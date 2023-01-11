Modern Interior Style.pdf

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Modern design was meant to be the antithesis of the previous design styles which used heavy textures, carvings and wood tones throughout the home. Therefore, most components of modern design, from the furniture to the shape of the rooms, includes clean, straight lines with no additional detail. This differs slightly from contemporary design, which uses curves and sweeping lines, modern design’s lines are crisper sharper and very spare
