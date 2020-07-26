Газета "Колос", № 19 (8787) від 8 травня 2020 р

Successfully reported this slideshow.
8 травня 2020 року № 19 (8787) Інтернет-версія: http://zal.te.ua FB: www.facebook.com/koloszal E-mail: kolosgazeta2015@gma...
2 8 травня 2020 року № 19 (8787) На своїй сторінці у со- ціальній мережі Facebook активісти Заліщицького громадсько-волонт...
378 травня 2020 року№ 19 (8787) 3 ЗЕМЛЯ - В ТУРБОТЛИВИХ ДОЛОНЯХ же понад 10 років таланови- та молодь із басейну Дніс- тра...
4 8 травня 2020 року № 19 (8787) НПП “ДНІСТРОВСЬКИЙ КАНЬЙОН” ІНФОРМУЄ В офісі Національного природного парку “Дніст- ровсь...
78 травня 2020 року№ 19 (8787) 5 ЗАЛІЩИЦЬКА МІСЬКА РАДА ІНФОРМУЄ Затверджено на I квартал 2019 року Виконано за I квартал ...
6 № 19 (8787)8 травня 2020 року Затверджено на I квартал 2019 року Виконано за I квартал 2019 року Затверджено на I кварта...
78 травня 2020 року№ 19 (8787) 7 «Мужністьнедаєтьсянапрокат» (Л. Костенко).«Ніяка в світі сила нас не зламає, бо нас корін...
  1. 1. 8 травня 2020 року № 19 (8787) Інтернет-версія: http://zal.te.ua FB: www.facebook.com/koloszal E-mail: kolosgazeta2015@gmail.com Телефони редакції: 2-12-43, 2-18-69 Виходить з 24 лютого 1940 року Засновник: ТОВ «Редакція газети «Колос» Видається українською мовою щоп‘ятниці 8 сторінок Ціна вроздріб – 5 грн. Іван ДРОЗД, голова Заліщицької районної ради Алла КВАЧ, міський голова Заліщиків 8-9 травня Україна традиційно вшановує День пам’яті та примирення і День перемоги над нациз- мом у Другій світовій війні. У ці дні важливо нагадати про непе- ресічну роль українців у перемозі Об’єднаних Націй у Другій світовій війні, висловити повагу всім борцям проти нацизму, увічнити па- м’ять про загиблих вої- нів, жертв війни, воєнних злочинів, депортацій та злочинів проти людяності, скоєних у ці роки. Утверджуючи традицію відзначення 8 та 9 травня в європейському дусі “не святкуємо, а вшановуємо”, згадуємо Другу світову війну з акцентом на ролі людей, які боролися проти нацизму. Потрібно розкрити трагічні роки війни через долі та звитяги чоловіків і жінок, зокрема і наших краян, які воювали у регулярних арміях або були партизанами, служили у допоміжних формуваннях або на передовій, пройшли всю війну або героїчно загинули в боротьбі. Важливо, що українці пліч-о-пліч з іншими народами воювали проти нацизму та отримали високі відзнаки країн, у лавах яких вони служили. Ми щиро вшановуємо наших краян, які боролись за мир на Землі, мужність та хоробрість доблесних воїнів, які пройшли пекло Другої світової війни й зробили вирішальний внесок для порятунку Європи від нацизму. Схиляємо голови перед мільйонами безіменних героїв, які назавжди залишилися на полях війни, віддаємо шану пам’яті жертвам війни і жертвам нацистських переслідувань. Усі вони, відомі й невідомі герої, повернулися додому у назвах вулиць, завмерли в камені обелісків, меморіалів, пам’ятників та братських могил. Українська держава сьогодні, на жаль, на сході протистоїть у війні з російсько- сепаратистським ворогом, яка вже триває 6 довгих років. Наші героїчні воїни віддають своє життя і жертвують здоров’ям, захищаючи мирне небо над нами… Завжди пам’ятаймо сторінки нашої історії, вшановуймо ветеранів! Водночас щодня підтримуймо доблесні Збройні Сили України, наших самовідданих захисників! Бажаємо, шановні краяни, нехай у кожній сім’ї панують добро, злагода і любов, а наша держава здобуде омріяний мир! Бережімо свободу і незалежність нашої держави, кожну родину та єдину Україну! Володимир ШИПІТКО, голова Заліщицької райдержадміністрації В останній місяць весни, у травні, коли земля вкривається травами і квітами, коли стоять прекрасні дні й літо стукає у двері, Україна відзначає дуже світле та красиве свято - День Матері. Мама... Це - найдорожча і найцінніша у світі людина для кожного з нас. Де б не були і щоб не робили, куди б не закинула нас доля і що б з нами не трапилося, ми знаємо, що материнське серце все відчуває, про все знає. Мама завжди поспішить нам на поміч, незважаючи на те, скільки нам років. Немає в цілому світі святішої і кращої «професії», ніж материнство. Материнство – дар Божий, вічне джерело буття людського, основа сім’ї, роду і народу. Саме уроки матері є головними дороговказами на життєвому шляху, а її любов – найнадійнішим оберегом. Нелегка і дуже відповідальна праця – виростити своїх дітей здоровими фізично і морально, добрими й сильними у житті, гідними громадянами нашої держави. Велика вдячність матерям, які народили та виховали справжніх і вірних синів своєї Батьківщини – Героїв України, багатодітним матерям та жінкам, які стали турботливими неньками для дітей-сиріт. Турбота про вас має стати нашим обов’язком та справою честі. Тож у цей прекрасний день, дорогі й рідні мами, прийміть наші найщиріші вітання зі святам. Бажаємо вам усім міцного здоров'я, родинного тепла, любові та справжнього людського щастя. Хай ваші діти - найкращі та найгарніші у світі - приносять вам лише радість та втіху! Володимир ШИПІТКО, голова Заліщицької райдержадміністрації Іван ДРОЗД, голова Заліщицької районної ради Алла КВАЧ, міський голова Заліщиків Материнство – дар Бо- жий, вічне джерело буття людського, основа сім’ї, роду і народу. Споконвіку жінка-мати в Україні сим- волізує берегиню сімейного добробуту й тепла, затишку та гармонії. Саме уроки ма- тері є головними дорого- вказами на життєвому шля- ху, а її любов – найціннішим оберегом. Нелегка і дуже відповідальна праця – ви- ростити своїх дітей здоро- вими фізично і морально, добрими й сильними у житті, гідними громадянами нашої держави. Мати відіграє величезну роль у долі кожної людини і в житті всієї держави, бо саме вона прищеплює любов до рідної землі, до національних традицій, мови. Вічний уклін Вам, до- рогі жінки, чиї сини сьогодні, завдяки Вашому вихованню в дусі любові до своєї Бать- ківщини, мужньо боронять нашу землю на Сході. У цей день ми повинні також привітати особливих матерів - тих, які виховали сильних, відважних патрі- отів України; матерів, чиї сини, коли виникла загроза для нашої Батьківщини, не вагаючись, пішли її борони- ти, але так і не поверну- лися. Пам’ять про Ваших синів – це наш смуток і наша гордість за те, що ми мали честь жити з ними в одному місті. Я, як мати сина, який віддав своє жи- ття за волю і територіальну цілісність України , розділяю нестерпний біль Вашої втрати. Цей тягар війни залишиться у наших серцях назавжди. Заліщицька міська рада турбується про Вас, і ми хо- чемо нагадати про програ- му підтримки учасників бойових дій (АТО, ООС) та членів сімей загиблих і померлих учасників (АТО, ООС) на 2016-2020 роки. Відповідно до цієї програми, учасники бойових дій що- року та члени сімей за- гиблих і померлих учасників АТО, ООС щомісячно отри- мують матеріальну допо- могу. З нагоди Свята матері та дружини загиблих і по- мерлих в АТО, ООС отри- мають великі подарункові кошики. Шановні матері! Від усієї душі бажаю Вам бути зав- жди молодими та усміхне- ними. Нехай Ваших скронь не торкається сивина, а очі плачуть тільки від щастя. Нехай гармонія та благо- получчя завжди панують у Ваших родинах, а яскравий вогник добробуту зігріває своїм теплом. Зі святом Вас! З повагою - міський голова Алла КВАЧ ОФІЦІЙНО Встановити з 4 травня цього року загальний графік роботи для працівників апарату та структурних підрозділів Заліщицької районної державної адміністрації: - початок роботи - 09.00 год. - перерва на обід - з 13.00 до 13.45 год. - закінчення роботи - 18.00 год. (в п’ятницю - 16.45 год.), вихідні – субота, неділя. Володимир ШИПІТКО, голова Заліщицької райдержадміністрації УВАГА! ДЛЯ ДОПОМОГИ МЕДИКАМ КОШТИ МОЖНА ПЕРЕРАХУВАТИ ЗА ТАКИМИ РЕКВІЗИТАМИ: Комунальне некомерційне підприємство «Заліщицька центральна районна лікарня» Заліщицької районної ради (скорочена назва КНП «Заліщицька ЦРЛ»). 48601, Тернопільська область, м.Заліщики, вул. С.Бандери, 86. Телефакс: (03554) 2-16-61. Код ЄДРПОУ 02000659, р/р UA673808050000000026003606067 в ПАТ «Райфайзен Банк Аваль», МФО 380805
  2. 2. 2 8 травня 2020 року № 19 (8787) На своїй сторінці у со- ціальній мережі Facebook активісти Заліщицького громадсько-волонтерсь- кого руху проти коронаві- русу (COVID-19) продов- жують інформувати залі- щан і мешканців району про результати своєї ро- боти. Зокрема, волонтер Се- ргій Коцюба зазначає: «Нам вдалося замовити дезінфекційну рамку. Річ дуже важлива та необхід- на, до цього часу лікарі використовували звичайні обприскувачі для дезін- фекції. Одним словом, це - ще один вагомий внесок для боротьби з Сovid-19. Нагадуємо, це - заслуга простих людей, яким не- байдужа доля медиків і які розуміють всю серйозність ситуації. Висловлюємо вам щире спасибі за благодійні внески! За ці дні було за- куплено, змонтова- но та видано дез- інфекційну рамку, сформовано та пе- редано до відділень терапії, сімейної ме- дицини такі засоби: комбінезони захисні (30 шт.), бахіли (58 шт.), щитки захисні (10 шт.), дезінфікую- чий розчин (2 л), на- рукавники (30 шт.), рукавиці одноразові (300 шт.), маски (50 шт.), респіратори (20 шт.)» Наші волонтери власними силами продовжують виго- товляти захисні щитки. 32 літри дез- інфекційного розчину по- жертвував тернопільський благодійник. Волонтери щиро дякують тим, хто приєднався до збору коштів СПРАВА ГРОМАДИ ПОДЯКА 28 квітня цього року координатором гумані- тарної благодійної допо- моги, народним депутатом Володимиром Гевко від благодійного фонду «Світ- ло реформації» та благо- дійної організації з Данії «Bevar Ukraine» було до- ставлено необхідне облад- нання для КНП «Товсте- нська селищна лікарня» Товстенької селищної ра- ди. Лікувальний заклад отримав інвентар, розхідні медичні матеріали: меха- нічний інсуфлятор-аспі- ратор (відкашлювач) Res- pironics CA 3200 Cough- Asist, апарат штучної вентиляції легень Lifercare PVL – 100, портативний електрокардіограф Lau- mann Mini 220n N, чотири багатофункціональних ліж- ка, механічну інвалідну коляску, ходунки-туалет для інвалідів, матраци та подушки, медичні халати та костюми, інші розхідні ме- дичні матеріали. Адміністрація КНП «То- встенська селищна ліка- рня» Товстенької селищної ради висловлює велику по- дяку благодійному фонду «Світло реформації» і особисто його керівнику Іва- ну Гонтару та благодійному фонду з Данії «Bevar Ukraine». Особливе спасибі - координатору гуманітарної допомоги нашій лікарні, народному депутату Воло- димиру Гевку. та провели облік грошей зі спецскриньок (скляних ба- нок), які розміщають у ма- газинах, загальна сума яких становить 1500 грн. Волонтери заклика- ють краян продовжити збір коштів для підтрим- ки медиків у вказані скриньки в магазинах та на розрахунковий раху- нок Заліщицького гро- мадсько-волонтерсько- го руху проти корона- вірусу (COVID-19) на кар- ту ПриватБанку: 5168 7559 0010 3587 (Кукурудзяк Оксана Валеріївна) «Спільними зусилля- ми та з Божою допомо- гою ми робимо правильні речі!» - звертаються до мешканців району наші волонтери. «Самостійну державу може здобути собі український народ тільки власною боротьбою і трудом» (Степан Бандера). ДОБРІ НОВИНИ За сприяння Офісу Прези- дента України Заліщицька це- нтральна рай- онна лікарня от- римала велику партію засобів захисту для ме- диків у боротьбі з коронавірус- ною інфекцією. Це - 350 захис- них костюмів, 30 захисних комбі- незонів, 200 ме- дичних респіра- торів, які посту- пили як пожерт- ва від Благо- дійного фонду “ПРАЙМ”. 100 біозахис- них костюмів без бахіл, 60 біоза- хисних однора- зових костюмів із бахілами, 750 респіра- торів, 30 одноразових бахілів надав району Бла- годійний фонд «КОРПОРА- ЦІЯ МОНСТРІВ». Голова Заліщицької районної державної адміні- страції Володимир Шипіт- ко взяв на особистий конт- роль передачу перерахо- ваних засобів захисту з метою забезпечення нале- жної роботи медичного закладу в період боротьби з пандемією. Володимир Шипітко ви- словив подяку народному депутату від політичної партії «Слуга народу» Во- лодимиру Гевку за сприян- ня у вирішенні питань ме- дичного забезпечення ме- диків району всім необ- хідним для надання допо- моги населенню району. НАША ДУХОВНІСТЬ Травень у церковній традиції посвячений Небесній Матері – Пречистій Діві Марії. Традиція щодо травневих відправ є дуже давньою. У 1965 році Папа Павло VI в спеціальному листі, посвяченому місяцю травню, закликав вірних зберігати цю традицію. Він писав: «Нехай Та, що пережила тривоги і тягарі земного життя, втому щоденних турбот, труднощі і випробування бідністю і стражданням Голгофи, під час скрути прийде на допомогу Церкві та людству». Саме за посередництвом Пресвятої Богородиці віруючі просять собі благодаті у Господа, прибігають до Небесної Неньки у всіх наших бідах і труднощах, отримують полегшення і допомогу в всіх потребах земного життя, бо, як сказано у молитві: «Ще не чувано ніколи, щоб Вона не помогла»... Щорічно, 8-9 травня, ми відзначаємо в Україні День пам'яті та примирення і День перемоги над наци- змом. Друга світова війна стала найбільш жорстокою в історії людства. Десятки, сотні мільйо- нів життів, враховуючи і ненароджених, - це криваві жнива, наслідки війни, лиха, яке не оминуло в Ук- раїні жодної родини. Українці воювали на боці антигітлерівської коаліції і зробили значний внесок у перемогу над нацизмом. День пам'яті і прими- рення - це спогад про ве- теранів війни, учасників національно- визвольних змагань, які пройшли шля- хами жорстокої війни. Ми - у вічному боргу пе- ред тими, які високою ці- ною життя, мужністю і ге- роїзмом виборювали пере- могу, хто пережив пекло концтаборів, жорстоких тортур і переслідувань, - перед полеглими на полях битв 1939-1945 рр. У бібліотеках району є багато книг про історію війни і подвиги, воєнні події, про мужніх українсь- ких патріотів. Видання по- стійно експону- вались на книж- кових виставках, бібліоте- карі проводили тематичні заходи. Цього року, на жаль, уже два місяці книгозбірні району перебувають в умо- вах карантину, спричине- ного пандемією коронаві- русу, призупинено обслуго- вування читачів. У цьому плані - це вимушений про- стій. Бібліотекарі в цей час працюють з фондами: про- водять їх інвентаризацію, переведення на класифі- кацію УДК. Аби засвідчити свою вдячність і пам'ять про учасників Другої світової війни, односельців, які загинули, не повернувшись до рідних домівок, біблі- отечні працівники району організували в усіх селах прибирання біля пам'ят- ників і висадили квіти. Ольга ТРАКАЛО, директор Заліщицької ЦБС КУЛЬТУРА
  3. 3. 378 травня 2020 року№ 19 (8787) 3 ЗЕМЛЯ - В ТУРБОТЛИВИХ ДОЛОНЯХ же понад 10 років таланови- та молодь із басейну Дніс- тра не лише на території України, а й Рес- публіки Молдова, бере участь у Міжнародному басейновому конкурсі «Барви Дністра» у таких номінаціях: «Малюнок», «Фоторобота», «Відео- фільм, слайд-шоу», «Захід з оздоровлення водних ресурсів», «Твір, опові- дання, вірш, науково-по- пулярна стаття». З 22 березня по 12 вересня 2019 року конкурс прохо- див під девізом: «Скаже- мо: «Ні!» пластику в Дністрі!». Як підкреслив голова оргкомітету конкурсу «Ба- рви Дністра» Роман Ми- хайлюк, метою цього тво- рчого змагання є інформу- вання про необхідність збереження річки Дністер через творчість, культуру, традицію Молдови та Ук- раїни, а також презентація кращих практик раціо- нального користування природними ресурсами Дністра, демонстрація йо- го природної краси та ла- ндшафтного різноманіття. Завдання конкурсу – залучити громадськість до практичної природоохоро- нної діяльності в басейні Дністра та сформувати екологічно свідоме поко- ління молоді. Конкурс відображає співпрацю між Молдовою та Україною для збере- ження Дністра та демон- струє одну з фундамен- тальних вимог водної політики Європейсь- кого союзу – дотри- мання басейнового принципу в управ- лінні водними ресур- сами. Щороку конкурс проводиться за фі- нансової підтримки Державного агентства водних ресурсів України, проєкту Глобального еко- логічного фонду «Сприя- ння розвитку транскор- донного співробітництва та комплексного управ- ління водними ресурсами в басейні Дністра», який виконується Організацією з безпеки і співробітницт- ва в Європі у співпраці з Програмою розвитку ООН та Європейською комісією ООН. Організатори Міжнарод- ного басейнового конкурсу «Барви Дністра» (Басей- нове управління водних ресурсів річок Причорно- мор’я та нижнього Дунаю, Басейнове управління водних ресурсів річок Західного Бугу та Сяну, Дністровське БУВР) виз- начили переможців цього престижного творчого змагання, у якому взяли участь понад 700 учас- ників, а призерами стали 107 конкурсантів. У цьому конкурсі в ном- інації «Малюнок» брали участь учні Заліщицької державної гімназії: Богдан Кузь, Федора Теремчук, Юлія Зима, Анастасія Чор- на, Вікторія Макарик, Віталіна Анцібор, Христи- на Кузь, Анастасія Федор- чук, Адам-Тадей Чичинів. Дуже приємно, що пере- можцем від Тернопільщи- ни у Міжнародному басей- новому конкурсі «Барви Дністра», гідно предста- вивши нашу область, став Богдан Кузь - учень Залі- щицької державної гімназії (вчитель образотворчого мистецтва О.І.Дяків). Аматорська робота у номінації “Малюнок” під назвою “Лелеки на Дніс- трі” опублікована у під- сумковій брошурі конку- рсу, в якій представлені твори переможців. Щиро вітаємо Богдана з призовим місцем та ба- жаємо йому нових пере- мог, а головне - завжди па- м’ятати, що вода – це най- цінніший дар природи, який потрібно берегти та шанувати! Регіональний офіс водних ресурсів у Тернопільській області коративно-ужиткового мис- тецтва та відвідувачів недільної школи «До дже- рел народної скарбниці». Також проводив з дружи- ною Світланою, своїми ви- хованцями, волонтерами численні майстер-класи у художньому музеї у Терно- полі, в обласному госпіталі для ветеранів, інвалідів війни, бійців АТО у Заліщи- ках. Нині, зважаючи на ка- рантин, ділиться своїми навичками через Інтернет, консультує телефоном тих, хто хоче перейняти досвід майстра, долучитися до збереження надбань ми- нулого для майбутніх поко- лінь. Напередодні цього- річного Великодня Ігор Боднар разом із майстром- різьбярем із Дзвиняча Ярославом Купчаком виго- товляв велику писанку як окрасу для центру м.За- ліщики. Галина ВАНДЗЕЛЯК У Хтось жаліється, що не має чим зайнятися. А мама трьох школярів розривається між трьома дистанційними освітами, своєю роботою онлайн і каструлями… Когось не бере сон, бо дивиться до третьої ночі фільм, а медика не бере сон від нічних чергувань і встановлення ШВЛ без засобів захисту… Хтось шукає в Інтернеті стильну маску, щоб була в тон пальта. А бідний пенсіонер одягає на рота целофановий кульок… Хтось хвилюється про власну безпеку та безпеку інших, а комусь абсолютно байдуже, і він навіть не думає одягати маску і дотримуватися соціальної дистанції, наражаючи людей на можливість зараження небезпечною хворобою… Хтось жаліється, що в піжаму вже не влазить. А жінка в розпачі просить через соціальні мережі допомоги продуктами, бо не має чим дітей нагодувати… Один піднімає ціни на гречку до 37 грн., а то й вище. Інший рахує свої останні копійки купує її по 37 грн. та ділиться з тими, хто має менше, ніж ви… Один боїться померти від корона вірусу. А інший – воїн на фронті – боїться загинути від кулі та бути непоміченим і забутим своїм збайдужілим народом… КАРАНТИН - такий різний для кожного… І такий спільний для всіх… (Пост у соціальній мережі Facebook) ДУМКИ З ПРИВОДУ ТВОРЧІ ДОСЯГНЕННЯ Заліщанин Ігор Боднар – народний майстер, який уже кілька десятків років розписує яйця курей, гусей, страусів, перепілок, індиків і навіть папуг. І не лише сам творить великодню красу, а й досліджує традиції предків, своїх земляків, а також навчає писанкарству інших, проводячи численні майстер-класи. ПОШУКИ НАДБАНЬ МИНУЛОГО НАБРАЛИ ОБЕРТІВ… - Традиція писанки одві- чно жила в Україні, відзнача- лася широким розмаїттям технік виконання. Писанкар- ство – одна з найдавніших галузей українського народ- ного мистецтва, – каже майстер народної творчості з писанкарства і паперопла- стики Ігор Боднар, – своєрі- дний символ України, що сягає своїм корінням в по- таємні доісторичні, дохрис- тиянські язичницькі часи. Кожен з елементів узору пи- санок сповнений свого змісту, значення, народже- ний уявою і віруваннями. У розмальовці писанок відоб- ражаються погляди людей, природа, таємничий довко- лишній світ. Масове писан- карство почало занепадати в Україні з початком насту- пу радянської влади на ре- лігію. Це відбувалося одно- часно зі знищенням церков, монастирів, забороною офі- ційно відзначати релігійні свята, нехтуванням спокон- вічними традиціями духов- ного життя, обрядами, зви- чаями. З проголошенням неза- лежності Української держа- ви заліщанин Ігор Боднар взявся за відродження пи- санкарства. У Заліщицькому районному будинку дитячої та юнацької творчості ство- рив гурток писанкарства, який поставив за мету про- стежити тра- диції писан- карства в ра- йоні, освоїти м а й с т е р - ність вигото- влення писа- нок і показа- ти красу цьо- го мистецтва людям. П о ш у к розпочався з того, що пе- ред Великод- німи святами кожен гурткі- вець отри- мав своє пе- рше завда- ння – прине- сти з дому писанку чи крашанку, які традиційно є у кожній хаті. Крашанки принесли всі, а ось писанок не було. Лише кілька учнів принесли про- стенькі “мальованки”. Це коли на шкаралупку яйця наклеюють листочки конюшини, яйце фарбують, а листки після цього знімають. І пошуки надбань минулого набрали обертів… ВИГОТОВИВ КІЛЬКА ТИСЯЧ ПИСАНОК Ігор Боднар за роки своєї творчості виготовив кілька тисяч великодніх яєць. Його писанки є в Канаді, США, Бразилії, у більшості країн Європи, навіть у Південно- Африканській Республіці. Він зібрав колекцію писа- нок понад сорока різних майстрів. Створює картини з писанок та паперопласти- ки. Писанки воском пише, а також використовує якісні фарби і саморобні писачки, виготовлені з кулькових ручок. Мистецтву писанкар- ства Ігор Боднар навчає діток з районного гуртка де- «Біда України в тому, що нею керують ті, кому вона не потрібна» (Михайло Грушевський). ВАЖЛИВА ДОПОМОГА Захистити здоров’я своє та рідних – це найважливі- ше завдання, яке стоїть перед кожним в умовах пандемії. Найкращі помі- чники у цьому – дотрима- ння карантинних заходів, обмеження контактів та са- моізоляція. Але не усі ка- тегорії населення можуть дотримуватись рекомен- дацій, адже є професії, представники яких навіть у карантин змушені викону- вати свою роботу. Мова йде про фельдшерів, ли- стонош, соціальних праці- вників та священників. «Контінентал Фармерз Груп» вирішила забезпечи- ти ФАПи, амбулаторії, духовних наставників, по- штові відділення та соц- працівників населених пунктів, де працює Компа- нія, засобами першої необ- хідності задля захисту їхнього здоров’я. Заліщицький район не став винятком, допомогу від «Контінентал» днями передано в адмінради рай- ону. У Компанії розуміють усі ризики, на які нара- жають себе працівники, виконуючи роботу у період пандемії, тому було сфор- мовано вантаж з найнеоб- хіднішими засобами, які допоможуть убезпечити їх при контакті з іншими людьми. Для захисту медпрацівників первинної ланки, соціальних праців- ників, співробітників пошто- вих відділень та священ- ників у селах району прид- бано: 3 індивідуальні бага- торазові захисні костюми, 3 щитки для захисту обличчя, 300 масок, 10 пачок рука- виць та 105 багаторазових ватно-марлевих пов’язок. Додатково передано засо- би для дезінфекції. Від початку боротьби з пандемією «Контінентал Фармерз Груп» виділила уже понад 7,6 млн. грн. зі свого соціального бюджету. За ці кошти оплачено медобладнання, яке вкрай необхідне лікарням для порятунку життя пацієнтів хворих вірусом COVID-19, захисні багаторазові костюми, де- зінфекційні рами у медзак- лади, засоби індивідуаль- ного захисту, дезінфекційні засоби. Для ефективної ро- боти та максимальної до- помоги районам, у яких працює Компанія, було прийняте рішення переор- ієнтувати соціальний бюд- жет агрохолдингу: кошти з нього спрямовують на за- безпечення першочергових потреб, пов’язаних із пан- демією. Компанія й надалі продовжує активно опра- цьовувати запити медиків та місцевої влади, адже ро- зуміє, як важливо об’єдна- ти сили у спільній боротьбі з небезпечним вірусом COVID-19. Пресова служба «Контінентал Фармерз Груп» фельдшерам, листоношам, соціальним працівникам та священникам Заліщицького району «Контінентал» передав засоби захисту
  4. 4. 4 8 травня 2020 року № 19 (8787) НПП “ДНІСТРОВСЬКИЙ КАНЬЙОН” ІНФОРМУЄ В офісі Національного природного парку “Дніст- ровський каньйон” від- булась урочиста нарада з нагоди десятої річниці з часу підписання Указу Президента України В.Ющенка №96 від 3 лю- того 2010р. про створення НПП “Дністровський кань- йон”. Адміністрація розпо- чала свою роботу у грудні 2011р., коли директором Парку був призначений М.Шкільнюк, основні відді- ли відкрили у липні-серпні 2012р. Нараду розпочав в.о. директора Парку С.Миронюк. Співдопо- відали начальник науково- дослідного відділу О.Ві- кирчак та начальник відділу еколого-освітньої роботи А.Сідоров. У положенні про Парк зазначено, що основними напрямками діяльності є збереження природних комплексів, історичних і культурних пам’яток та об’єктів. Було проведено ряд зустрічей з колекти- вами установ, районних державних адміністрацій, районних та сільських рад, загальноосвітніх шкіл та дошкільних навчальних закладів Монастириського, Бучацького, Заліщицького та Борщівського районів. У Бучацькому та Мона- стириському районах до- лучились до цієї роботи працівники Бучацько-Мо- настириського відділення П.Дронь та світлої пам’яті Г.Перепечай, у Заліщицько- му районі - начальник Заліщицького відділенні, світлої пам’яті Г.Блащук, у Борщівському відділенні - М.Слуханський. Частину заходів та акцій приурочили екологічним подіям - Дню Землі, Все- світньому Дню водно-бо- лотних угідь, Дню праців- ника природно-заповідної справи та іншим. Важливою є робота з дітьми. Діють гуртки “Юні друзі природи” та “Юний екстремал”.Проводимощо- річний конкурс “Подбаймо про птахів узимку”, в якому взяли участь майже 900 учнів шкіл.Найкращі роботи будуть демонструватися у музеї, який створюється. До роботи в Парку залу- чаються волонтери. Під- тримуємо зв’язки із гро- мадськими організаціями, бюро по екології Бучацької єпархії УГКЦ. За останні роки було висаджено сотні дерев липи, бундука канадського. Спільно з парафіянами церкви Серця Ісусового м.Заліщики, смт.Золотий Потік були створені Алеї миру. Використовуємо рекреа- ційні можливості території Парку. Обладнано еколого- туристичний маршрут Устечко-Червоне-Печерки, екологічна стежка “Фа- рикова криничка”, рекреа- ційна зона “Вільгова”, рек- реаційна ділянка “Сиву- лина”, наметовий табір “Гирло річки Джурин” для пішоходів, велосипедистів, туристів-водників. Дбаємо про інформацій- ний супровід відвідувачів, тих, хто бажає ознайоми- тись з природою та історі- єю нашого краю. Проведе- но майже 150 екскурсій для груп різної вікової ка- тегорії з Харкова, Києва, Рівного, Полтави, Тернопо- ля, Львова, Польщі. Наші представники бувають на міжнародних семінарах та конференціях у Німеччині, Польщі (Лодзь, Устрики- Дольне). За цей час випу- щено друковану продук- цію, зокрема, буклети - майже 7 тис. примірників. Підтримуємо тісні зв’яз- ки з мас-медіа. З часу створення Парку в район- них, обласних газетах, радіо та на телебаченні було 449 повідомлень та сюжетів, зокрема в газеті “Колос”, на районному радіо. Друкувались наші матеріали у спеціалізо- ваних журналах “Край” та “Жаб’є”. Не були ми поза увагою телевізійних кана- лів: показано 23 сюжети. Розміщуємо новини на міністерський сайт, сайт Парку, у мережі Фейсбук. За ці роки Парк став ко- ординаційним центром наукових досліджень при- родної спадищини Придні- стер’я, чому сприяло про- ведення міжнародних науково-практичних кон- ференцій, спільних пошу- кових експедицій з авто- ритетними науковими ус- тановами України (Інсти- тутом зоології ім.Шмальга- узена НАН України, м.Київ, Харківським національним університетом ім.Каразіна, Державним природо- знавчим музеєм (Львів), Інститутом екології Карпат НАН України, Чернівець- ким національним універ- ситетом, Національним науково-природознавчим музеєм НАНУ. Часто кон- тактуємо з науковцями ін- ших - “Подільські Товтри”, “Кременецькі гори”, “Пів- нічне Поділля”. Це допомогло нам ус- пішно провести інвентари- зацію та опис визначних геологічних (печери, скелі, відслонення) та гідроло- гічних (річки, струмки, водопади, джерела) об’єк- тів. Проведено інвентариза- цію вищих судинних рослин, що зростають на території Парку (понад 800 видів). Знайдено і такі види, які раніше не вказувались для цього регіону: шиверекія подільська, пізньоцвіт осі- нній, синяк руський, голо- ватень високий та інші. Проведено інвентариза- цію наземних хребетних тварин. Кількість видів ссавців - 54, птахів - 169, плазунів - 10, земноводних - 13. Продовжується інвен- таризація безхребетних, кількість встановлених видів перевалює за тисячу. У багатьох випадках це - види, які вперше зафіксовані для Тернопільщини, або види, що були тут відкриті вперше з часу першоопису, як наприклад, Урофора Дідушицького. Виявлено існування популяцій таких видів, які вважались регі- ональнозниклими (напри- клад, полоз лісовий), або таких, що перебувають за межами відомого ареалу (пронурок, плиска гірська). З цією метою шорічно прово- диться зимовий облік птахів. Працівники науково-до- слідного відділу Парку опублікували понад 60 наукових статей, написано 8 томів Літопису природи краю (понад 2500 сторінок). Ведеться фототека, напов- нюються бази даних стосовно раритетних рос- линних та рідкісних видів. На основі наукових до- сліджень розроблено ряд природоохороннихрекомен- дацій, підготовлено наукове обгрунтування створення нових об’єктів природно- заповідного фонду на суміж- них територіях. На перспективу для збіль- шення ефективності роботи колективу необхідно ство- рити та організувати діяль- ність візитцентру, завершити роботу над проєктом орга- нізації території, проєктом із землеустрою щодо відве- дення земельних ділянок. Робота продовжується, колектив сповнений рішу- чості виконати покладені на нього завдання. Степан МИРОНЮК, в.о. директора НПП “Дністровський каньйон” ЮНІ ТАЛАНТИ Ангелінка Ко- верчук, учениця школи с.Бедри- ківці, вихованка вокального гу- ртка Заліщи- цького район- ного будинку дитячої та юна- цької творчості (директор С.Бо- днар), під керів- ництвом Оле- ксандри Іліщук взяла участь у Всеукраїнському фестивалі-ко- нкурсі, який проходив на ку- рорті “Сонячна долина” (с. Бо- яни Черніве- цької області). М а л е н ь к а наддністрянка стала лауре- аткою ІІ премії у своїй віковій категорії. Дослова,дівчинканавчаєтьсявокалувОлександриІліщук на заняттях гуртка "Пісенний фольклор України". Хай і надалі успіх всміхається Ангелінці та її наставниці! БОРОТЬБА УКРАЇНИ ЗА НЕЗАЛЕЖНІСТЬ У сумний день 6-х роко- вин трагічних подій в Одесі МЗС України висловлює жаль з приводу лицемір- ства російської пропаган- ди, яка продовжує викори- стовувати цю трагедію для розпалювання ворожнечі та ненависті. Події 2 травня 2014 року в Одесі стали черго- вим елементом у ланцюгу провокацій РФ в рамках ре- алізації провального проєкту «Новоросія», спря- мованого на дестабілізацію українського Сходу і Півдня та дезінтеграції України. В Одесі екстремістські сили діяли за аналогічним сценарієм, який вже був ре- алізований російськими ку- раторами на Донбасі – про- голошення фейкової «на- родної республіки», масові заворушення із застосуван- ням зброї за допомогою за- везених бойовиків, заляку- вання місцевих активістів, паралізація місцевих орга- нів влади та силових струк- тур. 2 травня мало стати вирішальним днем у реа- лізації цих планів. Напад оз- броєних та екіпірованих ек- стремістів під російськими прапорами на мирну де- монстрацію за єдність Ук- раїни став спусковим гач- ком для подальших подій і призвів до перших жертв. Прикметно, що російська сторона у своїх заявах про події в Одесі жодного разу не згадує про криваві події у центрі міста, які переду- вали пожежі у Будинку профспілок. Так само не згадуються встановлені факти внутрішніх займань у Будинку профспілок, а також рятування забло- кованих в охопленому по- жежею Будинку профспілок учасниками демонстрації за єдність України. Українські правоохо- ронні органи роблять все можливе для пошуку і при- тягнення до відповідаль- ності винних у злочинах осіб. За результатами роз- слідувань у кримінальних провадженнях за фактами подій в Одесі 2 травня 2014 року до суду скеровано 37 обвинувальних актів. Сто- совно 3 осіб судами вине- сено обвинувальні вироки. Державне бюро розсліду- вань здійснює окреме досу- дове розслідування у кри- мінальному провадженні щодо можливої причетності спецслужб РФ до органі- зації заворушень в Одесі. Єдиною стороною, яка відверто не зацікавлена у встановленні об’єктивної картини трагічних подій в Одесі та причин, які призве- ли до трагедії, є Росія. Мос- ква не лише переховувала одного з головних фігу- рантів розслідування, колишнього заступника на- чальника ГУ МВС Одеської області Д.Фучеджи, але й, за наявною інформацією, надала йому громадянство РФ і під цим приводом відмовила Україні у його ек- страдиції. Крім того, в рамках пе- реговорів про проведення взаємного звільнення утри- муваних осіб у вересні – грудні 2019 року Росія на- полягала на видачі щонай- менше 9 осіб, які брали пряму чи опосередковану участь в організації масових безпорядків в Одесі під ро- сійськими прапорами. Закликаємо міжнародне співтовариство до подаль- ших спільних зусиль з про- тидії російській пропаганді та дезінформації, які є важ- ливим елементом ро- сійської агресії та дестабі- лізаційних дій, спрямова- них проти України та інших демократичних держав. Міністерство закордонних справ України «Тобі, Україно моя, і перший мій подих, і подих останній тобі» (Василь Еллан-Блакитний).
  5. 5. 78 травня 2020 року№ 19 (8787) 5 ЗАЛІЩИЦЬКА МІСЬКА РАДА ІНФОРМУЄ Затверджено на I квартал 2019 року Виконано за I квартал 2019 року Затверджено на I квартал 2020 року Виконано за I квартал 2020 року % виконання плану за звітний період 2020 року % виконання 2020 року до 2019 року 10000000 Податкові надходження 2371200,00 2165558,99 2550527,00 3134005,46 122,88 144,72 11000000 Податки на доходи, податки на прибуток, податки на збільшення ринкової вартості 4000,00 516,00 0,00 10512,00 0,00 2037,21 14000000 Внутрішні податки на товари та послуги 643000,00 185690,11 187191,00 873654,23 466,72 470,49 18000000 Місцеві податки 1724200,00 1979349,56 2363336,00 2249835,34 95,20 113,67 18010000 Податок на майно 632200,00 860514,27 936854,00 884838,27 94,45 102,83 18010200 Податок на нерухоме майно, відмінне від земельної ділянки, сплачений фізичними особами, які є власниками об`єктів житлової нерухомості 2000,00 3367,86 3405,00 9040,99 265,52 268,45 18010300 Под на нерух майно, вiдмiнне вiд зем дiлянки, сплач фiзособами, якi є власн об'єктiв нежитл нерух 1200,00 1736,44 2242,00 16867,40 752,34 971,38 18010400 Податок на нерухоме майно, відмінне від земельної ділянки, сплачений юридичними особами, які є власниками об`єктів нежитлової нерухомості 27000,00 36263,82 39262,00 74422,17 189,55 205,22 18010500 Земельний податок з юридичних осіб 236000,00 391473,55 451993,00 463311,75 102,50 118,35 18010600 Орендна плата з юридичних осіб 230000,00 266416,85 265652,00 189960,57 71,51 71,30 18010700 Земельний податок з фізичних осіб 68000,00 87056,49 97000,00 71727,25 73,95 82,39 18010900 Орендна плата з фізичних осіб 68000,00 74199,26 77300,00 59508,14 76,98 80,20 18011000 Транспортний податок з фізичних осіб 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 18030000 Туристичний збір 2000,00 1926,30 1930,00 2463,06 127,62 127,86 18050000 Єдиний податок 1090000,00 1116908,99 1424552,00 1362534,01 95,65 121,99 20000000 Неподаткові надходження 377375,00 578609,97 609810,00 536869,11 88,04 92,79 21000000 Доходи від власності та підприємницької діяльності 0,00 510,00 0,00 42761,00 0,00 8384,51 22000000 Адміністративні збори та платежі, доходи від некомерційної господарської діяльності 377375,00 578071,22 605735,00 491376,71 81,12 85,00 22010000 Плата за надання адміністративних послуг 370000,00 572152,74 600000,00 486686,16 81,11 85,06 22080000 Плата за оренду цілісних майнових комплексів та іншого державного майна 175,00 190,50 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 22090000 Державне мито 7200,00 5727,98 5735,00 4690,55 81,79 81,89 24000000 Інші неподаткові надходження 0,00 28,75 4075,00 2731,40 0,00 9500,52 Всього доходів 2748575,00 2744168,96 3160337,00 3670874,57 116,15 133,77 Загальний фонд ККД Доходи Затверджено на I квартал 2019 року Виконано за I квартал 2019 року Затверджено на I квартал 2020 року Виконано за I квартал 2020 року %виконання плану за звітний період 2020 року % виконання плану 2020 року до 2019 року 10000000 Податкові надходження 19300,00 -2066,44 13625,00 27316,39 200,49 -1321,91 19000000 Інші податки та збори 19300,00 -2066,44 13625,00 27316,39 200,49 -1321,91 19010000 Екологічний податок 19300,00 -2066,44 13625,00 27316,39 200,49 -1321,91 19010100 Надходження від викидів забруднюючих речовин в атмосферне повітря стаціонарними джерелами забруднення 18000,00 -5632,75 8750,00 20811,88 237,85 -369,48 19010200 Надходження від скидів забруднюючих речовин безпосередньо у водні об`єкти 100,00 246,45 375,00 2719,51 725,20 1103,47 19010300 Надходження від розміщення відходів у спеціально відведених для цього місцях чи на об`єктах, крім розміщення окремих видів відходів як вторинної сировини 1200,00 3319,86 4500,00 3785,00 84,11 114,01 20000000 Неподаткові надходження 0,00 319,15 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 24000000 Інші неподаткові надходження 0,00 319,15 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 30000000 Доходи від операцій з капіталом 14423,00 32010,32 209437,00 231422,99 110,50 722,96 31030000 Кошти від відчуження майна, що належить Автономній Республіці Крим та майна, що перебуває в комунальній власності 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 33010000 Надходження від продажу землі 14423,00 32010,32 209437,00 231422,99 110,50 722,96 Всього доходів 33723,00 30263,03 223062,00 258739,38 115,99 854,97 ККД Доходи Спеціальний фонд СФЕРА ПОСЛУГ Сьогодні більше 10 млн. українців проживають у селах з кількістю мешка- нців менше двох тисяч і часто не мають доступу до банківської інфрастру- ктури у своєму населеному пункті. Це підтверджують і дані НБУ, відповідно до яких частка готівкових розрахунків в Україні становить 56%. На період дії карантину “Укрпошта” змінила умови користування послугою «З картки додому», щоб ук- раїнці, які не мають можли- вості користуватись карт- кою могли і надалі от- римувати грошові пере- кази. Це означає, що будь- хто, не виходячи з дому, може надіслати гроші зі свого карткового рахунку своїм рідним або бли- зьким, а листоноші Укр- пошти віддадуть готівку адресату прямо в руки, що набагато безпечніше ніж їхати до відділення банку або шукати банкомат у період карантину. Вико- ристання послуги варту- ватиме користувачам 0,01 грн., замість розрахунків по тарифах. «Укрпошта є у кожному селі, селищі, містечку та місті, а це - 27 тис. населе- них пунктів країни. 37% ук- раїнців не мають бан- ківських рахунків, а це оз- начає, що і шанс отримати пенсії, грошові виплати чи перекази на карту для них ДО КІНЦЯ ДІЇ КАРАНТИНУ ЗА ПОСЛУГУ “З КАРТКИ ДОДОМУ” не є можливим. Розуміємо, що в умовах карантину ситуація ще ускладнилася, бачимо як у рази виріс попит на послугу «З картки додому». Тому вирішили від сьогодні та до кінця дії карантину прибрати на неї комісію взагалі», - за- значив Ігор Смілянський, генеральний директор “Укрпошти”. «З картки додому» – це послуга Укрпошти, яка передбачає можливість зробити грошовий переказ онлайн рідним та близьким та будь-кому, хто не має карткового рахунку, у будь- який населений пункт України. Отримати грошо- вий переказ готівкою мо- жна у відділенні Укрпошти, або безпосередньо забра- ти у листоноші, яка до- ставить переказ додому. Звичайні тарифи: • вартість переказу го- тівки додому (адресний переказ) - 1% від суми переказу + 19 грн; • вартість переказу го- тівки в автоматизоване відділення (терміновий переказ) - 1% від суми переказу + 5 грн (мінімум 10 грн). Пресова служба АТ "Укрпошта" тел. +380 44 323 21 14, +380 44 323 27 81 «Світ ловив мене, та не спіймав» (Григорій Сковорода).
  6. 6. 6 № 19 (8787)8 травня 2020 року Затверджено на I квартал 2019 року Виконано за I квартал 2019 року Затверджено на I квартал 2020 року Виконано за I квартал 2020 року 0110150 Організаційне, інформаційно- аналітичне та матеріально- технічне забезпечення діяльності обласної ради, районної ради, районної у місті ради (у разі її створення), міської, селищної, сільської рад 7854,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0116013 Забезпечення діяльності водопровідно-каналізаційного господарства 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0116030 Організація благоустрою населених пунктів 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0116082 Придбання житла для окремих категорій населення відповідно до законодавства 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 117130 Здійснення заходів із землеустрою 14423,00 14423,00 9947,00 9947,00 100,00 68,97 117461 Утримання та розвиток автомобільних доріг та дорожньої інфраструктури за рахунок коштів місцевого бюджету 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 117670 Внески до статутного капіталу суб'єктів господарювання 445400,00 0,00 839490,00 757807,03 90,27 0,00 118340 Природоохоронні заходи за рахунок цільових фондів 19300,00 0,00 23345,00 23019,00 98,60 0,00 486977,00 14423,00 872782,00 790773,03 90,60 5482,72ВСЬОГО ВИДАТКІВ Видатки бюджету за функціональною структурою Видатки спеціального фонду ВИКОНАННЯ ВИДАТКІВ МІСЬКОГО БЮДЖЕТУ ЗА I КВАРТАЛ 2020 РОКУ % виконання 2020 року до 2019 року Код % виконання плану за I квартал 2020 року ЗАЛІЩИЦЬКА МІСЬКА РАДА ІНФОРМУЄ ВАРТО ЗНАТИ Затверджено на I квартал 2019 року Виконано за I квартал 2019 року Затверджено на I квартал 2020 року Виконано за I квартал 2020 року 0110150 Організаційне, інформаційно-аналітичне та матеріально- технічне забезпечення діяльності обласної ради, районної ради, районної у місті ради (у разі її створення), міської, селищної, сільської рад 847850,00 829576,10 1141550,00 1130391,31 99,02 136,26 0110180 Інша діяльність у сфері державного управління 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0113242 Інші заходи у сфері соціального захисту і соціального забезпечення 58000,00 58000,00 24000,00 24000,00 100,00 41,38 0116013 Забезпечення діяльності водопровідно-каналізаційного господарства 193432,00 127781,73 41492,00 41492,00 100,00 32,47 0116030 Організація благоустрою населених пунктів 1482618,00 1328741,43 1773200,00 1773199,78 100,00 133,45 0116071 Відшкодування різниці між розміром ціни(тарифу) на житлово-комунальні послуги 77144,00 70170,69 35287,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0114082 Інші заходи в галузі культури і мистецтва 7400,00 5940,00 7008,00 6910,00 98,60 116,33 0117130 Здійснення заходів із землеустрою 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0117461 Утримання та розвиток автомобільних доріг та дорожньої інфраструктури за рахунок коштів місцевого бюджету 196425,00 0,00 31800,00 31191,06 98,09 0,00 0117680 Членські внески до асаціацій ОМС 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0119770 Інші субвенції з місцевого бюджету 0,00 0,00 70000,00 70000,00 100,00 0,00 0117622 Реалізація програм і заходів в галузі туризму та курортів 46800,00 38651,80 111000,00 91666,10 82,58 237,16 0118313 Ліквідація іншого забруднення навколишнього природного середовища 12800,00 12722,77 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0118410 Фінансова підтримка засобів масової інформації 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0118700 Резервний фонд 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0119800 Субвенції з місцевого бюджету державному бюджету 0,00 0,00 10000,00 10000,00 100,00 0,00 0116090 Інша діяльність у сфері житлово-комунального господарства 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 2922469,00 2471584,52 3245337,00 3178850,25 97,95 128,62ВСЬОГО ВИДАТКІВ Видатки бюджету за функціональною структурою Видатки загального фонду % виконання 2020 року до 2019 року Код % виконання плану за звітний період 2020 року У м.Заліщики, по вул. Стуса, 15, продається приватизований житловий будинок із земельною ділянкою. Тел.: 0974622372. У М.ЗАЛІЩИКИ ПО ВУЛИЦІ НОВА,15 ПРОДАЄТЬСЯ ЖИТЛОВИЙ БУДИНОК ІЗ ЗЕМЕЛЬНОЮ ДІЛЯНКОЮ. Тел. для довідок: 0672511585. «Зникне мова – зникне й народ» (О. Олесь). ГАРАНТІЯ - ЯКІСТЬ. Телефон: 096 125 5125.
  7. 7. 78 травня 2020 року№ 19 (8787) 7 «Мужністьнедаєтьсянапрокат» (Л. Костенко).«Ніяка в світі сила нас не зламає, бо нас коріння наше в землі тримає» (Г. Дудка). е д і л яонеділокП івторокВ е р е д аС е т в е рЧ П у б о т аС Н УТ-1 УТ-1 11 квітня 12 квітня 13 квітня 14 квітня 15 квітня 16 квітня УТ-1 17 квітня ’ятниця УТ-1 УТ-1 УТ-1 УТ-1 06.00 М/с “Книга джунглів” 06.30 Доброго ранку, Країно! 07.00 Новини 07.05 Доброго ранку, Країно! 08.00 Новини 08.05 Доброго ранку, Країно! 09.00 Новини 09.05 Доброго ранку, Країно! 09.30 Енеїда 10.35 М/с “Чорний пірат” 12.15 Телепродаж 12.45 Д/ц “Це цікаво” 13.15 Х/ф “Павел із Тарсуса” 15.00 UA:Фольк 16.00 #ВУКРАЇНІ 16.30 Про що співає Європа 17.35 Т/с “Епоха честі” 19.20 Д/ц “Чілі: Дика подор.” 20.25 Д/ц “Боротьба за виживання” 21.00 Новини 21.25 UA:Спорт 21.35 Шоу “Зворотний відлік” 23.30 Новини 23.55 UA:Спорт 00.00 Бюджетники 00.30 Телепродаж 06.00 М/с “Книга джунглів” 06.30 Доброго ранку, Країно! 07.00 Новини 07.05 Доброго ранку, Країно! 08.00 Новини 08.05 Доброго ранку, Країно! 08.55 Новини 09.00 Т/с “Полдарк” 16+ 10.00 ВШО. Українська літ- ра 10.35 ВШО. Фізика 11.05 ВШО. Руханка 11.10 ВШО. Історія України 11.45 ВШО. Біологія 12.15 ВШО. Руханка 12.20 ВШО. Географія 13.00 Новини 13.10 “На Карантині” 15.00 Новини 15.10 “На Карантині” 16.20 Телепродаж 16.50 Схеми. Корупція. 17.30 Про що співає Європа 18.00 Новини 18.20 Тема дня 19.20 Д/ц “Боротьба за виживання” 19.55 Д/ц “Дикі тварини” 21.00 Новини 06.00 М/с “Книга джунглів” 06.30 Доброго ранку, Країно! 07.00 Новини 07.05 Доброго ранку, Країно! 08.00 Новини 08.05 Доброго ранку, Країно! 08.55 Новини 09.00 Т/с “Полдарк” 16+ 10.00 ВШО. Англійська мова 10.35 ВШО. Геометрія 11.05 ВШО. Руханка 11.10 ВШО. Хімія 11.45 ВШО. Географія 12.15 ВШО. Руханка 12.20 Д/ц “Дикі тварини” 13.00 Новини 13.10 “На Карантині” 15.00 Новини 15.10 “На Карантині” 16.20 Телепродаж 16.50 Наші гроші 17.30 Про що співає Європа 18.00 Новини 18.20 Тема дня 19.20 Д/ц “Боротьба за виживання” 19.55 Д/ц “Дикі тварини” 21.00 Новини 06.00 М/с “Книга джунглів” 06.30 Доброго ранку, Країно! 07.00 Новини 07.05 Доброго ранку, Країно! 08.00 Новини 08.05 Доброго ранку, Країно! 08.55 Новини 09.00 Т/с “Полдарк” 16+ 10.00 ВШО. Українська мова 10.35 ВШО. Фізика 11.05 ВШО. Руханка 11.10 ВШО. Англійська мова 11.45 ВШО. Всесвітня історія 12.15 ВШО. Руханка 12.20 Д/ц “Боротьба за виж.” 13.00 Новини 13.10 “На Карантині” 15.00 Новини 15.10 “На Карантині” 16.20 Телепродаж 16.50 Пр. з Майклом Щуром 17.30 Про що співає Європа 18.00 Новини 18.20 Тема дня 19.20 Д/ц “Світ дикої природи” 19.55 Д/ц “Дикі тварини” 21.00 Новини 06.00 М/с “Книга джунглів” 06.30 Доброго ранку, Країно! 07.00 Новини 07.05 Доброго ранку, Країно! 08.00 Новини 08.05 Доброго ранку, Країно! 08.55 Новини 09.00 Т/с “Полдарк” 16+ 10.00 ВШО. Українська літ- ра 10.35 ВШО. Адгебра 11.05 ВШО. Руханка 11.10 ВШО. Англійська мова 11.45 ВШО. Хімія 12.15 ВШО. Руханка 12.20 ВШО. Біологія 13.00 Новини 13.10 “На Карантині” 16.20 Телепродаж 16.50 Перша шпальта 17.25 VoxCheck 17.30 Про що співає Європа 18.00 Новини 18.20 Тема дня 19.20 Д/ц “Світ дикої природи” 19.55 Д/ц “Тваринна зброя” 21.00 Новини 21.35 UA:Спорт 06.00 М/с “Книга джунглів” 06.30 Доброго ранку, Країно! 07.00 Новини 09.05 Доброго ранку, Країно! 09.30 Енеїда 10.35 М/с “Чорний пірат” 12.15 Телепродаж 12.45 Про що співає Європа 13.15 Х/ф “Ромео і Джульєта” 15.00 Країна пісень 16.00 Про що співає Європа 17.00 Євробачення - 2016. Фінал 21.00 Новини 21.20 Про що співає Європа 22.00 Євробачення: Європо, запали світло 00.00 Новини 00.30 Телепродаж 02.30 Новини 02.50 Розсекречена історія. Кенгір 03.45 Передача “Українська Гельсінська спілка-вектор визначено” 04.45 Розсекречена історія. Адвокат диявола 08.00, 08.55 Новини 08.05 Доброго ранку, Країно! 09.00 Літургія у Свято-Михайлівському соборі 11.00 Літургія УГКЦ 12.00 Пам’яті жертв політичних репресій 12.01 Літургія Української Греко-Католицької Церкви 12.30 Свята Меса Римсько- Католицької Церкви 13.30 “Ромео і Джульєта” 2с 15.15 Передача “Малевич. Український квадрат” 16.05 Телепродаж 16.35 Передача “Весна 68” 17.35 Т/с “Епоха честі” 19.20 Д/ц “Чілі: Дика подор.”20.25 Д/ц “Боротьба за виж.”21.00 Новини 21.20 Передача “Крим. Окуповані: історії кримчан за 5 років окупації 22.15 Д/ф “рос. держава проти Олега Сенцова” 23.40 #ВУКРАЇНІ 1+1 1+11+1 1+1 1+1 1+1 1+1 06.30 “Сніданок з 1+1” 07.00 ТСН 09.25 “Світ навиворіт 11: Китай” 10.30 “Великі випуски з Антоном Птушкіним” 17.00 “Термінатор: Генезис” 19.30 ТСН 20.15 “Аліта: бойовий ангел” 22.30 “Черепашки-ніндзя” 00.10 “Концерт Романа Скорпіона” 01.15 “Ідеальні незнайомці” 02.45 “Школа” (16+) 04.30 “Життя відомих людей” 06.30 “Сніданок з 1+1” 09.00 ТСН 09.25 “Життя відомих людей” 11.15 “Любий, ми переїж- джаємо” 12.00 ТСН 13.45 “Одруження наосліп 6” 15.40 “Світ навиворіт 11: Китай” 16.45 ТСН 17.10 “Вітер кохання” (12+) 19.00 “Секретні матеріали” 19.30 ТСН 20.45 “Матусі 2” (12+) 22.30 “Той, що біжить лабір” 06.30 “Сніданок з 1+1” 07.00 ТСН 09.25 “Життя відомих людей” 11.15 “Любий, ми пере- їжджаємо” 12.00 ТСН 12.20 “Любий, ми переїждж.” 13.45 “Одруження наосліп 6” 15.40 “Світ навиворіт 11: Китай” 16.45 ТСН 17.10 “Вітер ко- хання” (12+) 19.00 “Секретні матеріали” 19.30 ТСН 20.45 “Матусі 2” (12+) 06.30 “Сніданок з 1+1” 07.00 ТСН 09.25 “Життя відомих людей” 11.15 “Любий, ми переїж- джаємо” 12.00 : ТСН 12.20 “Любий, ми переїждж.” 13.45 “Одруження наосліп 6” 15.40 “Світ навиворіт 11: Китай” 16.45 ТСН 17.10 “Вітер кохання” (12+) 19.00 “Секретні матеріали” 19.30 ТСН 20.35 “Чистоnews 2020” 06.30 “Сніданок з 1+1” 07.00 ТСН 09.25 “Життя відомих людей” 11.15 “Любий, ми переїждж.” 12.00 ТСН 12.20 “Любий, ми переїждж.” 13.45 “Одруження наосліп 6” 15.40 “Світ навиворіт 11: Китай” 16.45 ТСН 17.10 “Вітер кохання” (12+) 19.00 “Секретні матеріали” 19.30 ТСН 20.35 “Чистоnews 2020” 20.45 “Ліга сміху. Дайджест” 06.15 “Життя відомих людей” 08.00 “Сніданок. Вихідний” 10.00 “Світ навиворіт” 13.05 “Черепашки-ніндзя” 14.55 “Аліта: Бойовий ангел” 17.15 “Кухня” (12+) 19.30 ТСН 20.20 “Чистоnews 2020” 20.30 “Вечірній квартал” 23.10 “Світське життя. 2020 дайджест” 00.00 “Катерина” (12+) 03.15 “Будинок з башточкою” 05.10 ТСН 06.00 Дитячий кінозал. Мультфільм 06.15 “Життя відомих людей 2020” 08.00 “Сніданок. Вихідний” 09.00 Лотерея “Лото-Забава” 09.25 “Світ навиворіт” 15.40 “Горизонти кохання” 19.30 “ТСН-Тиждень” 21.00 “Чорний ворон” (12+) 23.00 “Ефект колібрі” (16+) 00.45 “Горизонти кохання” 04.00 “Світ навиворіт” 05.00 “ТСН-Тиждень” Інтер ІнтерІнтер Інтер Інтер Інтер Інтер 03.55 “Навколо М” 04.45 “Орел і решка. Дива світу 2” 05.30 “Слідство вели... з Леонідом Каневським” 07.00 Новини 07.10 “Ранок з Інтером” 09.45 Д/п “День Перемоги. Повернення. Рушковський” 10.00 Ток-шоу “Стосується кожного” 11.50 Х/ф “Пере- біжчик” 12.00 Новини 12.25 Х/ф “Перебіжчик” 15.50 “Чекай на мене. Ук- раїна” 17.40 Новини 18.00 “Стосується кожного” 20.00 “Подробиці” 21.00 Т/с “Ні кроку назад 2. На лінії фронту” (12+) 23.00 “Слідство вели... ” 00.45 “Жіночі радості та печалі” 02.15 Ток-шоу “Стосується кожного” 03.45 “Щоденник вагітної” 04.10 “Навколо М” 04.55 “Телемагазин” 05.25 “Слідство вели... з Леонідом Каневським” 07.00 Новини 07.10 “Ранок з Інтером” 10.00 “Корисна програма” 11.05 Т/с “Мене звати Мелек” 12.00 Новини 12.25 Т/с “Не відпускай мою руку” 13.50 “Речдок” 17.40 Новини 18.00 Ток-шоу “Стосується кожного” 20.00 “Подробиці” 21.00 Т/с “Ні кроку назад 2. На лінії фронту” (12+) 23.00 “Слідство вели... з Леонідом Каневським” 00.45 Х/ф “Алегро з вогнем” 02.20 Ток-шоу “Стосується кожного” 03.50 “Щоденник вагітної” 04.10 “Навколо М” 05.00 “Телемагазин” 05.30 “Слідство вели... з Леонідом Каневським” 07.00 Новини 07.10 “Ранок з Інтером” 10.00 “Корисна програма” 11.05 Т/с “Мене звати Мелек” 12.00 Новини 12.25 Т/с “Не відпускай мою руку” 13.50 “Речдок” 17.40 Новини 18.00 Ток-шоу “Стосується кожного” 20.00 “Подробиці” 21.00 Т/с “Ні кроку назад 2. На лінії фронту” (12+) Заключна серія 23.00 “Слідство вели... з Леонідом Каневським” 00.45 Х/ф “Це було в розвідці” 02.20 Ток-шоу “Стосується кожного” 03.50 “Щоденник вагітної” 04.10 “Навколо М” 05.00 “Телемагазин” 05.30 “Слідство вели... з Леонідом Каневським” 07.00 Новини 07.10 “Ранок з Інтером” 10.00 “Корисна програма” 11.05 Т/с “Мене звати Мелек” (12+) 12.00 Новини 12.25 Т/с “Не відпускай мою руку” 13.50 “Речдок” 17.40 Новини 18.00 Ток-шоу “Стосується кожного” 20.00 “Подробиці” 21.00 Х/ф “Крейсер “Індіано- поліс”: Історія мужності” (16+) 23.15 “Слідство вели... з Леонідом Каневським” 01.00 Х/ф “Секретний еше- лон” 02.40 Ток-шоу “Стосується кожного” 03.25 “Щоденник вагітної” 03.45 “Навколо М” 04.55 “Телемагазин” 05.25 “Слідство вели... з Леонідом Каневським” 07.00 Новини 07.10 “Ранок з Інтером” 10.00 “Корисна програма” 11.05 Т/с “Мене звати Мелек” 12.00 Новини 12.25 Т/с “Не відпускай мою руку” 13.50 “Речдок” 17.40 Новини 18.00 Ток-шоу “Стосується кожного” 20.00 “Подробиці тижня” 22.00 “Слідство вели... з Леонідом Каневським” 23.50 “Речдок” 01.40 Ток-шоу “Стосується кожного” 03.10 “Чекай на мене. Україна” 04.45 “Телемагазин” 05.15 Х/ф “Фініст - Ясний сокіл” 06.30 “Слово Предстоятеля” 06.35 Х/ф “Кухарка” 08.00 “Шість соток” 09.00 “Готуємо разом.” 10.00 “Корисна програма” 11.00 Х/ф “Кохана жінка механіка Гаврилова” 12.30 Х/ф “Відпустка за свій рахунок” 15.05 Х/ф “Солодка жінка” 17.00 Т/с “Я подарую тобі світанок” 20.00 “Подробиці” 20.30 Т/с “Я подарую тобі світанок” 22.00 Концерт О.Винника 00.30 Х/ф “Навіщо ти пішов” 02.10 “Подробиці” 02.40 Д/п “Володимир Івасюк. Ідеальне вбивство” 03.35 Х/ф “Секретний еше- лон” 05.00 “Україна вражає” 05.55 Х/ф “Текумзе” 08.00 “Удачний проект” 09.00 “Готуємо разом” 10.00 “Орел і решка. Дива світу 2” 11.00 “Орел і решка. Божевільні вихідні” 12.00 “Орел і решка. Карантин” 13.00 “Крутіше всіх. Най- краще” 14.50 Х/ф “Граф Монте Крісто” 18.10 Х/ф “Перемагаючи час” 20.00 “Подробиці” 20.30 Х/ф “В полоні стихії” 22.20 Х/ф “Багряні ріки” (16+) 00.20 Д/п “Секретні файли нацистів” 02.20 “Речдок” ICTV ICTVICTV ICTV ICTV ICTV ICTV 05.15 Скарб нації 05.25 Еврика! 05.30 Служба розшуку дітей 05.35 Факти тижня (повтор) 07.25 Х/ф “Єлена Троян- ська” 10.45 Х/ф “Троя” 16+ 12.45 Факти. День 13.00 Х/ф “Троя” 16+ 13.55 Х/ф “Стартрек: За межами Всесвіту” 16+ 16.00 Х/ф “Трансформери-5: Останній лицар” 12+ 18.45 Факти. Вечір 19.15 Х/ф “План втечі” 16+ 21.15 Х/ф “План втечі-2” 16+ 22.55 Х/ф “План втечі-3” 16+ 00.35 Х/ф “Сезон убивць” 18+ 02.00 Я зняв! 04.15 Скарб нації 04.25 Еврика! 04.30 Факти 04.55 Т/с “Відділ 44” 16+ 05.40 Громадянська оборо- на 06.30 Ранок у великому місті 08.45 Факти. Ранок 09.15 Надзвичайні новини з К.Стогнієм 10.20 Х/ф “Врятування рядового Раяна” 12.45 Факти. День 13.15 Х/ф “Врятування рядового Раяна” 16+ 14.05 Т/с “Пес” 16+ 15.05 Т/с “Закляті друзі” 16+ 15.45 Факти. День 16.20 Т/с “Закляті друзі” 16+ 16.45 Х/ф “План втечі” 16+ 18.45 Факти. Вечір 19.20 Надзвичайні новини з Костянтином Стогнієм 20.15 Громадянська оборо- на 21.00 Факти. Вечір 21.20 Т/с “Конвой” 12+ 00.55 “Універсальний сол- дат” 02.50 Я зняв! 04.10 Скарб нації 04.20 Еврика! 04.25 Служба розшуку дітей 04.30 Факти 04.50 Т/с “Відділ 44” 16+ 05.35 Громадянська оборо- на 06.30 Ранок у великому місті 08.45 Факти. Ранок 09.15 Надзвичайні новини з К.Стогнієм 10.05 Громадян- ська оборона 11.30 Х/ф “Во- рог біля воріт”12.45 Факти. День 13.15 Х/ф “Ворог біля воріт”14.15 Т/с “Пес” 16+ 15.25 Т/с “Закляті друзі” 16+ 15.45 Факти. День 16.20 Т/с “Закляті друзі” 16+ 17.00 Х/ф “План втечі-2” 16+ 18.45 Факти. Вечір 19.20 Надзвичайні новини з Костянтином Стогнієм 20.15 Секретний фронт 21.00 Факти. Вечір 21.20 Т/с “Один у полі воїн” 23.30 Т/с “Сильніше вогню” 03.00 Х/ф “Біла імла” 16+ 04.15 Скарб нації 04.25 Еврика! 04.30 Факти 04.55 Т/с “Відділ 44” 16+ 05.35 Громадянська обо- рона 06.30 Ранок у великому місті 08.45 Факти. Ранок 09.15 Надзвичайні новини з Костянтином Стогнієм 10.05 Секретний фронт 11.35 Х/ф “Виклик” 16+ 12.45 Факти. День 13.15 Х/ф “Виклик” 16+ 14.35 Т/с “Конвой” 12+ 15.45 Факти. День 16.20 Т/с “Конвой” 12+ 18.45 Факти. Вечір 19.20 Надзвичайні новини з Костянтином Стогнієм 20.15 Анти-зомбі 21.00 Факти. Вечір 21.20 Т/с “Один у полі воїн” 23.25 Т/с “Останній броне- поїзд” 02.55 Х/ф “План втечі-3” 16+ 04.55 Скарб нації 05.05 Еврика! 05.10 Служба розшуку дітей 05.15 Факти 05.40 Громадя- нська оборона 06.30 Ранок у великому місті 08.45 Факти. Ранок 09.15 Надзвичайні новини з Костянтином Стогнієм 10.05 Анти-зомбі 11.10 Х/ф “Троя” 16+ 12.45 Факти. День 13.15 Х/ф “Троя” 16+ 14.35 Т/с “Вижити за будь-яку ціну” 15.45 Факти. День 16.15 Т/с “Вижити за будь-яку ціну” 17.25 Дизель-шоу 12+ 18.45 Факти. Вечір 19.20 Надзвичайні новини з Костянтином Стогнієм 20.05 Дизель-шоу 12+ 22.40 Т/с “Вижити за будь-яку ціну” 23.40 Скетч-шоу “На трьох” 01.40 Т/с “Сильніше вогню” 04.50 Скарб нації 05.00 Еврика! 05.05 Факти 05.35 Скетч-шоу “На трьох” 06.55 Перше, друге і компот! 07.55 Перше, друге і компот! Прем’єра 08.45 Т/с “Закляті друзі” 16+ 11.50 Т/с “Пес” 16+ 12.45 Факти. День 13.00 Т/с “Пес” 16+ 16.20 Х/ф “Шерлок Холмс” 18.45 Факти. Вечір 19.15 Х/ф “Ґладіатор” 16+ 22.00 Х/ф “Робін Гуд” 16+ 00.30 Х/ф “Сезон убивць” 18+ 01.55 Х/ф “Виклик” 16+ 04.30 Скарб нації 04.40 Еврика! 04.45 Факти 05.10 Секретний фронт 06.00 Громадянська оборона 07.40 Т/с “В полоні у перевертня” 10.55 Х/ф “Шерлок Холмс” 12.45 Факти. День 13.00 Х/ф “Шерлок Холмс” 13.30 Х/ф “Робін Гуд” 16+ 15.55 Х/ф “Ґладіатор” 16+ 18.45 Факти тижня 20.30 Х/ф “Примарний вершник” 22.35 Х/ф “Примарний вершник-2: Дух помсти” 16+ 00.15 Х/ф “Морган” 16+ 01.45 Х/ф “Єлена Троя- нська” Новий НовийНовий Новий Новий Новий Новий 06.00 Kids’ Time 06.05 М/с “Луні Тюнз” 07.15 Kids’ Time 07.20 Варьяти 12+ 09.20 Діти проти зірок 11.10 М/ф “Кунг-фу панда” 13.00 Х/ф “Темна вежа” 12+ 14.30 Х/ф “Білосніжка та мис- ливець” 17.00 Х/ф “Мисли- вець та Снігова королева” 19.00 Від пацанки до панянки 21.10 Х/ф “Дракула. Невідо- ма історія” 16+ 22.50 Х/ф “Перевертень” 18+ 00.20 Т/с “Київ вдень і вночі” 02.10 Служба розшуку дітей 02.15 Зона ночі 04.20 Абзац 06.00 Kids’ Time 06.05 М/с “Луні Тюнз” 07.15 Kids’ Time 07.20 Варьяти 12+ 09.30 Т/с “Грімм” 16+ 11.10 Х/ф “Ціна безсмертя” 13.20 Х/ф “Титан” 16+ 15.20 Хто зверху? 12+ 17.10 Хто проти блондинок 19.00 Хто проти блондинок 21.10 Х/ф “Віктор Франкенштейн” 23.10 Х/ф “Останній мисливець на драконів” 01.10 Т/с “Київ вдень і вночі” 02.00 Зона ночі 04.20 Абзац 06.00 Kids’ Time 06.05 М/с “Луні Тюнз” 07.15 Kids’ Time 07.20 Варьяти 12+ 09.30 Т/с “Грімм” 16+ 11.10 Х/ф “Крампус” 16+ 13.00 Х/ф “Будинок дивних дітей місс Сапсан” 16+ 15.20 Хто зверху? 12+ 17.10 Суперінтуїція 12+ 19.00 Суперінтуїція 12+ 20.50 Х/ф “Годзилла” (1998) 23.20 Х/ф “Моя дівчина - монстр” 12+ 01.20 Т/с “Київ вдень і вночі” 02.10 Служба розшуку дітей 02.15 Зона ночі 04.20 Абзац 06.00 Kids’ Time 06.05 М/с “Луні Тюнз” 07.15 Kids’ Time 07.20 Варьяти 12+ 09.30 Т/с “Грімм” 16+ 10.40 Х/ф “Школа супер- героїв” 12.20 Х/ф “Білий полон” 14.20 Х/ф “Білосніж- ка: Страшна казка” 16+ 16.20 Хто зверху? 12+ 18.00 Ревізор. Карантин 19.00 Хто зверху? 12+ 20.50 Х/ф “Годзилла” (2014) 23.00 “Вулиця Монстро 10” 01.00 Т/с “Київ вдень і вночі” 16+ 01.50 Служба розшуку дітей 01.55 Зона ночі 04.20 Абзац 06.00 Kids’ Time 06.05 М/с “Луні Тюнз” 07.15 Kids’ Time 07.20 Варьяти 12+ 08.30 Діти проти зірок 10.20 Х/ф “Останній мисливець на драконів” 12+ 12.20 Х/ф “Годзилла” (1998) 15.00 Х/ф “Годзилла” (2014) 17.10 Хто зверху? 12+ 19.00 Хто зверху? 12+ 20.50 Х/ф “Водний світ” 23.20 Х/ф “Білий полон” 01.20 Т/с “Київ вдень і вночі” 16+ 02.20 Служба розшуку дітей 02.25 Зона ночі 06.00 Kids’ Time 06.05 М/с “Луні Тюнз” 07.15 Kids’ Time 07.20 Варьяти 12+ 10.20 Суперінтуїція 12+ 12.10 Хто зверху? 12+ 15.50 М/ф “Кунг-фу панда” 17.20 М/ф “Заплутана істо- рія” 19.10 М/ф “Як приборкати дракона” 21.00 Х/ф “Тор” 16+ 23.10 Х/ф “За подих від тебе” 16+ 00.50 Т/с “Київ вдень і вночі” 02.30 Зона ночі 05.10 Таємний агент 06.20 Х/ф “Я вбиваю велетнів” 12+ 08.10 Ревізор. Карантин 09.10 Від пацанки до панянки 16+ 11.10 Х/ф “Крампус” 16+ 13.10 Х/ф “Віктор Франкенштейн” 16+ 15.10 Х/ф “Дракула. Невідома історія” 16+ 16.50 Х/ф “Тор” 16+ 19.00 Х/ф “Тор 2: Царство темряви” 16+ 21.00 Х/ф “Тор 3: Раґнарок” 23.20 Х/ф “Титан” 16+ 01.10 Т/с “Київ вдень і вночі” 02.00 Зона ночі

