Jan. 11, 2023
Abhishek's Home The Details are not the Details, They Make the Design.
This project based out in Bangalore (Bren Edge Waters) Sarjapur. Owned by Mr. Abhishek Singh and Ms Vanisha.
designers in Bangalore. Mr. Abhishek had set his mind on a specific genre of interior design and we're glad to have satisfied them.
Jan. 11, 2023
Design

The Details are not the Details, They Make the Design. Team enlisted under the list of Best interior designers in Bangalore, has nothing but Theme Based Designs to offer at Affordable pricing.

The Details are not the Details, They Make the Design. Team enlisted under the list of Best interior designers in Bangalore, has nothing but Theme Based Designs to offer at Affordable pricing. If you are not convinced, take a look at our work and decide for yourself.

Abhishek's Home.pdf

  1. 1. Abhishek’s Home The Details are not the Details, They Make the Design. Team enlisted under the list of Best interior designers in Bangalore, has nothing but Theme Based Designs to offer at Affordable pricing. If you are not convinced, take a look at our work and decide for yourself. Floor Plan
  2. 2. This project based out in Bangalore (Bren Edge Waters) Sarjapur. Owned by Mr. Abhishek Singh and Ms Vanisha. If you are looking for a Scandinavian style Interiors Decorated with Natural plants and eco-friendly elements, you’re at the right place. Olangana Design has been addressed as one among the best creative interior
  3. 3. designers in Bangalore. Mr. Abhishek had set his mind on a specific genre of interior design and we’re glad to have satisfied them. Living area - Before
  4. 4. Wide open living space rolls out from entrance area with panoramic lake view balcony from 12 floor brings refreshing change to the living room. Idea
  5. 5. Render
  6. 6. Our clients were peculiar on the kind of style they wanted for their home. We listed among the best interior designers in Bangalore use perspective designing, manage to design Scandinavian style interiors to this place aligning with the client’s taste. After
  7. 7. The living space was designed in sophisticated minimalism style in grey scale and light wood colour pattern adding bit of black shade touch balances by simple false ceiling, minimal tv unit in neutral colour pallet with wooden panelling on one side, sofa facing tv unit layered in grey fabric, vintage white brick wallpaper in the back wall with simple wooden ledge to bring feeling of light for inhabitant. Foyer Area
  8. 8. This is the entrance of the House with a narrow entry leading to the living and dining area. Foyer space was bit challenging to design as we carefully chosen materials and textures from various forms to meet the client’s requirement. Idea
  9. 9. FA-After We designed this foyer space to be artsy, encasing ceiling with cnc jail accessorizing the wall with beautiful diamond shaped mirror on the right side of the entrance placing multipurpose storage unit and Buddha statue facing the entrance between carved multipurpose unit decorated the space with natural elements, statement lighting and wallpaper behind and adjacently placing puja unit making it warm and welcoming.
  10. 10. Dining Area
  11. 11. Dining space was adjacent to the kitchen undeviated from living and foyer without any partition.
  12. 12. 3d snipping along with render (Discussing stage)
  13. 13. Dining Area -After
  14. 14. Dining space had to be custom designed keeping houseowner needs in mind, Atypical bar unit and aquarium structure in the dining space gives dramatic appearance to the place. Kitchen-Before Desolated spacious kitchen space came with the utility area
  15. 15. Render
  16. 16. Snipping shots and 3D renders for the place just before execution
  17. 17. After Completion
  18. 18. Our designers rose to the challenge to create functional yet stylish kitchen to match Scandinavian theme concept, highlighting the space with black and glossy white shutters throughout and Geometric shape metal partition in open and close boxes to give modern touch, we listed as one of the best modular kitchen designers in Bengaluru create beautiful theme-based kitchens using perspective designing formula, finally our clients were happy to witness epic transformation of this empty kitchen space into voguish. Master Bedroom
  19. 19. The master bedroom was quite spacious with attached bathroom and a wide-open balcony. Bedroom - Idea
  20. 20. Idea
  21. 21. Snipping shots 3d work and Render (discussion stage) After
  22. 22. This spacious master bedroom indulged with hues of greys and whites, a simple false ceiling connecting back of the headboard encasing back wall with statement wallpaper, a sliding wardrobe with hidden mirror on the right, designer hanging lights dropping down from ceiling took the area into a different level, a small working table facing the designer cot and ceiling black out grey curtains with silver sheer touch to go with whole theme gives luxury finishing to the space. Bedroom-2
  23. 23. This was their parent’s bedroom; this compact room came with an attached bathroom and a window. Snipping shot of the 3d model (Discussion stage)
  24. 24. Requirements of the houseowners was quite intimidating and challenging to design this space, keeping space constraints in mind we designed wardrobes on both side of designer cot with blue hued headboard, window seater with storage beneath and blue shades blinds to go with headboard, we transformed this place into a restful escape. Best Interior Design Company in Bangalore Interior Design Firms in Bangalore List of Interior Designers in Bangalore Best Home Interior Designers in Bangalore Best Budget Interior Designers in Bangalore Good Interior Designers in Bangalore Commercial Interior Designers in Bangalore Cheap and Best Interior Designers in Bangalore Interior Designers in Bangalore Cost

