Olayny meneses

  1. 1. Idea la cual se brinda a una persona u objeto OPINIÓN PUBLICA Tendencia de una sociedad o individuo hacia hechos sociales Para la filosofía es una proporción donde no se tiene confianza total sobre la verdad del conocimiento TIPOS • Opinión Favorable • Opinión con salvedades • Opinión Desfavorable EJEMPLO DE OPINIÓN “La historia de esa película fue un desastre total”
  2. 2. Comparación o relación entre varias cosas dando a entender similitudes SU USO  Psicología  Sociología  Artesanía  Lingüística  Derecho Se encuentra conformada por tres (3) partes claramente diferenciadas: Al establecer una analogía se establece con diferencia entre los elementos EJEMPLO DE ANALOGÍA “Sentar es a una silla lo que acostar es a una cama” El prefigio El vocablo El sufigio
  3. 3. Sentido corporal que permite ver las cosas Habilidad para percibir las cosas Conjunto de cosas que se pueden apreciar desde un lugar Perspicacia para conseguir hacer lo que se conviene ante una determinada situación Ejemplo: Aquel mecánico tiene buena vista para diagnosticar el problema del auto Ejemplo: Desde tu apartamento hay una vista hermosa a la ciudad Ejemplo: Mi esposo tiene una vista para los negocios
  4. 4. Es la presentación de algo para dar a conocer Su función es transmitir información agregando explicaciones narrando o argumentando con analogías Introducción Debe ser breve y concisa Desarrollo La parte central de la exposición Conclusión Resumen del tema
  5. 5. Se trata de deducir algo o sacar una consecuencia de otra cosa Se usa para comprender lo que se lee Es vital para que el lector cuente con información suficiente SUS TIPOS  Inferencia por Lógica  Inferencia trivalvada  Inferencia difusa  Inferencia multivalvada Ejemplo: Si me levanto tarde llegare impuntual a la reunión
  6. 6. Es una publicación del cual se obtiene información sobre un área de conocimiento Son objeto de estudio para la biblioteconomía y la metodología Fuente de consulta primaria, contienen información única y original Fuente de consulta secundaria, la cual esta constituida por recopilaciones Fuente de consulta terciaria, es producto de la recopilación de datos primarios y secundarios.
  7. 7. Razonamiento que justifica algo Tratándose de una expresión oral o escrita de un raciocinio TIPOS • Deductiva • Inductiva • Abductiva • Analogía Forma de opinión sobre alguien o algo Dicho por un juez, determina si el comportamiento de alguien es contrario a la ley Considera a algo o alguien de la manera que se indica
  8. 8. Se trata de deducir algo o sacar una consecuencia de otra cosa Puede funcionar como sinónimo de estimular, suscitar o provocar En el campo laboral, ascender alguien a un cargo En el ámbito de la publicidad impulsa la compra de un producto Dirigir o dominar a una persona o una cosa Cuando una persona ejerce control sobre algo, o sobre otro individuo Acción de regular un sistema sea manual o automáticamente
  9. 9. Proceso de estimulación en situaciones de incertidumbres A corto plazo A medio plazo A largo plazo Empresas modernas Abarca un plazo de 6 meses a 1 año Planificación de nuevas inversiones

