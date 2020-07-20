Ogulcan Sisman Portfolio

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ogulcan SISMAN «ogibalboa» I develop, deploy and run. MY BACKGROUNDABOUT ME FEATURED PROJECTS CONTACT
ABOUT ME Born in 1998 in Istanbul TURKEY. For 20 years, I just observed the world, and developped my philosophy about the ...
EDUCATION MY BACKGROUND 2004 - 2016 Altinay College 2016 - 2020 3 times math competition winner. More than 6 medals and tr...
EXPERIENCE 2019 - 2020 AISIN Automotive Production Engineering Intern Full-Stack developping of app to track process value...
MY BACKGROUNDABOUT ME CONTACT
Roboitc Quality Assurance Systems is a startup team that develops systems for manufacturing industry to perform quality co...
CREDITS: This presentation template was created by Slidesgo, including icons by Flaticon, and infographics & images by Fre...
  2. 2. ABOUT ME Born in 1998 in Istanbul TURKEY. For 20 years, I just observed the world, and developped my philosophy about the «life». Then I went to Marmara University to be Mechatronic Engineer which was always my dream. My first 2 years was an entrance to the World of Engineering. I learned basics of engineering, then took lectures from a lot of different areas like mechanics, electronics, computers. Then I choosed my path to be a complete developper. I discovered the automotive industry and developped some systems and been in some projects. Nowadays, I gain money by developping softwares to create a budget while I am working on my startup and some other projects.. In August 2021 I am going to graduate from my University. MY BACKGROUND FEATURED PROJECTS CONTACT
  3. 3. EDUCATION MY BACKGROUND 2004 - 2016 Altinay College 2016 - 2020 3 times math competition winner. More than 6 medals and trophies in volleyball and football in district. Silver medal in chess in districst. Captain of volleyball team of school. Active role in clubs and organisations. Marmara University Mechatonics Engineering Computers: Linux, C programing, Python, Logical Systems, Microcontrollers (PIC16F), Embedded Systems ( Raspberry Pi) Robotics: Robot kinematics, Advanced Robotics, Robotic Welding Technologies, Autonomous Robotics(SLAM) Control: System Modelling, PLC, Data acquisition, Industrial Communication, SCADA, Electrics & Electronics: Circuit Analysis, Electromagnetic Fields, Electric Motors, Electric Motor Drivers, Mechanics: CAD, CAM, Materials, Statics and Dynamics, Thermo Fluids, Hydraulics and Pneumatics Misc.: Automotive Mechatronics, Artifical Intelligence, İmage Processing, Production Design and Prototyping,
  4. 4. EXPERIENCE 2019 - 2020 AISIN Automotive Production Engineering Intern Full-Stack developping of app to track process values of industrial machines To help prepare the welding lines for mass production. 2020 - Present Freelancer Python Developper I developed and sold desktop apps as a freelancer MY RESUME 2020 - Present QuAS Robotic Startup Co-Founder of Robotic Quality Assurance Systems Team. Working on a product to perform quality controls with vision camera systems.
  6. 6. Roboitc Quality Assurance Systems is a startup team that develops systems for manufacturing industry to perform quality controls with vision camera systems with robotic applications. quasrobotic.com info@quasrobotic.com MY BACKGROUNDABOUT ME CONTACT
  7. 7. CREDITS: This presentation template was created by Slidesgo, including icons by Flaticon, and infographics & images by Freepik. Do you have any questions? sismanogulcan@gmail.com +90 531 281 2001 www.ogibalboa.com CONTACT MY BACKGROUNDABOUT ME FEATURED PROJECTS

