Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Current Operative Management of Early Breast cancer Dr. Oladele Situ MBBS, MWACS, MRCS (Snr. Registrar in General Surgery,...
Outline 1. Introduction 2. Brief historical perspective 3. What is early breast cancer? 4. Considerations in operations of...
Introduction • Most common cancer in women, average age 44 in Nigeria (Enugu), with majority presenting with stage III/IV ...
Brief historical perspective • Celsus and Galen: • “…We attempt to excise the tumor in a circle where it borders on the he...
What is early breast cancer (EBC)? • Stage 0 disease: LIN, DIN, Paget • Stage 1: T1 N0 M0 • stage 2: T1-2 N0-1 M0 • Small ...
Considerations in Operative options for early breast cancer • Diagnostic/therapeutic; Palpable/non-palpable • Breast size/...
Aim of early breast cancer management • Achieve a cure: • Tumour excision with good oncologic margin • Identification and ...
Landmark Trials Shaping the Current Operative management of Early Breast cancer
MAINLY COMPARES RADICAL MASTECTOMY TO TOTAL MASTECTOMY ALONE • Primary outcomes: Local Recurrent Rate (LRR), Disease free ...
• MAINLY COMPARES TOTAL MASTECTOMY WITH BREAST CONSERVING SURGERY (BCS) a randomized prospective trial comparing lumpectom...
COMPARES (BCS + TAMOXIFEN) WITH (BCS + RADIOTHERAPY) IN PATIENTS WITH EBC ≤1CM • CONCLUSION: • EBC patients with ≤1cm tumo...
NSABP B-32 trial: role of SLN in EBC • Histopathologic LN exam remains gold standard • SLNB encouraged at least for stagin...
WBI or PBI?-NSABP and RTOG (NSABP B-39/RTOG 0413) on-going trials • WBI was not better than PBI in women with EBC • Though...
Diagnosis: presentation, history, exam. • History & presentation: • Screen or SBE? • Unilateral or bilateral? • Axillary s...
Breast morphology & The Wise markings
Diagnosis, Staging & co-morbidities Diagnosis • Digital Mammography • USS • Biopsy + IHC • MRI/CT/PET (in palpable ALN) • ...
Diagnostic Surgical techniques for non-palpable breast cancer: tumour localisation Needle/wire localization Bracket locali...
Diagnostic Surgical techniques:Tumour biopsy • Stereotactic • Core-needle biopsy • Vacuum aspiration biopsy • Marker depos...
Axillary staging: SLNB (NSABP B-32) In active clinical use • Methylene blue • Radio-isotopes • Sulphur colloids • Combinat...
Neoadjuvant Treatment Allows for better BCS B-18: AC (doxorubicin + Cyclophosphamide) B-27: T(docetaxel) + AC
Management of Stage 0 disease DIN 1. Small, unifocal with ↓grade Needle localization + WLE (1cm) + Radiotherapy ± Hormone ...
Stage 0 breast neoplasia: BCS vs OPBS vs mastectomy? • Extensive DCIS (>4cm) with microcalcifications • Multicentricity • ...
ACOSOG Z0011 Trial (1999-2004): to determine whether all patients with a positive SLN need an ALND • RESULTS: • “…no trend...
METHODS: In this multicentre, randomised, non-inferiority, phase 3 trial, in patients who had clinically non-palpable axil...
Following ACOSOG Z0011 and International Breast Cancer Study Group (IBCSG) 23-01 Trial CURRENT TREATMENT DICISION MAKING A...
• RESULT AND CONCLUSION: Occult micro-metastases detected by IHC in SLNs that are negative on H&E staining has no clinical...
“Sentinel lymph nodes should be sectioned as close to 2 mm as possible and entirely submitted for histologic examination (...
Operative options in early breast cancer Cancer removing Surgeries 1. partial mastectomy/BCS 2. Total Mastectomy 1. Simple...
Sorting out technical meanings/definition in operative options of early breast Ca BCS Oncoplastic Surgery “3rd arm” Total ...
BCS ≠ Oncoplastic surgery BCS Oncoplastic Surgery
Definition and Indications for Oncoplastic Breast surgery (OPBS) • Significant skin loss • ≥ 10% (20-30%) breast volume lo...
Results of voting at the 2013 St. Gallen International Breast Consensus meeting regarding whether a range of controversial...
A. Cancer removing surgeries: MASTECTOMIES: series 1 a) NSM inframammary, b) SSM circumareolar, c) SSM circumareolar with ...
A. Cancer removing surgeries: MASTECTOMIES: series 2 a) NSM lateral crease, b) NSM periareolar with lateral extension, c) ...
Decision making tree in type of mastectomy based on the breast volume and ptosis
B. Oncoplastic options: Volume displacement (therapeutic mammoplasty/ Mastopexy/ breast rearrangement) Level 1: Dual plane...
B. Oncoplastic options based on tumor location
Batwing Mastopexy (Upper pole disease)
Inverted T-Mastopexy (for lower pole disease, now being considered for all quadrants)
Doughnut & round block mastopexy procedure (any quadrant disease)
Vertical Scar Mammoplasty (Lejour) for Central Breast cancer After NAC Tatoo
Goldilock’s Mastectomy The vertical Hall Findlay Nipple is sacrificed
Grisotti mastopexy (Central breast cancer)
V-Mammoplasty for inferomedial Dx (LIQ)
Racquet Mammoplasty (OUQ)
What margin width is enough? • For Invasive Cancer = Consensus guidelines support “no ink on tumor” • For DCIS = a margin ...
Advantage of OPBS • Tumor negative margins • Lesser re-excision rates • Lesser mastectomies • Better self image confidence...
OPBS outcomes- How safe? prospective analysis of a series of 100 patients undergoing level II OPS demonstrated 5-year over...
Reconstructive breast surgery: Timing • Immediate • Delayed • Immediate delayed Immediate reconstruction followed by radia...
Alloderm Sling: Porcine dermal allograft Human dermal allograft Bovine dermal allograft
Considerations in implant-based surgery Indication for Implant based surgery • Bilateral • augmentation • Short surgery • ...
Autologous flaps: Types Abdominal Based Flaps 1. Free flap or Pedicled (Single pedicle/Double pedicle) 2. Vertical or TRAM...
Autologous Flaps: TRAM and its modifications Vascular territories of the abdominal wall Robbins 1979 (vertical); Hartrampf...
Autologous Flaps: LDF Indications • Abdominal donor site unavailable, Small breast with minor breast ptosis • Salvage of p...
Autologous Flaps: Gluteal artery Perforator (GAP) flaps • Originally a myocutaneous flap • Inferior GAP flap • Superior GA...
Transverse Upper Gracilis (TUG) flap • based on the ascending branch of the medial circumflex femoral artery • For immedia...
Nipple areolar Options: reconstruction, graft prothesis and tattoos • Setbacks: • Poor cosmetic outcome • Necrosis • Can h...
Indications for fat grafting (usually done after 4-6months of initial surgery) • Correction of contour or volume defects a...
6-month Lipo-remodeling result after left LD reconstruction (300cc on left and 150cc on right)
Adjuvant therapy • Radiotherapy • Conformal and field coverage < 8weeks post-Op • WBI or PBI (brachytherapy), role of hype...
What about women ≥70yrs with EBC?- The Cancer and Leukaemia Group Trial Conclusion: “Tamoxifen remains a reasonable option...
Recent operative advances in Axillary Management of EBC • There was ↓incidence of: • Lymphedema, Nerve damage, drain usage...
Aim: to determine whether all patients with a positive SLN need an ALND • Methodology: • ASCOG Z0011 trial (1999 – 2004), ...
Prognosis and Follow-up • Axillary status • Surgical margin status • Age • Tumor biology • Tumor size • Genetic risk facto...
Will anything change in the future? • Awaiting the Full Result report of ASOCOG Z0011 trial • Can selected patients underg...
Summary • Do Neoadjuvant chemo + BCS + adjuvant radio + systemic therapy • BCS and Breast reconstruction are major part of...
Key References  Wyld L, Markopoulos C, Leidenius M, Senkus-Konefka E, editors. Breast Cancer Management for Surgeons: A E...
THANK YOU
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Current Operative Management of Early Breast Cancer

40 views

Published on

Management of breast cancer with an emphasis on surgical care and lymph node management of early breast cancer

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Current Operative Management of Early Breast Cancer

  1. 1. Current Operative Management of Early Breast cancer Dr. Oladele Situ MBBS, MWACS, MRCS (Snr. Registrar in General Surgery, National Hospital Abuja) Dr. Oluwole Olaomi FWACS, FICS, FACS, FMCS (supervisor) Date: May 2020
  2. 2. Outline 1. Introduction 2. Brief historical perspective 3. What is early breast cancer? 4. Considerations in operations of early breast cancer and aim on therapy 5. Landmark trials influencing current operative management of EBC 6. Diagnosis(presentation, History, Exam) and staging 7. Neoadjuvant treatment 9. Management of Stage 0 disease & axillary management Guideline 10. Operative options in EBC management (OPBS and reconstructive BCS) 11. Adjuvant therapy 12. EBC in the elderly 13. prognosis 14. follow-up 15. Summary 16. References
  3. 3. Introduction • Most common cancer in women, average age 44 in Nigeria (Enugu), with majority presenting with stage III/IV in Nigeria (61% A.R.K Adesunkanmi et al, 64% S.N.C Anyanwu) • Guidelines in the management of EBC is rapidly evolving and changing due to intense clinical research over the last 40yrs • Current changes in the Management of Early breast cancer (EBC) involves changes in tumor diagnosis, localization, OPBS indications and management of the axilla • Aim of treatment is to achieve cure while preserving aesthetics
  4. 4. Brief historical perspective • Celsus and Galen: • “…We attempt to excise the tumor in a circle where it borders on the healthy tissue.” • Moore and Banks (1877): • Advocated for routine ALND • Halstead and Meyer (1894): • Radical Mastectomy • Czerny(1895): • true breast reconstruction by using lipoma • Haagensen and Stout (1940s): • “grave signs” • Harold Gillies (1942): started pedicled flap for reconstruction • Patey and Dyson, 1948 (Middlesex Hospital, London) • advanced operable breast cancer
  5. 5. What is early breast cancer (EBC)? • Stage 0 disease: LIN, DIN, Paget • Stage 1: T1 N0 M0 • stage 2: T1-2 N0-1 M0 • Small (≤5cm) free tumor with or without free ipsilateral level I/II node
  6. 6. Considerations in Operative options for early breast cancer • Diagnostic/therapeutic; Palpable/non-palpable • Breast size/ Breast Morphology/ location of tumor/ tumor biology/ axillary lymph node status • Multidisciplinary and patient must be carried along • Systemic therapy concerns (neoadjvant and adjuvant) • Aesthetic concerns • Age, activity level, gender, co-morbidities OVERVIEW: screen/diagnose, stage, neoadjuvant Chemo, surgery + Axillary management, reconstruct, adjuvant therapy, follow-up!
  7. 7. Aim of early breast cancer management • Achieve a cure: • Tumour excision with good oncologic margin • Identification and treatment of metastatic axillary nodes if present • Prevent recurrence: • Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy • Adjuvant radiotherapy • Adjuvant chemotherapy • Adjuvant hormonal treatment • Preserve body image • Oncoplastic options • Prevention • Screening • Genetic counselling
  8. 8. Landmark Trials Shaping the Current Operative management of Early Breast cancer
  9. 9. MAINLY COMPARES RADICAL MASTECTOMY TO TOTAL MASTECTOMY ALONE • Primary outcomes: Local Recurrent Rate (LRR), Disease free survival (DFS), Distant Disease-Free Survival (DDFS) and overall survival (OS) • Less aggressive mastectomies had similar outcomes with Halsted radical mastectomy • Routine ALND for patients with a clinically node negative axilla is unnecessary The National Surgical Adjuvant Breast and Bowel Project (NSABP) Trials NSABP B-04 Trial
  10. 10. • MAINLY COMPARES TOTAL MASTECTOMY WITH BREAST CONSERVING SURGERY (BCS) a randomized prospective trial comparing lumpectomy and ALND with or without breast irradiation (50Gy without a boost) with total mastectomy and ALND (modified radical mastectomy) in patients with tumors 4 cm or less • Total mastectomy was not better than BCS • Inclusion of radiotherapy was associated with fewer late disease recurrence • No consensus on the optimal margin width. “No ink on tumor” was the gold standard The National Surgical Adjuvant Breast and Bowel Project (NSABP) Trials Later trials in Milan show similar results & recent studies in Texas show even fewer local chest wall recurrences in BCS group NSABP B-06 Trial
  11. 11. COMPARES (BCS + TAMOXIFEN) WITH (BCS + RADIOTHERAPY) IN PATIENTS WITH EBC ≤1CM • CONCLUSION: • EBC patients with ≤1cm tumor (ER+) undergoing BCS + Tamoxifen had Higher Ipsilateral Breast tumor recurrent rate that those having BCS + adjuvant radiotherapy The National Surgical Adjuvant Breast and Bowel Project (NSABP) Trials NSABP B-21 Trial
  12. 12. NSABP B-32 trial: role of SLN in EBC • Histopathologic LN exam remains gold standard • SLNB encouraged at least for staging (about 75% of routine ALND was unnecessary) • ALND has comparable therapeutic value to Axillary radiation NSABP B-17: BCS in localized DCIS • Radiotherapy still significantly decreases the rate of invasive and non-invasive IBTR in patient with In- situ Carcinoma The National Surgical Adjuvant Breast and Bowel Project (NSABP) Trials
  13. 13. WBI or PBI?-NSABP and RTOG (NSABP B-39/RTOG 0413) on-going trials • WBI was not better than PBI in women with EBC • Though small, radiotherapy side effects were more common for PBI than WBI
  14. 14. Diagnosis: presentation, history, exam. • History & presentation: • Screen or SBE? • Unilateral or bilateral? • Axillary swellings? • Family history/genetic history? • Previous breast biopsies/surgery? • Smoking, comorbidities? • Age, marital status • Occupation (model?, athlete?) • Patient expectations • Physical exam: • Palpable or non-palpable • Location of palpable tumor • Features of pagets • Number and location of prior biopsy scar • Axillary node status • Rule out metastasis and co- morbidities • Overall breast morphology
  15. 15. Breast morphology & The Wise markings
  16. 16. Diagnosis, Staging & co-morbidities Diagnosis • Digital Mammography • USS • Biopsy + IHC • MRI/CT/PET (in palpable ALN) • Genetic Screening Staging • FBC • EUCr • CXR • LFT + ALP + Ca2+ • Abdominal USS Other Issues and comorbidities Pregnancy DM, HTN, SLE, allergies to dyes and silicon Risk of other malignancies Recurrence?
  17. 17. Diagnostic Surgical techniques for non-palpable breast cancer: tumour localisation Needle/wire localization Bracket localization Radio-active seed localization I125
  18. 18. Diagnostic Surgical techniques:Tumour biopsy • Stereotactic • Core-needle biopsy • Vacuum aspiration biopsy • Marker deposition e.g I125 Seeds
  19. 19. Axillary staging: SLNB (NSABP B-32) In active clinical use • Methylene blue • Radio-isotopes • Sulphur colloids • Combination Emerging techniques • Dye localization: ICG • Contrast enhanced USS with Microbubbles • Supramagnetic Iron Oxide Particles
  20. 20. Neoadjuvant Treatment Allows for better BCS B-18: AC (doxorubicin + Cyclophosphamide) B-27: T(docetaxel) + AC
  21. 21. Management of Stage 0 disease DIN 1. Small, unifocal with ↓grade Needle localization + WLE (1cm) + Radiotherapy ± Hormone 2. Extensive, unifocal with ↓grade Bracket localization + QUART + SLNB ± adjuvant tamoxifen/AI 3. Extensive, multicentric/↑grade Simple mastectomy + SLNB ± immediate reconstruction LIN • Lifelong surveillance • Chemoprevention with tamoxifen or raloxifene or AI • Prophylactic mastectomy
  22. 22. Stage 0 breast neoplasia: BCS vs OPBS vs mastectomy? • Extensive DCIS (>4cm) with microcalcifications • Multicentricity • Inability to achieve negative margin • Contraindication to breast conservation
  23. 23. ACOSOG Z0011 Trial (1999-2004): to determine whether all patients with a positive SLN need an ALND • RESULTS: • “…no trend toward clinical benefit of ALND for patients with limited nodal disease”
  24. 24. METHODS: In this multicentre, randomised, non-inferiority, phase 3 trial, in patients who had clinically non-palpable axillary lymph node(s) and a primary tumour of ≤5 cm and who, after SLNB, had one or more micrometastatic (≤2 mm) SLNs with no extracapsular extension. CONCLUSION: Axillary dissection could be avoided in patients with early breast cancer and limited sentinel-node involvement, thus eliminating complications of axillary surgery with no adverse effect on survival.
  25. 25. Following ACOSOG Z0011 and International Breast Cancer Study Group (IBCSG) 23-01 Trial CURRENT TREATMENT DICISION MAKING AFTER AXILLARY SLNB (adopted by NCCN/ESMO/ASCO/ASBS) A. Negative SLNB No further Treatment B. Positive SLNB (≤2 nodes) < 5cm tumour BCS planned To do Whole Breast radiotherapy No prior systemic therapy MEETS ALL CRITERIA No further treatment AFTER REMOVAL of SLN C. Positive SLNB (>2 nodes) > 5cm tumour For Mastectomy Prior systemic therapy No radiotherapy planned Clinically palpable nodes MEETS ANY CRITERIA ALND level 1 & 2 D. SLN cannot be Identified ALND level 1 & 2
  26. 26. • RESULT AND CONCLUSION: Occult micro-metastases detected by IHC in SLNs that are negative on H&E staining has no clinical benefit. Bone marrow metastases were not associated with increased recurrence
  27. 27. “Sentinel lymph nodes should be sectioned as close to 2 mm as possible and entirely submitted for histologic examination (regardless of node size)” By the time a tumor is 0.6-1cm, 10-20% would have an axillary metastasis “Although there is no minimum number of nodes that should be recovered in an ALND specimen, 16 nodes should be regarded as a target to ensure a high level of confidence that the nodes are negative.” Somner et al. Edinburgh Breast Unit Somner et al. J Clin Pathol 2004;57:845–848. doi: 10.1136/jcp.2003.015560
  28. 28. Operative options in early breast cancer Cancer removing Surgeries 1. partial mastectomy/BCS 2. Total Mastectomy 1. Simple 2. Skin paring 3. Nipple-areolar sparing Reconstructive/oncoplastic surgeries A. Volume displacement (“breast rearrangement”/mastopexy) B. Volume replacement i. Immediate, delayed immediate or delayed ii. Autologus tissue (free or pedicled) or implants iii. Fat grafting iv. Combination v. Nipple-areolar interventions
  29. 29. Sorting out technical meanings/definition in operative options of early breast Ca BCS Oncoplastic Surgery “3rd arm” Total mastectomy Partial breast reconstruction With volume displacement or Volume replacement oncoplastic Surgery technique Total breast reconstruction With a volume replacement Oncoplastic Surgery technique up to 50% of breast volume can be resected without loss of oncological safety About 30% of patients undergoing BCS would require some form of reconstruction
  30. 30. BCS ≠ Oncoplastic surgery BCS Oncoplastic Surgery
  31. 31. Definition and Indications for Oncoplastic Breast surgery (OPBS) • Significant skin loss • ≥ 10% (20-30%) breast volume loss • Locations with unfavorable cosmetic outcome e.g Infra-nipple line, medial, central • stage I and II breast cancer • unifocal disease • Not known BRCA mutation carriers • Radiotherapy available • Lump ≤ 4-5cm • Follow-up possible • OPBS may be defined as breast surgery focusing on optimizing both oncologic and aesthetic outcomes, irrespective of the type(s) of surgery performed OPBS: Current Gold standard if negative tumor margin is achievable + radiotherapy Are these still contraindications?
  32. 32. Results of voting at the 2013 St. Gallen International Breast Consensus meeting regarding whether a range of controversial clinical scenarios would be viewed as a contraindication to breast conservation surgery -Goldhirsch et alAnn Oncol. 2013;24(9):2206–23. Yes(%) No(%) ? (%) Extensive microcalcification 20 74 6 Multifocality 7 89 4 Multicentricity 30 65 5 Close to nipple-areolar complex 0 96 4
  33. 33. A. Cancer removing surgeries: MASTECTOMIES: series 1 a) NSM inframammary, b) SSM circumareolar, c) SSM circumareolar with lateral extension, d) SSM elliptical (a) (b) (d) (c)
  34. 34. A. Cancer removing surgeries: MASTECTOMIES: series 2 a) NSM lateral crease, b) NSM periareolar with lateral extension, c) skin reducing +/− dermal sling, d) SSM trans-vertical (a) (b) (d) (c)
  35. 35. Decision making tree in type of mastectomy based on the breast volume and ptosis
  36. 36. B. Oncoplastic options: Volume displacement (therapeutic mammoplasty/ Mastopexy/ breast rearrangement) Level 1: Dual plane undermining usually without skin loss Direc skin closure after moderate (<20%) volume loss Usually no special training required. Good for dense breast • Doughnut mastopexy • Round block mastopexy • Batwing mastopexy • Vertical scar (Lejour) mastopexy • Inverted T mastopexy • Goldilock’s mastopexy Level 2: Usually posterior plane undermining Extensive skin and volume (20-50%) loss resulting in smaller rounder breast (mammoplasty) Special OPBS training required. Dense & Fatty breasts • Hall Findley mastopexy • Grisotti mastopexy • Inferior pedicled breast flap • J-mammoplasty • V-mammoplasty
  37. 37. B. Oncoplastic options based on tumor location
  38. 38. Batwing Mastopexy (Upper pole disease)
  39. 39. Inverted T-Mastopexy (for lower pole disease, now being considered for all quadrants)
  40. 40. Doughnut & round block mastopexy procedure (any quadrant disease)
  41. 41. Vertical Scar Mammoplasty (Lejour) for Central Breast cancer After NAC Tatoo
  42. 42. Goldilock’s Mastectomy The vertical Hall Findlay Nipple is sacrificed
  43. 43. Grisotti mastopexy (Central breast cancer)
  44. 44. V-Mammoplasty for inferomedial Dx (LIQ)
  45. 45. Racquet Mammoplasty (OUQ)
  46. 46. What margin width is enough? • For Invasive Cancer = Consensus guidelines support “no ink on tumor” • For DCIS = a margin of 2mm provided adjuvant radiation therapy is considered -(SSO-ASTRO-ASCO DCIS margins consensus panel) • “Wider margins has not been proven to provide added benefit” • Melisa et al. Cancer. 2018 April 01; 124(7): 1335–1341. doi:10.1002/cncr.31221. Memorial Sloan K Cancer Center.
  47. 47. Advantage of OPBS • Tumor negative margins • Lesser re-excision rates • Lesser mastectomies • Better self image confidence In Oncoplastic BCS, an average of 200 g up to 1000 g or more can be removed from a medium to large sized breast during BCS with no cosmetic compromise
  48. 48. OPBS outcomes- How safe? prospective analysis of a series of 100 patients undergoing level II OPS demonstrated 5-year overall and disease-free survival rates of 95.7% and 82.8% respectively -Clough KB, Lewis J, Couturaud B, et al. Oncoplastic Techniques allow extensive resections for breast-conserving therapy of breast carcinomas. Ann Surg. 2003;237(1):26–34 The pT2 and pT3 combined group had a 5-year local recurrence rate of 8% and a mortality rate of 15%. The overall local recurrence rate was determined to be 3% -Rietjens M, Urban CA, Petit JY, et al. Long-term oncologic results of breast conservation treatment with oncoplastic surgery. Breast. 2007;16(4):387–95.
  49. 49. Reconstructive breast surgery: Timing • Immediate • Delayed • Immediate delayed Immediate reconstruction followed by radiation has complication rates of 87% versus 8.6% in those that have delayed reconstruction after radiation therapy
  50. 50. Alloderm Sling: Porcine dermal allograft Human dermal allograft Bovine dermal allograft
  51. 51. Considerations in implant-based surgery Indication for Implant based surgery • Bilateral • augmentation • Short surgery • Deficient donor site • scars • Small breast mound Relative contraindication for implants • Young age (may need an implant replaced multiple times) • Patient unwilling to adhere to follow- up • Very large or ptotic breast • Silicon allergy • Implant fear • Previous failed implants • Need for adjuvant radiation therapy
  52. 52. Autologous flaps: Types Abdominal Based Flaps 1. Free flap or Pedicled (Single pedicle/Double pedicle) 2. Vertical or TRAM 3. Deep inferior epigastric perforator flap (DIEP) 4. Upper abdominal horizontal flap 5. Tubed abdominal flap 6. Latissimus dorsi musculocutaneous Gluteal flaps • Gluteal artery perforator flaps (IGAP/ SGAP)
  53. 53. Autologous Flaps: TRAM and its modifications Vascular territories of the abdominal wall Robbins 1979 (vertical); Hartrampf 1982 (Transverse) Gold standard. Feels like breast tissue Indicated in breast of all sizes and ptosis
  54. 54. Autologous Flaps: LDF Indications • Abdominal donor site unavailable, Small breast with minor breast ptosis • Salvage of previous breast reconstruction Contraindications • Previous lateral thoracotomy, • Bilateral reconstruction • Significant breast ptosis
  55. 55. Autologous Flaps: Gluteal artery Perforator (GAP) flaps • Originally a myocutaneous flap • Inferior GAP flap • Superior GAP flap • Patients with ‘thin’ abdominal wall • Difficult dissection with short small caliber vessels
  56. 56. Transverse Upper Gracilis (TUG) flap • based on the ascending branch of the medial circumflex femoral artery • For immediate reconstruction of small-moderate sized breast • Easier than GAPF and TRAM • Relatively smaller tissue with short vascular pedicle
  57. 57. Nipple areolar Options: reconstruction, graft prothesis and tattoos • Setbacks: • Poor cosmetic outcome • Necrosis • Can harbor cancer cells • Insensate
  58. 58. Indications for fat grafting (usually done after 4-6months of initial surgery) • Correction of contour or volume defects after mastopexy, stimulates neovascularization in irradiated breast and pliability of scar tissue. Cover, disguise capsular contracture • Injected volume ↓by 30% (up to 50%) • Transferred fat retains ‘memory’ of donor site
  59. 59. 6-month Lipo-remodeling result after left LD reconstruction (300cc on left and 150cc on right)
  60. 60. Adjuvant therapy • Radiotherapy • Conformal and field coverage < 8weeks post-Op • WBI or PBI (brachytherapy), role of hyperthermia • Boost (10-16Gy) • Systemic therapy • Chemotherapy • Hormonal • Targeted
  61. 61. What about women ≥70yrs with EBC?- The Cancer and Leukaemia Group Trial Conclusion: “Tamoxifen remains a reasonable option for women age ≥ 70 years with ER-positive early-stage breast cancer.” thus radiotherapy (QUART) can be avoided
  62. 62. Recent operative advances in Axillary Management of EBC • There was ↓incidence of: • Lymphedema, Nerve damage, drain usage, length of hospital stay, time to resumption of normal day-today activities
  63. 63. Aim: to determine whether all patients with a positive SLN need an ALND • Methodology: • ASCOG Z0011 trial (1999 – 2004), 891 patients randomized (446 to SLNB alone; 445 to SLNB + ALND). The patients were randomized to ALND or no further surgery • Enrolled patients with clinical T1 or T2, N0, M0 breast cancer who underwent BCT and were found to have one or two positive SLNs by H&E evaluation • All patients received WBI (third-field axillary irradiation was not done) • The primary endpoint was OS and secondary endpoint was DFS • RESULTS: • “…no trend toward clinical benefit of ALND for patients with limited nodal disease”
  64. 64. Prognosis and Follow-up • Axillary status • Surgical margin status • Age • Tumor biology • Tumor size • Genetic risk factor • Adjuvant treatment option • Follow up Carter CL, Allen C, Henson DE. Relation of tumour size, lymph node status, and survival in 24,740 breast cancer cases. Cancer 1989;63:181–7
  65. 65. Will anything change in the future? • Awaiting the Full Result report of ASOCOG Z0011 trial • Can selected patients undergoing total mastectomy avoid routine ALND? • Early result of AMROS (After Mapping of the Axilla: Radiotherapy or Surgery?) trial • Can we offer radiotherapy in place of routine ALND in EBC patients with tumor ≤3cm with limited positive SLNB result?
  66. 66. Summary • Do Neoadjuvant chemo + BCS + adjuvant radio + systemic therapy • BCS and Breast reconstruction are major part of management of early breast cancer • Landmark Trials have largely re-shaped the current trends in the management of EBC • Newer advances in tumor localization • Contraindications for BCS/OPBS has changed due to newer techniques • Axillary management in diagnosis and treatment has changed • Neoadjuvant chemo has no significant effect on the reconstruction outcome.
  67. 67. Key References  Wyld L, Markopoulos C, Leidenius M, Senkus-Konefka E, editors. Breast Cancer Management for Surgeons: A European Multidisciplinary Textbook [Internet]. Cham: Springer International Publishing; 2018 [cited 2020 May 2]. Available from: http://link.springer.com/10.1007/978-3-319-56673-3  Clough KB, Kaufman GJ, Nos C, Buccimazza I, Sarfati IM. Improving Breast Cancer Surgery: A Classification and Quadrant per Quadrant Atlas for Oncoplastic Surgery. Ann Surg Oncol. 2010 May;17(5):1375– 91.  Black DM, Mittendorf EA. Landmark Trials Affecting the Surgical Management of Invasive Breast Cancer. Surg Clin North Am. 2013 Apr;93(2):501–18.  Mamounas EP. NSABP Breast Cancer Clinical Trials: Recent Results and Future Directions. Clin Med Res. 2003 Oct 1;1(4):309–26.  Galimberti V, Cole BF, Zurrida S, Viale G, Luini A, Veronesi P, et al. Axillary dissection versus no axillary dissection in patients with sentinel-node micrometastases (IBCSG 23–01): a phase 3 randomised controlled trial. Lancet Oncol. 2013 Apr;14(4):297–305.  Mascaro A, Farina M, Gigli R, Vitelli CE, Fortunato L. Recent advances in the surgical care of breast cancer patients. World J Surg Oncol. 2010;8(1):5.  Giuliano AE, McCall L, Beitsch P, Whitworth PW, Blumencranz P, Leitch AM, et al. Locoregional Recurrence After Sentinel Lymph Node Dissection With or Without Axillary Dissection in Patients With Sentinel Lymph Node Metastases: The American College of Surgeons Oncology Group Z0011 Randomized Trial. Trans Meet Am Surg Assoc. 2010;128:12–21.  Rostas JW, Dyess DL. Current Operative Management of Breast Cancer: An Age of Smaller Resections and Bigger Cures. Int J Breast Cancer. 2012;2012:1–7.  Hunt KK, Ballman KV, McCall LM, Boughey JC, Mittendorf EA, Cox CE, et al. Factors Associated With Local-Regional Recurrence After a Negative Sentinel Node Dissection: Results of the ACOSOG Z0010 Trial. Ann Surg. 2012 Sep;256(3):428–36.  Hughes KS, Schnaper LA, Bellon JR, Cirrincione CT, Berry DA, McCormick B, et al. Lumpectomy Plus Tamoxifen With or Without Irradiation in Women Age 70 Years or Older With Early Breast Cancer: Long-Term Follow-Up of CALGB 9343. J Clin Oncol. 2013 Jul 1;31(19):2382–7.  Fitzgibbons PL, Page DL, Weaver D, Thor AD, Allred DC, Clark GM, et al. Prognostic Factors in Breast Cancer. Arch Pathol Lab Med. 2000;124:13.  Mansel RE, Fallowfield L, Kissin M, Goyal A, Newcombe RG, Dixon JM, et al. Randomized Multicenter Trial of Sentinel Node Biopsy Versus Standard Axillary Treatment in Operable Breast Cancer: The ALMANAC Trial. JNCI J Natl Cancer Inst. 2006 May 3;98(9):599–609.
  68. 68. THANK YOU

×