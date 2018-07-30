Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Mockup to Code Building UI for the web. Saturday 28th July 2018 Presented by: Angela Lehru, Developer Twitter: @LehruAJay ...
Angela Lehru, Developer. ● React Javascript ● Python Flask ● HTML/CSS ● Loves horror movies ● Marvel die-hard
John Paul Oyomtho, Developer. ● Full stack developer (Javascript/PREN). ● Python/PHP. ● HTML/CSS/Javascript nerd. ● Writer...
Agenda ● Key concepts for frontend web development. ● A step into a designer’s shoes. ● Build a template from a mockup. ● ...
Key concepts Layout — Arrangement of text, images and other objects on a page. Alignment — Arrangement in a straight line....
Layout (CSS) ● Tables (Obsolete) ● Floats ● Flexbox ● Grid
Alignment Horizontal axis Vertical axis
Positioning (CSS) ● Static ● Relative ● Absolute ● Fixed ● Sticky
CSS units Relative ● % (Percentage) ● em ● rem ● fr ● vh, vw, vmin, vmax Fixed ● px (Pixels) ● cm (Centimetres) ● mm (Mill...
CSS box model ● Margin ● Border ● Padding ● Content ● Border box ● Content box ● Box sizing property
Let’s design & develop a UI
Any Questions? Presented by: Angela Lehru, Developer Twitter: @LehruAJay John O. Paul, Fullstack developer Twitter: @oyomt...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Building web ui components

22 views

Published on

Learn the skills you need to create a pixel-perfect HTML & CSS template from a mockup.

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Building web ui components

  1. 1. Mockup to Code Building UI for the web. Saturday 28th July 2018 Presented by: Angela Lehru, Developer Twitter: @LehruAJay John O. Paul, Fullstack developer Twitter: @oyomtho
  2. 2. Angela Lehru, Developer. ● React Javascript ● Python Flask ● HTML/CSS ● Loves horror movies ● Marvel die-hard
  3. 3. John Paul Oyomtho, Developer. ● Full stack developer (Javascript/PREN). ● Python/PHP. ● HTML/CSS/Javascript nerd. ● Writer for The Andela way. ● Full time gamer.
  4. 4. Agenda ● Key concepts for frontend web development. ● A step into a designer’s shoes. ● Build a template from a mockup. ● Q & A.
  5. 5. Key concepts Layout — Arrangement of text, images and other objects on a page. Alignment — Arrangement in a straight line. Positioning — Placement in a particular place. Units — %, em, rem, px, fr, etc. Box model — A box that wraps every element on a page.
  6. 6. Layout (CSS) ● Tables (Obsolete) ● Floats ● Flexbox ● Grid
  7. 7. Alignment Horizontal axis Vertical axis
  8. 8. Positioning (CSS) ● Static ● Relative ● Absolute ● Fixed ● Sticky
  9. 9. CSS units Relative ● % (Percentage) ● em ● rem ● fr ● vh, vw, vmin, vmax Fixed ● px (Pixels) ● cm (Centimetres) ● mm (Millimeters) ● in (Inches)
  10. 10. CSS box model ● Margin ● Border ● Padding ● Content ● Border box ● Content box ● Box sizing property
  11. 11. Let’s design & develop a UI
  12. 12. Any Questions? Presented by: Angela Lehru, Developer Twitter: @LehruAJay John O. Paul, Fullstack developer Twitter: @oyomtho

×