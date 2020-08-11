Contactless Ticketing 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Contactless ticketing makes use of NFC, or near field communication. NFC is actually a subset of radio-frequency identification, or RFID.
Our mobile phones continue to make our lives easier with each passing day, as tech companies further expand the devices’ abilities. And that doesn’t even take into account the number of wearables and other smart devices that are causing us to rethink how we perform daily tasks.
Read more about contactless ticketing - https://softjourn.com/insights/contactless-ticketing-is-it-worth-it

Published in: Technology
  1. 1. Contactless Ticketing: Is It Worth It?
  2. 2. How Does Contactless Ticketing Work?
  3. 3. NFC and RFID • Contactless ticketing makes use of NFC, or near field communication. NFC is actually a subset of radio- frequency identification, or RFID. • RFID allows for identification via radio waves and has been used for decades in things like scanning grocery items and luggage in baggage claims.
  4. 4. NFC and RFID • You have likely used or seen NFC in contactless payments; if you have patronized Whole Foods, Walgreens, or Office Depot in the last few months, you might have seen someone hold their mobile phone to a card reader. • This allows for a transaction that requires no physical contact between two devices— hence, a contactless payment.
  5. 5. NFC and RFID • It’s the same idea with contactless ticketing. By loading a ticket into an electronic wallet, patrons can hold a mobile device near a reader and, voila! • Quicker queues and less time digging around in pockets looking for a printed ticket.
  6. 6. Where is Contactless Ticketing Being Used?
  7. 7. Participating U.S. college stadiums use Google Pay for contactless ticketing as of 2019.
  8. 8. Oveit creates NFC wristbands that are then digitally connected to attendees’ tickets.
  9. 9. 15,000 Australian fans have attended sports games using Apple Wallet for contactless ticketing as of May 2019.
  10. 10. 97% of fans (+8.3 million) entered 300 regular season NFL games using Ticketmaster ticketing technology.
  11. 11. NFC Technology With the number of NFC-enabled devices worldwide increasing to 1.6 billion by 2024, it’s clear that this type of technology is poised to explode within the ticketing industry.
  12. 12. What Are The Benefits of Contactless Ticketing?
  13. 13. Higher Security • Contactless tickets use RFID antenna, requiring a reader to be in proximity to the device storing the ticket. • Digital wallets offer protection through chips: one that accesses and encrypts information, and the NFC chip that transmits. • Tokenization and biometrics can provide additional security.
  14. 14. Fast recognition • Ticket readers identify mobile devices and tickets quickly. • A digital wallet can even anticipate a reader within a certain distance and open on its own, independent of the user’s knowledge.
  15. 15. Unique Identification • Each digital ticket is uniquely numbered, and thus can be closely tracked by ticket vendors. • This provides insight into the secondary market, gives details on the audiences interested in different types of event tickets, and also provides scrutiny for increased security
  16. 16. Data Protection • With encryption and tokenization, user data and the ticket itself are protected from fraud. • This is especially important for events with headlining artists and other situations that can be in high demand, and thus attractive to fraudsters.
  17. 17. Extended Memory • Contactless ticketing provides room for increased functionality within the ticket. Why stop at just letting patrons into an event? • Allow them to put funds or link to a bank account in order to easily purchase food and beverage, or buy the jersey of their favorite player or a memento from a great concert.
  18. 18. More Reliability • Contactless ticketing eliminates the need to rustle around in pockets for missing paper tickets, or even quickly open a particular digital file in order to manually read a barcode or QR code.
  19. 19. Process Waiting Patrons Faster • Contactless tickets work through handbags, wallets, and virtually any other type of container, which means queues move faster and customers get to where they want to go quicker. • Nothing needs to be inserted, swiped, or dipped, which means processing is faster and easier.
  20. 20. Maintenance Cost Reduction • Contactless readers have no moving parts, and thus are exposed to less stress over time. • Since there’s no need to scan or touch another device, they simply read the NFC tag that’s programmed for them within the correct distance and can function without human assistance.
  21. 21. Softjourn's Experience with Contactless Ticketing
  22. 22. R&D • Through our research and development, we developed two mobile ticketing applications. These apps, one for iOS and one for Android, enabled the scanning of NFC tags within mobile devices. • Each application was able to scan an NFC tag, transmit data to a server, and pull relevant details to the device for display on the screen. • The scanner functioned regardless of lighting conditions, it would work to process queues for events in the middle of the day or at night.
  23. 23. Depending on what data the ticketing platform or event organizer wishes to collect, these details could include number of entrances, redeemed visits, information about the customer, and the logo and information related to the event.
  24. 24. With Android devices, the application didn’t need to be opened by hand; simply by scanning the NFC tag, the application was programmed to open and function independently.
  25. 25. Because of our R&D, we were able to prove that NFC tag scanning is faster than scanning a QR code. It also easily allowed the user to check any “balances” attached to their ticket, such as funds for purchasing food and beverages at the event.
  26. 26. Contactless Ticketing: Is It Worth It? • Our mobile phones continue to make our lives easier with each passing day, as tech companies further expand the devices’ abilities. And that doesn’t even take into account the number of wearables and other smart devices that are causing us to rethink how we perform daily tasks. • We are always looking to understand how technology can be applied to our various areas of expertise. Contactless payments already offered many benefits to the financial sector, so we were curious to see how contactless might benefit the events and ticketing industry.
  27. 27. Contactless Ticketing: Is It Worth It? • Contactless ticketing, sometimes called mobile ticketing or NFC ticketing, is a no-brainer. Since digital tickets have become increasingly popular, nearly eliminating the use of paper tickets, placing the digital ticket in an electronic wallet was a natural progression. • With our research, we know how NFC and contactless ticketing can benefit not just ticketing platforms, but everyone involved in the event process—from the vendor to the customers themselves.
  28. 28. Any Questions? For more information contact: Emmy B. Gengler emmy.gengler@softjourn.com www.softjourn.com Tel: 1.888.SOFTJRN x1001 (1.888.763.8576)
  29. 29. About Softjourn • Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with R&D Centers in Ukraine and Poland, Softjourn, Inc. is a global technology services provider that finds custom solutions for our clients’ toughest challenges. • Our 200+ employees skillfully evaluate, identify, and plan innovative, creative solutions. We become a trusted partner by proactively collaborating on all design, build out, and deployment. Contact us to give life to your ideas!

