Grupo 8 b taller de heridas

TALLER DE HERIDAS Test Grupo 8B Okarina Richards 8-891-2414 Aaron Robles 8-927-855 Ana Sofía Robles 9-751-672 Yoreleim Rod...
1 Parte
Historia Clínica • Femenina de 54 años de edad, peso 80kg, estatura 1.50m, IMC 35.56 kg/m • Signos vitales: TA 160/110 m...
Historia Clínica Inicia Padecimiento Actual hace 6 meses con presencia de úlcera cutánea en miembro inferior izquierdo,...
Exploración Física Paciente alerta, consciente, orientada en 3 esferas, marcha claudicante con lateralización a la dere...
Preguntas •• ¿Cuáles son los factores de riesgo específicos para el padecimiento actual de esta paciente? R/. Los princi...
•• ¿Cuál es el diagnóstico más probable para el padecimiento actual de la paciente? R/. Insuficiencia venosa con ulcera...
Huésped: paciente femenina de 54 años Agente Etiológico: Insuficiencia Venosa Microorganismos infecciosos Medio ambiente: ...
Preguntas •• Con base a las diferentes clasificaciones de las heridas. Haz el ejercicio y sitúa esta lesión en cada una d...
Discusión •• Enuncie las características del huésped y descríbalas en este caso. R/. Características del huesped:  In...
Discusión •• Defina: inflamación, flegmón, absceso, pus, exudado y trasudado e identifique cuáles presenta la paciente...
Discusión •• Defina: inflamación, flegmón, absceso, pus, exudado y trasudado e identifique cuáles presenta la paciente...
Discusión •• Enliste los patógenos más comunes en este tipo de lesiones. R/. Dentro de los patógenos más comunes Strept...
2 PARTE CICATRIZACIÓN
Nota de Evolución •• Después de 3 meses de dar tratamiento quirúrgico a la paciente mediante desbridación, farmacológ...
•• ¿En qué etapa de la cicatrización se encuentra actualmente la herida de la paciente? Justifique su respuesta. R/. La ...
Preguntas •• Basado en los antecedentes de la paciente, ¿Qué factores afectaron el proceso de cicatrización de la herida...
Discusión•• Mencione la fisiología completa de la cicatrización y vaya situando la herida de la paciente en las diferent...
 Fase de migración y proliferación: tiene 4 subfases  Angiogénesis  La disrupción vascular, lleva a anaerobiosis, aumen...
• Mencione que factores podría modificar para ayudar a la correcta cicatrización de la herida de la paciente. R/. Dentro...
Discusión •• Mencione de que forma afectan a la cicatrización los factores nutricionales, ambientales y medicamentosos y ...
Factor ambiental: Estilo de vida: el sedentarismo y la mal alimentación , llevan a la obesidad que afecta el proceso de ci...
Bibliografía • Bonkemeyer Millan S, Gan R, Townsend PE. Venous Ulcers: Diagnosis and Treatment. Am Fam Physician. 2019;100...
  1. 1. TALLER DE HERIDAS Test Grupo 8B Okarina Richards 8-891-2414 Aaron Robles 8-927-855 Ana Sofía Robles 9-751-672 Yoreleim Rodriguez 8-921-1514 Pamela Rodríguez 8-924-2213
  2. 2. 1 Parte
  3. 3. Historia Clínica • Femenina de 54 años de edad, peso 80kg, estatura 1.50m, IMC 35.56 kg/m • Signos vitales: TA 160/110 mm.Hg; FC: 95/pm; FR: 24pm; T: 36.5 C. • AHF no relevantes para padecimiento actual. • Cuenta con APP de Diabetes Mellitus tipo 2 de 20 años de evolución • difícil control con hipoglucemiantes orales • hipertensión arterial sistémica de 20 años de evolución en tratamiento con betabloqueador y diurético • Dislipidemia de 5 años de diagnóstico • desconoce tratamiento de su insuficiencia arterial y venosa en miembros inferiores
  4. 4. Historia Clínica Inicia Padecimiento Actual hace 6 meses con presencia de úlcera cutánea en miembro inferior izquierdo, 2 cm por arriba del maléolo interno, refiere la paciente, que inició como una abrasión de 2 cm de longitud y ahora mide 6 cm de longitud en su diámetro mayor, presentando bordes mal definidos y necróticos, así como secreción amarillenta y fétida.
  5. 5. Exploración Física Paciente alerta, consciente, orientada en 3 esferas, marcha claudicante con lateralización a la derecha, buena hidratación y coloración en piel y tegumentos, campos pulmonares bien ventilados, ruidos cardíacos con buen tono e intensidad; abdomen con peristálsis normal, blando, depresible; extremidades superiores sin alteraciones. A la exploración física bimanual y comparativa, la extremidad inferior derecha con pulso pedio ++/+++, llenado capilar 3+ ; extremidad inferior izquierda con pulso pedio +/+++ y coloración ligeramente violácea de predominio distal, la úlcera se palpa con aumento de temperatura y volumen en sus bordes externos, llenado capilar 4+ costras mielicéricas y bordes necrosados en la periferia.
  6. 6. Preguntas •• ¿Cuáles son los factores de riesgo específicos para el padecimiento actual de esta paciente? R/. Los principales factores de riesgo en esta paciente son: a) Insuficiencia arterial y venosa de miembros inferiores b) Diabetes no controlada a) Obesidad b) Dislipidemia c) HTA no controlada •• ¿Cuál es la fisiopatología del padecimiento actual de la paciente? Justifique su respuesta R/. El padecimiento actual de la paciente es una úlcera venosa como consecuencia de la insuficiencia venosa cuya fisiopatología es la siguiente: La alteración intrínseca de la pared de la vena o las válvulas venosas incompetentes llevan a un reflujo valvular, que a la vez causa hipertensión venosa y consecuente extravasación de líquidos y elementos sanguíneos, causando disrupción mecánica de las células endoteliales. Como consecuencia, se activan y migran células blancas, quienes producen inflamación persistente debido a la sobreexpresión de múltiples citoquinas y metaloproteasas, que alteran la producción de colágeno y lleva a destrucción del tejido dérmico y epidérmico y la subsecuente formación de la ulcera.
  7. 7. •• ¿Cuál es el diagnóstico más probable para el padecimiento actual de la paciente? R/. Insuficiencia venosa con ulcera venosa activa Preguntas
  8. 8. Huésped: paciente femenina de 54 años Agente Etiológico: Insuficiencia Venosa Microorganismos infecciosos Medio ambiente: Estilo de vida de la Paciente que trae como consecuencia DM-2, Obesidad , dislipidemia Contexto: La Insuficiencia venosa disminuye la oxigenación provocando una ulceración Tiempo: Ulcera de 6 meses de evolución Preguntas •• ¿Cómo estaría integrada la pentada ecológica de esta paciente?
  9. 9. Preguntas •• Con base a las diferentes clasificaciones de las heridas. Haz el ejercicio y sitúa esta lesión en cada una de ellas. R/. Clasificación de heridas  Según el tiempo: herida crónica  Según la integridad de la piel: herida abierta  Según grado de profundidad: herida profunda  Según la clasificación de las ulceras es grado 3: afecta el tejido celular subcutáneo, presenta bordes definidos, proceso necrótico, puede haber exudado seroso-sanguinolento, tunelizaciones y cavernas.
  10. 10. Discusión •• Enuncie las características del huésped y descríbalas en este caso. R/. Características del huesped:  Insuficiencia arterial y venosa de miembros inferiores. La insuficiencia venosa es la causal de la ulcera venosa en este caso.  Diabetes no controlada: presenta DM tipo 2 de 20 años de evolución, esto impide la cicatrización correcta de la herida  Obesidad: la px tiene IMC>30 (35.6)  Dislipidemia: contribuye a la enfermedad arterial periférica  HTA no controlada: de 20 años de evolución, al momento de la consulta en 160/110
  11. 11. Discusión •• Defina: inflamación, flegmón, absceso, pus, exudado y trasudado e identifique cuáles presenta la paciente. R/. Definiciones: •Inflamación: una reacción patológica por la que la que el líquido y leucocitos circulante se acumulan en tejido extravascular en respuesta a una lesión o una infección. Hoy en día se conoce que no solo conlleva a efectos localizados de edema, hiperemia e infiltración de leucocitos, sino fenómenos sistémicos como fiebre, aumento de la síntesis de proteínas de fase aguda y mediadores de la inflamación. •Flegmón: inflamación aguda purulenta, que, a diferencia del absceso, está mal delimitada y se extiende de forma difusa por los tejidos. •Absceso: acumulación de pus en una cavidad previamente inexistente, revestida por un tejido de granulación denominado membrana piógena, que impide su propagación. Se forma a partir de un foco único o de varios pequeños (microabscesos) confluentes y suele tener una causa bacteriana (estafilococos, estreptococos, colibacilos). En ocasiones evoluciona hacia la formación de una fístula interna o externa (absceso fistulizado). .
  12. 12. Discusión •• Defina: inflamación, flegmón, absceso, pus, exudado y trasudado e identifique cuáles presenta la paciente. R/. Definiciones: Pus: Es un exudado de consistencia cremosa, color blanquecino, amarillento y en algunos casos verdosos. Se forma como reacción a infecciones por bacterias piógenas Es un líquido segregado por un tejido infectado, y compuesto por suero, leucocitos, células muertas y otras sustancias como colesterol y glucosa. Exudado: Es la colección de elementos extravasados provocado por la inflamación, el cual se depositan en el intersticio de los tejidos o en cavidades del organismo. Se diferencia del transudado por la mayor cantidad de proteínas y células que se encuentran en el mismo Posee un contenido de proteína mayor del 4%, presenta abundantes células inflamatorias y frecuentemente se pueden encontrar bacterias Trasudado: Se le denomina a la colección de liquido extravascular presente en el insterticio. Mientras que el trasudado es causado por trastornos circulatorios (no es causado por procesos inflamatorios), posee una gravedad específica menor de 1015, un contenido de proteínas menor del 3%, escasas células inflamatorias y no presenta bacterias. La paciente presenta: inflamación, pus, exudado
  13. 13. Discusión •• Enliste los patógenos más comunes en este tipo de lesiones. R/. Dentro de los patógenos más comunes Streptococcus pyogenes y Staphilococcus aureus
  14. 14. 2 PARTE CICATRIZACIÓN
  15. 15. Nota de Evolución •• Después de 3 meses de dar tratamiento quirúrgico a la paciente mediante desbridación, farmacológico con antibióticoterapia y conservador con curaciones con hexaclorofeno y agua, la paciente presenta un avance con respecto del control de la infección, en herida aunque lento. •• La paciente refiere además, aplicarse dexametasona en pomada por las noches ya que “su comadre se la recomendó”.
  16. 16. •• ¿En qué etapa de la cicatrización se encuentra actualmente la herida de la paciente? Justifique su respuesta. R/. La etapa de la cicatrización en la que se encuentra actualmente: En la fase de proliferación, en la subfase de epidermización, el tejido de granulación cubrió la totalidad de la herida, los queratinocitos comenzaron el proceso de una nueva epidermis, que ha progresado desde la periferia, cerrando de manera centrípeta la herida y se observa contracción de los bordes. Preguntas •• ¿Qué tipo de cicatrización presenta la herida de la paciente? R/. Tipo de cicatrización de la paciente: Cicatrización secundaria o de segunda intención. Se trata de una herida abierta que tiene bordes separados, hubo pérdida de sustancia y presentaba alto riesgo de infección. Se dejó cicatrizar de forma espontánea a partir de la formación de tejido de granulación.
  17. 17. Preguntas •• Basado en los antecedentes de la paciente, ¿Qué factores afectaron el proceso de cicatrización de la herida? Justifique su respuesta. R/. Según los antecedentes, factores que afectaron la cicatrización: • Diabetes: en la paciente con esta condición la capacidad de cicatrización disminuida por reducción en la síntesis de colágeno, de la respuesta inflamatoria, angiogénesis y epitelización. • Corticoides tópicos: inhiben la síntesis y remodelación del colágeno, también disminuyen el grosor de la pie, causando retraso de la cicatrización. • Infección: la invasión de microorganismos a la herida perpetúan el proceso de inflamación, retrasando los pasos subsecuentes en el proceso de cicatrización
  18. 18. Discusión•• Mencione la fisiología completa de la cicatrización y vaya situando la herida de la paciente en las diferentes etapas conforme su evolución. R/. Fisiología de la cicatrización  Fase incial vascular:  El componente vascular subendotelial queda al descubierto, lo que provoca activación de mecanismos de coagulación y agregación plaquetaria.  La célula principal en esta fase son las plaquetas  Fase inflamatoria:  A partir de la red de fibrina/fibronectina existe una reserva de factores de crecimiento (citoquinas: PDFG, BFGF, TGF alfa y beta), estos son responsables de la activación y migración de PMN, neutrófilos y macrófagos que lucharan contra la infección y limpiar la herida.  Los macrófagos son la fuente principal de citocinas y factores quimiotácticos, que intervienen en la atracción y proliferación de fibroblastos y queratinocitos.  A la llegada de la paciente la herida la ubicamos en esta fase, ya que estaba abierta, con signos de flogosis e infección.
  19. 19.  Fase de migración y proliferación: tiene 4 subfases  Angiogénesis  La disrupción vascular, lleva a anaerobiosis, aumento del lactato pH acido y disminución del oxígeno, activando mecanismos que resultan en formación de nuevos vasos, cuya finalidad es permitir la migración celular al área afectada.  Epitelización  Los fibroblastos producen colágeno, y en la membrana basal inicial la migración de queratinocitos.  La paciente recibió debrinación y antibióticos y luego de 3 meses vemos una herida en la fase de epitelización. Esto nos indica que al eliminar la infección, permitió que se continuara el proceso de cicatrización, formando el tejido de granulación.  Contracción  Los bordes de la herida se acercan por acción de los miofibroblastos  Fibroplastia  Remodelación  Se puede prolongar hasta 2 meses después del cierre de la herida  El tejido de granulación va perdiendo fibroblastos por apoptosis y aparece una estructura mas densa de colágeno, al mismo tiempo que la red vascular se organiza.
  20. 20. • Mencione que factores podría modificar para ayudar a la correcta cicatrización de la herida de la paciente. R/. Dentro de los factores que se podrían modificar están: 1) Cesar el uso del corticoides tópico y explicarle a la paciente que este tratamiento no contribuye a la cicatrización de la herida 2) 2) Re-evaluar el uso de antibióticos en la lesion, y verificar que la paciente conozca el procedimiento correcto de cuidado (debridacion y limpieza) de la herida 3) 3) Control de las comorbilidades, optimizando el tratamiento de control de la diabetes, el sindrome metabolico y la hipertensión arterial de la paciente 4) 4) De ser posible, recomendar la terapia de compresión, ya que ha demostrado disminuir el edema, acelerar el proceso de curación de las heridas por insuficiencia venosa periferica y mejorar el flujo venoso Discusión
  21. 21. Discusión •• Mencione de que forma afectan a la cicatrización los factores nutricionales, ambientales y medicamentosos y relaciónelos con el caso. R/. Dentro de los factores que se afectan en la cicatrización tenemos: • La nutrición juega un papel importante en la cicatrización de heridas, ya que los mirconutrientes y macronutrientes influyen en su proceso, desde la síntesis de colágeno ( Magnesio, calcio, hierro,etc) como la tasa de epitelización (zinc) • Medicamentos como los Corticoides: Influyen en los queratinocitos, retrasando la reepitelización y generando atrofia epidérmica, a su vez disminuye la proliferación de fibroblastos, reducción de la síntesis de colágeno y disminuyen la angiogénesis, retrazando formación de tejido de granulación
  22. 22. Factor ambiental: Estilo de vida: el sedentarismo y la mal alimentación , llevan a la obesidad que afecta el proceso de cicatrización, alterando la barrera epitelial y promoviendo la infección de heridas prolonga la respuesta inflamatoria por lo que disminuye la actividad fibroblástica, aumenta la actividad proteolítica de la zona y altera la angiogénesis. La paciente padece de obesidad, DM-2, HTA, dislipidemia,insuficiencia arterial y venosa, posiblemente un mal estilo de vida conjunto a esto utilizo dexametasona en la herida, todos estos factores retrasan o dificultan la cicatrización del paciente
  23. 23. Bibliografía • Bonkemeyer Millan S, Gan R, Townsend PE. Venous Ulcers: Diagnosis and Treatment. Am Fam Physician. 2019;100(5):298-305.Senet, Patricia. (2008). • Fisiología de la cicatrización cutánea. EMC - Dermatología. 42. 1–10. 10.1016/S1761- 2896(08)70356-X. Singer A, Tassiopoulos A, Kirsner R. • Evaluation and Management of Lower-Extremity Ulcers. New England Journal of Medicine. 2017;377(16):1559-1567. • Absceso. Diccionario médico. Clínica Universidad de Navarra. [Internet]. Cun.es. 2020 [cited 5 August 2020]. Available from: https://www.cun.es/diccionario- medico/terminos/absceso. • Sabiston D, Lyerly H. Sabiston essentials of surgery. Eastbourne: WB Saunders; 1994.

×