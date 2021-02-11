Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 PREPARED FOR ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..………| DATE: XX/XX/2020 THE USE, REPRODUCTION, D...
2 PREPARED FOR ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..………| DATE: XX/XX/2020 THE USE, REPRODUCTION, D...
3 PREPARED FOR ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..………| DATE: XX/XX/2020 THE USE, REPRODUCTION, D...
4 PREPARED FOR ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..………| DATE: XX/XX/2020 THE USE, REPRODUCTION, D...
5 PREPARED FOR ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..………| DATE: XX/XX/2020 THE USE, REPRODUCTION, D...
6 PREPARED FOR ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..………| DATE: XX/XX/2020 THE USE, REPRODUCTION, D...
7 PREPARED FOR ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..………| DATE: XX/XX/2020 THE USE, REPRODUCTION, D...
8 PREPARED FOR ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..………| DATE: XX/XX/2020 THE USE, REPRODUCTION, D...
9 PREPARED FOR ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..………| DATE: XX/XX/2020 THE USE, REPRODUCTION, D...
PREPARED FOR ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..………| DATE: XX/XX/2020 THE USE, REPRODUCTION, DIS...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Dtek

12 views

Published on

project

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Dtek

  1. 1. 1 PREPARED FOR ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..………| DATE: XX/XX/2020 THE USE, REPRODUCTION, DISTRIBUTION AND DISSEMINATION OF THE PRESENTATION WITHOUT PRIOR CONSENT OF THE AUTHOR ARE PROHIBITED ГЕРОИ В ИЗОЛЯЦИИ
  2. 2. 2 PREPARED FOR ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..………| DATE: XX/XX/2020 THE USE, REPRODUCTION, DISTRIBUTION AND DISSEMINATION OF THE PRESENTATION WITHOUT PRIOR CONSENT OF THE AUTHOR ARE PROHIBITED Контекст: время непростых решений В марте 2020-го украинские предприятия массово выводят своих сотрудников на карантин и останавливаются из-за COVID-19. В стране остановлен общественный транспорт и запрещено скопление людей. Но работа теплоэлектростанций стратегически важна для обеспечения электричеством больниц, магазинов и домов. На электростанциях немало «узких» специалистов, которых невозможно заменить, если они заболеют. Компания приняла решение: сотрудники будут работать и жить на станциях в режиме строгой изоляции. 8 теплоэлектростанций ДТЭК по всей стране 2 месяца проработали в таком режиме: без физических контактов с внешним миром, своими семьями и близкими. Мы оперативно, всего за несколько дней, организовали на ТЭС спальные места, горячее питание, спортивный досуг, развлекательные мероприятия, психологическую помощь и медицинское сопровождение 24/7. За работу в таком режиме люди получали дополнительную денежную компенсацию. Наш план коммуникаций включал постоянное освещение работы предприятий с целью снятия вопросов общественности о возможных перебоях с электричеством. Наш мэсседж был – «мы продолжаем стабильно работать во время карантина, у вас будут свет и тепло». Как обеспечить бесперебойную работу ТЭС во время жесткого карантина? 2500 добровольцев-энергетиков ТЭС ДТЭК отправились на самую длинную вахту в своей жизни Казалось, мы учли все, но главный вызов нас ждал впереди
  3. 3. 3 PREPARED FOR ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..………| DATE: XX/XX/2020 THE USE, REPRODUCTION, DISTRIBUTION AND DISSEMINATION OF THE PRESENTATION WITHOUT PRIOR CONSENT OF THE AUTHOR ARE PROHIBITED Вызов: жизнь «взаперти» оказалась сложнее, чем все думали Несмотря на то, что все сотрудники принимали осознанное решение идти в изоляцию, несмотря на относительно комфортные условия и денежную мотивацию, энергетикам оказалось психологически тяжело находиться взаперти. Мы ожидали, что это не будет просто, но не думали, что настолько. Самым трудным оказалась разлука с семьями: физически они находились совсем рядом, в том же городе, но были недосягаемы. Никто не знал, когда закончится карантин, а вместе с ним и эта разлука. Наши сотрудники не были космонавтами или моряками, их к такому никто не готовил. У людей начались стрессы и депрессивные состояния. Ситуацию усугубляла негативная реакция общественности: «Загнали и держат взаперти, как рабов». Казалось, людей в тот момент больше волновали не возможные перебои со светом и стабильность работы станций, а этичность принятого нами решения. Слаженная работа коллективов и надежность работы предприятий оказались под угрозой Быть взаперти оказалось тяжелее, чем мы думали
  4. 4. 4 PREPARED FOR ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..………| DATE: XX/XX/2020 THE USE, REPRODUCTION, DISTRIBUTION AND DISSEMINATION OF THE PRESENTATION WITHOUT PRIOR CONSENT OF THE AUTHOR ARE PROHIBITED УЛУЧШИТЬ ПСИХОЛОГИЧЕСКОЕ СОСТОЯНИЕ ЭНЕРГЕТИКОВ, МОТИВИРОВАТЬ ИХ ДЛЯ КАЧЕСТВЕННОГО ВЫПОЛНЕНИЯ СВОИХ ЗАДАЧ СНЯТЬ НЕГАТИВНЫЙ ФОН ВО КРУГ ИЗОЛИРОВАННЫХ ПР ЕДПРИЯТИЙ ВО ВНЕШНЕМ П ОЛЕ 1 2 ПОСТРОИТЬ ЗНАНИЕ, ЧТО ДТЭК ВО ВРЕМЯ COVID-19 ДЕЙСТВУЕТ КАК СОЦИАЛЬНО ОТВЕТСТВЕННЫЙ БИЗНЕС, ОБЕСПЕЧИВАЕТ СТАБИЛЬНУЮ РАБОТУ ПРЕДПРИЯТИЙ 3 Задачи
  5. 5. 5 PREPARED FOR ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..………| DATE: XX/XX/2020 THE USE, REPRODUCTION, DISTRIBUTION AND DISSEMINATION OF THE PRESENTATION WITHOUT PRIOR CONSENT OF THE AUTHOR ARE PROHIBITED Решение: героизировать работу энергетиков Все называют героями врачей, полицейских и пожарных. Работа энергетиков не так заметна, но без нее даже врачи бывают бессильны. И комфортно нахо- диться дома на карантине без электричества было бы нельзя. Наши энергетики закрылись на станции ради того, чтобы у людей были свет и тепло, комфорт и все удобства – это трудовой подвиг. Но таже это всегда было миссией компании – нести свет и тепло даже в самые темные времена. И наши сотрудники совсем не чувствовали,что делают что-тонеобыкновенное. Мы взяли на себя смелость переубедить наших коллег и внешние аудитории, потому что мы верили, что это правда неординарная ситуация. Нашей коммуникационной целью стало – сказать энергетикам, что они не просто заложники обстоятельств, а тоже герои. Заменить их страх, тревогу и усталость на гордость и признание. Дать им смысл, который стоил той жертвы, на которую они пошли. Наш мэсседж изменился: мы продолжали говорить про обеспечение светом и теплом, но теперь подчеркивали героизм энергетиков. Без энергетиков и электричества даже врачи бессильны Нашей целью было – сказать, что энергетики Г ерои Хештег кампании – #МиТутЗарадиВас
  6. 6. 6 PREPARED FOR ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..………| DATE: XX/XX/2020 THE USE, REPRODUCTION, DISTRIBUTION AND DISSEMINATION OF THE PRESENTATION WITHOUT PRIOR CONSENT OF THE AUTHOR ARE PROHIBITED Основные коммуникационные активности осуществлялись в социальных сетях в формате «дневников изнутри» под хэштегом #МиТутЗарадиВас. Самые яркие истории мы масштабировали, освещая во внешних СМИ регионального и национального масштаба. Стратегия: «дневники изнутри» + «реакция извне» О чем мы рассказывали: О людях в изоляции – «почему я здесь и что такого критически важного делаю» Как организован быт и досуг: «Г ерои не унывают!» Истории прошлых кризисов и как энергетики с честью из них выходили Основа коммуникации – «дневники» в социальных сетях Самые яркие истории мы масштабировали во внешних СМИ
  7. 7. 7 PREPARED FOR ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..………| DATE: XX/XX/2020 THE USE, REPRODUCTION, DISTRIBUTION AND DISSEMINATION OF THE PRESENTATION WITHOUT PRIOR CONSENT OF THE AUTHOR ARE PROHIBITED Стратегия: «дневники изнутри» + «реакция извне» Пользователи соцсетей активно поддержали истории о наших энергетиках. Родственники и друзья присылали свои видеоприветы. Даже украинские звезды записали видеообращения со словами поддержки. Мы усиливали героизацию, показывая такую эмоциональную «реакцию извне». Более 10 украинских звезд записали эксклюзивные обращения к нашим энергетикам Но самым вовлекающим контентом было видео от детей
  8. 8. 8 PREPARED FOR ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..………| DATE: XX/XX/2020 THE USE, REPRODUCTION, DISTRIBUTION AND DISSEMINATION OF THE PRESENTATION WITHOUT PRIOR CONSENT OF THE AUTHOR ARE PROHIBITED Самые яркие проекты Для поддержания «боевого духа» героев мы организовывали культурные и спортивные челенджи между станциями, помогали проводить праздники внутри предприятий и даже онлайн мастер- классы.
  9. 9. 9 PREPARED FOR ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..………| DATE: XX/XX/2020 THE USE, REPRODUCTION, DISTRIBUTION AND DISSEMINATION OF THE PRESENTATION WITHOUT PRIOR CONSENT OF THE AUTHOR ARE PROHIBITED Результаты 900 публикаций в СМИ и соцсетях 22 млн – охват 99,9% сообщений по проекту – позитив В 2 раза снизился общий уровень негатива за 2 месяца с 24% до 11% * Из тех, кто знает ДТЭК. За период карантина из энергетиков никто не заболел и ТЭС стабильно вырабатывали энергию 63% сотрудников отметили, что у них улучшились взаимоотношения в коллективе 93% уверены, что их коллектив способен работать эффективно, несмотря на трудности 25% населения Украины знают, что ДТЭК обеспечивал непрерывную работу ТЭС во время карантина*
  10. 10. PREPARED FOR ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..………| DATE: XX/XX/2020 THE USE, REPRODUCTION, DISTRIBUTION AND DISSEMINATION OF THE PRESENTATION WITHOUT PRIOR CONSENT OF THE AUTHOR ARE PROHIBITED СПАСИБОЗАВНИМАНИЕ!

×