OFTATALKS TWO: Autologous transplant of RPE and choroid - B. Parolini

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
WHAT WE NEED TO KNOW ON AUTOLOGOUS TRANSPLANT OF RPE AND CHOROID 13 YEARS EXPERIENCE BARBARA PAROLINI
RATIONALE of SURGERY • to save a healthy fovea • by removing altered RPE • and transplanting healthy RPE in the subfoveal ...
INDICATIONS • exudative maculopathies • submacular hemorrhage secondary to subfoveal CNV • subfoveal RPE tear • CNV non re...
GOOD CASE SELECTION • CNV with external limiting membrane or ellipsoid zone still visible at OCT
GOOD CASE SELECTION • submacular hemorrhage secondary to subfoveal CNV
BAD CASE SELECTION • CNV with invisible retinal external layers • Atrophic fovea
SURGICAL TECHNIQUE IN DETAILS
Retinal detachment
FUNCTIONAL RESULTS
230 eyes with maculopathy up to 11 years follow up 88 with complete data and at least 2 years follow up 23 eyes with hemor...
BCVA PRE AND POST
BCVA PRE AND POST EXUDATIVE MACULOPATHY: vision significantly improves 6-12 months after surgery the improvement continues...
result % in whole group % in hem cnv group gaining 15 letters or more 40% 48% STABLE VISION 42% 35% final reading ability ...
IMAGING
IMAGING AND EXAMS: retinography 1 week 3 months
HOW DOES IT LOOK POSTOP?
FA and ICG post with patch vascularization
IMAGING AND EXAMS: autofluorescence Preop hypoautofluorescence 3 months Autofluorescence more similar to surrounding tissue
FA-ICGA vs OCTA Good corrispondence between FA-ICGA and OCTA
SS-OCTA in RPE and Choroid transplantation •OCTA easily shows the patch under the macula •The patch is easily detectable a...
30 months follow-up18 months follow-up 24 months follow-up SS-OCTA in RPE and Choroid transplantation 12 months follow-up
FA-ICGA vs OCTA OCTA shows the same hypoperfused ring around the patch that corresponds to fibrosis
FA-ICGA vs OCTA OCTA shows the same hypoperfused ring around the patch that corresponds to fibrosis
Correlation between b-scan and OCTA OD OS
• The patch seems completely revascularized Case Female 80 y.o. 5 years after patch BCVA preop 0,05 and postop 0,4
OCTA and Microperimetry Same case Good corrispondence between perfusion and retinal function and anatomy in OCT b- scan
OCTA and MicroperimetryGood corrispondence between perfusion and retinal function and anatomy in OCT b- scan Same case
OCTA and Microperimetry • WHY? • no good RPE on the patch? • jatrogenic manipulation of the patch? • no photoreceptors pre...
OCTA and Microperimetry Good corrispondence between perfusion and retinal function Case Male 84 y.o.
OCTA and Microperimetry The area of higher sensitivity in microperimetry corresponds to area of intraretinal cysts but pre...
OCTA and Microperimetry Good correspondence between perfusion in the choriocapillaris layer in OCTA and and retinal functi...
3 D OCTDoes not add info
lack of complete revascularization Correspondence between between the health of the patch and the health of the retina at ...
However the same eye has a BCVA of 0,2 and good fixation
CASES WITH BETTER RESULTS THAN EXPECTED
3-12 MONTHS BCVA 0,3 PRE BCVA 0,05 Cnv and hemorrhage
3-12 MONTHS BCVA 0,6 PRE BCVA 0,05 Atrophic maculopathy
3-12 MONTHS BCVA 0,4 PRE BCVA 0,1 Atrophic maculopathy
PRE BCVA 0,1 CNV in angioid streaks
12 MONTHS BCVA 0,2 CNV in angioid streaks
10 YEARS BCVA 0,6 and reading PRE-OP CNV treated with 4 injection of antiVEGF BCVA 0,5
COMPLICATIONS
% in whole group (130 eyes) RD (+ or – PVR) 10 (11.4%) atrophy 4 (4.5%) subretinal hem 4 (4.5%) macular hole 4 (4.5%) ERM ...
expanding atrophy! PRE BCVA 0,1 6 M POST BCVA 0,4 12 M POST BCVA 0,2
• BCVA preop >0,1 • Healthy external retina preop • Age • Choroidal thickness in the macula preop • Choroidal flow preop •...
it is not about age! 82 years old, BCVA 0,4 and reading!
it is not about age! 80 years old, BCVA 0,6 and reading!
UNIQUE CASE
Doyne Honeycomb Retinal Dystrophy (DHRD)
Rare autosomal dominant retinal dystrophy Mutations in the EFEMP1 gene Seguita per anni fino a BCVA 0,2
management of complications after autologous transplantation of choroid for CNV in AMD
preoperative data female 75 y AMD drusen diagnosed 1 year earlier never treated OU CNV manifest with hemorrhagic vast deta...
surgery • 1 injection of Lucentis to try to limit the bleeding • faco iol in the bag • vitrectomy 23g • autologous transpl...
Difficult phaco and IOL for lack of red fundus reflex (for vit hemorrhage) REMOVAL OF VITREOUS HEMORRHAGE
EXTENSIVE VITRECTOMY
1 week after patch BCVA 0,2
POSTOP 1 month postop BCVA 0,2 decimal
angioOCT 3 months post patch
retinal detachment 7 months after patch surgery • expected complication due to heavy blood under the retina sinse baseline...
Inferior peripheral retinotomy
post 2nd surgery • BCVA 0,1 • retina attached • Cystoid macular edema • given Predforte q5
post 2nd surgery • BCVA 0,1 • retina attached • CME improved but not resolved • silicone oil removal
post 3rd surgery • BCVA 0,2 • retina attached • CME resolved
• APRIL 2019 • hand motion ❖ JULY 2019 ❖ 0,3 ❖ APRIL 2020 ❖ 0,3 ❖ JAN 2020 ❖ 0,1
• Indicazioni del trapianto: maculopatia essudativa con retina esterna conservata • Risultato migliore: aumento medio di 2...
CHOROIDAL TRANSPLANT IS A CONTROVERSIAL SURGERY TO OBTAIN MORE YOU HAVE TO RISK MORE
OFTATALKS TWO: Autologous transplant of RPE and choroid - B. Parolini
OFTATALKS TWO: Autologous transplant of RPE and choroid - B. Parolini
OFTATALKS TWO: Autologous transplant of RPE and choroid - B. Parolini
OFTATALKS TWO: Autologous transplant of RPE and choroid - B. Parolini
OFTATALKS TWO: Autologous transplant of RPE and choroid - B. Parolini
OFTATALKS TWO: Autologous transplant of RPE and choroid - B. Parolini
OFTATALKS TWO: Autologous transplant of RPE and choroid - B. Parolini
OFTATALKS TWO: Autologous transplant of RPE and choroid - B. Parolini
OFTATALKS TWO: Autologous transplant of RPE and choroid - B. Parolini
OFTATALKS TWO: Autologous transplant of RPE and choroid - B. Parolini
OFTATALKS TWO: Autologous transplant of RPE and choroid - B. Parolini
OFTATALKS TWO: Autologous transplant of RPE and choroid - B. Parolini
OFTATALKS TWO: Autologous transplant of RPE and choroid - B. Parolini
OFTATALKS TWO: Autologous transplant of RPE and choroid - B. Parolini
OFTATALKS TWO: Autologous transplant of RPE and choroid - B. Parolini
OFTATALKS TWO: Autologous transplant of RPE and choroid - B. Parolini
OFTATALKS TWO: Autologous transplant of RPE and choroid - B. Parolini
OFTATALKS TWO: Autologous transplant of RPE and choroid - B. Parolini
OFTATALKS TWO: Autologous transplant of RPE and choroid - B. Parolini
OFTATALKS TWO: Autologous transplant of RPE and choroid - B. Parolini
OFTATALKS TWO: Autologous transplant of RPE and choroid - B. Parolini
OFTATALKS TWO: Autologous transplant of RPE and choroid - B. Parolini
OFTATALKS TWO: Autologous transplant of RPE and choroid - B. Parolini
OFTATALKS TWO: Autologous transplant of RPE and choroid - B. Parolini
OFTATALKS TWO: Autologous transplant of RPE and choroid - B. Parolini
OFTATALKS TWO: Autologous transplant of RPE and choroid - B. Parolini
OFTATALKS TWO: Autologous transplant of RPE and choroid - B. Parolini
OFTATALKS TWO: Autologous transplant of RPE and choroid - B. Parolini
OFTATALKS TWO: Autologous transplant of RPE and choroid - B. Parolini
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

OFTATALKS TWO: Autologous transplant of RPE and choroid - B. Parolini

38 views

Published on

I Webinars di Oftalmologia Clinica: Barbara Parolini, MD (Brescia)

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

OFTATALKS TWO: Autologous transplant of RPE and choroid - B. Parolini

  1. 1. WHAT WE NEED TO KNOW ON AUTOLOGOUS TRANSPLANT OF RPE AND CHOROID 13 YEARS EXPERIENCE BARBARA PAROLINI
  2. 2. RATIONALE of SURGERY • to save a healthy fovea • by removing altered RPE • and transplanting healthy RPE in the subfoveal space • THIS SURGERY DOES NOT WORK IF THE FOVEA IS ALREADY DAMAGED
  3. 3. INDICATIONS • exudative maculopathies • submacular hemorrhage secondary to subfoveal CNV • subfoveal RPE tear • CNV non responding to antiVEGF • progressive atrophy? • REQUIRED: external limiting membrane or ellipsoid zone still visible at OCT
  4. 4. GOOD CASE SELECTION • CNV with external limiting membrane or ellipsoid zone still visible at OCT
  5. 5. GOOD CASE SELECTION • submacular hemorrhage secondary to subfoveal CNV
  6. 6. BAD CASE SELECTION • CNV with invisible retinal external layers • Atrophic fovea
  7. 7. SURGICAL TECHNIQUE IN DETAILS
  8. 8. Retinal detachment
  9. 9. FUNCTIONAL RESULTS
  10. 10. 230 eyes with maculopathy up to 11 years follow up 88 with complete data and at least 2 years follow up 23 eyes with hemorrhagic CNV Personal data from 2007 to march 2018 (published)
  11. 11. BCVA PRE AND POST
  12. 12. BCVA PRE AND POST EXUDATIVE MACULOPATHY: vision significantly improves 6-12 months after surgery the improvement continues up to 4 years ATROPHIC maculopathy:: improvement in vision for 2 years but AT 2 YEARS THE ATROPHY RELAPSES with new vision loss
  13. 13. result % in whole group % in hem cnv group gaining 15 letters or more 40% 48% STABLE VISION 42% 35% final reading ability 43% 43% RESULTS for hemorrhagic CNV • The eyes that improve, keep improving in time even after 3 years
  14. 14. IMAGING
  15. 15. IMAGING AND EXAMS: retinography 1 week 3 months
  16. 16. HOW DOES IT LOOK POSTOP?
  17. 17. FA and ICG post with patch vascularization
  18. 18. IMAGING AND EXAMS: autofluorescence Preop hypoautofluorescence 3 months Autofluorescence more similar to surrounding tissue
  19. 19. FA-ICGA vs OCTA Good corrispondence between FA-ICGA and OCTA
  20. 20. SS-OCTA in RPE and Choroid transplantation •OCTA easily shows the patch under the macula •The patch is easily detectable also with automatic segmentation •Good detection of the patch’s perfusion
  21. 21. 30 months follow-up18 months follow-up 24 months follow-up SS-OCTA in RPE and Choroid transplantation 12 months follow-up
  22. 22. FA-ICGA vs OCTA OCTA shows the same hypoperfused ring around the patch that corresponds to fibrosis
  23. 23. FA-ICGA vs OCTA OCTA shows the same hypoperfused ring around the patch that corresponds to fibrosis
  24. 24. Correlation between b-scan and OCTA OD OS
  25. 25. • The patch seems completely revascularized Case Female 80 y.o. 5 years after patch BCVA preop 0,05 and postop 0,4
  26. 26. OCTA and Microperimetry Same case Good corrispondence between perfusion and retinal function and anatomy in OCT b- scan
  27. 27. OCTA and MicroperimetryGood corrispondence between perfusion and retinal function and anatomy in OCT b- scan Same case
  28. 28. OCTA and Microperimetry • WHY? • no good RPE on the patch? • jatrogenic manipulation of the patch? • no photoreceptors preop? • unpredictable? Good corrispondence between perfusion and retinal function and anatomy in OCT b- scan Same case
  29. 29. OCTA and Microperimetry Good corrispondence between perfusion and retinal function Case Male 84 y.o.
  30. 30. OCTA and Microperimetry The area of higher sensitivity in microperimetry corresponds to area of intraretinal cysts but presenting also a better rapresentation of the outer retina Case Male 84 y.o.
  31. 31. OCTA and Microperimetry Good correspondence between perfusion in the choriocapillaris layer in OCTA and and retinal function visible in microperimetry Case Male 82 y.o.
  32. 32. 3 D OCTDoes not add info
  33. 33. lack of complete revascularization Correspondence between between the health of the patch and the health of the retina at B-scan OCT Over atrophic patch there is atrophic retina
  34. 34. However the same eye has a BCVA of 0,2 and good fixation
  35. 35. CASES WITH BETTER RESULTS THAN EXPECTED
  36. 36. 3-12 MONTHS BCVA 0,3 PRE BCVA 0,05 Cnv and hemorrhage
  37. 37. 3-12 MONTHS BCVA 0,6 PRE BCVA 0,05 Atrophic maculopathy
  38. 38. 3-12 MONTHS BCVA 0,4 PRE BCVA 0,1 Atrophic maculopathy
  39. 39. PRE BCVA 0,1 CNV in angioid streaks
  40. 40. 12 MONTHS BCVA 0,2 CNV in angioid streaks
  41. 41. 10 YEARS BCVA 0,6 and reading PRE-OP CNV treated with 4 injection of antiVEGF BCVA 0,5
  42. 42. COMPLICATIONS
  43. 43. % in whole group (130 eyes) RD (+ or – PVR) 10 (11.4%) atrophy 4 (4.5%) subretinal hem 4 (4.5%) macular hole 4 (4.5%) ERM 4 (4.5%) recurrent CNV 4 (4.5%) CME 3 (3%) COMPLICATIONS
  44. 44. expanding atrophy! PRE BCVA 0,1 6 M POST BCVA 0,4 12 M POST BCVA 0,2
  45. 45. • BCVA preop >0,1 • Healthy external retina preop • Age • Choroidal thickness in the macula preop • Choroidal flow preop • Chronicity of the maculopathy (more or less than 1 y) PROGNOSTIC FACTORS what correlates with good final vision?
  46. 46. it is not about age! 82 years old, BCVA 0,4 and reading!
  47. 47. it is not about age! 80 years old, BCVA 0,6 and reading!
  48. 48. UNIQUE CASE
  49. 49. Doyne Honeycomb Retinal Dystrophy (DHRD)
  50. 50. Rare autosomal dominant retinal dystrophy Mutations in the EFEMP1 gene Seguita per anni fino a BCVA 0,2
  51. 51. management of complications after autologous transplantation of choroid for CNV in AMD
  52. 52. preoperative data female 75 y AMD drusen diagnosed 1 year earlier never treated OU CNV manifest with hemorrhagic vast detachment BCVA: HAND MOVEMENT
  53. 53. surgery • 1 injection of Lucentis to try to limit the bleeding • faco iol in the bag • vitrectomy 23g • autologous transplantation of choroid and rpe • silicone oil 1000
  54. 54. Difficult phaco and IOL for lack of red fundus reflex (for vit hemorrhage) REMOVAL OF VITREOUS HEMORRHAGE
  55. 55. EXTENSIVE VITRECTOMY
  56. 56. 1 week after patch BCVA 0,2
  57. 57. POSTOP 1 month postop BCVA 0,2 decimal
  58. 58. angioOCT 3 months post patch
  59. 59. retinal detachment 7 months after patch surgery • expected complication due to heavy blood under the retina sinse baseline • inferior RD • no PVR • subretinal strand
  60. 60. Inferior peripheral retinotomy
  61. 61. post 2nd surgery • BCVA 0,1 • retina attached • Cystoid macular edema • given Predforte q5
  62. 62. post 2nd surgery • BCVA 0,1 • retina attached • CME improved but not resolved • silicone oil removal
  63. 63. post 3rd surgery • BCVA 0,2 • retina attached • CME resolved
  64. 64. • APRIL 2019 • hand motion ❖ JULY 2019 ❖ 0,3 ❖ APRIL 2020 ❖ 0,3 ❖ JAN 2020 ❖ 0,1
  65. 65. • Indicazioni del trapianto: maculopatia essudativa con retina esterna conservata • Risultato migliore: aumento medio di 2-3 linee di acuità visiva nel 50% del casi • Complicanze: 10% distacco, ftmh, cme, 4% atrofia • La maggior parte delle complicanze possono essere gestite tranne atrofia CONCLUSIONI
  66. 66. CHOROIDAL TRANSPLANT IS A CONTROVERSIAL SURGERY TO OBTAIN MORE YOU HAVE TO RISK MORE

×