Personal cyber safety

Feb. 06, 2022
The slide is about safety in the cyber world. The plethora of vulnerability the cyber world has unleashed makes a call for a staunch measure towards cyber safety, Basic personal cyber safety tips
This slide was presented for Toastmasters International level 1 speech on 4th of July 2020

Personal cyber safety

  1. 1. PERSONAL CYBER SAFETY Oladeinde Kayode LV 1 Speech 4 SURULERE TOASTMASTERS CLUB : District 94, Area F19 Digitally signed by Kayode Oladeinde DN: C=NG, OU=Surulere Toastmasters, O=Toastmaster s International, CN=Kayode Oladeinde, E=bishopbeeca y@gmail.com Reason: I am the author of this document Location: LA Date: 2020-07-19 22: 24:40 Foxit Reader Version: 10.0.0 Kay ode Ola dei nde
  2. 2. Quote for thought It takes 20 years to build a reputation and few minutes of cyber-incident to ruin it.” ― Stephane Nappo
  3. 3. Definition of Terms And Cyber a combining word form meaning “computer, "or “computer network” Safety the condition of being protected from
  4. 4. What is Cyber Safety? •Cyber safety is trying to be safe on the internet and it is the knowledge of maximizing the user's personal safety and security risks to private information and property associated with using the internet, and the self-protection from computer crime (Wikipedia, 2020). •Personal cyber safety is hence protecting self from computer crime
  5. 5. Why do we need to be safe? •Around 66% of the Nigerian population has an internet connection today, More so the number of internet users increased from about 126 million in the last quarter of 2019 to over 136 million in the first quarter of 2020 (NBS, 2020). •With more users accessing the Internet through mobile devices, the risk we face daily are changing and growing quickly.
  6. 6. Why do we need to be safe? •Being online exposes us to cyber criminals and others who commit identity theft, fraud, and harassment. ("Cyber Safety | CISA", 2019) •Unsafe surfing can lead to threats from embarrassing personal comments, images that once online are nearly impossible to erase and getting mixed up with people you'd rather have had nothing to do with.
  7. 7. How can we be cyber safe? Source: University of Edinburg, BITS Magazine
  8. 8. Quote for thought “Passwords are like underwear: don’t let people see it, change it very often, and you shouldn’t share it with strangers.” Chris Pirillo
  9. 9. Conclusion “Technology trust is a good thing, but control is a better one.” Stephane Nappo As a digital Citizen You need to be strategic and intentional about your actions and inactions on the World Wide Web, and must therefore take caution, Don’t be the next victim of the ever imminent Cyber Attack stay Cyber Safe Personally.
  10. 10. References • Cyber Safety | CISA. (n.d.). Cisa.Gov. Retrieved July 19, 2020, from https://www.cisa.gov/cyber-safety • Highton, M. (Ed.). (2017). BITS Magazine: Treat It like a Treasure (Issue 18). Information Services Group, The University of Edinburgh. https://www.ed.ac.uk/files/atoms/files/bits_18_summer_2017_web_low_re s.pdf • Kaspersky. (2020, March 31). Top 10 Internet safety rules & what not to do online. Kaspersky.Com. https://usa.kaspersky.com/resource- center/preemptive-safety/top-10-internet-safety-rules-and-what-not-to-do- online • NBS. (2020). Telecoms Data: Active Voice and Internet per State, Porting and Tariff Information, Q1 2020. • Wikipedia contributors. (2020, June 25). Internet safety. Wikipedia, The Free Encyclopedia. https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Internet_safety&oldid=96449309 5
  11. 11. Thank you for Listening
  12. 12. Cyber Cautions 1 to 8 • Never click on a link you did not expect to receive • Be cautious about adding new friends who you do not personally know • For existing friends or connections if in doubt of their true identity or status kindly block or report the Individual • Think before you share and how you share information, Ask yourself the Grandma/Adult Question • If you have a "wipe your phone" feature, you should set it up • Practice Safe Browsing, • Ignore pop-ups • Be wary of public Wi-Fi
  13. 13. Cyber Caution 9 to 17 • Run more than one email account each for a specific use • Careful What You Download • Don't store your card details on websites • Enable two-step verification • Keep Your Privacy Settings On, Lock down your Social Media accoun • Keep Personal Information Professional and Limited • Be Careful Who You Meet Online • Add a signature to your personal images • Add an alert to your intellectual or personal data

