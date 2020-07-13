RFP VFS Project Vision

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Project Vision RFP Response Vodacom Financial Services Monday 13 July 2020
Today’s presentation Our understanding and approach to the brief – 3 workstreams Introduction of the consulting team for t...
The Brief Create an overarching brand for VFS Do not lose the equity owned by Vodacom already Embrace the Network Agnostic...
We are tasked with creating a brand and name for something new in the African landscape - an innovation, a “Super-app” pro...
Our approach to the brief: Three workstreams Financial Services Project Vision Communication Strategy 12 Month Roll-out Qu...
Multidisciplinary consulting team for the project
This project will be managed through Ogilvy with our collaborative partner agencies Project management Managing Partner wi...
Consulting Team Sara PatrickNicoleZanele MerissaAnastasia Ryan Carla
MANAGING PARTNER ZANELE ZWANE Zanele Zwane is an Advertising and Marketing professional with over 15 years’ experience in ...
With more than 10 years of experience, Anastasia has spearheaded multiple leading global and local accounts. With a passio...
Sara Butchart is an Integrated Planning Director at Ogilvy Telco: Two years on the Vodacom account, 1 year with Vodacom Bu...
Ryan is a Senior Digital Strategist ay Ogilvy He has planned and managed numerous campaigns across the financial services ...
JUNIOR STRATEGIST AT OGILVY NICOLE ADOLPH Nicole Adolph is a Junior Strategist at Ogilvy Investec – Strategic support for ...
Patrick Conroy is Head of Strategy PR and Influence at Ogilvy Former Managing Director of eNCA 24 hour news – SA’s most wa...
Formula 1 AirFrance TymeBank Vodacom Standard Bank SARS Sanlam Edgars Incredible Connection Slowmag Illiadin Mango Airline...
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OGILVY CONSULTING WORLDWIDE CARLA HENDRA As Chief Executive, Ogilvy Consulting, Worldwide, Carla leads Ogi...
7/13/202017
7/13/202018
OUR POINT OF VIEW Today building a brand is more complex than ever, and yet more important than ever. Brands have evolved....
Some of the work we’ve done around creating digital brands in the market
Case Study naming approach for Safaricom M-PESA product Please download this case study from the Download Presentation Vid...
Creation of brand agnostic platform for Vodafone VOXI Please download this case study from the Download Presentation Video...
This brand was built with a community of young creatives and regular authenticity check-ins
7/13/202035
7/13/202036
7/13/202037
Brand Discovery
Brand Discovery: 6 - 8 weeks Activity Deliverables Strategy team 1 Kick off meeting – responsibilities, milestones, approv...
In the competitor review, we will take a close look at multi-product global digital platforms for insights around position...
PayTM
Amazon is a multinational technology company known for its disruption of well-established industries through technological...
QQ
Verizon is an American telecommunications company which offers wireless products and services. It’s the second largest wir...
PROPRIETARY TOOLS/IP 3RD PARTY TOOLS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP We utilise a mix of tools, but rely on our ability to build wha...
Understanding behavioural design trends that should guide our approach to the brand design
BRAND DISCOVERY: DESIGN AUDIT PHASE: RDE MODEL
BRAND DISCOVERY: DESIGN AUDIT PHASE: VISEQS MODEL
Our thinking and two brand designs will be explored with our target audiences in order to inform our final route to market
51 More specifically: • Understand all hooks and barriers to the concept & content • Understand messaging and clarity ther...
3 day Online Insights Community for customers The length of the Online Community is dependent on the number of ideas being...
Brand Creation
Brand Creation : 6 weeks Activity (based on agreed name/route from research) Deliverables Strategy team 1 Brand essence wo...
Our creative teams will develop and craft the brand – develop from a future-backed approach and test for all mediums
VODAFONE BRAND REPOSITIONING From Telco to digital partner
From telco to digital partner - narrative Customer Segments Enterprise Segments External Stkhldrs Employees & Partners Exe...
VODAFONE BRAND IDENTITY We created a modernised visual identity – activated across advertising, retail and moving image ap...
VODACOM LOCAL SOLUTIONS Because of South Africa’s diverse population, there was a need to define nuances in visual languag...
VODACOM VODACOM SPIRIT A global project to develop an internal programme developed to start a conversation amongst employe...
OLD MUTUAL SOUTH AFRICA REIMAGINING A VIBRANT, PAN-AFRICAN BRAND Old Mutual embarked on a journey to consolidate their lar...
BEFORE OLD MUTUAL BUILD MEANING Old Mutual is a complex organisation that provides financial solutions to individuals, SMM...
THE VIGNETTE LINE OLD MUTUAL CREATIVE CONCEPT 03 July 2020 64
The visual language system was deliberately designed to flex between a conversational and approachable tone to a more eleg...
The Vignette line and brand icon can flex within different digital applications such as web and social media. An official ...
A vibrant, optimistic photo library was created. By shooting in 6 African countries we were able to deliver locally releva...
We developed a system that ensured specialist expertise was highlighted. For legal reasons some existing brands had to be ...
Messaging frameworks by business line Sub-capabilities were clearly defined to aid signposting for customers OLD MUTUAL ME...
Joint Ventures also received guidelines on how to approach the system OLD MUTUAL VISUAL ARCHITECTURE & JV TEMPLATES
Brand Definition
Brand Definition : 6 weeks Activity Deliverables Strategy team 1 Brand plans – launch and roll out first 12 months - campa...
We will provide a 12-month road map for the brand, guidelines and messaging for launch, where and how to invest for return...
AWARENESS CONSIDERATION SALES SOCIAL DIGITAL • Broad Match Keywords • HTML5 Banner Ads on GDN • Responsive/Rich Ads on GDN...
Considering all Customer Journey touch points. INSTAGRAM STORIES ADS Sparking your interest GOOGLE SEARCH ADS To research ...
JOOX – Driving App Installs Please download this case study from the Download Presentation Videos on the site
IKEA e-Commerce Please download this case study from the Download Presentation Videos on the site
A media investment strategy will include Paid, Owned and Earned platforms
Provocative Planning Transform Growth for tomorrow Maximise Growth ongoing Unlock Growth today We will provide a media inv...
81 What happens in the Unlock Audit Deep Audit of Precision and Digital capabilities done by our specialists in our bespok...
What happens in the Maximise stage
83 What happens in the Transform stage Use any of our 5 bespoke toolkits to uncover new opportunities for client growth Mo...
THE BRAND PLANS WILL LOOK AT HOW WE WILL EARN INFLUENCE - NOT JUST EARNING MEDIA FOR THE NEW DIGITAL BRAND EARN ATTENTION ...
AM & PM Brand Strategy Research Creative Development R114, 341 R890, 025 R438, 745 R1, 241, 015 4% 50% 46% NOTE: As the fi...
Why us?
Why us? 1. Successful experience on Vodafone in SA, UK, Kenya 2. We have a bespoke team of multi-disciplinary experts who ...
Questions
Copyright © 2019 Ogilvy South Africa Propriety Limited (“Operating Company”). All rights are reserved. This document/prese...
RFP VFS Project Vision
RFP VFS Project Vision
RFP VFS Project Vision
RFP VFS Project Vision
RFP VFS Project Vision
RFP VFS Project Vision
RFP VFS Project Vision
RFP VFS Project Vision
RFP VFS Project Vision
RFP VFS Project Vision
RFP VFS Project Vision
RFP VFS Project Vision
RFP VFS Project Vision
RFP VFS Project Vision
RFP VFS Project Vision
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

RFP VFS Project Vision

22 views

Published on

Ogilvy Presentation

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

RFP VFS Project Vision

  1. 1. Project Vision RFP Response Vodacom Financial Services Monday 13 July 2020
  2. 2. Today’s presentation Our understanding and approach to the brief – 3 workstreams Introduction of the consulting team for this project The Ogilvy BrAND strategy methodology Brand Discovery Brand Creation Brand Definition Conclusion Q&A
  3. 3. The Brief Create an overarching brand for VFS Do not lose the equity owned by Vodacom already Embrace the Network Agnostic ability of VFS Create a brand architecture to support all product teams output across both VFS and DLS Create a 12-month brand strategy to achieve success in both the Financial Services and digital content spaces Personal and Business approaches App interfaces Web interfaces Social media Newsletter TTL advertising CI and guidelines White labelling guidelines and structure Affiliate marketing platforms, toolkits, strategies JV guidelines and structure Timeline: 3 months Strategic check-in quarterly
  4. 4. We are tasked with creating a brand and name for something new in the African landscape - an innovation, a “Super-app” providing diverse digital services like financial and lifestyle for everyone. It’s a brand that must stand the test of time and should be inclusive yet invitational and that puts the customer needs at the centre. This is an enormous and inspiring job and is a foundational element of future business success.
  5. 5. Our approach to the brief: Three workstreams Financial Services Project Vision Communication Strategy 12 Month Roll-out Quarterly check-ins Strategy ConsultingBrand Strategy Complete in 3 Months
  6. 6. Multidisciplinary consulting team for the project
  7. 7. This project will be managed through Ogilvy with our collaborative partner agencies Project management Managing Partner with Integrated team Brand strategy team Integrated – Sara & Nicole (Ogilvy) Digital – Ryan (Social.Lab) Design – Anastasia (SuperUnion) Communication – Patrick (Ogilvy PR) Media – Merissa (Wavemaker) Research (KLA) Global Insights – Carla (Ogilvy) Creative teams Creative Director and Senior Designer – Brand Design (SuperUnion) Creative Director and integrated team – Brand Roll-out Tool Kits (Ogilvy)
  8. 8. Consulting Team Sara PatrickNicoleZanele MerissaAnastasia Ryan Carla
  9. 9. MANAGING PARTNER ZANELE ZWANE Zanele Zwane is an Advertising and Marketing professional with over 15 years’ experience in Brand Strategy, Campaign Management, Project Management and Retail Delivery. She’s a successful professional with a wealth of transferable skills gained in the retail sector and possesses a commitment to delivering customer service excellence and a reputation for ensuring complete customer satisfaction. She’s proficient in planning and organising any project with a successful track record of managing large-scale projects. Zanele is known to be a proactive leader with refined business acumen and exemplary people skills. She’s facilitated teams to achieve organisational objectives, increase productivity and enhance employee morale. She has strong knowledge and exposure in handling all big brands in South, East and West Africa, ensuring that campaigns are successfully implemented internationally and across multiple local agencies.
  10. 10. With more than 10 years of experience, Anastasia has spearheaded multiple leading global and local accounts. With a passion for experiential design and making brands matter, Anastasia has accumulated experience across various sectors: Financial Services, FMCG, Technology, Aviation, Mining and Telecommunications. Anastasia has worked with the following clients: Vodacom SA and Mozambique, South African Airways, Johannesburg Business School, Standard Bank, Naspers, Glencore, Anglo American, Old Mutual, Sasol, MINA, MNHD Real Estate Development (Egypt), Kapci Coatings (Egypt), Spectrum Developments (Egypt). Having obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Law, English and Media at WITS, Anastasia expanded her passion for branding and achieved an Honours Degree Cum Laude in Strategic Brand Management. Anastasia’s driven and passionate involvement in the Branding industry has led her to be a member of the Vega School of Brand Communications Brand Council, lecture Integrated Brand Communications to part time industry professionals, as well as have a seat on the management team of the Brand Council of South Africa. MANAGING PARTNER ANASTASIA COST
  11. 11. Sara Butchart is an Integrated Planning Director at Ogilvy Telco: Two years on the Vodacom account, 1 year with Vodacom Business, five years on the MTN account – Group Corporate Affairs: 2 years on Airtel East Africa – Purpose strategy and roll-out Entertainment: 15 years overall working on M-NET, SABC, e-TV – content marketing and brand management and ad sales Financial: TransUnion, Metropolitan, Liberty, FNB. Recent brand strategy development - completely new including name (2017) – Minet Group (African Insurance) Vodacom – Currently working on Vodacom business at Ogilvy (2018) Sara has worked with leading brands for over 20 years where she developed numerous brand strategies for business. Working with the Ogilvy model, Sara believes in creating simple and agile strategies that everyone can work with and live for. INTEGRATED PLANNING DIRECTOR AT OGILVY SARA BUTCHART
  12. 12. Ryan is a Senior Digital Strategist ay Ogilvy He has planned and managed numerous campaigns across the financial services categories, from medical aid, car insurance and professional insurance to payment solutions and corporate and private banking. RMB: Digital and Brand Strategy (2 Years) PPS: Digital and Brand Strategy (2 Years) Bestmed: Digital Strategy (2 Years) VodaPay: Digital Strategy (1 Year) Cake: Digital Strategy (1 Year) SENIOR DIGITAL STRATEGIST AT OGILVY RYAN LAING
  13. 13. JUNIOR STRATEGIST AT OGILVY NICOLE ADOLPH Nicole Adolph is a Junior Strategist at Ogilvy Investec – Strategic support for our Investec client at Ogilvy (2019) Standard Bank – Brand strategy support for the Wealth and CIB arm of Standard Bank at SuperUnion (2019) Vodacom – Currently working on Vodacom Business at Ogilvy (2020) In the short time since entering the industry, Nicole has worked on a range of clients across different industries such as banking, FMCG and broadcasting.
  14. 14. Patrick Conroy is Head of Strategy PR and Influence at Ogilvy Former Managing Director of eNCA 24 hour news – SA’s most watched News Channel (8 years) Former Managing Director Openview, a digital satellite entertainment platform , 2million households. (2years) Management Consultant Cell C Black – Marketing and Content (1.5 years) Patrick has overseen highly successful media companies and experienced the challenges and failures of digital content platforms like Cell C’s Black. HEAD OF STRATEGY PR & INFLUENCE AT OGILVY PATRICK CONROY
  15. 15. Formula 1 AirFrance TymeBank Vodacom Standard Bank SARS Sanlam Edgars Incredible Connection Slowmag Illiadin Mango Airlines Glasfit Laughing Cow Cheeses Silversands Poker Yamaha Blacksteer Spekko Rice C-Track Epson BankServ Africa HIFI Corp CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER WAVEMAKER GLOBAL MERISSA HIMRAJ Merissa Himraj is Chief Strategy Officer at Wavemaker Global Merissa is an experienced Communications Expert, passionate about delivering growth for clients. With over 17 years of Industry experience , her skills set spans both Media and Commercial Business disciplines, but her true love is Strategic Thinking and Implementation. With a knack for innovative problem solving and a keen understanding of human behaviour, Merissa manages complex situations and drives and motivates teams to deliver exceptional results. In her role as CSO at Wavemaker, Merissa is focused on guiding strategic product, ensuring the delivery of ground-breaking solutions for clients that deliver real Business Results. In addition, she is very focused on driving the agency's strategic vision and growth objectives to ensure business longevity and success and is actively involved in growing the next generation of Great Thinkers. CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER - Wavemaker Global Driving Strategic and Client Service Excellence across the agency CLIENT LEAD – VODACOM - Wavemaker Global Client Lead focused on leading strategy and service delivery for client BUSINESS UNIT HEAD - MediaShop Strategic Lead across a varied portfolio of clients MEDIA STRATEGIST, PLANNER, BUYER- RMS Media Worked across all disciplines to get a full understanding of the Media Disciplines – across various clients OPERATIONS & FINANCIAL MANAGER- DUO Advertising Managed production, media and financial requirements for a small BTL Advertising Agency
  16. 16. CHIEF EXECUTIVE OGILVY CONSULTING WORLDWIDE CARLA HENDRA As Chief Executive, Ogilvy Consulting, Worldwide, Carla leads Ogilvy’s global strategy and innovation consultancy, which provides global advisory services at the intersection of Brand, Growth Digital and Innovation. She is also the worldwide Chief Digital Officer of Ogilvy and leads the Ogilvy Wellness practice globally. Carla is a member of Ogilvy’s Executive Leadership Team. Prior to founding Ogilvy Consulting in 2012, Carla began her Ogilvy career in client management on IBM, driving the global digital and demand generation work. She assumed North America digital leadership as President of OgilvyOne in 1998 and was appointed Co-Chief Executive Officer, Ogilvy North America in 2005. Carl has received awards across categories including being named Advertising Age’s ”Woman to Watch” in 1999, “Advertising Woman of the year” by AWNY, the YWCA’s “W” award for her efforts to eliminate racism and empower women in the workplace, and was selected as one of Working Mother magazine’s “Advertising Working Mothers of the Year.” Carla was also the first-ever female jury chair of the Cannes International Festival of Creativity in 2001. She serves as Board Director of Caleres, and is also on the Board of Directors of the Edgewell Personal Care Group. She is a former Board Director of Unica and Dress For Success. Carla holds a BA in humanities from The University of Chicago.
  17. 17. 7/13/202017
  18. 18. 7/13/202018
  19. 19. OUR POINT OF VIEW Today building a brand is more complex than ever, and yet more important than ever. Brands have evolved. From Symbols and Stories to Systems. Systems are governed by the way that each branded interaction matters to people’s lives and the time horizon that it takes place. Therefore, Brand strategy should evolve from a manifestation of differentiation, sometimes idealistic, to an empathetic invitation of service and relevance. For Ogilvy, BrAND Strategy is the force that transforms every branded behavior, experience and expression to an intentional and reciprocal ‘WHOLE’ with people at its centre. The BrAND Strategy Capability at Ogilvy is rooted in our mission to make brands matter and provides strategic ‘whole brand’ expertise, that enables growth for existing and new clients, across every time horizon and at every customer touchpoint.
  20. 20. Some of the work we’ve done around creating digital brands in the market
  21. 21. Case Study naming approach for Safaricom M-PESA product Please download this case study from the Download Presentation Videos on the site
  22. 22. Creation of brand agnostic platform for Vodafone VOXI Please download this case study from the Download Presentation Videos on the site
  23. 23. This brand was built with a community of young creatives and regular authenticity check-ins
  24. 24. 7/13/202035
  25. 25. 7/13/202036
  26. 26. 7/13/202037
  27. 27. Brand Discovery
  28. 28. Brand Discovery: 6 - 8 weeks Activity Deliverables Strategy team 1 Kick off meeting – responsibilities, milestones, approval levels Project plan Integrated team with client 2 Review the business plans and KPIs to be achieved for the BCA Brand KPIs Ogilvy Strategy 3 Mapping all current and expected touch-points for the new brand – understanding the system it will work in Brand audit Ogilvy Strategy Ogilvy Social.Lab SuperUnion 4 Review all competitor best practice and gap analysis – local and global – in-depth deep dive into digital super platforms Competitor review Ogilvy Strategy Ogilvy Social.Lab Wavemaker 5 Review media platform usage and investment levels for benchmarking – PESO (Paid, Earned, Shared and Owned) Media review Ogilvy PR Wavemaker Ogilvy Social.Lab 6 Audience mapping – needs and wants Customer review Integrated team 7 Review of digital services global design and naming trends and insights Design strategy SuperUnion Ogilvy Social.Lab 8 Workshop to decide on shortlist of possible naming, looks and positions the brand could take - unique, inspiring, relevant and future-proof – define for research Shortlist for research Integrated team With client 9 Concept development – 2 unique routes will be designed for research Two Brand Designs SuperUnion 10 Consumer research Round 1 – validating which approach to develop – 3 weeks needed Research report KLA
  29. 29. In the competitor review, we will take a close look at multi-product global digital platforms for insights around positioning, marketing and importantly UX approaches
  30. 30. PayTM
  31. 31. Amazon is a multinational technology company known for its disruption of well-established industries through technological innovation at scale. It’s one of the most influential economic and cultural forces in the world. Not only is it the largest marketplace on earth, but it’s also a content subscription service, production house, cloud computing services provider, and an advertising business (to mention a few). • Amazon has multiple offerings and services however they have not combined this entire offering into one app. Although every offering is accessible via the amazon.com website but multiple apps… • Part of this thinking is that a customer or user is in a different frame of mind when using these different services: For example, e-commerce and marketplace behaviour is different to content consumption behaviour ie looking to buy something VS taking a break and relaxing Please Note: This is not the full offering, but rather a small selection of the offering Amazon
  32. 32. QQ
  33. 33. Verizon is an American telecommunications company which offers wireless products and services. It’s the second largest wireless telecommunications provider in the United States behind AT&T. Verizon offers mobile phone, home telephone and Internet services through a variety of devices. However, they have recently branched out into banking through their Visa card, as well as building a strong content streaming offering. • Verizon currently have licensing deals in place with the likes of Disney+ and Apple Music. Of course, access to these services occur on those platforms • They have created the kind of super-app we’ve been discussing where their entire offering is accessible through the My Verizon app • They have also created a rewards programme, similar to Discovery, which also sits inside the My Verizon app. Verizon
  34. 34. PROPRIETARY TOOLS/IP 3RD PARTY TOOLS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP We utilise a mix of tools, but rely on our ability to build what we need. We use a combination of quantitative and qualitative techniques. Our analysis typically focus on the 7Cs Framework: Company, Competition, Category, Consumer, Community, Content and Channels BENCHMARK Using a wide range of tools for insight exploration
  35. 35. Understanding behavioural design trends that should guide our approach to the brand design
  36. 36. BRAND DISCOVERY: DESIGN AUDIT PHASE: RDE MODEL
  37. 37. BRAND DISCOVERY: DESIGN AUDIT PHASE: VISEQS MODEL
  38. 38. Our thinking and two brand designs will be explored with our target audiences in order to inform our final route to market
  39. 39. 51 More specifically: • Understand all hooks and barriers to the concept & content • Understand messaging and clarity thereof around brand and offering • Investigate fit to brand and & credibility of Vodacom to offer this (beyond telecommunications) • Unpack any areas of concern or possible mistrust and highlight ways to overcome this • Unpack stand-out and differentiation • Unpack overall relevance and resonance • Highlight any areas of improvement or adjustment that lead to optimisation of the content Primary objective: Unpack reaction to the creative content and provide strategic direction for greater resonance The primary target markets we need to speak to include: • End customers – specifically within the Vodacom segments of Youth, Mass & High Value • Business – Small and Large Research Phase 1
  40. 40. 3 day Online Insights Community for customers The length of the Online Community is dependent on the number of ideas being tested. Should only one concept be tested, a 3-day community is optimal. Online communities engage consumers for about half an hour a day over a number of days via a research orientated online, secure platforms. The real value of this methodology is that it gives consumers the time to consider and reflect, creating the circumstances to gain in-depth responses. Given the large, broad nature of the sample, the online community allows for a more cost-effective access to this sample, without having to compromise along any demographic. The online community allows for the exposure of multiple stimuli and it enables us to maintain optimal levels of control to prevent sharing of stimuli. Clients are able to view all responses on the platform The recommended sample structure is as follows: Segment Vodacom Users Competitor Users Youth (18 – 25 years) n=10 n=10 Mass (R10 000 – R36 000 Household Income) n=10 n=10 High Value (R36 000+ Household Income) n=10 n=10 Small Business Owners n=10 n=10 Total Recruiting n=80 to run with approximately 70 active respondents Additional sample considerations: • For all segments: we will aim for a spread across gender, region and race • For Mass and High Value we will aim for a spread across age (25 + years) • For small business owners we will aim for a spread across industry type
  41. 41. Brand Creation
  42. 42. Brand Creation : 6 weeks Activity (based on agreed name/route from research) Deliverables Strategy team 1 Brand essence workshop Brand architecture, purpose, values, tone, archetype, behaviours, promise workshop Brand House Integrated team with client 2 Brand visual identity creation – based on chosen concept for roll-out – logo, colour palette, typography, creative systems, applications Brand CI Manual SuperUnion 3 Digital Brand design- App, website, social and online ad unit designs - 6 digital applications included Brand tool kit Ogilvy Strategy SuperUnion 4 Affiliate Brand framework 5 Marketing elements – film, print, radio, outdoor creative elements 6 Messaging Matrix – overarching brand messaging by audience
  43. 43. Our creative teams will develop and craft the brand – develop from a future-backed approach and test for all mediums
  44. 44. VODAFONE BRAND REPOSITIONING From Telco to digital partner
  45. 45. From telco to digital partner - narrative Customer Segments Enterprise Segments External Stkhldrs Employees & Partners Execution flexed by audience / segment The future is exciting. Ready? Confident PartnerOptimistic Invitational “As we enter a new exciting era, customers and communities want help adapting, navigating and prospering from the remarkable new technologies reshaping the world. At Vodafone, we are excited about the possibilities ahead and are ready to enable our customers to conquer this new world” From telco to digital partner Working together with WPP Team Red Superunion developed the new brand strategy that signalled the company’s ambition to move from being just a telecommunications company to become a total communications company, Vodafone’s new brand positioning – The future is exciting. Ready? underlines its belief that new technologies and digital services will positively transform society, enhancing quality of life across the world in years to come. VODAFONE BRAND REPOSITIONING
  46. 46. VODAFONE BRAND IDENTITY We created a modernised visual identity – activated across advertising, retail and moving image applications – to reflect Vodafone’s new strategy and ambition, unleashing the famous speech mark to highlight the relationship between humanity and technology. The updated logo peels away the layers of gradients, shadows and effects to reveal a modern version of the iconic mark. The new typeface now fits with the other Vodafone typefaces, bringing a distinct cohesion to the brand and a flexibility to work across every channel. The speech mark device, previously limited to a secondary role, now sits front and center, linking up all the communications. It now houses headlines, interacts with images and products and appears in motion across TV screens, websites and digital displays in stores. The refreshed identity provides a sense of connection – the idea at the heart of the Vodafone brand.
  47. 47. VODACOM LOCAL SOLUTIONS Because of South Africa’s diverse population, there was a need to define nuances in visual language and tone within the global identity to appeal to different consumer segments. Brand Union developed a range of brand platforms to deliver segment- relevant products and messages. The role and execution of each element was considered, and rules applied. The system was flexible enough to allow for creativity but provided the necessary guidelines to ensure ‘one’ brand consistency.
  48. 48. VODACOM VODACOM SPIRIT A global project to develop an internal programme developed to start a conversation amongst employees about how the organisation needed to change and what it needs to focus on in order to meet its long-term business objectives.
  49. 49. OLD MUTUAL SOUTH AFRICA REIMAGINING A VIBRANT, PAN-AFRICAN BRAND Old Mutual embarked on a journey to consolidate their larger global business and bring it back to its roots in Africa.
  50. 50. BEFORE OLD MUTUAL BUILD MEANING Old Mutual is a complex organisation that provides financial solutions to individuals, SMMEs, corporates and institutions across different market segments and geographies across Africa and other emerging markets. Old Mutual’s relisting on the JSE and the renewed focus on its home markets that this signaled prompted the business to take a long hard look at its brand. There seemed to be a gap between its customers dreams and their current reality but increasingly there were not choosing Old Mutual to help them bridge this gap. The brand lacked relevance to younger, middle-class audiences and was perceived as conservative and messaging and tone seemed paternalistic rather than motivational. In addition customers did not understand the full breadth of the offering from the business. Superunion was tasked with reimagine this global brand for the African landscape. A vibrant and optimistic brand that speaks to a younger generation and one that is relevant and easy to navigate. The challenge was to help leadership move an organisation from a focus on product to being customer led, and showing it was now in touch with the rapidly evolving needs of Africa’s people.
  51. 51. THE VIGNETTE LINE OLD MUTUAL CREATIVE CONCEPT 03 July 2020 64
  52. 52. The visual language system was deliberately designed to flex between a conversational and approachable tone to a more elegant and sophisticated tone. PHOTOGRAPHY VIBRANT COLOUR PALETTE LOGO LOCKUPS AND VIGNETTE LINE ICONOGRAPHY TYPOGRAPHY OLD MUTUAL VISUAL LANGUAGE SYSTEM
  53. 53. The Vignette line and brand icon can flex within different digital applications such as web and social media. An official brand site was launched through which partner agencies could easily access all brand elements. OLD MUTUAL VISUAL LANGUAGE SYSTEM 03 July 2020 66
  54. 54. A vibrant, optimistic photo library was created. By shooting in 6 African countries we were able to deliver locally relevant yet consistent images that appealed to markets in South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Namibia, Malawi and Zimbabwe, addressing local stylistic and technical requirements. MALAWI KENYASOUTH AFRICA ZIMBABWE GHANA NAMIBIA OLD MUTUAL VISUAL LANGUAGE PHOTOGRAPHY
  55. 55. We developed a system that ensured specialist expertise was highlighted. For legal reasons some existing brands had to be kept in specific markets or disciplines. OLD MUTUAL BRAND ARCHITECTURE
  56. 56. Messaging frameworks by business line Sub-capabilities were clearly defined to aid signposting for customers OLD MUTUAL MESSAGING FRAMEWORKS & BU GUIDELINES
  57. 57. Joint Ventures also received guidelines on how to approach the system OLD MUTUAL VISUAL ARCHITECTURE & JV TEMPLATES
  58. 58. Brand Definition
  59. 59. Brand Definition : 6 weeks Activity Deliverables Strategy team 1 Brand plans – launch and roll out first 12 months - campaign planning – using the Ogilvy OS system and digital integration models Marketing Plan first 12 months Ogilvy Strategy 2 Brand Investment strategy – PESO (PAID, EARNED, SHARED AND OWNED) Media Plan first 12 months Ogilvy Social.Lab Ogilvy PR Wavemaker Media 3 Monitoring & Tracking – what research elements should be in place to regularly track brand performance and against which metrics Brand M&E Plan Ogilvy Strategy This does not include developing the launch campaign for the project – which would be scoped separately
  60. 60. We will provide a 12-month road map for the brand, guidelines and messaging for launch, where and how to invest for return and framework for ongoing brand measurement
  61. 61. AWARENESS CONSIDERATION SALES SOCIAL DIGITAL • Broad Match Keywords • HTML5 Banner Ads on GDN • Responsive/Rich Ads on GDN • TrueView Ads on Youtube • Branded Search Keywords • Shopping and Gallery Ads • Native Advertising • Transactional Search Keywords • Google Ads Extensions • Dynamic Remarketing • Remarketing Lists • Reach and Frequency • Brand Awareness • Video Views • Traffic • App Installs • Engagement • Dynamic Ads • Store Visits • App Installs CRM FUNNEL Filters the audience from stage to stage based on previous actions. We will develop a marketing strategy designed to ensure complete integration between channels based on strong re-engagement throughout the funnel
  62. 62. Considering all Customer Journey touch points. INSTAGRAM STORIES ADS Sparking your interest GOOGLE SEARCH ADS To research apps within a specific category APP INSTALL ADS ON YOUTUBE Showing you the app GOOGLE PLAY STORE SEARCH Ranks your app for specific category related and brand keywords LEADING YOU TO DOWNLOAD THE APP PUSH (DISCOVERY) PULL (INTENT) FACEBOOK APP INSTALL AD Provides a preview of the App to consumers
  63. 63. JOOX – Driving App Installs Please download this case study from the Download Presentation Videos on the site
  64. 64. IKEA e-Commerce Please download this case study from the Download Presentation Videos on the site
  65. 65. A media investment strategy will include Paid, Owned and Earned platforms
  66. 66. Provocative Planning Transform Growth for tomorrow Maximise Growth ongoing Unlock Growth today We will provide a media investment plan to follow
  67. 67. 81 What happens in the Unlock Audit Deep Audit of Precision and Digital capabilities done by our specialists in our bespoke Operating System Can benchmark against competitors digital performance and highlight gaps and opportunities Outcomes : Detailed performance roadmap to deliver optimal digital outcomes Able to derive and deploy a robust performance based digital media strategy with clear KPIs that are measurable and trackable from Day 1
  68. 68. What happens in the Maximise stage
  69. 69. 83 What happens in the Transform stage Use any of our 5 bespoke toolkits to uncover new opportunities for client growth Move beyond media performance and into providing ways for clients to diversify for future business longevity We develop Strategic frameworks and guidelines for immediate, medium terms and long- term success Outcomes : Detailed media strategy, Measurement Framework, Quick wins playbook, Partnerships guidelines
  70. 70. THE BRAND PLANS WILL LOOK AT HOW WE WILL EARN INFLUENCE - NOT JUST EARNING MEDIA FOR THE NEW DIGITAL BRAND EARN ATTENTION EARN MEDIA EARN SCALE EARN TRUST EARN INFLUENCE • Business and trade media engagement • Vertical media planning • Long-form and rich content creation and development • Media partnerships • Thought and opinion leadership • Market and sector commentary (agenda surfing content) • Stakeholder and media engagement (ie owned platforms such as a roundtable) • Advertorial content • Media partnerships • Sponsorships of key industry events • Social media • Thought leadership • Investment in proprietary industry research • Proactive issues engagement • Rich content
  71. 71. AM & PM Brand Strategy Research Creative Development R114, 341 R890, 025 R438, 745 R1, 241, 015 4% 50% 46% NOTE: As the financial submission was developed earlier in the process, Ogilvy would work with Vodacom Financial Services to ensure that the final costs are aligned to the agreed scope. We see this project split being around 50% strategy, 45% creative and 5% project management. 92% of the budget will be spent in the first 3 months. Three quarterly strategic check-ins for the brand @ R69, 575 (R208, 725) to apply learnings and course correction – amounting to 8 % of the total cost. Budget summary – R2,684,162
  72. 72. Why us?
  73. 73. Why us? 1. Successful experience on Vodafone in SA, UK, Kenya 2. We have a bespoke team of multi-disciplinary experts who will be dedicated to the project 3. We are consulting with creative added-value 4. We have local, regional and global support 5. We think, test, design, implement ... all in one
  74. 74. Questions
  75. 75. Copyright © 2019 Ogilvy South Africa Propriety Limited (“Operating Company”). All rights are reserved. This document/presentation contains confidential and proprietary information and methodology belonging to the Operating Company. No part of this information may be disclosed to others, nor may it be used, reproduced, copied or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic, mechanical, or otherwise without prior written permission of the Operating Company, and this document/presentation must be returned immediately upon the Operating Company’s request. Thank you!

×