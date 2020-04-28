-
Join us to learn the most up-to-date details and information into the PPP program and how to navigate PPP loan forgiveness. We will also discuss how you can start tracking your expenses during the 8-week period following receipt of your loan proceeds in the areas of payroll costs, mortgage interest, rent, and utilities. Additionally, we will touch on the requirements and attestations of the Main Street Lending Program. Don't miss this interactive presentation!
