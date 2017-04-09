eEntrepreneurship part1

eEntrepreneurship TH Köln - Master Programme / WebScience Oguzhan Cansever oguzhan@cansever.me
Intended learnings in a nutshell How to start a business online 1. Finding an innovative idea 2. Generating a business mod...
Content ● Fundamentals ○ Web, eBusiness, eEntrepreneurship ● Business model generation ○ Lean Canvas, Business Model Canva...
Course structure By 1st online meeting Sign up for the course on the WIKI Form project groups (max. ? students a group) Gr...
Course structure Till on-site meeting Groups will 1. generate business models 2. validate business models by research and ...
Exam No written examination Each group will get a grade based on their project documentation (50%) and investor deck (50%)...
Template for Business idea During ideation following criteria should be considered for business outcomes: Acquisition Gett...
