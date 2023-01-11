Successfully reported this slideshow.
Modern Interior Style.pdf

Jan. 11, 2023
Modern Interior Style Understanding the Modern Style of Décor Modern design was meant to be the antithesis of the previous...
• Lack of fussiness or fluff • Low, horizontal furnishings with clean lines • Celebration of natural light and unadorned w...
For more details please visit: http://www.home–designing.com/2016/02/a–pair–of–modern–homes–with–distinctiv ely–bright–col...
Modern Interior Style.pdf

Design
Modern Interior Style.pdf

  1. 1. Modern Interior Style Understanding the Modern Style of Décor Modern design was meant to be the antithesis of the previous design styles which used heavy textures, carvings and wood tones throughout the home. Therefore, most components of modern design, from the furniture to the shape of the rooms, includes clean, straight lines with no additional detail. This differs slightly from contemporary design, which uses curves and sweeping lines, modern design’s lines are crisper sharper and very spare Origin and Developmemt The modern style is simple and unadorned. It is connected to the age of machination and is often referred to as that of the 1920s to 1950s. The modern style movement continued to grow in popularity throughout the first half of the 20th century, and later derivatives of this style are known as mid-century modern and postmodern. Key characterstics of the Style This philosophy behind the modern style makes it a perfect decorating choice for those who like simple, uncluttered spaces with clean lines and a lack of fussy adornments. It goes well in the open floor plans that accompanied the development of this style. If you’re thinking of decorating a space in a modern style, here are a few things you should know. • Structural elements (such as concrete or beams) often left exposed • Emphasis on horizontal and vertical lines with fewer curves
  2. 2. • Lack of fussiness or fluff • Low, horizontal furnishings with clean lines • Celebration of natural light and unadorned windows • Natural materials such as unpainted wood, metals, leather, and natural fibers. • A neutral colour pallets • Reflective surfaces such as steel, chrome, or glass • Natural woods and wood veneers Use of Colors A neutral is a colour that acts as a subtle background hue, which can easily be layered with other stronger colours. That makes neutrals a great blank canvas for you to get creative, giving your artwork and architectural features a chance to shine. A neutral color scheme can be anything from light neutrals, Such as cream and white, to darker shades, such as chocolate or Charcoal.
  3. 3. For more details please visit: http://www.home–designing.com/2016/02/a–pair–of–modern–homes–with–distinctiv ely–bright–color-themes Lightings Considerations Modernism has pretty solid parameters. Form is very important in modern design. You may see geometric shapes, rigid squares or perfectly simple circles and ovals, with few embellishments to interrupt the flow of the piece. For more details please visit: https://www.allmodern.com/lighting/cat/lighting–c29056.html
  4. 4. Wallpapers Modern wallpaper walks the line of chic sophistication and stark glamour. These high-fashion designs put a fresh, ontrend spin on design inspirations, often bringing simplistic patterns and colours to life with a bold, clean look. Setting the most fashion-forward design and colour trends, contemporary wallpaper brings geometrics, textures, florals and more to futuristic heights of a la mode fascination. For more details please visit: 1. https://www.brewsterwallcovering.com/modern–wallpaper & 2. https://www.muralswallpaper.com/ca/styles/ modern/ Furniture and Decor Modern furniture features fluid contours and minimalist aesthetic. Modernist principles embrace a simple, clean look. Its main principles include: Minimalistic design, smooth surface , clean straight lines, warm neutral colours, materials that includes both wood and metals
  5. 5. For more details please visit: 1. https://www.roomstogo.com/furniture/collections/modern & 2. https://www.sohoconcept.com/products/collections Reference Images Living Room
  6. 6. Dining and Kitchen
  7. 7. Bed Room and Balcony reference Images

