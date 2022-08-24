Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 24, 2022
Flotation Fundamentals PPT March 11.pptx

Aug. 24, 2022
Engineering

Flotation in ore process

Flotation in ore process

Engineering

Flotation Fundamentals PPT March 11.pptx

  1. 1. FPO FCX2027C VERSION 1 / 2018 FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS
  2. 2. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS - FPO FCX2027C 2 Before we start:  Safety  Breaks/Restrooms  Technology  Participation Expectations
  3. 3. Icebreaker FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 3 Directions: 1. Participate in an activity to get to know each other. Icebreaker
  4. 4. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 4 Module 1: Fundamentals of Flotation  Match the basic flotation terms and concepts with pictures and definitions. Module 2: Potential Hazards & Controls  Identify control(s) for each of the main types of hazards associated with the basic flotation process. Module 3: Introduction to Equipment  Identify the major pieces of equipment in a basic flotation process as depicted in a Process Flow Diagram. Learning Objectives
  5. 5. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 5 Module 4: Common Procedures  Describe the common procedures of start-up and shutdown.  Describe the purpose and procedure for shift reporting and Operator’s daily shift routine. Module 5: Controlling the Process  Identify different ways to control the flotation process. Learning Objectives
  6. 6. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS - FPO FCX2027C 6 Module 6: Recovery Impacts  Identify what impacts the recovery of the product during the flotation process. Module 7: Troubleshooting  Describe general troubleshooting procedures. Learning Objectives
  7. 7. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS - FPO FCX2027C 7  Fatal Risk Management Program  Fatal Risk – uncontrolled risk that will kill you  Critical Control – implemented to prevent death or mitigate consequences of Fatal Risk Fatal Risk and Critical Controls
  8. 8. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS - FPO FCX2027C 8  Hazardous environment in confined space  Critical Controls Confined Space
  9. 9. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS - FPO FCX2027C 9  Electrical shock or arc flash  Critical Controls Contact with Electricity
  10. 10. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS - FPO FCX2027C 10  Contact with machinery/moving parts  Critical Controls Entanglement and Crushing
  11. 11. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS - FPO FCX2027C 11  Immediately toxic, asphyxiating, or corrosive substances  Critical Controls Exposure to Hazardous Substances – Acute
  12. 12. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS - FPO FCX2027C 12  Carcinogens and other substances  Can cause lethal disease over time  Critical Controls Exposure to Hazardous Substances – Chronic
  13. 13. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS - FPO FCX2027C 13  Exposure to falling objects  Critical Controls Falling Objects
  14. 14. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS - FPO FCX2027C 14 This introductory course will inform employees of the basic principles of flotation processes, safety procedures, and recovery methods. Course Introduction
  15. 15. MODULE 1: Fundamentals of Flotation
  16. 16. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 16  Metallurgy  Comminution  Froth Flotation Theory of Flotation
  17. 17. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 17 Theory of Flotation
  18. 18. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 18  Process diagram Theory of Flotation
  19. 19. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 19  Study of rocks  Extraction methods  Mineral compositions Mineralogy
  20. 20. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 20  Chemical controls  Physical controls Surface Properties
  21. 21. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 21  Comminution  Size classification Liberation of Minerals
  22. 22. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 22  Estimation procedure  Assays Mass Balance
  23. 23. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 23  Roughing  Cleaning  Scavenging Basic Types of Flotation
  24. 24. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 24  Mechanical  Column Types of Flotation Cells
  25. 25. Activity 1 FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 25 Directions: 1. Open the Student Guide to Activity 1 (p. 19). 2. Complete activity. 3. Discuss answers with class. Float Through The Process
  26. 26. Quiz FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 26 Directions: 1. Complete the quiz in the Student Guide (p. 21) 2. Review the answers as a class Module 1 Quiz
  27. 27. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 27 1. What are the basic types of flotation used? a) Roughing b) Cleaning c) Scavenging d) All the above Module 1 Quiz
  28. 28. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 28 2. Explain what liberation of minerals is and how it affects flotation. Module 1 Quiz Liberation of minerals reduces the size of ore that is going to be used for flotation through blasting, crushing and grinding. Particle size is important because it allows for more collector adsorption and a more hydrophobic surface.
  29. 29. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 29 3. Based on the traditional flotation diagram, in what stage are particles sent to the cyclones to obtain desirable particle size? a) Roughing b) Cleaner c) Regrinding d) Scavenging Module 1 Quiz
  30. 30. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 30 4. Match the following terms with the correct definition Module 1 Quiz 1. Froth Flotation Alerts the pH or alkalinity of the pulp 2. Hydrophobic Minerals that repel water 3. Hydrophilic The process of selectively separating hydrophobic and hydrophilic minerals 4. Lime Modify properties of the pulp such as the lime 5. Collectors Alters the surface chemistry of the desired mineral by converting it into a hydrophobic state 6. Modifiers Minerals that easily mix with water 4 2 1 6 5 3
  31. 31. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 31  What are some key concepts you learned in this module?  What do you need to understand better?  What information surprised you? Debrief
  32. 32. MODULE 2: Potential Hazards & Controls
  33. 33. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 33  Controlling Hazards • Hierarchy of Controls Hazard Recognition
  34. 34. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 34  Personal Safety  Workplace Examinations  Job Safety Analysis  Environmental Issues Safety Awareness
  35. 35. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 35  LOTOTO  Housekeeping  Administrative controls  Emergency equipment General Hazards
  36. 36. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 36  Mechanical hazards  Hydraulic and pneumatic hazards  Radiation hazards Equipment Hazards and Safety Controls
  37. 37. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 37  Proper storage and labeling  Cleanup procedures Reagent Hazards
  38. 38. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 38  Xanthates  Dithiophosphates  Dithiocarbamates Collectors
  39. 39. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 39  Alcohol  Glycol Frothers
  40. 40. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 40  Lime  Sodium Hydrosulfide Modifiers
  41. 41. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 41  Reagent information Safety Data Sheets (SDS)
  42. 42. Activity 2 FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 42 Directions: 1. Open your Student Guide to Activity 2 (pg. 45). 2. In groups of two, answer the questions to each scenario. 3. Discuss answers with the class. Pick Your Scene
  43. 43. Quiz FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 43 Directions: 1. Complete the quiz in the Student Guide (p. 47) 2. Review the answers as a class Module 2 Quiz
  44. 44. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 44 1. What should you do before working with any reagents? (Select all that apply) a) Check chemical containers for proper lab identification b) Review SDS sheets for chemical cleanup procedures c) Use appropriate PPE d) Become familiar with the chemical reaction properties Module 2 Quiz
  45. 45. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 45 2. Explain some of the hazards associated with Sodium Hydrosulfide (NaHS) and what preventative actions you can take to reduce risks. Module 2 Quiz It can easily generate Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) gas. Prevent any contact with the skin and use the appropriate PPE, like a respirator and a face shield when handling it.
  46. 46. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 46 3. List some of the equipment hazards that a flotation operator can encounter. Module 2 Quiz Mechanical hazards Hydraulic and pneumatic hazards Radiation hazards
  47. 47. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 47 4. How should Xanthates be stored? a) In closed systems away from acids and promoters b) Away from bases and oxidizers c) In cool, dry, well-ventilated areas away from ignition sources d) Along with all the other collectors Module 2 Quiz
  48. 48. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 48  What are some key concepts you learned in this module?  What do you need to understand better?  What information surprised you? Debrief
  49. 49. MODULE 3: Introduction to Equipment
  50. 50. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 50  Conventional cells  Column cells  Dart and pinch valves  Cyclones  Blowers Equipment
  51. 51. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 51  Sampling system  X-ray radiation source On-stream Analyzers
  52. 52. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 52  Centrifugal pumps  Cavitation Pumping Basics
  53. 53. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 53  Components of a thickener  Types of thickeners  Thickener zones Thickener Operation
  54. 54. Activity 3 FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 54 Directions: 1. Open your Student Guide to Activity 3 (pg. 71). 2. Complete activity. 3. Discuss answers with class. Equipment Identification
  55. 55. Quiz FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 55 Directions: 1. Complete the quiz in the Student Guide (p. 73) 2. Review the answers as a class Module 3 Quiz
  56. 56. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 56 1. Explain the difference between conventional flotation cells and column cells. How is the column cell more efficient? Module 3 Quiz Column cells are arranged vertically where slurry flows downward while the air bubbles travel upward. Air is injected at the base of the column and feed at the midpoint of the column, this creates a counterflow.
  57. 57. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 57 2. OSAs that use XRF identify the elemental composition and percent solids, but they don’t measure ore size distribution. A separate OSA can determine ore size distribution either mechanically or with lasers. a) True b) False Module 3 Quiz
  58. 58. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 58 3. Match the following terms with the correct definition. Module 3 Quiz A. Dart Valves Used for classify or separating material based on size. It has a cylindrical shape with a conical section. B. Cyclones This piece of equipment supplies air for a flotation cell. C. Pumps The purpose of this equipment is to dewater a slurry to recover water and produce a higher solids concentration for a downstream process. D. Thickeners Produces a flow and velocity of the fluid. Cavitation is one of the most common issues associated with this piece of equipment. E. Blowers Used to maximize pulp retention time and minimize downtime. This piece of equipment can be manually or hydraulically operated. B E D C A
  59. 59. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 59 4. List the four thickener zones used to determine the density of the density of the underflow and overflow. Module 3 Quiz Zone 1: Clear water or solution Zone 2: Slurry of feed consistency Zone 3: Slurry in transition Zone 4: Slurry in compaction
  60. 60. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 60  What are some key concepts you learned in this module?  What do you need to understand better?  What information surprised you? Debrief
  61. 61. MODULE 4: Common Procedures
  62. 62. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 62  Pumps  Mills  Material conveyors  Flotation cell tanks Startup and Shutdown Procedures
  63. 63. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 63  Communication  Equipment checkup  Turn on/off equipment  Feed introduction  Reagent verification  Controls checkup Startup and Shutdown Procedures
  64. 64. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 64  Positive relief  Human machine interface checkup  Routine checkups Operator Daily Shift Routines
  65. 65. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 65  Overlying trends  Issues  Other common procedures Shift Reporting
  66. 66. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 66  Eyewash stations  Proper PPE  Reagent hazards  DCS control  Other common procedures Reagent Measuring
  67. 67. Activity 4 FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 67 Directions: 1. Get into groups of four 2. Take a flip chart and write on top the title you are assigned. 3. Write a step on each flip chart and rotate to the following chart. 4. Order the steps of the last flip chart you wrote on. What’s Next?
  68. 68. Quiz FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 68 Directions: 1. Complete the quiz in the Student Guide (p. 87) 2. Review the answers as a class Module 4 Quiz
  69. 69. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 69 1. Positive relief is a term used to describe the communication that needs to occur between an operator arriving on shift and an operator going off-shift. a) True b) False Module 4 Quiz
  70. 70. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 70 2. Select all that apply when completing a startup: a) Proper communication has been made with all startup crew b) All gland seal water pumps have been checked (if applicable) c) All process control settings have been checked (if applicable) d) Start agitators e) Turn on and verify reagents Module 4 Quiz
  71. 71. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 71 3. Explain the steps to increase the reagent dosage when there is insufficient reagent flow. Module 4 Quiz Increase dosage by manual control, DCS control, or HMI control. Check there is sufficient reagent available (check tote, day tank, or holding tank). Check the reagent delivery system.
  72. 72. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 72 4. Place the steps in the correct order for a general shut down procedure. Module 4 Quiz Perform external inspection of cell mechanisms (should always be done to check for mechanical issues such as broken/missing parts and wear). Isolate or stop feed going to the equipment being shutdown. Turn off rougher bank reagents while cells are draining. Perform external inspection of dart valves (if applicable). If needed, drain the cells (if air or agitator will be off, cells must be drained to prevent sanding; maintenance may need cells drained for inspection). If applicable, set up cells to collect slurry to reduce losses to tails during shut-down. Ensure that proper communication has been made with all affected with the startup (upstream, downstream, maintenance, control room, etc.) prior to commencing shutdown. Stop rougher agitators and blowers (if applicable) and after cells are drained below the impeller. 8 3 5 7 4 2 1 6
  73. 73. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 73  What are some key concepts you learned in this module?  What do you need to understand better?  What information surprised you? Debrief
  74. 74. MODULE 5: Controlling the Process
  75. 75. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 75  Particle size  Bubble size and dispersion  Retention time  Reagent conditioning time Controls
  76. 76. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 76  Advanced Process Control (APC)  Distributed Control System (DCS)  Visio Rock Process Automation
  77. 77. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 77  VisioFroth  Human Machine Interface (HMI) Process Automation
  78. 78. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 78  Cookbooks  Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) Recipes
  79. 79. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 79  pH Scale  Lime modifier pH Control
  80. 80. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 80  Feed Tonnage  Froth Velocity Mass Control and Pull Rate
  81. 81. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 81  Quality Froth  Effects of density adjustment Air Induction & Flotation Feed Density
  82. 82. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 82  Collectors  Lime  Frother Reagent Controls
  83. 83. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 83  Quality Samples  Process of collecting samples  Trends Assays
  84. 84. Activity 5 FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 84 Directions: 1. Divide class into two groups. 2. Students must pick a category and a point value. 3. Answer the question Jeopardy Controls
  85. 85. Process Automation 100 pH Control Reagent Controls General Flotation Controls 100 100 100 200 300 400 200 300 400 200 300 400 200 300 400 JEOPARDY END GAME FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 85
  86. 86. Process Automation 100 Name a type of expert control system that is computerized and has multiple control loops. Return to Question Board/ End game Answer
  87. 87. Process Automation 100 Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Return to Question Board/ End game
  88. 88. Process Automation 200 What is the name of the expert control that can simultaneously communicate with various systems to adjust ore feed rate and froth levels? Return to Question Board/ End game Answer
  89. 89. Process Automation 200 Advanced Process Control Return to Question Board/ End game
  90. 90. Process Automation 300 This system calculates parameters of the froth surface using remote cameras mounted on individual cells Return to Question Board/ End game Answer
  91. 91. Process Automation 300 VisioFroth Return to Question Board/ End game
  92. 92. Process Automation 400 This system uses a control screen to display and manage the various operational areas of the plant. Return to Question Board/ End game Answer
  93. 93. Process Automation 400 Human Machine Interface (HMI) Return to Question Board/ End game
  94. 94. pH Control 100 What does pH measure? Return to Question Board/ End game Answer
  95. 95. pH Control 100 The amount of alkalinity found in the slurry Return to Question Board/ End game
  96. 96. pH Control 200 What do the lower numbers on the pH scale mean? Return to Question Board/ End game Answer
  97. 97. pH Control 200 Lower numbers on the pH scale indicate higher acidity levels. 0 being the most acidic. Return to Question Board/ End game
  98. 98. pH Control 300 What happens if the pH level is too high? Return to Question Board/ End game Answer
  99. 99. pH Control 300 If pH is too high, undesirable minerals may float to the surface or desirable minerals may not float to the surface. Return to Question Board/ End game
  100. 100. pH Control 400 Explain what slaking is and what modifier it uses? Return to Question Board/ End game Answer
  101. 101. pH Control 400 Lime slaking is the process of mixing dry lime with water. Return to Question Board/ End game
  102. 102. Reagent Controls 100 Name a type of reagent that attracts desirable minerals Return to Question Board/ End game Answer
  103. 103. Reagent Controls 100 Collectors are designed to attach to desirable valuable minerals. Return to Question Board/ End game
  104. 104. Reagent Controls 200 What reagent controls the bubble size within the pulp? Return to Question Board/ End game Answer
  105. 105. Reagent Controls 200 Frothers Return to Question Board/ End game
  106. 106. Reagent Controls 300 What is the proper reagent dosage based on? Return to Question Board/ End game Answer
  107. 107. Reagent Controls 300 Proper reagent dosage can be based on tonnage rate or valuable mineral grade. Return to Question Board/ End game
  108. 108. Reagent Controls 400 What are the effects of under dosing the flotation feed with frothers? Return to Question Board/ End game Answer
  109. 109. Reagent Controls 400 Smaller bubbles and a slower overflow causing bubbles to break and lose all the attached minerals Return to Question Board/ End game
  110. 110. General Flotation Controls 100 For a successful recovery, what is the optimal particle size of the ore? Return to Question Board/ End game Answer
  111. 111. General Flotation Controls 100 Particle size should be between 20-200 microns Return to Question Board/ End game
  112. 112. General Flotation Controls 200 How is good dispersion achieved? Return to Question Board/ End game Answer
  113. 113. General Flotation Controls 200 By injecting air into the bottom of the cell underneath the agitator blades Return to Question Board/ End game
  114. 114. General Flotation Controls 300 How are assays used to control flotation? Return to Question Board/ End game Answer
  115. 115. General Flotation Controls 300 Assays are used to determine whether adjustments are needed to maintain proper KPI’s. Return to Question Board/ End game
  116. 116. General Flotation Controls 400 How does an increase of density effect the flotation circuit? Return to Question Board/ End game Answer
  117. 117. General Flotation Controls 400 Increase in slurry density increases retention time, but it can also decrease flotation kinetics Return to Question Board/ End game
  118. 118. Quiz FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 118 Directions: 1. Complete the quiz in the Student Guide (p. 103) 2. Review the answers as a class Module 5 Quiz
  119. 119. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 119 1. What is the optimal particle size for flotation? a) 10 microns b) 5-10 microns c) 20-200 microns d) 50-100 microns Module 5 Quiz
  120. 120. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 120 2. Retention time is based on what three factors? (Select all that apply) a) The amount of feed b) The amount of coarse particles c) The amount of air d) The amount of dilution water Module 5 Quiz
  121. 121. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 121 3. List the types of process automation systems mentioned in this section Module 5 Quiz Advanced Process Control (APC) Distributed Control System (DCS) Human Machine Interface (HMI) VisioFroth
  122. 122. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 122 4. Assays are used to determine the components of the slurry such as copper, iron or molybdenum. a) True b) False Module 5 Quiz
  123. 123. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 123  What are some key concepts you learned in this module?  What do you need to understand better?  What information surprised you? Debrief
  124. 124. MODULE 6: Recovery Impacts
  125. 125. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 125  Froth changes  Reagent inconsistency Ore Change
  126. 126. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 126  Screen analysis  Particle size analyzers Liberation
  127. 127. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 127  Flotation retention  Slurry density  Froth depth Froth Control & Grade Recovery
  128. 128. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 128  Sufficient conditioning time  Increased liberation Reagents & Regrinding
  129. 129. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 129  Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS)  X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) Sampling Strategy & Technique
  130. 130. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 130  Strength of bubbles  Amount of attached desired minerals Froth Stability
  131. 131. Activity 6 FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 131 Directions: 1. Open the Student Guide to Activity 6 (p. 115). 2. When the facilitator reads the definition, mark the corresponding word in one of the boxes. 3. Say “Bingo” when a horizontal, vertical, or diagonal row is marked. Recovery Impacts Bingo
  132. 132. Quiz FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 132 Directions: 1. Complete the quiz in the Student Guide (p. 117) 2. Review the answers as a class Module 6 Quiz
  133. 133. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 133 1. What issues can arise if the grind size of the flotation circuit is too coarse? a) The particles do not filter down the circuits b) The analyzers cannot read the particles. c) There is a higher possibility of losing more copper through the flotation tails d) There is no sufficient tonnage Module 6 Quiz
  134. 134. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 134 2. How is froth depth controlled? a) Lowering the slurry density and flow rate b) Adjusting the slurry level, reagent addition and air addition c) Mixing additional reagents d) Increasing retention time Module 6 Quiz
  135. 135. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 135 3. What is froth stability dependent on? (select all that apply) a) The amount of water b) The strength of the bubbles c) The amount of valuable material d) The amount of bubbles Module 6 Quiz
  136. 136. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 136 4. What changes would you notice in the flotation circuit if an ore change were to occur? Module 6 Quiz A difference in the color of the froth, a change in bubble, or changes in cell performance froth pulling too fast or froth pulling too slow.
  137. 137. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 137  What are some key concepts you learned in this module?  What do you need to understand better?  What information surprised you? Debrief
  138. 138. MODULE 7: Troubleshooting
  139. 139. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 139  Components  Cell issues  Feed lines General Troubleshooting
  140. 140. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 140  Pumps  Motors  Sensors General Troubleshooting
  141. 141. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 141  Still wells  Ball float General Troubleshooting
  142. 142. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 142  Cam gates  I/P Transducer  Darts General Troubleshooting
  143. 143. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 143  Manual knife gate  Air actuated knife gate Valve Control
  144. 144. Activity 7 FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 144 Directions: 1. Open your Student Guide to Activity 7 (pg. 139). 2. Match the correct solution to each problem. Fix It!
  145. 145. Quiz FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 145 Directions: 1. Complete the quiz in the Student Guide (p. 141) 2. Review the answers as a class Module 7 Quiz
  146. 146. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 146 1. Sanded feed lines could be caused by . Mixing a into the piping system can help free up the line. Module 7 Quiz high density minerals modifier
  147. 147. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 147 2. Pump cavitation can result in: (select all that apply) a) Excessive vibration leading to premature seal and bearing failure b) Decreased flow and pressure c) High pressure around the impeller d) Failure of the pump housing Module 7 Quiz
  148. 148. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 148 3. What signs should you look for when cells are pulling too fast? a) The level setpoint is too high, reagent issues, dart issues, pulp level too high b) Sanded pumps, misaligned sensors, build upon ball stem c) Drive belts are disconnected from the motor d) Obstructed pipeline Module 7 Quiz
  149. 149. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 149 4. Explain a possible solution to buildup on a ball stem. Module 7 Quiz Clean the stem as needed to ensure that it moves freely. Always follow site SOP’s/ work instructions while performing this task.
  150. 150. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 150  What are some key concepts you learned in this module?  What do you need to understand better?  What information surprised you? Debrief
  151. 151. Conclusion
  152. 152. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 152  Integral Process  Education  Communication Conclusion
  153. 153. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 153  What are some key concepts in each module? • Module 1: Fundamentals of Flotation • Module 2: Potential Hazards & Controls • Module 3: Introduction to Equipment • Module 4: Common Procedures Debrief
  154. 154. FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 154 • Module 5: Controlling the Process • Module 6: Recovery Impacts • Module 7: Troubleshooting  Are there any additional questions, comments, or concerns? Debrief
  155. 155. Evaluation FLOTATION FUNDAMENTALS– FPO FCX2027C 155 Directions: 1. Complete the Course Evaluation in the Student Guide (pg. 157) 2. Carefully tear out the evaluation 3. Return the completed form to the facilitator Student Course Evaluation

