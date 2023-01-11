Adithya & Soundrya.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 11, 2023
Adithya & Soundrya Life Should Be Chic Glamorous and Colourful…. And so Should Your Home. Team Olangana Design, enlisted u...
We followed Eclectic design style as the client’s requirement was matching this style. This beautiful home’s interiors bas...
The foyer area had a pretty decent space to play with and the wall exactly facing the door which is an ideal space any des...
Jan. 11, 2023
Life Should Be Chic Glamorous and Colourful…. And so Should Your Home. Team Olangana Design, enlisted under the list of top interior designers in Bangalore, Kr Puram and Varthur, has nothing but the best to offer make your dream come true. If you are not convinced yet, take a look at our work and decide for yourself.

  1. 1. Adithya & Soundrya Life Should Be Chic Glamorous and Colourful…. And so Should Your Home. Team Olangana Design, enlisted under the list of top interior designers in Bangalore, Kr Puram and Varthur, has nothing but the best to offer make your dream come true. If you are not convinced yet, take a look at our work and decide for yourself. Floor Plan
  2. 2. We followed Eclectic design style as the client’s requirement was matching this style. This beautiful home’s interiors based out in Bangalore (SNN Green Bay) belong to Mr. Adithya and Ms Soundrya. If you are looking for a colour full chic style house, you’re at the right place. Olangana has been addressed as one among the best interior designers in Bangalore. You can check out the details below to witness the idea to execution work. Foyer Area - Before
  3. 3. The foyer area had a pretty decent space to play with and the wall exactly facing the door which is an ideal space any designer would want Render Our team decided to make use of this pretty decent foyer space to create a shoe rack and a decorative wall
  4. 4. After
  5. 5. The Foyer space is beautiful mixture of textures and styles, white laminated wooden shoe rack along with a decorative mirror and wall panelling followed rustic pattern laminates with mirror and costal décor elements on both the side of the wall makes this space edgy. Living Area - Before
  6. 6. The entrance unfolds into foyer space that leads into spacious dining and living area with beautiful open balcony to facilitate the space with ample of natural lightning. Idea
  7. 7. Designing snipping shots before rendering (Discussion stage)
  8. 8. Render
  9. 9. We listed as one of the best interior designers in Bangalore follow perspective planning to understand client requirement and design accordingly, we followed eclectic style design which lets us to use elements and colour from different forms. After
  10. 10. Our client wanted this living space to be designed in a very minimalistic yet radiant, our team bringing clients thoughts into reality perfectly executed this place using white ruff lamination for tv unit replacing sand like feel with rustic lamination to give coastal appearance complementing the whole look with quirk white floral and blue hued sofa to bring in a vibrant energy adds required strike to the living area. Dining Area -Before
  11. 11. Dining area was a bit exigent as the space was merged with the living without any partition Idea Snipping shots before rendering (discussion stage)
  12. 12. Render
  13. 13. 3D renders for the place just before execution Execution
  14. 14. We decided to break the part of kitchen wall with special permissions from the community as this wall was creating a sort of closed atmosphere which making kitchen appear smaller than it was. After
  15. 15. Due to space constraints, we created four-seater round dining table with rustic and mustered colour palette seating, ceiling lights were perfectly complementing the placement of dining with a designer light highlighting the area, a simple ledge with spotlight topping the decors used.The pleasant addition of the puja unit in the dining area behind the entry wall as per the vastu a storage unit beneath it occupies the pride of the space. Kitchen- Before
  16. 16. The left part of the wall created a closer atmosphere making the kitchen look small with a window, the back tiles were already installed by the builder as you can see in this picture. Idea
  17. 17. Snipping shots 3d work (discussion stage) Render
  18. 18. 3d rendering and colour pallets according to the discussion. After
  19. 19. The handelless modular kitchen was curated using matt ocean blue laminates for kitchen cabinets adds serene touch and kitchen slab to facilitate back tiles, integrating small black texture sink on countertop contracting with kitchen slab and micro-oven in the tall unit. Our clients were satisfied seeing how this empty space has been transformed into elegant handelless modular kitchen. BedRoom - 1 (Before)
  20. 20. This was their master bedroom with an attached washroom and balcony on the right, wooden flooring given by builder had adequate space to play around. Idea
  21. 21. Snipping shots of 3d (Discussion stage) Render
  22. 22. 3D Rendering after the selection of materials and idea sharing. After
  23. 23. We executed this master bedroom with ceiling height exquisite wardrobe in hues of royal blue and milky white finish, a storage unit next to the sliding door and beautiful dresser with oval mirror concept, the customised pastel curtains were designed to drop from ceiling to go with the headboards of custom-made cot highlighting the back wall with lovely blue wallpaper and European style beadings, finishing the design with simple false ceiling. Bedroom - 2 ( Before)
  24. 24. Small room with the wide-open window, wall deviation was the biggest enemy Idea
  25. 25. Snipping shots of 3d (Discussion stage) Rendere
  26. 26. 3D Renders after the final discussion and material selection After
  27. 27. Our client wanted this room for their 1-year-old kid, this theme based room with bold colours popping out executed by our team thoughtfully affixing study and toy storage
  28. 28. with seating alongside elegant white finish kids wardrobe and a custom made cot with a hut kind of panelling painted in yellow to give striking touch. Bedroom - 3 ( Before)
  29. 29. This was their guest room with attached washroom had a good enough space to play round. Idea
  30. 30. Snipping shots of 3d (Discussion stage) Rendere
  31. 31. 3d renders after the discussion, Placements and materials selection After
  32. 32. Guest room was designed in a way makes anyone feel at home instantly. Enlisted under best interior designing company in Bangalore follow perspective planning to understand the client needs and create a value for money. To design this room, we choose radiant varying in hues of blue and brown colour pallet wardrobe with wooden handles, working table come tv unit, re used cot with cushion headboard and statement wall papers between two custom made panelling to give chic and dramatic effect.
  33. 33. Balcony - Before
  34. 34. Spacious balcony rolls out from living area Render
  35. 35. 3d renders and snipping cuts (Discussion stage) After
  36. 36. Our designers decided to enhance the beauty of balcony adding unconventional Bar unit, which is initially planned in the living area carpeted in an artificial turf, accompaniments beautiful Bangalore weather turned out be the best spot to hang out with friends. Best Interior Design Company in Bangalore Interior Design Firms in Bangalore List of Interior Designers in Bangalore Best Home Interior Designers in Bangalore Best Budget Interior Designers in Bangalore Good Interior Designers in Bangalore
  37. 37. Commercial Interior Designers in Bangalore Cheap and Best Interior Designers in Bangalore Interior Designers in Bangalore Cost

