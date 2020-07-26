Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 травня 2020 року № 18 (8786) Інтернет-версія: http://zal.te.ua FB: www.facebook.com/koloszal E-mail: kolosgazeta2015@gma...
2 1 травня 2020 року № 18 (8786) БЕЗПЕКА ЖИТТЄДІЯЛЬНОСТІ орічно пожежі завдають знач- них збитків дер- жаві, майну людей, ...
КОБЗАРЕВА НАУКА Шевченко – не канон чи мармур: Жива душа, воскресла в Слові. «Кобзар» – його життєві карби, Відверта із лю...
4 1 травня 2020 року № 18 (8786) Наш р/рахунок UA333808050000000026004198767 У РАЙФФАЙЗЕН БАНК “АВАЛЬ” (м. Київ) МФО 38080...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Газета "Колос", № 18 (8786) від 1 травня 2020 р

45 views

Published on

Проект "Заліщики online" http://zal.te.ua/

Published in: News & Politics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Газета "Колос", № 18 (8786) від 1 травня 2020 р

  1. 1. 1 травня 2020 року № 18 (8786) Інтернет-версія: http://zal.te.ua FB: www.facebook.com/koloszal E-mail: kolosgazeta2015@gmail.com Телефони редакції: 2-12-43, 2-18-69 Виходить з 24 лютого 1940 року Засновник: ТОВ «Редакція газети «Колос» Видається українською мовою щоп‘ятниці 4 сторінки Ціна вроздріб – 5 грн. ТАЛАНОВИТА МОЛОДЬ УКРАЇНИ НА СКРИЖАЛЯХ ІСТОРІЇ 26 квітня 1986 року – день найбільшої в історії людства техногенної ката- строфи. Під час експери- менту на четвертому реак- торі Чорнобильської атом- ної електростанції сталися два вибухи. В атмосферу Землі вирвалась хмара радіоактивного пилу. Вітер поніс на північний захід не- безпечні радіоактивні ізо- топи, які осідали на землю, проникали у воду. Понад 30 років минуло з моменту ка- тастрофи, яка віднесена до аварій ядерних об’єктів найвищого рівня. Вона призвела до непоправних медичних, економічних, соц- іальних і гуманітарних на- слідків. Напередодні відзначен- ня роковин Чорнобильської трагедії до пам’ятника учас- никам ліквідації аварії на Чорнобильській АЕС прийш- ли голова райдержадміні- страції Володимир Шипітко, голова районної ради Іван Дрозд, міський голова Алла Квач та голова РО «Спілка Чорнобиль» Марія Капляр, щоб вклонитися пам’яті тих, хто першим протистояв тех- ногенній ядерній ката- строфі, жертовно працював для зупинки ланцюгової ре- акції смерті. Кер- івники району та міста поклали квіти до підніжжя пам’ятника. Ма- рія Капляр подя- кувала присутнім за пам’ять та вшанування тих, хто ціною влас- ного здоров’я ря- тував людство від страшної тра- гедії. «Щоб жить – ні в кого права не питаюсь. Щоб жить – я всі кайдани розірву» (П. Тичина). У неділю, 26 квітня, відбувся суперфінал вокального шоу “Голос країни”. Переможцем десятого ювілейного сезону став Роман Сасанчин із села Садки нашого району. Цього разу прямий ефір суперфіналу проєкту відбувався без глядачів у залі. На першому етапі нові пісні заспівали всі 20 суперфіналістів, по 5 від кожної команди. У другий етап пройшли Сергій Асафатов, Індіра Єдільбаєва, Єрлан Баібазаров і Роман Сасанчин. Вони виконували ще раз пісні, з якими вперше прийшли на “Голос країни”. Роман Сасанчин із команди Тіни Кароль зміг вдруге підкорити своїм чудовим виконан- ням глядачів країни, які віддали йому найбіль- шу кількість голосів. Отже, переможець проєкту отримав нагороду “Голосу країни-10”, а також ключі від нової квартири у Києві. Щиро вітаємо Романа Сасанчина, всю його сім’ю, педагогів, які допомогли йому ся- гнути такої вершини! Нехай всі мрії талано- витого юного співака збуваються! ФОТОФАКТ Колектив КНП «Товстенська селищна лікарня» Товстенської селищної ради висловлює щиру подяку директору ПП НВАП «Ель-Гаучо» В.Ю.Лую за надану допомогу: 20 біозахисних костюмів. Усі працівники лікарні адресують слова подяки за благодійність, людяність та працю заради людей! На фініші першої п’ятиденки чудового травня, коли все довкіл потопає у буйному цвітінні дерев, квітів, трав, а струни неба пробує мажорною піснею крилатий маестро жайвір, відзначає свій ювілей наша дорога дочка, подруга, матуся і бабуся – Любов Йосипівна СОПІВНИК. У цій небуденній красі, що п’янить душу й серце, наша найдорожча насолоджується духмяним повітрям весни і – натхненна щедрими літами – лине думками в минуле, щодня простуючи на зустріч зі своїми вихованцями в аграрному коледжі, де й вона навчалася, а тепер працює, де розпочинали свій шлях в науку й ми, її діти. Свою душу матуся оживляє, наснажує не тільки любов’ю до найрідніших: до сивої ластівки – своєї матері, до чоловіка, дітей і внуків, а й задушевною піснею. Без пісні в її житті не відбувається жодна значна подія. Співайте, мамо, й до сто літ, бо пісня надає сили духу, кличе до нових висот. У ній – відлуння минулого, віра в прийдешнє, у ній код нашого роду. Дорога наша Берегине! Всі ми кланяємося Тобі за любов і турботу про нас – від найменшого до найстар- шого, за велике вміння і бажання дарувати кожному щедрість душі своєї, увагу й ласку, за радість зустрічей, за чуйне дочірнє, жіноче, материнське серце, за недоспані ночі над нами й опіку, за святу молитву. Бажаємо Тобі міцного здоров’я, щасливого майбуття, віри в людей, радості від дітей, оптимізму в житті і Божої опіки! З повагою і любов’ю – мама Ганна, чоловік Василь, діти – Руслан, Ірина, Галина, Андрій, внуки – Софія та Святослав
  2. 2. 2 1 травня 2020 року № 18 (8786) БЕЗПЕКА ЖИТТЄДІЯЛЬНОСТІ орічно пожежі завдають знач- них збитків дер- жаві, майну людей, а також навколишньому середовищу. Загоряння можуть спричинити пожежі будівель, знищити лінії еле- ктромереж, газопроводів, лісові насадження, а най- страшніше – забрати люд- ське життя. На сьогодні основною та болючою про- блемою залишаються по- жежі у природних екосисте- мах, які виникають у резу- льтаті людської недба- лості, неуважності, а також свідомого підпалу. Особли- во збільшується кількість такого роду пожеж у весня- но-літній та осінньо-зимо- вий період. У Заліщицькому районі з початку року виникло 42 пожежі, 31 з яких - саме в природних екосистемах, внаслідок чого знищено 54,25 га площі сухої трави, кущів та лісових насаджень. У багатьох населених пун- ктах району, на жаль, від- булися пожежі: село Горо- док (1 березня), Литячі (12 березня), Шутроминці (19 березня), Зелений Гай (28 березня), Лисівці та Іване- Золоте (29 березня), Щи- тівці (1 квітня), Кошилівці (2 квітня), Ворвулинці та Колодрібка (4 квітня), Кас- перівці (5 квітня), Ангелівка (7 квітня), Блищанка – дві пожежі 19 та 29 березня, Дзвиняч – дві пожежі 3 та 4 квітня, Добрівляни – пожежі 15 березня та 6 квітня, Ро- жанівка – пожежі 15 берез- ня та 2 квітня, м. Заліщики – пожежі 23 січня та 13 бе- резня, Печорна – три по- жежі (14 березня, 6 та 13 квітня), Бедриківці – три пожежі (3, 11 та 15 квітня), смт. Товсте – три пожежі, які відбулися 4 квітня. Одна з найбільш резо- нансних подій у Заліщиць- кому районі – пожежа сухої трави та самопосіву сосни в с. Касперівці, яка виникла 5 квітня цього року. О 12 год. 58 хв. на пункт зв’язку частини 15 ДПРЧ Управ- ління ДСНС України у Тер- нопільській області надій- шло повідомлення про по- жежу. На місце події було направлено черговий кара- ул 15 ДПРЧ на пожежному автомобілі. Пожежу було ус- пішно ліквідовано о 23 год. Іншу складну ситуацію було ліквідовано 5 квітня ц.р., завдячуючи злагодже- ним діям заліщицьких ря- тувальників та залучених працівників «DF Агро» с.Синьків, а також місцево- го населення. Складність події полягала у виявлені нових осередків загорянь в різних місцях (протягом дня було встановлено 5 осере- дків загоряння), які виник- ли через імовірні підпали громадянами, котрі через свою халатність допустили виникнення пожеж, спалю- ючи суху траву. Паралельно з ліквіда- цією пожежами резервний особовий склад заліщи- цьких рятувальників про- водить санітарну обробку населених пунктів району, будівель, споруд, проїж- джих частин та приватних секторів задля запобігання поширенню вірусної інфе- кції (COVID-19). З початку виявлення інфекції ряту- вальниками здійснено 15 виїздів задля санітарної обробки району, під час яких були охоплені такі на- селені пункти: м. Заліщики, села Печорна, Іване-Золо- те, Бедриківці, Торське, Ангелівка, Винятинці, Голігради, Новосілка, смт. Товсте. Заліщицький районний відділ Управління ДСНС України вкотре звертає увагу громадян на дотри- мання карантинних заходів та вимог, а також на обе- режне поводження з вог- нем та дотримання правил пожежної безпеки в еко- системах. 13 квітня Верховна Ра- да ухвалила Закон, який посилює відповідальність за спалювання сухої трави. Згідно з документом, штраф за знищення або пошкодження рослинності вогнем підвищений у 18 разів – з 5 100 грн. до 91 800 грн. Максимальний штраф за підпали рослин- ності навколо населених пунктів, вздовж залізниць, а також стерні, сухих дико- ростучих трав сягнув 153 000 грн. За випалювання трави на землях сільгосп- призначення тепер навіть можуть покарати обмеже- нням волі на строк від двох до п’яти років. За порушення пожеж- ної безпеки в лісах грома- дянам доведеться запла- тити від 1 530 грн. до 4 590 грн., а посадовим особам – від 4 590 грн. до 15 300 грн. За випалювання луків, пасовищ, парків та газонів у населених пунктах - штраф у розмірі від 3 060 гривень до 6 120 грн. Випалювання рослинності на території заповідників коштуватиме від 6 120 до 30 600 грн. Мінімальний штраф за забруднення повітря, яке створило небезпеку для життя, підвищили у 20 разів – з 1700 гривень до 30 600 гривень. Якщо ви помітили за- горання в лісах, на відкритих територіях, негайно телефонуйте за номером «101»! Пам’ятайте, що лише дотримання правил по- жежної безпеки застере- же від трагічних нас- лідків! Андрій ПАЧВА, начальник районного відділу Управління ДСНС України у Тернопільській області Щ РАЙОННА ОРГАНІЗАЦІЯ БРАТСТВА ОУН-УПА ТА РАЙОННА ОРГАНІЗАЦІЯ “СПІЛКА УЧАСНИКІВ АТО “ДНІСТРОВСЬКИЙ ВАЛ” глибоко сумують з приводу непоправної втрати - смерті ветерана національно- визвольних змагань ОУН-УПА, багаторічного в’язня сталінських таборів, активного учасника Но- рильського повстання Володимира Петровича ДОВГАНЮКА із села Устечко. Висловлюємо щирі співчуття рідним та близьким покійного. Нехай Наддністрянська земля буде йому пухом, а пам’ять про покійного - вічною... «Орлині крила маєм за плечима, самі ж кайданами прикуті до землі» (Леся Українка). Ми, матері та дружини учасників АТО, як віддали свої життя за волю і незалежність України, хочемо щиросердечно подякувати і побажати здоров’я та довголіття голові районної ради І.П.Дрозду та на той час першому заступнику голови РДА Р.П.Краснюку за тепле синівське ставлення до нас у цей важкий час, коли вся Україна перебуває на карантині. Вони напередодні Великодня привітали нас з цим великим святом. Ні одна матір чи дружина не була обділені їхньою увагою. Нам вручили великодні подарунки, а також багатодітним родинам та одиноким матерям району. Низький Вам уклін за Вашу доброту, за те, що Ви завжди поруч, у будь-яку скрутну хвилину, і нас підтримуєте. Спасибі за Вашу доброзичливість, чуйність, сердечність! Водночас висловлюємо свій жаль з приводу того, що міський голова Заліщиків А.В.Квач поставилася байдуже до нас, матерів та дружин учасників АТО, які загинули за нашу країну, а також до учасників АТО. Алла Василівна не привітала нікого з нас у той час, як голова міста Чортків В.П.Шматько щиро поздоровив усіх матерів та дружин учасників АТО, а також учасників АТО, які проживають на території цього міста, значними великодніми подарунками. Висловлюючи нашу спільну думку, хочу нагадати міському голові Заліщиків А.В.Квач про доброту та благочинність, які вона, на жаль, до нас не проявила у великодній час. Віра ЛАВРИК, мати загиблого учасника АТО НА ВАРТІ ЗАКОННОСТІ ТА ПРАВОПОРЯДКУ Обмеження, пов’язані з пандемією коронавіру- су в нашій країні, в жод- ному випадку не слабша- ють, а в окремих регіо- нах набирають більших обертів – появилися спа- лахи захворюваності після Вербної неділі та Пасхи в Почаєві, Києво- Печерській та Святогір- ській лаврах. Як свідчать прогнози експертів МОЗ, пік захворювань ще по- переду. Тому й стало чи- нним для виконання рі- шення Кабінету Міністрів України про тимчасове посилення карантинних заходів, хоча плани плав- ного переходу до їх по- м’якшення уже розроб- ляються, зважаючи на різні пропозиції. Як у цьому сенсі пра- цює районна поліція? Які заходи впроваджуємо щодо запобігання страш- ної інфекції на теренах району? Про це розповів нам начальник райвід- ділення поліції Василь БУРИК. «Звичайно, найперше – це профілактичні бесіди з населенням при першій зустрічі з найменшим відхи- ленням від рекомендацій районного штабу з лікві- дації наслідків медико-біо- логічної надзвичайної ситу- ації, викликаної вірусом, а також вимог Уряду з цього приводу. Повсякденний контроль за виконанням певних умов, у яких опи- нилися заліщани, перебу- ваючи на карантині чи в самоізоляції, - для нас дуже важливий. Зокрема, це за перебуванням наддністря- нців у громадських місцях, де діє важлива умова бути в масках, що стосується як здорових людей, так і тих, хто перебуває в тимчасовій самоізоляції. Згідно із зако- нодавством, під визначен- ня «громадське місце» підпадають сходові клітки, під’їзди та прибудинкові те- риторії багатоквартирних будинків, не кажучи вже про вулиці, площі, парки, скве- ри тощо. А ще: розроблено алгоритм дій поліцейських з іншими службами міста в разі ускладнення ситуації, щоб забезпечити належну охорону громадських місць. Відвідування парків, скверів, інших зон відпочин- ку та заняттям спорту за- бороняється. Поліція рай- ону контролює ці місця, як і дотримання вікових обме- жень, адже наразі дітям до 14 років заборонено вихо- дити на вулицю без супро- воду батька-матері чи опі- кунів. Важливо також утри- муватися їм від контактів з іншими особами. Тим ча- сом люди, які перебувають на самоізоляції (крім хворих на COVID-19) і про яких ні- кому подбати, можуть при необхідності відвідувати магазини чи аптеки. Отже, треба все передбачати і берегтися, бо – як кажуть – береженого й Бог береже. Стихійні ринки, як і цен- тральний ринок у місті, зак- риті. Але у передвеликодні свята та й після них – на- передодні провідної або ж поминальної неділі – дове- лося декого попереджува- ти з намірами продавати біля ринку молоко, сир, олію, зелень тощо. Поліція району з часу проголошен- ня карантину здійснює пе- ревірку місць масового культурного і духовного відпочинку, арени спортив- них змагань. І варто зазна- чити, що навіть на Велик- день та в поминальну не- ділю карантин не порушу- вали ні настоятелі храмів, ні віруючі: свідомість пере- могла, бо люди зрозуміли, що масові й тісні контакти можуть призвести то траг- ічних наслідків. Прикладом, на жаль, стали події в По- чаєві та інших місцях краї- ни, де духовенство, а з ним і віряни проігнорували за- стереження медиків та Уряду. Правда, і в нас не утрималися троє (чи то скептиків, чи оптимістів) від відвідування скверів і парків: вони притягнуті до відповідальності. Рішення Уряду про по- силення протиепідемічних і карантинних заходів, зви- чайно, поширюються на всю країну. Однак місцева влада може вживати і до- даткових. Скажімо, є райо- ни, в яких діють контро- льно-пропускні пункти, при в’їзді в населений пункт в обов’язковому по- рядку вимірюють темпера- туру тіла. У нашому районі – на щастя – ситуація із захворюваністю не крити- чна, хоча й не дуже тішить, бо 38 (станом на 25 число квітня) осіб уже лікуються. Наша мета – не допустити більшого. Тому разом з ме- диками району стоїмо на передньому краї поперед- ження масового ураження цим «коронованим» віру- сом». Дистанційно розмову записала Ольга ЛИЧУК 1 травня святкує свій 50-річний ювілей дорогий син, брат та дядько Богдан Михайлович ЗУБИК із села Касперівці. У цей день бажаємо Тобі, рідненький, здоров’я, радості й щастя від нас усіх на кожен день. Будь щасливий у колі своєї родини! Нехай Господь дарує Тобі мудрість, терпіння, Божу благодать, втіху від дітей та онучок. Нехай мир, злагода і добробут завжди супроводжують Твою родину! Наш милий і любий, найкращий у світі, Бажаємо щастя, даруємо квіти, Щоб сонце і зорі плекали тепло, І щоб завжди здоров’я у Тебе було, Щоб смутку на знав, ми просимо в долі. Добра Тобі й радості, рідний, доволі. Бо людям для щастя багато не треба - Сімейного затишку й мирного неба! З повагою і любов’ю – батьки Галина та Михайло, сестра Марія з чоловіком Ярославом, похресниця Людмила та племінниця Іванна з сім’ями із Заліщиків
  3. 3. КОБЗАРЕВА НАУКА Шевченко – не канон чи мармур: Жива душа, воскресла в Слові. «Кобзар» – його життєві карби, Відверта із людьми розмова. Бо правди сіль зорить крізь роки: І мертвим, і живим наука. До волі українців кроки – Поетова сердечна мука. Оксана ДЯКІВ 371 травня 2020 року№ 18 (8786) 3 Благодійність – один із виявів гуманності, що про- являється через чуйність, повагу, любов до ближньо- го. Щороку до Великодніх свят проводиться благо- дійна акція «Дзвони люд- ського милосердя», метою якої є привернення уваги громадськості до проблем малозабезпечених людей району, а також збір коштів та продуктів харчування для потреб осіб цієї кате- горії. Цьогорічна благодій- на акція проходила в пе- ріод карантину, пов’язано- го з поширенням інфек- ційного захворювання. Не- зважаючи на ці обставини, на заклик активно відгук- нулись ПП «Андріатика» (Л.С.Білінська), ПП «Пекар- ня» (В.В.Кочман), ПОП «Зо- лота нива» (М.М.Долото- ко), ПП НВАП «Ель Гаучо» (В.Ю.Луй), ПП «Веп-Агро- Плюс» (О.М.Пельцер), ТОВ «Добробут» (М.В.Розлуць- кий), ПАПП «Довіра» (О.І.Войцишин), ТОВ «Ма- як» (В.І.Ландяк), ПСГП «Надія» (Б.М.Николюк), ПП «Форватор» (М.Г.Фірташ), ТОВ «Агрополіс» (В.О.Го- шуляк), ПАПП «Фортуна» (Фрич О.І.), ПП «Шипів- ське» (Буша Г.А.), ФГ «Пе- рспектива» (І.М.Перожак). Участь кожного з благо- дійників дала можливість сформувати святкові про- дуктові набори для одино- ких громадян нашого рай- ону, які були вручені напе- редодні Великодня за місцем їх проживання. Крім того, на спеціаль- ний благодійний рахунок поступили кошти від Джумаги Т.І., Бурки Т.П., Винниченка Р.В., які будуть спрямовані для надання одноразової матеріальної допомоги на лікування важкохворим громадянам району. У час карантину значну допомогу продуктами сіль- госпвиробництва для жи- телів відділення стаціонар- ного догляду для постійно- го або тимчасового прожи- вання смт.Товсте надали Микола Долотко, Віталій Луй, Володимир Ландяк, Іван Навольський, Павло Дрозд, Михайло Марчак та Іван Петльований. Команда Заліщицького громадсько-волонтерсько- го руху проти корона вірусу (Ірина Кукурудзяк та Ва- силь Кузняк) надали одно- разові захисні медкостюми, засоби індивідуального за- хисту та дезінфікуючі розчи- ни для персоналу устано- ви, який здійснює догляд за підопічними відділення. Адміністрація та колек- тив територіального цент- ру висловлюють щиру по- дяку всім благодійникам за підтримку та щирі і чуйні серця, за те, що не стоїте осторонь проблем людей, які потребують допомоги найбільше. Нехай ваша до- брота і щедрість поверну- ться до вас сторицею! Здоров’я вам і вашим рідним! Сьогодні, в непро- стий час, багатьом людям необхідна допомога, тому закликаємо усіх долучати- ся до благодійних справ! Наші реквізити: Тери- торіальний центр соці- ального обслуговування МФО – 820172, Код ЄДРПОУ 33133438 Благодійний рахунок UA748201720314241002301039180 УДКСУ у Тернопільській області Ірина НАВІЗІВСЬКА, директор територіаль- ного центру соцобслуговування (надання соцпослуг) БЛАГОЧИННІСТЬ З НАГОДИ ДНЯ ЗЕМЛІ Думай про природу як про співтовариство, а не як про крамницю товарів. (Голмс Ролстон ІІІ) Саме ці слова амери- канського екофілософа мо- жуть бути лейтмотивом щорічного відзначення Дня Землі 22 квітня, яке гуртує людей навколо ідеї збере- ження і захисту природи. У суспільстві все більше зро- стають запити на товари і послуги. Великі підприєм- ства і компанії утверджують споживацьке ставлення до ресурсів планети, а еколог- ічна політика держав часто характеризується фрагмен- тарністю і непослідовністю. Сьогодення ставить перед нами багато викликів: за- бруднення навколишнього середовища, вичерпання корисних копалин, пору- шення балансу екосистем, зміна клімату – це далеко неповний перелік проблем, які вимагають ефективних рішень на громадському, державному та міжнародно- му рівнях. Наша країна відчуває сильну енергозалежність від поставок викопного па- лива: вугілля, газу, нафти та збагаченого урану для АЕС. Генерація електроенергії за рахунок імпортованих ко- рисних копалин – це не лише економічна проблема для держави, але й забруд- нення довкілля та втрата невідновлюваних ресурсів планети. Тому, переконана, що кожному з нас потрібно розвивати еколо- гічне мислення і запобігати енерге- тичному марно- тратству. За дани- ми Національного екологічного цен- тру України, до 30 % усіх енерго- ресурсів спожи- вається саме по- бутовим сектором, а кожна родина щороку перепла- чує 3000 гривень через неефективне використання ене- ргії. Тож які кроки необхідно здійснити, щоб зробити власний дім енергоефек- тивним? Розпочати можна з невеликих змін власних звичок, які сприятимуть більш розумному та еколо- гічному споживанню енер- горесурсів. Наприклад, фахівці рекомендують ви- микати з розетки побутові пристрої, якими ніхто не ко- ристується, тому що навіть у режимі очікування прила- ди споживають енергію. При кожному пранні варто завантажувати пральну ма- шину повністю і прати при меншій температурі, яка не вплине на якість прання. Не забуваймо своєчасно видаляти накип з чайника і змінювати мішки для сміття у пилосмоці. Варто також замінити лампи розжарю- вання на енергоощадні. Стандартна лампа розжа- рювання споживає 100 Вт/ год., енергозберігаюча с в і т л о д і о д н а (LED) лампа такої ж яскравості – 10 Вт/год., тож вихо- дить економія у 10 разів на освітленні дому! У інтер’єрі мо- жна надавати пе- ревагу світлим шторам та шпале- рам, які краще відбивають денне світло, не закрива- ти щільними што- рами батареї опа- лювання, щоб те- пло мало вільний доступ у кімнати. Гарною ідеєю буде використовувати теплоза- хисний екран між батареєю і стіною. Якщо є можливість встановити лічильники і регулятори тепла на бата- реях, утеплити фасад та замінити старі вікна на як мінімум нові двокамерні, то це суттєво допоможе заощадити на енерговит- ратах у майбутньому. Та- ким чином, житло збіль- шить енергоефективність і зменшить навантаження на сімейний бюджет. Думаю, недарма ка- жуть: «Мій дім – моя фор- теця», адже зміни можна розпочати з власного дому, щоб долучитися до спіль- ної справи і зробити своє життя і життя планети хоча б трішечки кращим. Надія БАЙГУШ, член НСЖУ ДО ДАТИ «Ся маленька книжечка відразу відкрила немов но- вий світ поезії, вибухла мов джерело чистої, холодної води, заясніла невідомою досі в українському пись- менстві ясністю, просто- тою і поетичною грацією вислову», – писав І.Франко. Кожна нація має свої настільні книги. У них авто- ри кристалізують концеп- ти її минулого, сьогодення та майбутнього. Для украї- нців важливе місце відво- диться «Кобзареві» Т.Шев- ченка. Його перше видання 1840 р., підготовлене за сприяння поета Є.Гребін- ки, за кошти мецената П.Мартоса та художника В.Штернберга було поліго- лосним, багатогранним. Тематична палітра першо- го «Кобзаря» Тараса Шев- ченка, 180-річчя видання якого вшанувало українст- во у квітні ц.р., вражає, не- зважаючи на те, що до ньо- го увійшло тільки 8 поезій. Геній Т.Шевченка поля- гає у тому, що він зумів впе- рше поєднати у «Кобзарі» Божий Дух з волею народу, величність і всеосяжність історичної пам’яті українців крізь призму слави козаць- кої, яка «не вмре, не заги- не», з жіночою, дівочою трагічною долею Катерини та дівчини-тополі. Кобзар не цурається ідей ні ста- рого, сліпого народного пе- ребенді, який стає симво- лом славного минулого, про що повідає світу, та опорою майбутнього, ні письменника Г.Основ’я- ненка, який продовжує славні традиції козацької Січі у класичній українській літературі. Історична па- м’ять, її тяглість, нерозрив- ність з визначними Тара- сом Трясилом та Іваном Підковою переживає у першій половині ХІХ ст. гли- боку кризу. Масований на- тиск російського велико- державного шовінізму, спрямований на знищення пам’яті про минуле украї- нського народу, в «Кобза- реві» наштовхнувся на активну та ефективну про- тидію. Книга не тільки гово- рить про сумне минуле, яке породжує ностальгію та безсилля перед силою ідеології Російської імперії, але й про можливості ідей шукати нові підходи для ре- алізації українського духу волі. У такій боротьбі укра- їнської ідеї з великоросійсь- ким шовінізмом перша, на думку поета, обов’язково переможе. І ця позиція опирається не на суб’єкти- вне тлумачення минулого, а на об’єктивне розуміння розвитку української націо- нальної самосвідомості в процесі історичного роз- витку українства. Трансформувати ідею волі українського народу, піднести її на якісно новий рівень, стати відправною точкою формування націо- нальної самосвідомості, подолавши селянськість та провінційність, ут- верджувати самоцін- ність кожного – ось далеко неповний пе- релік завдань, які ре- алізовує «Кобзар». Його ідеї зрозумілі не тільки інтелігенції, а й пересічному україн- цю-кріпакові. І в цьому – ще одна велич Ко- бзаря: говорити про- сто про важливе сер- цю україця. Думи Тараса Шев- ченка, які поет відпра- вляє: «в Україну ідіть, діти», мають символічне значен- ня. Він спонукає їх шукати «щиру правду, а ще, може, й славу...», тобто знаходи- ти серця тих українців, у яких живуть, незважаючи на тотальну русифікацію та приниження, суголосні ідеї свободи та бажання реалізувати волю майбут- нього українства. І сьогодні, у складний для України період, кожно- му українцеві варто знову та знову прочитати поезії першого видання «Кобза- ря». Адже дух волі є без- смертним і завжди сучас- ним для утвердження української національної ідеї під час будівництва демократичного грома- дянського суспільства та незалежної України. Оксана ДЯКІВ СОЦІАЛЬНІ ОРІЄНТИРИ Відповідно до «Порядку організації оздоровлення громадян, які постраждали внаслідок Чорнобильської катастрофи», управління соцзахисту населення РДА інформує про оздоровлен- ня таких громадян. Безоплатне забезпече- ння путівками громадян, віднесених до категорії 1, та дітей з інвалідністю прово- диться шляхом надання щорічної грошової допомо- ги для компенсації вартості путівок. Вказані громадяни мають право вільного ви- бору закладу відповідного профілю, а також за бажа- нням здійснення доплати за надання додаткових послуг за рахунок власних коштів у разі недостатності суми грошової допомоги для компенсації вартості путівки у вибраному закла- ді. Для взяття на облік з метою забезпечення путі- вкою у наступному році громадянин, віднесений до категорії 1, один із батьків дитини з інвалідністю або особа, яка їх замінює, по- дає до 15 жовтня ц.р. управлінню соцнаселення: 1) для забезпечення громадянина, віднесеного до категорії 1: заяву про взяття на облік для отри- мання путівки за формою, затвердженою Мінсоцполі- тики; довідку для одержан- ня путівки на санаторно- курортне лікування за фор- мою 070/о; копію посвід- чення громадянина, відне- сеного до категорії 1 (із вкладкою); копію паспорта. У разі подання заяви за місцем проживання, відмін- ним від зареєстрованого, громадянин (крім осіб, які переселилися з тимчасово окупованої території України чи районів проведення антитерористичної опе- рації) додатково подає ви- дану органом соцзахисту населення за зареєстрова- ним місцем проживання до- відку про те, що громадя- нин, віднесений до категорії 1, не перебуває на обліку для забезпечення путівкою; 2) для забезпечення ди- тини з інвалідністю та одно- го із батьків або особи, яка їх замінює: заяву про взят- тя на облік для отримання путівки за формою, затвер- дженою Мінсоцполітики; довідку для одержання пут- івки на санаторно-курортне лікування за формою 070/о (для одержання путівки од- ним із батьків дитини з інва- лідністю або особою, яка їх замінює довідка форми 070/ о подається також одним із батьків); копію посвідчення дитини з інвалідністю (із вкладкою); копію свідоцтва про народження або копію паспорта дитини з інвалід- ністю; копію паспорта одно- го з батьків дитини з інва- лідністю або особи, яка їх замінює; довідку про склад сім’ї або зареєстрованих у житловому приміщенні / бу- динку осіб. Управління соцзахисту населення РДА повідомляє що у 2019 р. для безоплат- ного забезпечення путівка- ми на обліку перебувало: 29 громадян, віднесених до категорії 1; дві дитини з інвалідністю та одного із батьків або особи, яка їх замінює. З них було оздо- ровлено: 18 громадян віднесених до категорії 1; дві дитини з інвалідністю та одного із батьків або особи, яка їх замінює. Для забезпечення са- наторно-курортними пут- івками у 2020 р. управлін- ням соцзахисту населен- ня РДА взято на облік: 29 громадян віднесених до категорії 1; дві дитини з інвалідністю та одного із батьків або особи, яка їх замінює. У зв’язку з відзначен- ням 26 квітня ц.р. Дня Чорнобильської трагедії голова Заліщицької район- ної громадської організації «Спілка Чорнобиль» Ма- рія Капляр подала списки на грошову матеріальну допомогу ліквідаторам наслідків аварії на ЧАЕС (І, ІІ, ІІІ кат.), які проживають на території м. Заліщики та району. 8 квітня Винятинська сільрада проінформувала управління соцзахисту на- селення про те, що відпо- відно до клопотання голо- ви РО «Спілка Чорно- биль» надала матеріаль- ну допомогу ліквідаторам аварії на ЧАЕС, які прожи- вають на території сіль- ради. Уляна ЛИСАК, начальник управління соціального захисту населення РДА «Ми смертні. Та знайте: народ не вмира» (Б. Олійник).
  4. 4. 4 1 травня 2020 року № 18 (8786) Наш р/рахунок UA333808050000000026004198767 У РАЙФФАЙЗЕН БАНК “АВАЛЬ” (м. Київ) МФО 380805, КОД 02475256. Адреса: ТОВ “Редакція газети “Колос”, Вул. І. Франка 6, м. Заліщики, 48601 Реєстраційне свідоцтво ТР №679-279 ПР, від 01.08.2018р. Наклад 2150 прим. Передплатний індекс: 61356 Висловлювані авторами думки можуть не збігатися з позицією редакції. Згідно Закону “Про пресу в Україні” редакція зберігає засобою праворедагувати таскорочувати подані текстові оригінали, які не рецензуються і не повертаються. Листування з читачами – лише на сторінках газети. Відповідальність за достовірність інформації несуть автори. Рекламодавці самостійно відповідають за зміст рекламних блоків, за збереження авторських прав та прав третіх осіб. Матеріали з позначкою (P) чи (*) оплачені згідно з чинним законодавством України Директор (редактор) – О. ДЯКІВ Заступник редактора – О. МЕЛЬНИК Бухгалтер – М. ШКРАБИК Чергова по номеру – О. ДЯКІВ Комп’ютерний набір – М. РЕХТЕЦЬКА Комп’ютерна верстка та дизайн – Ю. БАЙГУШ —————————— Газета видрукувана у друкарні ТОВ “Буковинський видавничий дім” (м. Чернівці, вул. Василя ЛЕСИНА, 31, Тел. 54-45-46, 54-45-62) МІСЬКА РАДА ІНФОРМУЄ У м.Заліщики, по вул. Стуса, 15, продається приватизований житловий буди- нок із земельною ділянкою. Тел.: 0974622372. ПРОДАЄТЬСЯ будинок (100 кв.м) з усіма зручно- стями в центрі села Торське. Є 0,25 га городу, хлів. Ціна договірна. Телефон: 096-542-01-83. У М.ЗАЛІЩИКИ ПО ВУЛИЦІ НОВА,15 ПРОДАЄТЬСЯ ЖИТЛОВИЙ БУДИНОК ІЗ ЗЕМЕЛЬНОЮ ДІЛЯНКОЮ. Тел. для довідок: 0672511585. ГАРАНТІЯ - ЯКІСТЬ. Тел. 096 125 5125. ВИГОТОВЛЯЄ: - столярні вироби: двері, вікна, туалети, будки для собак, вулики, лавки, столи та інше; - гойдалки,каруселі дитячі гірки, качелі, пісочниці; ПРОДАЄ: - пиломатеріал (дошки, бруси, крокви) обрізний, необрізний в т.ч. сухий; - вапно гашене біле, фасоване у мішках по 20 кг та оптом; - кільця бетонні для криниць та вигребів діаметром 1 м; 1,5 м; 1,8 м; - цемент М-400, М-500; РОЗПИЛЮЄ: - ліс стрічковою пилорамою; НАДАЄ ПОСЛУГИ: - ескаватором, автомобілем КАМаЗ, грузовим бусом. ЗДАЄ: - в оренду риштування. ЗВЕРТАТИСЬ: Тел. 2-12-54, 2-13-54, 098 5906529, 067 766 39 37. м.Заліщики, вул. 40 р. Перемоги, 4 “Г”, СТ “Агробуд” (біля стадіону ”Дністер) Виконання доходів місь- кого бюджету за I квартал 2020 року затверджено в сумі – 3383399,00 грн. в тому числі по загальному фонду – 3160337,00 грн. та спеціальному фонду – 223062,00 грн. За звітний період посту- пило доходів в міський бюджет в сумі 3929613,95 грн. в тому числі в загаль- ний фонд міського бюджету – 3670874,57 грн. та в спе- цфонд – 258739,38 грн. Виконання плану дохо- дів по загальному фонду за I квартал 2020 року ста- новить – 116,15 % та по спеціальному – 115,99 %. Процент виконання плану доходів в порівнянні звітних періодів 2020 року до 2019 року по загаль- ному фонду становить 133,77 % та по спеціаль- ному фонду 854,97 %. Видатки загального фонду міського бюджету за I квартал 2020 року вико- нано в сумі – 3178850,25 грн., зокрема на: - благоустрій міста - 1773199,78 грн.; - виплату допомог уча- сникам АТО та малозабез- печеним громадянам міста використано – 24000,00 грн.; - проведення мистець- ких заходів – 6910,00 грн.; - оплату праці і нара- хування на зарплату спря- мовано 1050684,90 грн.; - комунальні послуги та енергоносії - 19914,28 грн.; - матеріали, послуги та відрядження – 59784,76 грн. - інші поточні видатки – 7,37 грн. - відповідно до Про- грами розвитку курортно- туристичної сфери в м.За- ліщики 2015-2020 роки – 91666,10 грн. - забезпечення діяльно- сті водопровідно-каналі- заційного господарства – 41492,00 грн.: придбання матеріалів та оплата за виготовлення кошторисної документації. - утримання та розвиток автомобільних доріг – 31191,06 грн. - субвенції в районний бюджет в сумі 70 000,00 грн.: - 10 000,00 грн. КНП «Заліщицький районний ЦПМСД» на придбання засобів індивідуального захисту; - 20 000,00 грн. КНП «Заліщицька центральна районна лікарня» на при- дбання засобів індивіду- ального захисту; - 30 000,00 грн. Заліщи- цькій РДА на придбання препаратів інсуліну; - 10 000,00 грн. сектору культури, молоді та спорту Заліщицької РДА для поїз- дки та участі хорової групи аматорського ансамблю «Дністер» ЗРКП «Заліщи- цький районний будинок народної творчості» в Між- народному фестивалі з фольклору «Євро Фольк – Україна 2020». - субвенція з місцевого бюджету Державному бю- джету в сумі 10 000,00 грн. відповідно до Програми сприяння поліції у підвище- нні рівня безпеки громадян на території м.Заліщики на 2018 -2020 рр. Видатки по загальному фонду міського бюджету за I квартал 2020 року вико- нано на 97,95 %. Виконання видатків мі- ського бюджету по загаль- ному фонду в порівнянні звітного періоду 2020 року до аналогічного періоду 2019 року становить 128,62%. Видатки спеціального фонду міського бюджету за I квартал 2020 року стано- влять – 790773,03 грн. - 9947,00 грн. - прове- дення експертної грошової оцінки земельних ділянок. - 757807,03 грн. - капі- тальні трансферти кому- нальним підприємствам на придбання автобусних зу- пинок, комплектів контей- нерів, спеціального ван- тажного-спеціального ав- топідйомника, комп`ютерів в комплекті, засувок флан- цевих, вузла обліку в ком- плекті, рекуператора, гене- ратора, двох оприскувачів бензинових, щипорізу навісного. - 23019,00 грн. - при- дбання ПММ для розгорта- ння міського сміттєзва- лища. Видатки по спеціаль- ному фонду міського бюджету за I квартал 2020 року виконано на 90,60 %. Виконання видатків мі- ського бюджету по спеціа- льному фонду в порівнянні звітного періоду 2020 року до аналогічного періоду 2019 року становить 5482,72 %. Алла КВАЧ, голова Заліщицької міської ради МЕДИКИ РАДЯТЬ Як зазначають у ВООЗ, карантин не скасовує ру- тинної вакцинації. У прі- оритеті є первинні вакци- нальні комплекси: це вак- цинація від кору, краснухи, поліомієліту, дифтерії, ка- шлюку та правця, особливо серед дітей першого року життя. Згідно із рекоменда- ціями ВООЗ, будь-які пере- ривання рутинної (плано- вої - відповідно до націо- нального календаря щеп- лень) імунізації, навіть на короткий період, призведуть до підвищення ймовірності спалахів вакцинокерованих інфекцій або зростання кількості випадків захворювань, яким можна запобігти шля- хом вакцинації. Це буде до- датковим навантаженням на системи охорони здоро- в’я у країнах, які вже й так перевантажені через пан- демію COVID-19. Національне законо- давство також не змінює процеси рутинної вакци- нації. Згідно із новими змінами у національному календарі щеплень, під час карантинних заходів не заборонено профілактичні вакцинації. Що рекомендовано? - Новонароджених у пологових будинках необхі- дно вакцинувати згідно з національним календарем профілактичних щеплень. - Продовжується імуні- зація рекомендованими вакцинами, серед осіб з груп ризику: вакцинація за станом здоров’я, зокрема від сезонного грипу. Ця імунізація не належить до рутинної за віком, і вакцини не закуповують коштом державного бюджету. Тому слід використовувати дос- тупні в регіоні вакцини чи закуповувати вакцини кош- том місцевих бюджетів або інших джерел, не забороне- них законодавством. - На період карантинних о б м е ж е н ь рутинну вак- цинацію лю- дей з озна- ками ГРВІ не здійснювати до моменту одужання. - Рутин- ну вакцина- цію людей, які перебу- вали на са- моізоляції ч е р е з COVID-19 і контактних осіб, треба здійснювати після закінчення періоду самоізоляції у разі відсут- ності симптомів респіра- торної інфекції. Як зазначають фахівці, вакцинувати людей, які мали лабораторно під- тверджений випадок COVID-19, можна після одужання (відповідно до прийнятого визначення). Ці рекомендації мо- жуть бути змінені залежно від розвитку ситуації з COVID-19. ОХОРОНА ПРИРОДИ На виконання наказу Державної екологічної інс- пекції України від 19 бере- зня 2020 р. №80, з метою посилення заходів держ- нагляду (контролю) з попе- редження та виявлення фактів порушення вимог природоохоронного зако- нодавства у період нерес- ту риби в 2020 р., до 10 червня в межах Тернопіль- ської області проводиться операція «Нерест». Протя- гом цього часу держінспек- тори з охорони навколиш- нього природного середо- вища у складі оперативних груп по боротьбі з бра- коньєрством здійснюва- тимуть посилений конт- роль за використанням водних живих ресурсів. Державна екологічна інспекція у Тернопільській області попереджає, що за порушення «Правил люби- тельського та спортивного рибальства» передбачена адміністративна та кримі- нальна відповідальність. Крім того порушники бу- дуть змушені відшкодувати шкоду завдану рибним ресурсам. Весняно-літню заборо- ну на лов риби та інших во- дних біоресурсів у рибогос- подарських водних об’єктах Тернопільської області в 2020 р. встановлено відпо- відно до наказу Управління держагентства рибного гос- подарства в області від 19.03.2020 року №12. Ним також передбачено, що лю- бительське рибальство в нерестовий період дозво- ляється на спеціально визначених ділянках во- дойм однією поплавковою або донною вудкою з одним гачком і спінінгом і тільки з берега. Детальні- ше з переліком місць, де дозволено любительське рибальство, можна ознай- омитися за посиланням. Державна екологічна інспекція у Тернопільській області закликає дотриму- ватись встановлених норм законодавства під час нерестової заборони і терміново повідомляти про виявлені порушення за тел.: (0352) 25-95-82. СОЦІАЛЬНИЙ ЗАХИСТ У Тернопільській області на обліку перебуває 40 333 особи, яким встановлено статус постраждалих внаслідок Чорнобильської катастрофи. Як інформували в департаменті соціального захисту ОДА, станом на 1 квітня цього року постраждалим внаслідок Чорнобильської катастрофи в області виплачено з Державного бюджету 2 млн. 650 тис. гривень. Крім того, у 2020 році передбачено 2 млн. 267 тис. гривень на "Пільгове медичне обслуговування громадян, які постраждали внаслідок Чорнобильської катастрофи". «З нагоди 34-ї річниці аварії на Чорнобильській АЕС, згідно з розпорядженням голови ОДА В.Труша, 20 постраждалих, які проживають в області, отримають матеріальну допомогу», - зазначив директор департаменту соціального захисту ОДА В.Боярський.

×