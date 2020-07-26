Газета "Колос", № 20 (8788) від 15 травня 2020 р

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 15 травня 2020 року № 20 (8788) Інтернет-версія: http://zal.te.ua FB: www.facebook.com/koloszal E-mail: kolosgazeta2015@gmail.com Телефони редакції: 2-12-43, 2-18-69 Виходить з 24 лютого 1940 року Засновник: ТОВ «Редакція газети «Колос» Видається українською мовою щоп‘ятниці 4 сторінки Ціна вроздріб – 5 грн. Сердечно вітаємо хранителів історико-культурної спадщини з Міжнародним днем музеїв.Ваша повсякденна і невтомна праця сприяє піднесенню рівня культурного, духовного та освітнього розвитку нашого народу, що заслуговує на щиру вдячність і визнання. Завдяки подвижницькій діяльності науковців музеїв збережено духовні цінності. Зичимо працівникам музеїв, подвижникам важливої й благородної справи, щастя, здоров’я, успіхів, добробуту та творчих здобутків у збереженні, примноженні та розвитку української культури. Шановні жителі району! Сердечно вітаємо вас із Днем Європи! Зна- ходячись практично в центрі Європейського континенту, наша держава вже зробила рішучі кроки в напрямку вступу до європейської спільноти. Відзначаючи День Європи, ми вкотре підтверджуємо своє прагнен- ня стати частиною євроспільноти. І цей вибір є вільним і усвідомленим! Впевнені, що, незважаючи на всі перепони і труднощі, Україна стане повноправним членом європейських структур і отримає новий поштовх для культурного та економічного розвитку. Володимир ШИПІТКО, голова Заліщицької райдержадміністрації Іван ДРОЗД, голова Заліщицької районної ради Алла КВАЧ, міський голова Заліщиків «Ми б’ємось за те, чому нема ціни в усьому світі, – за Батьківщину» (О. Довженко). НОВИНИ КОРОТКО У День пам’яті та примирення і День перемоги над нацизмом віддаємо шану загиблим воїнам Другої світової війни. Цього року День пам’яті та примирення і День Перемоги припали на період пандемії COVID-19. Тому відзначення дат відбулися без масових зібрань та акцій. Покласти квіти шани до меморіального комплексу «Борцям за волю України» та до Братської могили в м.Заліщики прийшли голова райдержадміністрації Володимир Шипітко, голова районної ради Іван Дрозд та міський голова Алла Квач. Очільники районної та міської влади побували також на міському кладовищі біля могил загиблих воїнів АТО. Пам’ятаймо наших героїв минулого та сьогодення – людей, які віддали своє життя заради нашого майбутнього! Напередодні відзначення Дня матері голова райдержадміністрації Володимир Шипітко спільно з головою районної ради Іваном Дроздом зустрілися з матерями та дружинами загиблих воїнів АТО, обговорили наболілі питання й шляхи їх вирішення. Вручивши квіти та подарунки жінкам-учасницям зустрічі, керівники подякували їм за справжній подвиг: «Схиляємо голови перед жертовністю жінок, чиї сини загинули у боротьбі за нашу свободу. Адже за кожним подвигом Героя стоїть його мати чи дружина – жінка, яка знайшла в собі мужність підтримати рідних у боротьбі з ворогом, оберігати молитвами та благословенням. Низький уклін вам, шановні матері, за те, що навчили своїх дітей моральності, добру, націоналізму, громадянських та патріотичних цінностей!» Усі райони Тернопільщини отримали кошти для виплати 300% надбавки медикам, які надають медичну допомогу хворим на COVID-19. Про це повідомив начальник управління охорони здоров`я Тернопільської ОДА Володимир Богайчук. «У березні в нашій області 420 медиків надавали допомогу хворим на COVID-19. І в квітні була сесія обласної ради, де виділили 1 млн. 700 тисяч на виплату надбавок цим медикам, ініційованих Президентом та Урядом. Тепер виділено ще 3 млн. 400 тисяч гривень, відтак медичні працівники отримають обіцяні 300% надбавки. Крім того 2 млн. 300 тисяч гривень на доплату медикам виділили з місцевих бюджетів», - розповів В.Богайчук. З нагоди вшанування Дня пам’яті та примирення і Дня перемоги над нацизмом у Другій світовій війні приватне підприємство «Ель Гаучо» та ПАП «Фортуна» надали матеріальну допомогу вдовам померлих ветеранів війни, які проживають в селищі Товсте та селах Головчинці, Ворвулинці, Солоне, Рожанівка. Товстенська селищна рада висловила щиру подяку директору ПП НВАП «Ель Гаучо» Віталію Лую та директору ПАП «Фортуна» Ользі Фрич за підтримку і турботу. АГРОБІЗНЕС У «Контінентал Фар- мерз Груп» завершили ве- сняну посівну кампанію. Всього в агрохолдингу під урожай 2020 року засіяно 89,5 тис. га ярих культур. З них найбільшу частку за- ймають соняшник (32,3 тис. га) та соя (32,1 тис. га), під кукурудзу цьогоріч від- вели 21,7 тис. га площі, картоплю посадили на 1,7 тис. га, а 1,6 тис. га засіяли ярою пшеницею. Незважаючи на кара- нтинні обмеження, цього- річну весняну посівну в «Контінентал» вважають найбільш успішною за ос- танні роки: її вдалося про- вести чітко в заплановані терміни. Значною мірою цього вдалося досягти за- вдяки ефективній підго- товці до сезону – Компанія вчасно та в повному обсязі закупила всі необхідні запчастини, насіння, міне- ральні добрива, а також поповнила свій парк новою самохідною та причіпною сільгосптехнікою. А завдя- ки неухильному дотриман- ню посилених заходів без- пеки на всіх виробничих об’єктах «Контінентал Фар- мерз Груп» вдалося вбере- гти здоров’я персоналу Компанії під час виконання весняно-польових робіт. «Нам вдалося провес- ти посів ярих культур у до- волі стислі терміни, як і бу- ло заплановано. Така опе- ративність виправдала се- бе, адже дозволила макси- мально ефективно вико- ристати наявну вологу в ґрунті, кількість якої навес- ні, на жаль, з кожним сезо- ном зменшується, – підбив підсумки директор з вироб- ництва “Контінентал Фар- мерз Груп” Віталій Ставні- Адміністрація КНП «Заліщицька центральна районна лікарня» Заліщицької райради висловлює щиру подяку нашому земляку, меценату Д.В.Фірташу за надану відчутну благодійну допомогу в поповненні матеріальної бази закладу в такий складний час, у період боротьби з коронавірусною інфекцією. Ма- теріальна база лікарні поповнилася 5 апаратами ШВЛ, 10 моніторами пацієнта, 4 медичними концен- тратами на загальну суму 6 млн. 420тис. грн. Крім того, з метою попередження інфікування ме- дичних працівників було надано засоби індивідуа- льного захисту: медичні комплекти одягу для лікаря- інфекціоніста, одноразові костюми біозахисту, захисні нарукавники, медичні маски, хірургічні рукавички, медичні одноразові маски на суму 106 тис.750 грн. Саме завдяки Вашій допомозі наш заклад на сьогодні є одним із найсучасніших медичних закладів в Україні. Весь колектив медичних працівників КНП «Заліщицька ЦРЛ» висловлює щиру подяку за Вашу підтримку та допомогу! чук. – У цьому сезоні також хочу відмітити злагодже- ність роботи усієї нашої команди та її готовність долати нові виклики. Цього року всім агра- ріям вперше довелось пра- цювати в особливих каран- тинних умовах – але ми впорались і продовжуємо виконувати свої виробничі плани». Загалом у 2020 р. «Контінентал Фармерз Груп» планує зібрати вро- жай із площі близько 192,5 тис. га в Тернопільській, Львівській, Хмельницькій, Чернівецькій та Івано- Франківській областях. Пресова служба «Контінентал Фармерз Груп»
  2. 2. 2 15 травня 2020 року № 20 (8788) НА ПУЛЬСІ ЗДОРОВ’Я «Людство переживе і цю напасть», – переко- наний відомий тернопіль- ський інфекціоніст, ака- демік НАМН України, доктор медичних наук, професор Михайло Анд- рейчин. Він – фахівець, який все життя досліджує інфекційні захворювання і знає про віруси надзвичай- но багато. – Клінічна картина хворих на COVID-19 дуже різна. Від чого це пере- дусім залежить – від іму- нітету кожного? – Справді, діапазон можливих клінічних варіа- нтів коронавірусної інфекції великий: він коливається від ледь помітних симпто- мів до дуже тяжкого пере- бігу з небезпечними для життя ускладненнями і навіть летальним кінцем. Той чи інший варіант захво- рювання залежить від інфікувальної дози збудника, способу зара- ження, стану людського організму та умов, в яких він перебуває. Чим більша інфікувальна доза – тим ко- ротший інкубаційний період і важчий перебіг зах- ворювання. Діти хворіють легше, ніж люди похилого і старечого віку. Але не все тут однозначно. Іноді захво- рювання перебігає важко в молодому віці і водночас видужують і столітні. Без- перечно, важливу роль відіграє стан імунної систе- ми і її здатність швидко ви- робити імунітет. Коронаві- русна інфекція важче пере- бігає на тлі хронічних сер- цево-судинних, легеневих, ендокринних, онкологічних, ниркових захворювань, різних імунодефіцитних станів. – Маски зобов’язали носити всіх і всюди. Дех- то, вщент наляканий, на- дягає маску навіть у селі, виходячи з хати на влас- не подвір’я… – Медична маска – це один з бар’єрів на шляху переходу коронавірусу від хворої людини до здорової. Її повинні би носити хворі, оскільки маска частково затримує крапельки слизу і слини, на яких може бути вірус у видихуваному ними повітрі. Але, як ми відзна- чили раніше, людина може мати дуже легку форму ко- ронавірусної інфекції і навіть короткий час пере- носити вірус без жодних ознак захворювання, тому ми всі повинні одягати маску, коли виходимо з дому, та ще дотримуватися дистанції 2 метри. Але якщо вулиця безлюдна, то одягання маски нічого по- зитивного не дасть. До речі, від хворої лю- дини контамінований віру- сом аерозоль може поши- ритися у радіусі півтора- два метри. Аби інфікувати- ся, ще й треба 10-15 хви- лин перебувати у цій зоні. Але небезпечний аерозоль осідає на поверхні різних предметів, якщо торкатися їх, то потім брудними рука- ми можна занести вірус на слизові оболонки рота, носа, очей і заразитися, тому забруднені руки тре- ба мити з милом не менше 20 секунд або обробляти дезінфектантом. – Багато хто посилено дезінфікує все довкола, постійно обробляє руки антисептиками, миє під- логу вдома і взуття хло- ром, заробляючи дерма- тити, алергії та неврози. Де здорова межа цьому всьому? – Під час будь-яких соц- іальних і природніх катак- лізмів поширюються пані- чні настрої. Пандемія коро- навірусної інфекції тут не є винятком. У багатьох лю- дей з’являються відчуття страху, нав’язливі ідеї, може розвинутися невроз. Страх виснажує організм і ослабляє імунну систему. Треба виконувати заведені правила і не перегинати палицю. На наших дорогах гине значно більше людей, але ми ж не панікуємо, ро- зуміємо, що запорукою збе- реження життя є дотри- мання правил дорожнього руху. Так і тут. Береженого Бог береже. – Процедура похован- ня померлих від корона- вірусу, тіла яких без роз- тину хлорують і запакову- ють у мішки, наганяє жах і нерозуміння… – МОЗ рекомендує, щоб у ритуальних обрядах бра- ло участь не більше 10 осіб, у приміщенні має пе- ребувати не більше однієї особи на 10 кв.м, а безпечна дистанція між присутніми має становити півтора метра. Заборонено цілувати тіло померлої особи через ризик зараження, поховання або кремація тіла здійснюється у щільно закритій труні. Всіх учасників ритуалу беруть на облік. Усі ці заходи спря- мовані на запобігання по- ширення вірусу. На жаль, технічно ці заходи здійсню- ються іноді незграбно, оче- видно, через відсутність досвіду. Свою лепту на- гнітання обстановки іноді вносять ЗМІ. – Одні вчені переко- нані, що полегшено зі- тхнути можна буде, коли сформується колектив- ний імунітет, тобто пере- хворіти більшості все одно доведеться, інші вважають, що панацеєю стане вакцина, над якою працюють науковці світу. Що підказують Ваш дос- від та інтуїція? – Кожна група вчених має свої аргументи. Я лише додам, що в умовах жорст- кого карантину формуван- ня колективного імунітету в часі розтягується. Над створення вакцини пра- цює ряд фірм, найбільше просунулися американські та китайські вчені, вони вже випробовують вакцини на волонтерах. Але експерти з вакцинології твердять, що процес вип- робування має тривати один-півтора року, адже треба довести, що нова вакцина не тільки достат- ньо імуногенна, тобто формує належний імунітет, але й безпечна, не дає ус- кладнень, у тому числі й на генетичному рівні. На мою думку, в Україну вакцинація може прийти лише в на- ступному році, адже краї- ни-розробники будуть за- безпечувати нею, насам- перед, себе, а потім вже когось. Проте можливий ще один шлях. Оскільки ко- ронавірус постійно мутує, він може втратити віруле- нтність, іншими словами може ослабнути. З його патогенними поперед- никами це вже було: епідемії 2002-2003 рр. і 2012-2014 років, що увій- шли в історію під назвами тяжкого гострого респіра- торного синдрому (Китай) і респіраторного синдрому Близького Сходу (Саудів- ська Аравія), саме так при- пинилися. Найгірший варі- ант – це вкорінення інфекції в людську популя- цію на багато років та пе- ріодичні рецидиви захво- рюваності. За розвитку будь-якого сценарію 2020- ий рік, очевидно, пройде під лозунгом боротьби з пандемією нового коро- навірусу. – Ця пандемія зро- бить людство сильні- шим чи слабшим? Які висновки може зробити кожен з нас? – Людство переживе і цю напасть. Сподіваюся, воно усвідомить, що ми всі пливемо у майбутнє в од- ному човні незалежно від раси, національності, мо- ви та ідеологічних упо- добань. Щоб вижити у цьому мінливому і часто небезпечному світі, треба об’єднуватися і допома- гати один одному, а не воювати. Можливо, наші люди вироблять у себе звичку до соціального ди- станціювання, зокрема, зменшиться тиснява у чер- гах, будуть частіше одяга- ти маски у людних місцях під час сезонного підви- щення захворюваності на грип та інші ГРВІ. А ще тре- ба надіятися, що суспіль- ства та їх керманичі ста- нуть більш відповідаль- ними у ставленні до при- роди та екологічних змін, які вони зможуть спричи- нити своїми нерозумними діями і захланністю. В соціальному та економіч- ному становищі всі країни, особливо бідні, ще довго відчуватимуть негативні наслідки перенесеної пандемії. За публікаціями обласних видань ЮНІ ТАЛАНТИ З метою формування та розвитку багатьох ком- петентностей, необхідних для становлення конкурен- тоспроможного учня, освітня галузь пропонує різноманітні конкурси. А здобувачі освіти Заліщицького району над- звичайно талановиті й кре- ативні, тому залюбки бе- руть у них участь. Одним із таких є Все- український конкурс учнів- ської та студентської твор- чості імені Марії Фішер- Слиж «Змагаймось за нове життя!», присвячений Лесі Українці. У ньому можуть брати участь учні 1–11 класів закладів загальної середньої освіти, студенти вищих закладів освіти різ- них форм власності та діти– представники закордонних українців. Конкурс проводиться як творче змагання учнів- ської та студентської моло- ді за номінаціями: «дек- ламація», «інсценізація», «твір», «науково-пошукова робота», «малюнок», «ауд- іовізуальний твір», «вокал» - у три етапи: 1-й етап - ре- гіональний. 2-й етап – відбірковий. 3-й етап – фінальний. Проводиться він у чотирьох вікових ка- тегоріях: серед учнів 1–4 класів (номінації «декла- мація», «малюнок»), 5–7 класів (номінації «деклама- ція», «малюнок»), серед учнів 8–9 класів (номінації «декламація», «інсценіза- ція», «малюнок», «аудіові- зуальний твір», «твір», «во- кал»), серед учнів 10–11 класів і студентської молоді (номінації «декламація», «інсценізація», «аудіовізу- альний твір», «твір», «нау- ково-пошукова робота», «малюнок», «вокал»). Які ж результати участі здобувачів освіти нашого району в цьому конкурсі у фіналі? У номінації «Декла- мація» Владислава Під- гребя, учениця 6-А класу спеціалізованої школа І-ІІІ ст. ім. О.Маковея з поглибленим вивченням інформаційних техноло- гій і технологічних дис- циплін м.Заліщики, ви- борола І місце, предста- вивши на конкурс поезію Лесі Українки «Хто вам ска- зав, що я слабка…» (учи- тель, який підготував, - Надія Підгребя), а Зоряна Кальчук, учениця 3 (7)-А класу Заліщицької дер- жавної гімназії, - ІІІ місце. Вона читала напам’ять поезію Лесі Українки «Пере- мога» (учитель Наталія Зубик). У номінації «Малюнок» учениця 4 (8)-А класу За- ліщицької державної гімназії Яна Сакала, пред- ставивши на конкурс ілюс- трацію до легенди Лесі Українки «Щастя», виборо- ла І місце (учитель Окса- на Дяків). У номінації «Твір» уче- ниця 6 (10)-Б класу Залі- щицької державної гім- назії Олена Василюк здобула І місце (учитель Наталія Зубик). У номінації «Вокал» учениці 10 класу загаль- ноосвітньої школи I-III ступенів №2 м. Заліщи- ки Надія Мороз і Наталія Молодиня виконували пісню на слова Лесі Украї- нки «Давня весна» (учи- тель Мирослава Свищ). Мабуть, до перемоги заб- ракло зовсім небагато, тому дівчата отримали подяку від організаторів конкурсу. Дякую учням, які, крім навчання, намагаються реалізувати себе й в інших видах діяльності, а також низький уклін педагогам трьох міських закладів загальної середньої освіти, які, не шкодуючи власного часу, вміють побачити зер- но таланту в учнях і розви- нути його. Хотілося б вірити в те, що наступного навча- льного року кількість учнів, які візьмуть участь у Все- українському конкурсі учні- вської та студентської творчості «Змагаймось за нове життя!», присвячено- му Лесі Українці, буде на- багато більше, адже Залі- щицька земля багата та- лантами, а поезії відомої української письменниці Лесі Українки таки надиха- ють на творчість! Надія ПІДГРЕБЯ, директор КУ «Заліщиць- кий районний науково-методичний кабінет» На фото: Владислава Підгребя, Олена Василюк, Зоряна Кальчук, Яна Сакала. У цей чудовий весняний травневий час вітаємо з 65-річчям від дня народження дорогу нам Людину - хорошого чоловіка, турботливого батька та люблячого дідуся - Миколу Васильовича ПОЛЕВОГО із с.Поділля. Летять літа, мов бистрі води, І не вернути їх назад. А нам не віриться сьогодні, Що Вам уже - 65! Хай нових днів ще буде безліч, Без ліку щастя та пісень, Прийміть вітання найщиріші. В цей світлий ювілейний день. Здоров'я, щастя зичим не на рік, На все життя бажаєм його щиро, Щоб радісним і довгим був Ваш вік З добром, любов'ю, спокоєм і миром. Хай поруч з Вами Ангел Ваш летить І береже Вас від біди повсюди. Нехай несе Вам радість кожна мить, І благодать Господня з Вами буде! З любов'ю та повагою, дружина Наталія, дочки Надія, Марія, зяті - отець Любомир та Степан, онуки Віталій, Юлія, Степан, Тарас. «В дитинстві відкриваєш материк, котрий назветься потім – Батьківщина» (Л. Костенко).
  3. 3. 3720 травня 2020 року№ 20 (8788) 3 ВІХИ НАШОЇ ІСТОРІЇ Наближається до фінішу третє десятиліття незалежності України. І, як сонце встає вранці, переді мною постали – наче в калейдоскопі – події перших років 90-х ХХ віку. Вони були не- звичними, новітніми, на- снажуючими, бурхливи- ми, сповненими віри в краще майбутнє. Вони відкривали білі плями на багатовіковій історії нашо- го народу. Ми на крилах оп- тимізму й надії йшли на грудневий референдум 1991-го, обирали першого президента незалежної України, згадували героїв усіх визвольних зма- гань! Перед нами по- ставала історія від си- вих і далеких княжих часів, від козаччини і гетьманщини до на- ших днів. А мені – уже сьо- годні – найперше по- став перед очима хронікальний курган пам’яті і слави нашої, породжений тими дня- ми в Новосілці. Скільки приїжджала сюди, спілкувалася з багать- ма відомими в селі та за його межами людь- ми – аж раптом поду- малось: «А ми й не пи- сали про цей комп- лекс». А що нам відомо про його творців, буді- вничих, про прагнення майстрів реалізувати задум тих, хто захотів увіковічни- ти історію України для майбутніх поколінь. «Якось все минуло- ся...» Я почула цю фразу ще в юності, і вона стала для мене якимось відкри- ттям, як і слова Т.Шевченка «все йде, все минає». Адже цілі покоління людей, ве- ликі суспільні епохи, най- більші почуття і пристрасті, родинні й народні потря- сіння, пошесті і війни – все йде і минає, з роками-віка- ми забувається. Навіть ба- гатьом солдатським моги- лам, покинутим у чужих краях та полях, судилася недовга доля: їх розрівняли плугами, скреперами (а то й вітри та ерозії допома- гали!), щоб примусити зем- лю родити для всезрос- таючої сім’ї народів світу. Зашуміли жита над тими місцями, заколосилися пшениці – наче нічого й не було. Наче й не було?! Але ж ми знаємо не тільки моги- ли, а й тих, котрі лягли в них сміливими й молодими. Ми пам’ятаємо і будемо пам’- ятати їхні очі, юні обличчя, дзвінкі голоси і той остан- ній біг – уже не в атаку, а в безсмертя. Будемо пам’я- тати загиблих друзів, їхні ще не військові постави, не дуже зміцнілі плечі, що надто рано прийняли на себе – хоч і вилинялі, про- сочені потом і кров’ю – безсмертні гімнастерки, сірі шинелі, а з ними й долю всієї Батьківщини. Так – усе минає… Все дрібне, самолюбне, зло- стиве проходить безслідно, забувається. Минула й Друга світова бойня, прой- шли люди і смерті. Але ті, хто творить добро, хто здо- бував перемоги (і не тільки в останній світовій!), жи- вуть і житимуть в пам’яті народів вічно! Бо війни проходять, а герої залиша- ються, слугують своєму народові і вінчають його славою. У Новосілці жило чима- ло людей, котрі не думали про безсмертя. Одні твори- ли достаток, працюючи на полях і фермах, інші зводи- ли будинки, хтось навчав- виховував діточок у школі, лікував хворих... Шершаві, мозолисті селянські руки завжди свіжо й солодко пахли хлібом, молоком і сонцем. А добрі, примру- жені очі ніжно й довірливо дивилися на людей... Повертаючись до сим- волічного комплексу в селі, я зателефонувала сільсь- кому голові Сергієві Ковбі- ньці, котрий на моє проха- ння розповів, що в цьому році якраз виповнюється чверть віку з часу урочис- того відкриття цієї унікаль- ної пам’ятки. Його розповідь деталізував і суттєво до- повнив ініціатор спору- дження комплексу Богдан Бандрівчак. «Тоді, – пригадував Бог- дан Юліанович, – було над- звичайно високе піднесен- ня патріотичного духу моїх земляків. У селі діяли осе- редки Народного Руху та Республіканської партії України, і активи їхні стали рушієм будівництва. Якось я побачив на Івано-Фран- ківщині майже аналогічний пам’ятник, правда масшта- бом скромніший. А коли ми з колегами-однодумцями навідались туди в пошуках майстрів-проектантів, то було вирішено і домовлено про наш курган-комплекс. Двоє майстрів працю- вали над втіленням задума- ного в життя майже чотири роки. А насипали курган та впорядковували територію наші люди – місцеві, зокре- ма Микола Курик, Іван Бричка, Михайло Прокіпчук, Михайло Ходань та багато інших. Головні підрядники і виконавці-творці усіх фігур були із села Великий Клю- чів Коломийського району. Це були творчі особис- тості, котрі зуміли показати хронікально героїв нашої історії від княжої доби до часів Степана Бандери. Проект був схвалений на сільському сході більшістю односельчан. Ми прагнули зробити для села і його майбутніх господарів добру справу, яку будуть вивчати і пам’ятати наші внуки і правнуки». - Богдане Юліановичу, які віхи та епохи презенту- ють герої цього компле- ксу, тобто фігури, що представлені тут? «Тут знайдете особис- тості, які характерні для різних історичних періодів нашої країни – від княжої доби до двадцятого віку. Зокрема, тут є і воїн Київсь- кої Русі, і Настя-Роксолана, і герої козаччини, Коліївщи- ни, опришківщини, банде- рівщини. Мати-Україна зі- рвала всі кайдани, а над нею – ангел-хоронитель. Звичайно, хто вперше при- був до нас, до нашого ма- льовничого села, до істо- ричної Новосілки Костюко- вої, як колись казали, і оглянув цей комплекс, то надовго збереже свої вра- ження. Дійові особи його – наче живі, бо майстерно зроблені та ще й з якісного матеріалу. У кожну скуль- птуру вкладено високий зміст героїчного поступу вперед. Тяжкого, виснаж- ливого, трагічного, але... героїчного, бо все-таки привів нас до незалеж- ності, до перемоги нашого духу, нашої віри. Оглядаючись на ті дні, щоразу минуле пережи- ваєш гейби по-новому, як і згадуєш кожну сто- рінку пройденого і пережитого, а також тих людей, які турбу- валися про вчасну оплату за виконану роботу, за придбання будматеріалів. У час будівництва комп- лексу (а пора то була не з легких, бо то був період безгрошів’я і натуроплати, період світанку нашої неза- лежності) ще діяв де- кілька місяців кол- госп, і його тодішній керівник Дмитро Ми- китюк розплачувався з гуцульськими май- страми цукром, збі- жжям, крупами, а то й м’ясом поріділого стада, бо, власне, по- голів’ям ВРХ розраховува- лися й за солярку для тракторів, комбайнів. Відкривали та освячу- вали компекс пам’яті і сла- ви на Покрову пресвятої Богородиці 1995-го року. Подія була дуже хвилююча і святкова, адже це ще й свято українського козац- тва та УПА. Приїхало бага- то гостей, серед яких був і народний депутат України Микола Горбаль, і голова обласної організації Респу- бліканської партії Іван По- левий та інші. Велелюддя урочистостей засвідчило піднесення людського ду- ху. А відомо ж, що Україна – то найперше дух, а не тільки матерія чи терито- рія. Все, що створене лю- диною, то найперше дух. В Україні теж! І для пам’яті, для творців сьогодення це варто затямити! Як і про високий обов’язок, а не про хитрі спекуляції, про дух українства, котрий тримає нині передову на Донбасі. Можливо, – розміркову- вав Богдан Юліанович, – і довго йшла Новосілка до тієї події, але тішить, що ініціатива народилася в громаді, від патріотично налаштованих людей, які прагнули повернути пере- житу історію країни в лоно свого рідного села, щоб па- м’ятали нові покоління, що довелося пережити пра- щурам у віках. Адже не роками народження і сме- рті визначається слід наш на землі, а добрими спра- вами, патріотичними по- мислами і діями, котрі ніде й ніколи не минають без- слідно». ...Недалечко від симво- лічного кургана слави і па- м’яті в Новосілці через до- рогу розкинулося й сіль- ське кладовище, на котро- му покояться багато поко- лінь господарів і будівни- чих цього села. Ночами над ними сяють зорі, взи- мку і влітку їх обвівають вітри, ідуть дощі і заносять сніги... Все минає... Але пам’ять живе! Ольга ЛИЧУК У ці сонячні травневі дні, напоєні пахощами розквітаючої природи, зеленню садів та парків, на противагу нинішній весні у наших серцях оселився гіркий зимовий смуток... Адже 40 днів тому раптово і несподівано для нас усіх відійшов за Межу Вічності парох церкви Пресвятого Серця Хрис- тового м.Заліщики, отець Олег ВИННИЦЬКИЙ. Ми знали про те, що наш священник захворів, але щиро молилися і сподівалися, що його дух і тіло подолають підступну хворобу, і він знову буде з нами, вірянами, добрим наставником і пастором, зі щирим і люблячим серцем проповідуючи Слово Боже… Осиротіла наша церква, зведенням якої від першого – наріжного – каменя опікувався отець Олег Винницький. Він разом із нашими працьовитими парафіянами протягом багатьох років постійно дбав про розбудову та розквіт храму. Отець по-справжньому любив свою паству, переживав за нашу церкву і жив Церквою. Двадцять п’ять років віддав отець служінню на Божій ниві, шанував і підтримував вірян, опікувався діточками і був підтримкою дорослим парафіянам. Ми, сестриці та дяк церкви Пресвятого Серця Христового міста Заліщики, щиро шанували отця Олега, бо давно служимо нашому храмові - хтось із нас 15 літ, а хтось – понад 25 років. У скорботі сьогодні схиляємо свої голови і зносимо щирі молитви до Господа Бога, щоб душа нашого доброго пастора знайшла свій прихисток і вічний спочинок у Царстві Небесному. Нехай земля отцю Олегу буде пухом, а пам’ять про нього – вічною... Ми глибоко сумуємо і співчуваємо родині нашого священника, який зробив багато добра на цій землі. Його напутні слова, духовні повчання і справи завжди будуть жити у наших серцях… Нехай ніколи не згасне свіча пам’яті, світло якої палає за отцем Олегом Винницьким. А наш храм, окраса рідного міста, буде нагадуванням нам усім та багатьом наступним поколінням заліщан про добрі духовні справи нашого мудрого священника, справжньої Людини з великої літери… З глибоким сумом і скорботою – сестриці церкви Пресвятого Серця Христового м.Заліщики Ганна Біганська, Ярослава Коцюбійчук, Ганна Гутник, Ганна Півцьо, Ірина Андрусик, Ганна Кокітко, Любов Соколова та дяк Олександр Равленюк НАШОГО ЦВІТУ - ПО ВСЬОМУ СВІТУ! Василь ЛОПУХ, член НТШ у США 21 травня 1888 р. в Юс- тини та Василя Стасюків народився син, якого на- звали Стефаном і охрести- ли в церкві Пресвятої Діви Марії села Торське. У пара- фіяльній книжці (Том VII, на сторінці 217) вписали ім’я новонародженого, імена тата і мами та хресних батьків Григорія Посконюка і Параскевію Земледух. Згодом у Юстини та Ва- силя народиться ще один син, якого назвуть Михай- лом. Коли Стефкові випов- ниться 16 років, він і його молодший брат поїдуть до Америки. Це був рік 1904. Майже сто років пізніше я і моя сім’я іміґруємо до США і поселимося у Нью- Йорку. Одного разу, під час відвідин України, дізнався від Василя Стасюка, який тоді мешкав у Заліщиках, що неподалік Нью-Йорку, на Лонґ-Айленді (Long Island) мешкає син його двоюрідного брата Миро- слава, Брюс Стасюк (Bruce Staciuk). Через якийсь час, після повернення з України, зателефонував йому і у нас відбулася коротка розмо- ва. Розказав, що знаю його родину в Україні. Він був за- цікавлений нашою розмо- вою і висловив бажання колись зустрітися. Минав час, ми мали ще кілька те- лефонних розмов. Одного дня, повертаючись до Нью-Йорку з Монток, що в самому кінці Лонг-Айлен- да, не доїзджаючи до міс- течка, в якому мешкає Брюс, зателефонува йому і сказав, що через 10-15 хв. буду проїжджати повз його містечко і запитав, чи мо- жемо зустрітися? Чи він має на то час і можливість? Брюс подав мені точну ад- ресу, і я звернув з гейвею на бічні дороги і за кілька хвилин зупинився на під’- їзній доріжці до одноповер- хового будинку Брюса, який розташований у затінку високих дерев і оточений розкішними квітниками. У затишному дворику, в інва- лідному кріслі, сидів сиво- волосий, невисокого зрос- ту Брюс. Я знав, що у юна- цькі роки стався випадок, під час якого він пошкодив хребет, і з того часу зму- шений користуватися ін- валідним кріслом. Брюс розпитував про с.Торське, звідки походив його дідусь, про родину. Я бачив, що його цікавить минушина його дідуся і Україна, якої він ніколи не бачив. Минали роки. Ми більше ніколи не зустрічалися, зрідка мали телефонні розмови і електронне листування. У березні цього року, всесвітня пандемія закрила нас на карантин. За цих об- ставин єдиним джерелом спілкування залишився інтернет і телефон. Вий- нявши із шухляди телефо- нний записник, день за днем, телефонував друзям і знайомим з якими не розмовляв і не бачився багато часу. Дійшла черга до букви «S» Стасюк Брюс. Набрав число його теле- фону. Цього разу ми мали довгу розмову. Я показав йому веб-сайт про Заліщи- ки і ґалерею фото-архіву села Торське. Коли Брюс оглянув веб-сторінку, то запитав чи може надіслати мені родинні фотографії. Звичайно, це мене заціка- вило. Тепер в Ґалереї Торське є десяток фото- графій родини Стасюків з Торського, колекція яких складається з двох частин: Стасюки в США і Стасюки в Україні. Ці фотографії ви можете бачити на веб- сайті, на жаль, багато з них не мають підписів, бо Брюс не пам’ятає імен тих чи інших людей, що є на фо- тографіях. Ми з великими зусиллями зробли підписи там, де це було можливо. Днями Брюс надіслав мені невеличкий текст ан- глійською мовою, розпо- відь про свого дідуся Сте- фана Стасюка. Прочитав- ши я подумав, що може це буде цікаво читачам газети «Колос», а члени родини Стасюків дізнаються дещо більше про свою далеку родину в США, більшість членів якої вже давно відійшли у вічність. Текст перекладу збері- гає стилістику і оригінали фонетичного написання окремих українсько-амери- канських діалектизмів. Фото: Василь Стасюк і сини Михайло і Стефан (р.н 1888), фотоколаж. (Продовж. - на 4 стор.) «Забудеш рідний край – твоє всохне коріння» (П. Тичина).
  Наш р/рахунок UA333808050000000026004198767 У РАЙФФАЙЗЕН БАНК "АВАЛЬ" (м. Київ) МФО 380805, КОД 02475256. Адреса: ТОВ "Редакція газети "Колос", Вул. І. Франка 6, м. Заліщики, 48601 Реєстраційне свідоцтво ТР №679-279 ПР, від 01.08.2018р. Наклад 2150 прим. Передплатний індекс: 61356 РЕХТЕЦЬКА Комп’ютерна верстка та дизайн – Ю. БАЙГУШ —————————— Газета видрукувана у друкарні ТОВ “Буковинський видавничий дім” (м. Чернівці, вул. Василя ЛЕСИНА, 31, Тел. 54-45-46, 54-45-62) ГАРАНТІЯ - ЯКІСТЬ. Тел. 096 125 5125. ВИГОТОВЛЯЄ: - столярні вироби: двері, вікна, туалети, будки для собак, вулики, лавки, столи та інше; - гойдалки,каруселі дитячі гірки, качелі, пісочниці; ПРОДАЄ: - пиломатеріал (дошки, бруси, крокви) обрізний, необрізний в т.ч. сухий; - вапно гашене біле, фасоване у мішках по 20 кг та оптом; - кільця бетонні для криниць та вигребів діаметром 1 м; 1,5 м; 1,8 м; - цемент М-400, М-500; РОЗПИЛЮЄ: - ліс стрічковою пилорамою; НАДАЄ ПОСЛУГИ: - ескаватором, автомобілем КАМаЗ, грузовим бусом. ЗДАЄ: - в оренду риштування. ЗВЕРТАТИСЬ: Тел. 2-12-54, 2-13-54, 098 5906529, 067 766 39 37. м.Заліщики, вул. 40 р. Перемоги, 4 “Г”, СТ “Агробуд” (біля стадіону ”Дністер) НАШОГО ЦВІТУ - ПО ВСЬОМУ СВІТУ! Брюс СТАСЮК, внук Стефана Стасюка із села Торське, Лонґ Айленд, США Нам, дітям, було важко вимовляти українські сло- ва. Тому ґрендфазе (grand- father) українською у нас виходило тільки як «Дідді» (дідусь). Дідді був джере- лом нашої родини. Сидячи в кінці столу, він їв кашу, йогурт та яблука в той час, як у нас були «кильбаса», картопля та пироги «Баб- чі». Окрім того, на столі за- вжди був хрін. Після обіду Дідді лягав спати, незважа- ючи не те, що на дворі ще було світло. Бабчя казала нам, дітям, що ми повинні бути тихими. Наш Дідді приїхав з України. Тоді вона називалася “The Ukraine”, так ніби це частина чиєгось володіння. Так, це було. Приблизно у 1904 році, запакувавши мішок з реча- ми та харчами на дорогу, він подарував родині свої останні обійми. Дивлячись на маму, він сказав: “Про- щавай”. Вони обоє знали, що це означає – “forever” (прощайте назавжди). Він зачинив двері свого дому, за якими залишилися гли- няна підлога, запах кваше- ної капусти, вишиті рушни- ки та сільський реманент. Спочатку їхав фірою до містечка, потім у вагоні по- їзда до більшого міста. Так Дідді досить сміливо їхав від міста до міста, щоб врешті добрався до гамір- ного порту в місті Бремен- гафен, Німеччина. Він ніко- ли не бачив подібного в Тернополі, в якому іноді до- водилася бути. Це місто схилилося до самого оке- ану, через який доведеться добиратися до країни обі- цянок. Дідді заплатив за кви- ток темношкірому чоловіко- ві з густою бородою, вкла- вши гроші у його широку до- лоню з товстими пальця- ми. Потім подав документи, які двічі проштампували і повернули йому, після чого він заховав їх у глибокій кишені. Тепер у його дум- ках були тільки мрії про скарби, які чекали на нього за океаном. Коли Дідді під- німався трапом на борт корабля, дерев’яні палі доку стогнали в ритм коливання хвиль. Із грудей корабля ви- рвася пронизливий гудок, металевий борт скрипнув, обтираючись до дерев’я- них паль і похитуючись від- далявся від доку. Із могут- ніх грудей судна вирива- лися клуби пару. Судно на- бирало ходу. Дідді дивився туди де залишався його світ, його мова, друзі, його родина... поки за овидієм не зникла чорна смужка землі. Прибувши до Амери- ки, він направився туди, де на нього чекали у вугільних копальнях Центральної Пен- сільванії, де не потрібно зна- ти слова - тут потрібні тільки сильні, грубі м’язи, голодні м’язи. Одного дня, коли Дідді пішов до копальні, опорні бруси розкололися і земля та порода обрушилися вниз і заповнили простір, де були робітники. Після вигуків і зга- саючих стогонів їх поховала чорна темінь і тиша. Дідді лежав, притиснутий з усіх боків породою та опорними брусами. Він відчував жало гострого каміння вп’ялося у його тіло, по обличчю текла кров. У цій суцільній темноті він навіть не міг побачити своєї руки. Його руки і ноги шукали місця, але кремез- ному тілу Дідді було замало місця. Він кричав - це все, що міг робити у цій ситуації. Лежав заживо закопаний. У голові годинами роїлися різні думки, але головна - чи вда- сться вижити. Минав час, можливо засинав, а відкрив- ши очі, нічого не бачив. Лежачи глибоко в землі, він болів своїм будинком, своїм селом. У подумках побачив свою маму, і його охопив пронизливий смуток, коли в уяві побачив, як їй розповіли про її хлопчика, про його мрії, а тепер він лежить розчав- леним в безповітряній моги- лі, затиснений землею у «маленькій кишені» підзе- мелля, мало рухаючись і шукаючи черговий тонкий ковток життя. Жага та голод мучили його, бо це тривало кілька днів. Він був занадто моло- дий, щоб зараз померти. А потім щось сталося. До ньо- го долинув м’який звук, що надходив зверху, який щора- зу ставав голоснішим. Потім ще більше дивних звуків. Це рятувальники пробивають- ся через скелю. Порожні трубки стукали і проштовху- валися через сланці, щоби надати в завалену копальну більше доступу повітря, щоб врятувати його від смер- тельної задухи. Дідді відчув, що його нутро просить води. Через якийсь час рятуваль- ники дісталися до «малої ки- шені», в якій був завалений Дідді, і вийняли його на пове- рхню. Після цього випадку Дідді більше ніколи не захо- див до чорного підземелля копальні. Якийсь час пра- цював у фермера, потім відкрив свою перукарню і, врешті, переїхавши до Нью-Йорку, поселившись у Бронксі, відкрив невелич- ку харчевню ‘Steve’s Diner’ («Стівська вечеря»). *** *** *** Я сидів у його чорному Chrysler з його великими вовняними сидіннями і спостерігав за тим, як він рухає круглу дерев’яну ручку перемикання пере- дач, коли його ноги пра- цювали на педалях. Ми від’їхали від його харчевні, що називалася «Стівська вечеря», де підлога була вкрита тирсою, а в погребі були бочки з бродячою ка- пустою, що перетворюва- лася на квашену капусту. Коли Дідді згадував про Україну, то Тернопіль і Торське завжди були го- ловними у його словах. Але вугільна пилюка копа- лень ніколи не залишала його м’якого голосу. Під загоєними ранами було видно сині «татуювання» з порошкоподібних шма- точків антрациту, що за- лишалися на його плоті від ударів під час обвалу в копальні. Я дивився на його рани, і мені теж хотілося слідів на моєму обличчі. Його низькі і на- хилені повіки надавали йому вигляду ескімоса, який пройшов через Бері- нгову протоку. Коли він сміявся, я побачив, як в його роті виблискують зо- лоті зуби. Ми повернули на Гранд Конкурс, де була наша хата. Поліцейський Гаррі, що стояв на розі, вулиць помахав нам рукою. Дідді був дуже важливим і авторитетним у нашій сім’ї і у моєму житті. У 1972 році Стефан Стасюк відійшов у віч- ність. Після панахиди тіло Дідді піддали кремації. Згодом Бабча виконала останню волю Дідді: під час подорожі в Україну взяла із собою урну з прахом і розвіяла прах Стефана Стасюка над ук- раїнською землею. Нью-Йорк, 2020 Фото: Нью-Йорк - Бронкс. Харчевня «Steve’s Diner». Громадяни, які отриму- ють пенсії та грошові допо- моги через банківські уста- нови, зможуть дистанційно сплачувати за спожиті жит- лово-комунальні послуги. Для цього вони мають за- реєструватися у системі дистанційного обслугову- вання або зателефонувати на “гарячу” лінію банку і на- дати інформацію про пе- релік ЖКП, які бажають оп- латити дистанційно, та не- обхідні дані для оплати послуг з їх рахунків. Одержувачі пенсій та грошових допомог також зможуть оплачувати жит- лово-комунальних послуги безпосередньо у листоноші під час отримання виплат, або замовивши відповідну послугу телефоном. Гро- мадянам, які одержують пенсії і грошову допомогу в банках та касах “Укрпо- шти”, за їх бажанням гроші доставлятимуть додому листоноші. Ігор МОСКАЛИК, начальник Головного управління ПФУ в області На виконання Закону Ук- раїни “Про військовий обо- в”язок і військову службу”, Указу Президента України від 02.03.2014 №189/2014 “Про рішення Ради національної безпеки і оборони України від 1 березня 2014 року “Про невід- кладні заходи щодо забезпечення національної безпеки, сувере- нітету і територіальної цілосності України”, розпорядження Прези- дента України від 16.05.2005 №1043/2005-РП “Про заходи щодо переходу Збройних Сил України до комплектування військовослужбовцями за контрактом”, а також беручи до уваги лист голови Заліщицької райдержадміністрації №01-08/744 від 28.04.2020 року “Про планове завдання по відбору кандидатів на військову службу за контрактом у ІІ кварталі 2020 року” та з метою підвищення рівня укомплектованості органів військового управління та військових частин бойового складу Сухопутних військ Збройних Сил України в м.Заліщики проводиться ВІДБІР ГРОМАДЯН (КАНДИДАТІВ) НА ВІЙСЬКОВУ СЛУЖБУ ЗА КОНТРАКТОМ на посади офіцерського, рядового, сержантського та старшинського складу. ЗА ДОДАТКОВОЮ ІНФОРМАЦІЄЮ ЗВЕРТАЙТЕСЬ ЗА АДРЕСАМИ: Заліщицька міська рада, вул. С.Бандери, 40, тел. 2-14-93, начальник ВОВ Л.Домарад; Заліщицький районний військовий комісаріат, вул. Ольжича, 48, тел.: 2-13-36, заступник військового комісара-начальник відділення комплектування, майор Л.Білінський. 7 травня, о 3 год. 4 хв. ночі, на ПЗЧ 15 ДПРЧ Управління ДСНС надійшло повідом- лення про дорожньо-транспортну пригоду в с. Синьків, по вул. Головній. Водій легкового автомобіля «ВАЗ-2111» не справився з керуванням, внаслідок чого відбувся з'їзд у кювет та зіткнення з бетонним мостом. До місця події було оперативно направлено черговий караул 15 ДПРЧ Управління ДСНС та повідомлено служби взаємодії. Рятувальники відключили акумуляторну батарею, провели рятувальні роботи з деблокування потерпілого, який не зміг самостійно вибратись із автомобіля та передали потерпілого працівникам служби екстреної (швидкої) медичної допомоги. Заліщицький РВ Управління ДСНС України у Тернопільській Втрачений сертифікат на земельну частку (пай) серії ТР за номером 0281376, виданий на прізвище Горішна Марія Іванівна, вважати недійсним.

