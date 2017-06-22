Оценка доступности психосоциальных услуг для населения Бахмутского района Донецкой области Результаты исследования 2017 За...
Цели исследования • Провести оценку доступности психосоциальных услуг для жителей Бахмутского района. Выявить пробелы в им...
Да, 6.5% Нет, 92.6% Затрудняюсь ответить, 0.9% Есть ли у вас серьезные проблемы с питанием и водой? Например, потому что н...
Да, 6.5% Нет, 87.8% Затрудняюсь ответить, 5.6% Есть ли у Вас возможность получить достаточную помощь в ремонте в случае по...
Да, 19.0% Нет, 70.0% Затрудняюсь ответить, 11.0% Если ли у Вас возможность получить медицинскую помощь для себя? Для детей...
Да, 60.8% Нет, 18.4% Затрудняюсь ответить, 20.8% Есть ли возможность детям ходить в школу или детский сад? За підтримки EU
Да, 64.7% Нет, 33.5% Затрудняюсь ответить, 1.8% Есть ли у Вас серьезная проблема, потому что нет достаточно информации? На...
66.3% 62.8% 69.1% 61.0% 32.7% 34.9% 29.4% 36.6% 0.0% 10.0% 20.0% 30.0% 40.0% 50.0% 60.0% 70.0% 80.0% Бахмутське Опитне Пар...
Да, 72.4% Нет, 22.6% Затрудняюсь ответить, 5.0% Есть ли у вас серьезные проблемы из-за недостаточной помощи? Например, пот...
Да, 84.0% Нет, 14.8% Затрудняюсь ответить, 1.2% Если ли у Вас возможность ездить в другое село или город на общественном т...
Да, 16.0% Нет, 58.2% Затрудняюсь ответить, 25.8% Если ли у вас возможность получать помощь в защите и безопасности, в том ...
Да, 11.9% Нет, 23.1% Затрудняюсь ответить, 65.0% Есть ли серьезная проблема в вашем селе, потому что не хватает ухода за о...
30.3% 77.2% 75.1% 8.3% 7.4% 9.5% материальные социальные (выплаты, льготы) медицинские юридические психологические работа ...
43.0% 64.4% 68.0% 53.4% 8.9% 8.9% 37.1% 10.4% члены семьи соседи друзья, знакомые, односельчане государственные (социальны...
Да 55% Нет 33% Затрудняюсь ответить 12% Получали ли вы помощь, если обращались к государственным службам: Да 14% Нет 43% З...
54.5 53.5 48.5 63.4 31.7 33.7 45.6 22 0.0 10.0 20.0 30.0 40.0 50.0 60.0 70.0 Бахмутське Опитне Парасковіївка Соледар Получ...
15.8 18.6 4.4 13.4 41.6 46.5 50 34.1 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 Бахмутське Опитне Парасковіївка Соледар Получали ли Вы помощь, ес...
Спасибо за внимание! Наши контакты: Центр психосоциальной адаптации г. Бахмут. +38 050 272 88 18 nasnagabahmut@gmail.com З...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Оценка доступности психосоциальных услуг для населения Бахмутского района Донецкой области

7 views

Published on

Оценка доступности психосоциальных услуг для населения Бахмутского района Донецкой области

Результаты исследования 2017

Published in: Health & Medicine
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
7
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Оценка доступности психосоциальных услуг для населения Бахмутского района Донецкой области

  1. 1. Оценка доступности психосоциальных услуг для населения Бахмутского района Донецкой области Результаты исследования 2017 За підтримки EU
  2. 2. Цели исследования • Провести оценку доступности психосоциальных услуг для жителей Бахмутского района. Выявить пробелы в имеющихся способах оказания поддержки пострадавшему населению и проводить действия с целью их устранения. • Улучшить понимание того, как решать возникающие проблемы и вызовы в процессе поддержки населения по вопросам ПЗПСП в условиях чрезвычайной ситуации. За підтримки EU
  3. 3. Да, 6.5% Нет, 92.6% Затрудняюсь ответить, 0.9% Есть ли у вас серьезные проблемы с питанием и водой? Например, потому что нет достаточного количества продуктов или потому что не получается приготовить пищу? За підтримки EU
  4. 4. Да, 6.5% Нет, 87.8% Затрудняюсь ответить, 5.6% Есть ли у Вас возможность получить достаточную помощь в ремонте в случае поврежденного или разрушенного дома? За підтримки EU
  5. 5. Да, 19.0% Нет, 70.0% Затрудняюсь ответить, 11.0% Если ли у Вас возможность получить медицинскую помощь для себя? Для детей? Например, лечение или лекарства. За підтримки EU
  6. 6. Да, 60.8% Нет, 18.4% Затрудняюсь ответить, 20.8% Есть ли возможность детям ходить в школу или детский сад? За підтримки EU
  7. 7. Да, 64.7% Нет, 33.5% Затрудняюсь ответить, 1.8% Есть ли у Вас серьезная проблема, потому что нет достаточно информации? Например, о помощи, которая доступна; или потому, что Вы не знаете, что происходит в стране. За підтримки EU
  8. 8. 66.3% 62.8% 69.1% 61.0% 32.7% 34.9% 29.4% 36.6% 0.0% 10.0% 20.0% 30.0% 40.0% 50.0% 60.0% 70.0% 80.0% Бахмутське Опитне Парасковіївка Соледар Есть ли у Вас серьезная проблема, потому что нет достаточно информации? Например, о помощи, которая доступна; или потому, что Вы не знаете, что происходит в стране Да Нет Затрудняюсь ответить За підтримки EU
  9. 9. Да, 72.4% Нет, 22.6% Затрудняюсь ответить, 5.0% Есть ли у вас серьезные проблемы из-за недостаточной помощи? Например, потому что у Вас нет справедливого доступа к помощи, или потому, что организации по оказанию помощи работают самостоятельно, без учета того, что Вам надо? За підтримки EU
  10. 10. Да, 84.0% Нет, 14.8% Затрудняюсь ответить, 1.2% Если ли у Вас возможность ездить в другое село или город на общественном транспорте? За підтримки EU
  11. 11. Да, 16.0% Нет, 58.2% Затрудняюсь ответить, 25.8% Если ли у вас возможность получать помощь в защите и безопасности, в том числе для защиты женщин и детей от физического насилия? За підтримки EU
  12. 12. Да, 11.9% Нет, 23.1% Затрудняюсь ответить, 65.0% Есть ли серьезная проблема в вашем селе, потому что не хватает ухода за одинокими людьми? Например, уход за вдовами или пожилыми людьми, или теми, кто имеет физическое или психическое заболевание, или инвалидность? За підтримки EU
  13. 13. 30.3% 77.2% 75.1% 8.3% 7.4% 9.5% материальные социальные (выплаты, льготы) медицинские юридические психологические работа Известны ли Вам государственные службы или специалисты, к которым можно обратиться в случае возникновения вопросов: За підтримки EU
  14. 14. 43.0% 64.4% 68.0% 53.4% 8.9% 8.9% 37.1% 10.4% члены семьи соседи друзья, знакомые, односельчане государственные (социальные)… общественные (международные)… волонтёры телевидение информационные материалы… Если известны госслужбы, то откуда Вы о них узнали: За підтримки EU
  15. 15. Да 55% Нет 33% Затрудняюсь ответить 12% Получали ли вы помощь, если обращались к государственным службам: Да 14% Нет 43% Затрудняюсь ответить 43% Получали ли вы помощь, если обращались к общественным организациям: За підтримки EU
  16. 16. 54.5 53.5 48.5 63.4 31.7 33.7 45.6 22 0.0 10.0 20.0 30.0 40.0 50.0 60.0 70.0 Бахмутське Опитне Парасковіївка Соледар Получали ли Вы помощь, если обращались: к государственным службам, % Да Нет Затрудняюсь ответить За підтримки EU
  17. 17. 15.8 18.6 4.4 13.4 41.6 46.5 50 34.1 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 Бахмутське Опитне Парасковіївка Соледар Получали ли Вы помощь, если обращались к общественным организациям, % Да Нет Затрудняюсь ответить За підтримки EU
  18. 18. Спасибо за внимание! Наши контакты: Центр психосоциальной адаптации г. Бахмут. +38 050 272 88 18 nasnagabahmut@gmail.com За підтримки EU

×