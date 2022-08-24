Flotation Fundamentals PPT March 11.pptx

1.
FPO FCX2027C
FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS
Before we start:
Safety
Breaks/Restrooms
Technology
Participation
Expectations
Icebreaker
Directions:
1. Participate in an activity to get to know each
other.
Icebreaker
Module 1: Fundamentals of Flotation
Match the basic flotation terms and concepts with
pictures and definitions.
Module 2: Potential Hazards & Controls
Identify control(s) for each of the main types of
hazards associated with the basic flotation process.
Module 3: Introduction to Equipment
Identify the major pieces of equipment in a basic
flotation process as depicted in a Process Flow
Diagram.
Learning Objectives
Module 4: Common Procedures
Describe the common procedures of start-up and
shutdown.
Describe the purpose and procedure for shift
reporting and Operator’s daily shift routine.
Module 5: Controlling the Process
Identify different ways to control the flotation
process.
Learning Objectives
Module 6: Recovery Impacts
Identify what impacts the recovery of the product
during the flotation process.
Module 7: Troubleshooting
Describe general troubleshooting procedures.
Learning Objectives
Fatal Risk Management Program
Fatal Risk – uncontrolled risk that will kill you
Critical Control – implemented to prevent death or
mitigate consequences of Fatal Risk
Fatal Risk and
Critical Controls
Hazardous environment in confined space
Critical Controls
Confined Space
Electrical shock or arc flash
Critical Controls
Contact with Electricity
Contact with machinery/moving parts
Critical Controls
Entanglement and Crushing
Activity
1
Directions:
1. Open the Student Guide to Activity 1 (p. 19).
2. Complete activity.
3. Discuss answers with class.
Float Through The Process
Quiz
Directions:
1. Complete the quiz in the Student Guide
(p. 21)
2. Review the answers as a class
Module 1 Quiz
1. What are the basic types of flotation used?
a) Roughing
b) Cleaning
c) Scavenging
d) All the above
Module 1 Quiz
2. Explain what liberation of minerals is and how it
affects flotation.
Module 1 Quiz
Liberation of minerals reduces the size of ore that
is going to be used for flotation through blasting,
crushing and grinding. Particle size is important
because it allows for more collector adsorption
and a more hydrophobic surface.
3. Based on the traditional flotation
diagram, in what stage are particles sent
to the cyclones to obtain desirable
particle size?
a) Roughing
b) Cleaner
c) Regrinding
d) Scavenging
Module 1 Quiz
4. Match the following terms with the
correct definition
Module 1 Quiz
1. Froth Flotation Alerts the pH or alkalinity of the pulp
2. Hydrophobic Minerals that repel water
3. Hydrophilic The process of selectively separating
hydrophobic and hydrophilic minerals
4. Lime Modify properties of the pulp such as
the lime
5. Collectors Alters the surface chemistry of the
desired mineral by converting it into a
hydrophobic state
6. Modifiers Minerals that easily mix with water
4
2
1
6
5
3
What are some key concepts you learned
in this module?
What do you need to understand better?
What information surprised you?
Debrief
Reagent information
Safety Data Sheets (SDS)
42.
Activity
2
FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 42
Directions:
1. Open your Student Guide to Activity 2 (pg. 45).
2. In groups of two, answer the questions to each
scenario.
3. Discuss answers with the class.
Pick Your Scene
Quiz
Directions:
1. Complete the quiz in the Student Guide
(p. 47)
2. Review the answers as a class
Module 2 Quiz
1. What should you do before working with
any reagents? (Select all that apply)
a) Check chemical containers for
proper lab identification
b) Review SDS sheets for chemical
cleanup procedures
c) Use appropriate PPE
d) Become familiar with the chemical
reaction properties
Module 2 Quiz
2. Explain some of the hazards associated
with Sodium Hydrosulfide (NaHS) and
what preventative actions you can take to
reduce risks.
Module 2 Quiz
It can easily generate Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S)
gas. Prevent any contact with the skin and use
the appropriate PPE, like a respirator and a face
shield when handling it.
3. List some of the equipment hazards that
a flotation operator can encounter.
Module 2 Quiz
Mechanical hazards
Hydraulic and pneumatic hazards
Radiation hazards
4. How should Xanthates be stored?
a) In closed systems away from acids
and promoters
b) Away from bases and oxidizers
c) In cool, dry, well-ventilated areas
away from ignition sources
d) Along with all the other collectors
Module 2 Quiz
What are some key concepts you learned
in this module?
What do you need to understand better?
What information surprised you?
Debrief
Components of a thickener
Types of thickeners
Thickener zones
Thickener Operation
Activity
3
Directions:
1. Open your Student Guide to Activity 3 (pg. 71).
2. Complete activity.
3. Discuss answers with class.
Equipment Identification
Quiz
Directions:
1. Complete the quiz in the Student Guide
(p. 73)
2. Review the answers as a class
Module 3 Quiz
1. Explain the difference between
conventional flotation cells and column
cells. How is the column cell more
efficient?
Module 3 Quiz
Column cells are arranged vertically where
slurry flows downward while the air bubbles
travel upward. Air is injected at the base of the
column and feed at the midpoint of the column,
this creates a counterflow.
2. OSAs that use XRF identify the
elemental composition and percent
solids, but they don’t measure ore size
distribution. A separate OSA can
determine ore size distribution either
mechanically or with lasers.
a) True
b) False
Module 3 Quiz
3. Match the following terms with the
correct definition.
Module 3 Quiz
A. Dart Valves Used for classify or separating material
based on size. It has a cylindrical shape with
a conical section.
B. Cyclones This piece of equipment supplies air for a
flotation cell.
C. Pumps The purpose of this equipment is to dewater
a slurry to recover water and produce a
higher solids concentration for a downstream
process.
D. Thickeners Produces a flow and velocity of the fluid.
Cavitation is one of the most common issues
associated with this piece of equipment.
E. Blowers Used to maximize pulp retention time and
minimize downtime. This piece of equipment
can be manually or hydraulically operated.
B
E
D
C
A
4. List the four thickener zones used to
determine the density of the density of
the underflow and overflow.
Module 3 Quiz
Zone 1: Clear water or solution
Zone 2: Slurry of feed consistency
Zone 3: Slurry in transition
Zone 4: Slurry in compaction
What are some key concepts you learned
in this module?
What do you need to understand better?
What information surprised you?
Debrief
Overlying trends
Issues
Other common procedures
Shift Reporting
Eyewash stations
Proper PPE
Reagent hazards
DCS control
Other common procedures
Reagent Measuring
Activity
4
Directions:
1. Get into groups of four
2. Take a flip chart and write on top the title you are
assigned.
3. Write a step on each flip chart and rotate to the
following chart.
4. Order the steps of the last flip chart you wrote on.
What’s Next?
Quiz
Directions:
1. Complete the quiz in the Student Guide
(p. 87)
2. Review the answers as a class
Module 4 Quiz
1. Positive relief is a term used to describe
the communication that needs to occur
between an operator arriving on shift and
an operator going off-shift.
a) True
b) False
Module 4 Quiz
2. Select all that apply when completing a
startup:
a) Proper communication has been
made with all startup crew
b) All gland seal water pumps have
been checked (if applicable)
c) All process control settings have
been checked (if applicable)
d) Start agitators
e) Turn on and verify reagents
Module 4 Quiz
3. Explain the steps to increase the reagent
dosage when there is insufficient reagent
flow.
Module 4 Quiz
Increase dosage by manual control, DCS control,
or HMI control. Check there is sufficient reagent
available (check tote, day tank, or holding tank).
Check the reagent delivery system.
4. Place the steps in the correct order for a
general shut down procedure.
Module 4 Quiz
Perform external inspection of cell mechanisms (should always be
done to check for mechanical issues such as broken/missing parts
and wear).
Isolate or stop feed going to the equipment being shutdown.
Turn off rougher bank reagents while cells are draining.
Perform external inspection of dart valves (if applicable).
If needed, drain the cells (if air or agitator will be off, cells must be
drained to prevent sanding; maintenance may need cells drained
for inspection).
If applicable, set up cells to collect slurry to reduce losses to tails
during shut-down.
Ensure that proper communication has been made with all affected
with the startup (upstream, downstream, maintenance, control
room, etc.) prior to commencing shutdown.
Stop rougher agitators and blowers (if applicable) and after cells
are drained below the impeller.
8
3
5
7
4
2
1
6
What are some key concepts you learned
in this module?
What do you need to understand better?
What information surprised you?
Debrief
Quality Samples
Process of collecting samples
Trends
Assays
Activity
5
Directions:
1. Divide class into two groups.
2. Students must pick a category and a
point value.
3. Answer the question
Jeopardy Controls
Process
Automation
100
pH Control
Reagent
Controls
General
Flotation
Controls
100 100 100
200
300
400
200
300
400
200
300
400
200
300
400
Process Automation 100
Name a type of expert
control system that is
computerized and has
multiple control loops.
87.
Process Automation 100
Distributed Control
Systems (DCS)
Process Automation 200
What is the name of the
expert control that can
simultaneously communicate
with various systems to
adjust ore feed rate and froth
levels?
89.
Process Automation 200
Advanced Process
Control
Process Automation 300
This system calculates
parameters of the froth
surface using remote
cameras mounted on
individual cells
91.
Process Automation 300
VisioFroth
Process Automation 400
This system uses a control
screen to display and manage
the various operational areas
of the plant.
93.
Process Automation 400
Human Machine
Interface (HMI)
pH Control 100
What does pH measure?
95.
pH Control 100
The amount of alkalinity
found in the slurry
pH Control 200
What do the lower numbers
on the pH scale mean?
97.
pH Control 200
Lower numbers on the
pH scale indicate higher
acidity levels. 0 being
the most acidic.
pH Control 300
What happens if the pH level
is too high?
99.
pH Control 300
If pH is too high, undesirable
minerals may float to the
surface or desirable minerals
may not float to the surface.
pH Control 400
Explain what slaking is and
what modifier it uses?
101.
pH Control 400
Lime slaking is the process of
mixing dry lime with water.
Reagent Controls 100
Name a type of reagent that
attracts desirable minerals
103.
Reagent Controls 100
Collectors are designed
to attach to desirable
valuable minerals.
Reagent Controls 200
What reagent controls the
bubble size within the pulp?
105.
Reagent Controls 200
Frothers
Reagent Controls 300
What is the proper reagent
dosage based on?
107.
Reagent Controls 300
Proper reagent dosage can be
based on tonnage rate or
valuable mineral grade.
Return to
Reagent Controls 400
What are the effects of under
dosing the flotation feed with
frothers?
109.
Reagent Controls 400
Smaller bubbles and a
slower overflow causing
bubbles to break and
lose all the attached
minerals
General Flotation Controls 100
For a successful recovery,
what is the optimal particle
size of the ore?
111.
General Flotation Controls 100
Particle size should be
between 20-200 microns
General Flotation Controls 200
How is good dispersion
achieved?
113.
General Flotation Controls 200
By injecting air into the
bottom of the cell
underneath the agitator
blades
General Flotation Controls 300
How are assays used to
control flotation?
115.
General Flotation Controls 300
Assays are used to
determine whether
adjustments are needed
to maintain proper KPI’s.
General Flotation Controls 400
How does an increase of
density effect the flotation
circuit?
117.
General Flotation Controls 400
Increase in slurry density
increases retention time, but
it can also decrease flotation
kinetics
Quiz
Directions:
1. Complete the quiz in the Student Guide
(p. 103)
2. Review the answers as a class
Module 5 Quiz
1. What is the optimal particle size for
flotation?
a) 10 microns
b) 5-10 microns
c) 20-200 microns
d) 50-100 microns
Module 5 Quiz
2. Retention time is based on what three
factors? (Select all that apply)
a) The amount of feed
b) The amount of coarse particles
c) The amount of air
d) The amount of dilution water
Module 5 Quiz
3. List the types of process automation
systems mentioned in this section
Module 5 Quiz
Advanced Process Control (APC)
Distributed Control System (DCS)
Human Machine Interface (HMI)
VisioFroth
4. Assays are used to determine the
components of the slurry such as copper,
iron or molybdenum.
a) True
b) False
Module 5 Quiz
What are some key concepts you learned
in this module?
What do you need to understand better?
What information surprised you?
Debrief
Strength of bubbles
Amount of attached desired minerals
Froth Stability
Activity
6
Directions:
1. Open the Student Guide to Activity 6 (p.
115).
2. When the facilitator reads the definition,
mark the corresponding word in one of
the boxes.
3. Say “Bingo” when a horizontal, vertical,
or diagonal row is marked.
Recovery Impacts Bingo
Quiz
Directions:
1. Complete the quiz in the Student Guide
(p. 117)
2. Review the answers as a class
Module 6 Quiz
1. What issues can arise if the grind size of
the flotation circuit is too coarse?
a) The particles do not filter down the
circuits
b) The analyzers cannot read the
particles.
c) There is a higher possibility of losing
more copper through the flotation
tails
d) There is no sufficient tonnage
Module 6 Quiz
2. How is froth depth controlled?
a) Lowering the slurry density and flow
rate
b) Adjusting the slurry level, reagent
addition and air addition
c) Mixing additional reagents
d) Increasing retention time
Module 6 Quiz
3. What is froth stability dependent on?
(select all that apply)
a) The amount of water
b) The strength of the bubbles
c) The amount of valuable material
d) The amount of bubbles
Module 6 Quiz
4. What changes would you notice in the
flotation circuit if an ore change were to
occur?
Module 6 Quiz
A difference in the color of the froth, a change in
bubble, or changes in cell performance froth
pulling too fast or froth pulling too slow.
What are some key concepts you learned
in this module?
What do you need to understand better?
What information surprised you?
Debrief
Manual knife gate
Air actuated knife gate
Valve Control
Activity
7
Directions:
1. Open your Student Guide to Activity 7
(pg. 139).
2. Match the correct solution to each
problem.
Fix It!
Quiz
Directions:
1. Complete the quiz in the Student Guide
(p. 141)
2. Review the answers as a class
Module 7 Quiz
1. Sanded feed lines could be caused by
. Mixing a
into the piping system
can help free up the line.
Module 7 Quiz
high density minerals
modifier
2. Pump cavitation can result in: (select all
that apply)
a) Excessive vibration leading to
premature seal and bearing failure
b) Decreased flow and pressure
c) High pressure around the impeller
d) Failure of the pump housing
Module 7 Quiz
3. What signs should you look for when
cells are pulling too fast?
a) The level setpoint is too high,
reagent issues, dart issues, pulp
level too high
b) Sanded pumps, misaligned sensors,
build upon ball stem
c) Drive belts are disconnected from
the motor
d) Obstructed pipeline
Module 7 Quiz
4. Explain a possible solution to buildup on
a ball stem.
Module 7 Quiz
Clean the stem as needed to ensure
that it moves freely. Always follow site
SOP’s/ work instructions while
performing this task.
What are some key concepts you learned
in this module?
What do you need to understand better?
What information surprised you?
Debrief
Integral Process
Education
Communication
Conclusion
What are some key concepts in each
module?
• Module 1: Fundamentals of Flotation
• Module 2: Potential Hazards &
Controls
• Module 3: Introduction to Equipment
• Module 4: Common Procedures
Debrief
• Module 5: Controlling the Process
• Module 6: Recovery Impacts
• Module 7: Troubleshooting
Are there any additional questions,
comments, or concerns?
Debrief
Evaluation
Directions:
1. Complete the Course Evaluation in the
Student Guide (pg. 157)
2. Carefully tear out the evaluation
3. Return the completed form to the
facilitator
Student Course Evaluation