демократичних свобод в Україні зростає. ЗВЕРТАЄМО ВАШУ УВАГУ на те, що послаб- лення українських ЗМІ, що становить значну загрозу для інформаційної безпе- ки України, відбувається на фоні активізації зусиль на підтримку своїх медіа у сусідній із Україною країні-агресорці – Російській Федерації. Російські медіа отри- мають підтримку у своїй державі, а у цей саме час українські медіа продов- жуватимуть долати еко- номічні наслідки пандемії коронавірусу самостійно, без підтримки своєї дер- жави, це суттєво збіль- шить ризики посилення інформаційного впливу на мешканців України, збіль- шить загрози інформаці- йній безпеці України та створить нові потужні вик- лики під час передвибор- чої кампанії. Тому видавці, об’єдна- ні в Українську Асоціацію Медіа Бізнесу та Асоціа- цію Незалежних Регіона- льних Видавців України, а також журналісти, об’єд- нані в Національну Спілку Журналістів України, ПОВТОРНО звертаються до Уряду України, Верхов- ної Ради України та Пре- зидента України із напо- легливим проханням підтримати наступні пер- шочергові заходи із забез- печення доступу населен- ня України до професій- них медіа як до соціаль- но важливого ресурсу: - внести точки роздріб- ного продажу преси до переліку об’єктів інфрас- труктури, які мають пра- цювати та забезпечувати інформаційну безпеку в Україні. Більшість кіосків торгують сьогодні також засобами особистої гігієни (маски, антисептики), роз- міщуються на вулиці, є практично закритими при- міщеннями, де контакт продавця та покупця на- багато менший, аніж поку- пця та касира у супермар- кеті; - отримати від «Укрпошти» гарантії своєчасної дос- тавки преси передпла- тникам. Вирішити в опе- ративному порядку мож- ливість тимчасового (на період дії карантину) зниження тарифу на дос- тавку періодичної преси; - у часи рекордного падін- ня рекламних доходів усіх медіа та для запобігання припинення виходу медіа - запровадити податкові канікули для редакцій медіа – тимчасово скасу- вати податок на доходи для працівників редакцій (ПДФО) та ПДВ з продажу преси. Встановити на пе- ріод дії карантину пільгову оренду для редакцій та для кіосків преси – 1 грн на місяць; - з метою підтримки ре- дакцій місцевих видань – розмістити у газетах міс- цевої сфери розповсюд- ження соціальну рекламу за рахунок коштів бю- джетів (як національного, так і місцевих). Таким чи- ном передплатники міс- цевих видань гарантовано отримають достовірну інформацію від Уряду та МОЗ (понад 50% яких – це літні люди в зоні найви- щого ризику смертності від корона вірусу). Така дія буде найбільш успішною, бо убезпечить літніх лю- дей, підтримає найбільш вражені кризою місцеві га- зети та буде дуже ефек- тивною таргетованою ко- мунікацією для Уряду. Тільки разом ми здо- лаємо проблеми, а доступ до якісної інформації дозволить із меншими втратами пройти непрості часи економічної рецесії, які у всіх нас ще попереду. Української Асоціації Медіа Бізнесу, Національної Спілки Журналістів України та Асоціації Незалежних Регіональних Видавців України до Уряду України, Верховної Ради України та Президента України щодо невідкладних заходів для підтримки інформаційної безпеки населення України в умовах карантину МАС-МЕДІА 26 квітня на 90-му році життя зупинилося серце Володимира Довга- нюка із с. Устечко. Він гідно прожив своє життя, був унікальною людиною, мав дуже широкий світогляд, був дуже ерудований, став свідком і учасником знакових історичних подій, з юних років і до останнього дня свого земного життя присвятив себе служінню Україні і своєму народові, політичний в’язень репресивних таборів СРСР. Напере- додні вийшла друком ще одна його книга «Мудрість на щодень» – як побажання для нас. Незабутнє враження про цього Українця зберігали всі, хто хоча б раз у житті спілкувався з ним або читав його книги – від звичайних громадян, зокрема мешканців Городенківщини, до знаних письменників, викладачів університетів, науковців та професорів зі світовим ім’ям. Володимир Довганюк відійшов у засвіти… Але ще довго буде жити в нашій пам’яті, в думках і спогадах тих, хто його знав, поважав і захоплювався ним як гідним громадянином Української держави. Василь ШЕНДЕРОВСЬКИЙ, Володимир ЗАНЬКОВСЬКИЙ, Ігор ТЕРЛЕЦЬКИЙ «Після проголошення самостійності Української Республіки ніхто вже не може ховатися в хащі нейтралітету» (М. Грушевський). Жителям краю з підозрою на COVID-19 ПЛР-дослідження про- водять безкоштовно. Відтепер не потрібно платити на тестування і тим пацієнтам, яких гос- піталізують для плано- вих операцій. У цьому запевнив на- чальник управління охоро- ни здоров’я області Воло- димир Богайчук. ПЛР- дослідження перед госпі- талізацією обов’язкові. «Безкоштовне ПЛР- тестування для пацієнтів, які на даний час очікують планових операцій, забез- печить Міністерство охо- рони здоров’я України. Відтак всі без винятку хворі, які потребують гос- піталізації у зв’язку з пла- новою операцією, спочат- ку проходитимуть ПЛР- тестування на коронаві- рус. Їх чекає 2-3 дні самоізоляції, і лише тоді вони будуть госпіталізо- вані. Наголошую, що ПЛР- тестування проводиться на безкоштовній основі», – зазначив начальник уп- равління охорони здоров’я Тернопільської облдер- жадміністрації Володимир Богайчук. Нині обласний лабора- торний центр проводить понад п’ятсот досліджень за добу. Часто передує ПЛР-дослідженням засто- сування швидких тестів. Фахівці продовжують ро- бити швидкі тести, що є скринінговим досліджен- ням, вони проводили об- стеження цільових груп, це - медичні працівники, водії спецтранспорту, соціальні працівники, волонтери. Коли виявляли позитивні результати, одразу прово- дили ПЛР-дослідження. ПЛР-дослідження також проводили особам з підоз- рою, контактним особам. МЕДИЦИНА АГРАРНІ ПИТАННЯ 22 квітня Уряд прийняв постанову “Про внесення змін до Порядку викорис- тання коштів, передбаче- них у державному бюджеті для надання фінансової підтримки розвитку фер- мерських господарств”. По- становою удосконалюєть- ся механізм держпідтримки кооперативам та визнача- ються додаткові напрями підтримки фермерським господарствам. «Серед важливих рі- шень, які прийняті Урядом, це підтримка фермерських господарств та коопера- тивів. Ефект від роботи АПК є очевидним і значущим для всієї економіки, тому розширення напрямків для малих фермерів, для об’єднань фермерів дозво- лить їм отримати доступ до додаткових коштів, на- ростити виробництво сіль- ськогосподарської продук- ції, оновити виробниче об- ладнання і загалом стиму- лювати підприємництво на селі», - прокоментував Міністр розвитку економіки, торгівлі та сільського гос- подарства України Ігор Петрашко. Зокрема, держа- вна підтримка фермер- ським господарствам буде реалізуватися за такими напрямами: 1) дотація за утрима- ння від 5-ти корів молоч- ного напряму продуктив- ності; 2) бюджетна субсидія на одиницю оброблюваних угідь (1 гектар) для ново- створених ФГ, яка надава- тиметься їм для провад- ження с/г діяльності; 3) часткова компенса- ція витрат, пов’язаних з наданням дорадчих послуг; 4) відшкодування сіль- ськогосподарським обслу- говуючим кооперативам 70% вартості (без ПДВ) як придбаних техніки та обла- днання, так і профінансо- ваних за рахунок банківсь- кого кредиту. Прийнята постанова розширить доступ фер- мерських господарств та сільськогосподарських об- слуговуючих кооперативів до державних фінансових ресурсів і створить умови для переходу понад 300 фермерів на органічне ви- робництво, розвитку по- над 400 молочних ферм, збільшення не менше ніж на 10 одиниць кількості кооперативів з переробки сільськогосподарської продукції, стимулювання створення понад 1780 фе- рмерських господарств, у тому числі, особами з чис- ла сільської молоді. Довідково. У 2019 р. за програмою підтримки фермерських господарств було спрямовано бюд- жетні кошти в сумі 416,9 млн грн, якими скориста- лося близько 10 тис. фер- мерів та 2 сільгоспкоопе- ративи. СОЦІАЛЬНА ПОЛІТИКА З 1 січня 2020 року право на призначення пенсії за віком мають особи за на- явності страхового стажу не менше 27 років (кожного наступного року кількість необхідних років страхо- вого стажу буде збільшува- тися на 1 рік та з 1 січня 2028 року становитиме 35 років). Длязарахуванняповного місяця до стажу необхідна сплата страхового внеску, у розмірі – не менше мінімального, з 01.01.2020 – 1039,06 грн. Тому питання щодо на- копичення в Реєстрі за- страхованих осіб інфор- мації про стаж, заробітну плату та сплачені внески є дуже актуальним. Проте, мають місце ви- падки, коли страхуваль- ники допускають помилки при формуванні звітності про застрахованих осіб. Наслідком допущених по- милок в звітності ЄСВ є відсутність відомостей у реєстрі застрахованих осіб або недостовірні дані, які прямим чином впли- вають на правильність обчислення страхового стажу, розрахунок розміру пенсій, допомоги по тим- часовій непрацездатності та інших соцвиплат. Тож обов’язково переві- ряйте правильність ві- домостей про застрахо- ваних осіб, зазначених в звітності ЄСВ. (Продовження - на 8 стор.)

