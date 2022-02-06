Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The slide is about safety in the cyber world. The plethora of vulnerability the cyber world has unleashed makes a call for a staunch measure towards cyber safety, Basic personal cyber safety tips
This slide was presented for Toastmasters International level 1 speech on 4th of July 2020