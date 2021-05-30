Oral ulcers part (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall ULCERATIVE,VESICULAR, AND BULLOUS LESIONS Part 1 Professor Dr. Ossama El-Shall Professor, Oral M...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Definitions Vesicles Bullae Pustules Ulcer Macules Papules Plaques Nodules Erosions
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Bullae: Large vesicle, Elevated blister like lesion containing clear fluid that over 1cm in diam...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Intra-epithelial vesicles Sub-epithelial vesicles
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Intra-epithelial vesicles suprabasal separation of the epithelial cells Pemphigus Vulgaris intra...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Intra-epithelial vesicles Pemphigus Vulgaris
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Mucous Membrane Pemphigoid Subepithelial vesicles
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall subepithelial vesicle separation of the full thickness of the epithelium from the underlying con...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall formation of subepithelial vesicle subepithelial separation of the epithelium from the underlyin...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Ulcer A defect in the epithelium; it is a well-circumscribed depressed lesion over which the epi...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Macules: Well-circumscribed, flat, lesion with different color from normal skin. They may be red...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Papules Papules: Solid lesions raised above the skin surface that are smaller than 1cm in diamet...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Plaques: Large papules, solid raised lesions that are over 1cm in diameter Erosions: Moist red l...
• Nodule: firm lesions present deep in the dermis, and the epidermis can be easily moved over them 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Sha...
Classification of Oral ulcers
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall I-According to its occurrence: II-According to its etiology: Classification of Oral ulcers 1- Ph...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall I- Classification According ulcer occurrence: A- Primary Ulcers: Not preceded by Vesiculo-bullou...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall A-Primary Ulcers: Not preceded by Vesiculo-bullous lesion. 1- Traumatic. 2- Infective: Bacterial...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall B-Secondary ulcers: Preceded by Vesiculo-bullous lesion I-Intra-epithelial vesicles: 1- Herpes s...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall II-Classification according to Etiology
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall II-Classification according to Etiology 1- Physical and chemical agents. 2- Microbial agents. 3-...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 1- Physical and chemical agents: (Reactive ulcers): A- Traumatic. B- Thermal. C- Chemical. D- El...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 2-Microbial agents. A-Bacterial: 1- Necrotizing ulcerative gingivitis. 2- Tuberculosis. 3- Syphi...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 3-Neoplasm 4- Immunologic reactions. a- Aphthous ulcers. b- Behcet’s syndrome c- Pemphigus vulga...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 5- Blood disorders: a- Anemia. b- Leukemia. C- Neutropenia
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 6- Drugs. Cytotoxic drugs. 7- Gastrointestinal disease. a- Coeliac disease. b- Ulcerative coliti...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Ulcers due to Physical and chemical agents Reactive oral ulcers These ulcers occurs as a result ...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Radiation mucositis & ulceration
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall It should differentiate from malignant ulcers by, site and shape in relation to traumatic source...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall It occurs due to mechanical trauma such as; A- Uncontrolled biting of soft tissues (lips, cheek…...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Traumatic ulcer of the tongue
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Look for the cause !!!!
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Traumatic ulceration of the lip
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Riga’s ulcer
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Oral Ulcers due to Bacterial agents 1- Necrotizing ulcerative gingivitis. 2- Tuberculosis. 3- Sy...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 1- Necrotizing ulcerative gingivitis: a-It is inflammatory destructive disease of gingiva charac...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Ulceration in acute necrotizing gingivitis destroys the interdental papillae particularly
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Necrotizing ulcerative gingivitis
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Necrotizing ulcerative gingivitis
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 2- Tuberculosis: a- It is a specific granulomatous disease caused by Mycobacterium Tuberculosis ...
Noticed the mucous material in the Tb ulcer 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
Oral TB ulcer 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 3- Syphilis: It is an infectious disease caused by T.Pallidum and appears in three general stage...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Primary syphilis: Chancre; is the lesion of primary syphilis, began as small macules which conve...
Syphilitic Chancre of the Tongue 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Syphilitic chancre of the lip
Syphilitic chancres 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
Tertiary syphilis of the tongue 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Lecture Number 2 Oral Ulcers due to Viral infection
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Remember the classification of oral ulcers II-Classification according to Etiology 1- Physical a...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 2-Microbial agents. A-Bacterial: 1- Necrotizing ulcerative gingivitis. 2- Tuberculosis. 3- Syphi...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Lecture Number 2 Oral Ulcers due to Viral infection Herpes Simplex infection Varicella Zoster vi...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Virus is nucleic acid cores either DNA or RNA coated with protein and has the ability to produce...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Herpes Simplex viral Infection
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Herpes Simplex viral Infection 1- There are two types of herpes simplex virus; HSV1 and HSV2. 2-...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 4- The primary herpetic infection occurs in the patient for the first time, i.e. infection by th...
Primary Herpetic gingivostomatitis (Acute herpetic gingivostomatitis) 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Primary Herpetic gingivostomatitis (Acute herpetic gingivostomatitis) Clinically: 1- Most common...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 4- Predromal signs and symptoms: fever, headache, malaise, and tender palpable submandibular and...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Gingivitis & multiple shallow ulcers
Primary herpetic gingivostomatitis 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 7- Oral and par oral vesiculo-bullous lesions appear immediately after fever subsides. 8-These l...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 1 or 2 days after the prodromal symptoms occur, small vesicles appear on the oral mucosa; these ...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall An important diagnostic criterion in this disease is the appearance of generalized acute margina...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Acute marginal gingivitis.
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 11- The oral ulcers are small, painful, superficial, surrounding with erythema and covered by gr...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Primary Herpetic gingivostomatitis
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Acute marginal gingivitis.
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Primary Herpetic gingivostomatitis
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Herpetic ulcers coalesce together
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Pathogenesis 1- The viruses invade and destroy the epithelial cells resulting in intra-epithelia...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Diagnosis 1- Case history: prodromal symptoms positive history of contact with other patients, f...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Virus invade the epithelial cells forming inclusion bodies, (Lipschutz bodies).
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Gingivitis & multiple shallow ulcers
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Herpes simplex eye infection
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Treatment 1- Mild cases: it is a self-limiting disease, so it need: A- Bed rest. B- Liquid balan...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 2-Sever oral cases. A-Rifampicin: 10mg/kg body weight. T.d.s. orally. In adult used as mouth rin...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall B- Acyclovir.(Zovirax): 1- It used in Sever oral involvement in either healthy or immuno-comprom...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 6- It is phosphorylated (activated) by herpes specific enzyme (DNA polymerase) and then becomes ...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Recurrent herpetic lesions
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Recurrent herpetic lesions 1- After resolution of the primary lesion, the viruses migrate to rem...
Recurrent herpetic lesions Occurs in the patients previously infected with primary herpetic infection as a result of activ...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Recurrent herpes labialis. 1- Prodromal symptoms; burning or tingling sensation at the location ...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 3- The vesicle rupture to forming ulcers covered with crust of purulent exudates due to secondar...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Recurrent herpes labialis
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Recurrent herpes labialis
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Recurrent herpes labialis
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Recurrent herpes labialis
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Recurrent herpes labialis
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Recurrent herpes labialis
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Recurrent herpes labialis
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Recurrent herpes labialis
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Treatment 1- Sun blocker if the sunlight is the predisposing factor. 2-Acyclovir ointment 5 time...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Recurrent intra oral herpes.
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Recurrent intra oral herpes. 1- Multiple small (1mm) vesicle formation surrounded with erythema ...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Recurrent intra oral herpes.
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Recurrent herpes
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Recurrent intra-oral herpes
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Recurrent intra-oral herpes
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall This is a patient that was undergoing chemotherapy for carcinoma and their immune system was com...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Herpetic Whitlow 1- It is a primary or secondary HSV infection of the fingers occurring in medic...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Herpetic Whitlow
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
Lecture number 3 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Oral Ulcers due to Viral infection.
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Remember the classification of oral ulcers II-Classification according to Etiology 1- Physical a...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 2-Microbial agents. A-Bacterial: 1- Necrotizing ulcerative gingivitis. 2- Tuberculosis. 3- Syphi...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Varicella Zoster Virus infection
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Varicella Zoster Virus infection 1- Primary infection with Varicella Zoster virus causes Chicken...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Primary infection Secondary infection Herpes Zoster mandibular
• Varicella is specific to humans and causes chickenpox and shingles. • intelligent varicella virus • How can such a simpl...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Chicken Pox Mode of infection 1- Droplet 2- Direct contact with fresh skin lesion of patient wit...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Clinically 1- Age: any age but more at 5-10 years. 2- Common in winter and spring. 3- Skin lesio...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 5- The vesicles content become cloudy then it ruptures converted into crusted lesions. 6- Finall...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Chicken Pox vesicles
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Treatment: 1- Healthy children: no treatment hence it is a self-limiting disease. 2- Immunocompr...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Herpes Zoster (Shingles)
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Herpes Zoster (Shingles) Etiology: 1- It is the secondary infection of the Varicella Zoster viru...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Clinically: 1- Affect any age. 2- Rare in children unless; child had Chicken pox in the first fe...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 4- Unilateral sever itching and neuralgic pain, which may be: burning or stabbing, constant or i...
Herpes zoster rash and blisters 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 8- These scars are diagnostic in cases of post herpetic neuralgia. 9- Orally: very painful vesic...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 10- The site of lesion is depend on the nerve involved; if the mandibular division of trigeminal...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Herpes zoster Maxillary, intra-oral
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 11-Ophthalmic involvements will leads to unilateral corneal ulcer.
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Ophthalmic involvement
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Ophthalmic involvement
Ophthalmic involvement. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
12- Herpes sine herpes: (Zoster sine eruption) It is pain caused by zoster virus without any clinical lesion along the cou...
Maxillary 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Herpes Zoster (Shingles) mandibular division of trigeminal nerve is involved, the lesions will b...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Herpes Zoster (Shingles)
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Complications: Are common in Immunocompromised and elderly patients. 1- Post herpetic neuralgia:...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 2-Generalized herpes Zoster infection: involving internal organs. 3- Motor paralysis. 4- Seconda...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Affection of maxillary & ophthalmic branches of trigeminal nerve by Herpes zoster
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Treatment: 1- Healthy patients: a- Mild clinical manifestation: Sedation, Extreme care to avoid ...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 2- Immunosuppressed patients: Acyclovir I.V. 10mg/kg/8h/10days. 3- Elderly patients: Acyclovir a...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome Definition: It is a special form of Herpes Zoster infection affecting facia...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Clinically: 1- Herpetic Oticus: Small vesicles eruption around external auditory canal. 2- Prodr...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 5-Facial palsy, (identical to facial paralysis). 6- Loss of taste sensation. 7- Deafness on the ...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome
Last 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
Coxsackievirus infection 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Coxsakie Virus infection
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 1- Coxsackie virus is RNA virus, separated into groups A and B. each group contain many types of...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Herpangina 1- Seasonal but commonly in Summer. 2- Sudden onset commonly in Children. 3- Saliva i...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 5- Sore throat and dysphagia due to vesicle formation. 6- Soft palate affection in addition to u...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Herpangina
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Herpangina
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Hand, foot, and mouth disease
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 1- Air born spread. 2- Commonly at children or young adult. 3- Low-grade fever, diarrhea, vomiti...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 5-Bilateral Vesicles eruption on the hard palate, tongue, cheek mucosa and tonsils. 6-Vesicles a...
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Hand, foot, and mouth disease
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Hand, foot, and mouth disease
5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
28 views
May. 30, 2021

Oral ulcers part (1)

Oral Vesicular bullous ulcerative lesions for dental students

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(5/5)
Free
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams Matthew Walker
(4.5/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free
The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness Kelli Harding
(5/5)
Free
Breasts: The Owner's Manual: Every Woman's Guide to Reducing Cancer Risk, Making Treatment Choices, and Optimizing Outcomes Kristi Funk
(0/5)
Free
Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging Joan Lunden
(2.5/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4/5)
Free
The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina: Separating the Myth from the Medicine Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free
The Green Witch: Your Complete Guide to the Natural Magic of Herbs, Flowers, Essential Oils, and More Arin Murphy-Hiscock
(4/5)
Free
The 4 Season Solution: A Groundbreaking Plan to Fight Burnout and Tap into Optimal Health Dallas Hartwig
(3/5)
Free
The Mind Illuminated: A Complete Meditation Guide Integrating Buddhist Wisdom and Brain Science for Greater Mindfulness John Yates
(5/5)
Free
Dirty Genes: A Breakthrough Program to Treat the Root Cause of Illness and Optimize Your Health Ben Lynch
(4.5/5)
Free
Stress Less: Stop Stressing, Start Living Kate Hanley
(3.5/5)
Free
Memory Rescue: Supercharge Your Brain, Reverse Memory Loss, and Remember What Matters Most Dr. Daniel G. Amen
(4.5/5)
Free
Eat, Move, Think: The Path to a Healthier, Stronger, Happier You Shaun Francis
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
(5/5)
Free
To Raise A Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(3.5/5)
Free
The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone Steven R. Gundry, MD
(5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
(4.5/5)
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friend Billy Baker
(4/5)
Free
The First Ten Years: Two Sides of the Same Love Story Joseph Fink
(5/5)
Free
Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, And Get Strong With The Fit52 Life Carrie Underwood
(4/5)
Free
Lifespan: Why We Age-and Why We Don't Have To David A. Sinclair
(4.5/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
The Longevity Paradox: How to Die Young at a Ripe Old Age Steven R. Gundry
(4.5/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
The Little Book of Hygge: Danish Secrets to Happy Living Meik Wiking
(4/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Oral ulcers part (1)

  1. 1. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall ULCERATIVE,VESICULAR, AND BULLOUS LESIONS Part 1 Professor Dr. Ossama El-Shall Professor, Oral Medicine & Periodontology Dpt, Al-Azhar University, Cairo, Egypt. E-mail: oelshall@hotmail.com
  2. 2. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Definitions Vesicles Bullae Pustules Ulcer Macules Papules Plaques Nodules Erosions
  3. 3. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Bullae: Large vesicle, Elevated blister like lesion containing clear fluid that over 1cm in diameter Pustules: vesicle containing purulent mater Vesicles: Elevated blisters containing clear fluid that are under 1cm in diameter
  4. 4. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  5. 5. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Intra-epithelial vesicles Sub-epithelial vesicles
  6. 6. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Intra-epithelial vesicles suprabasal separation of the epithelial cells Pemphigus Vulgaris intraepithelial vesicle
  7. 7. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Intra-epithelial vesicles Pemphigus Vulgaris
  8. 8. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Mucous Membrane Pemphigoid Subepithelial vesicles
  9. 9. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall subepithelial vesicle separation of the full thickness of the epithelium from the underlying connective tissue Mucous Membrane Pemphigoid Subepithelial vesicles
  10. 10. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall formation of subepithelial vesicle subepithelial separation of the epithelium from the underlying corium Subepithelial vesicles
  11. 11. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Ulcer A defect in the epithelium; it is a well-circumscribed depressed lesion over which the epidermal layer has been lost. Or it is a complete loss of epithelium
  12. 12. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Macules: Well-circumscribed, flat, lesion with different color from normal skin. They may be red due to presence of vascular lesions or inflammation, or pigmented due to presence of melanin or drugs. Melanotic Macule
  13. 13. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  14. 14. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Papules Papules: Solid lesions raised above the skin surface that are smaller than 1cm in diameter
  15. 15. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Plaques: Large papules, solid raised lesions that are over 1cm in diameter Erosions: Moist red lesion often caused by the rupture of vesicle or bullae as well as trauma. Or it is a superficial defect of epithelium associated with partial loss of epidermis.
  16. 16. • Nodule: firm lesions present deep in the dermis, and the epidermis can be easily moved over them 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  17. 17. Classification of Oral ulcers
  18. 18. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall I-According to its occurrence: II-According to its etiology: Classification of Oral ulcers 1- Physical and chemical agents. 2- Microbial agents. 3- Neoplasm. 4- Immunologic reactions. 5- Blood disorders. 6- Drugs. 7- Gastrointestinal disease. 1- Primary ulcers. 2- Secondary ulcers.
  19. 19. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall I- Classification According ulcer occurrence: A- Primary Ulcers: Not preceded by Vesiculo-bullous lesion. B-Secondary ulcers: Preceded by Vesiculo-bullous lesion
  20. 20. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall A-Primary Ulcers: Not preceded by Vesiculo-bullous lesion. 1- Traumatic. 2- Infective: Bacterial and fungal. 3- Neoplastic. 4- Systemic: GIT and blood disorders. 5- Aphthous ulcer. 6- Behcet’s syndrome. 7- Reiter’s syndrome.
  21. 21. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall B-Secondary ulcers: Preceded by Vesiculo-bullous lesion I-Intra-epithelial vesicles: 1- Herpes simplex. 2- Herpes Zoster. 3- Herpangina. 4-Hand, foot and mouth disease. 5- Pemphigus vulgaris II-Subepithelial vesicles 1-Bullous pemphigoid. 2-Mucous membrane pemphigoid 3-Erythema multiform. 4-Bullous erosive lichen planus. 5-Epidermolysis bullosa 6-Drug eruption.
  22. 22. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall II-Classification according to Etiology
  23. 23. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall II-Classification according to Etiology 1- Physical and chemical agents. 2- Microbial agents. 3- Neoplasm. 4- Immunologic reactions. 5- Blood disorders. 6- Drugs. 7- Gastrointestinal disease.
  24. 24. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 1- Physical and chemical agents: (Reactive ulcers): A- Traumatic. B- Thermal. C- Chemical. D- Electrical. E- Radiation.
  25. 25. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 2-Microbial agents. A-Bacterial: 1- Necrotizing ulcerative gingivitis. 2- Tuberculosis. 3- Syphilis. B-Fungal: 1- Histoplasmosis. 2- Blastomycosis C-Viral: 1- Herpes simplex. 2- Herpes Zoster. 3- Herpangina 4- Hand foot and mouth disease.
  26. 26. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 3-Neoplasm 4- Immunologic reactions. a- Aphthous ulcers. b- Behcet’s syndrome c- Pemphigus vulgaris d- Mucous membrane pemphigoid. e- Lupus erythematosus. f- Epidermolysis bullosa. G- Drug eruption. Squamous cell carcinoma
  27. 27. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 5- Blood disorders: a- Anemia. b- Leukemia. C- Neutropenia
  28. 28. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 6- Drugs. Cytotoxic drugs. 7- Gastrointestinal disease. a- Coeliac disease. b- Ulcerative colitis. c- Crohn’s disease.
  29. 29. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Ulcers due to Physical and chemical agents Reactive oral ulcers These ulcers occurs as a result of trauma, thermal agents, radiation or electrical source.
  30. 30. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Radiation mucositis & ulceration
  31. 31. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall It should differentiate from malignant ulcers by, site and shape in relation to traumatic source and healing in 1-2 week after cause removal. Biopsy is indicated if there is a doubt. It treated mainly by removing of the causative agent and symptomatic treatment such as anti-inflammatory mouthwash and topical steroids. Traumatic Ulcer
  32. 32. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall It occurs due to mechanical trauma such as; A- Uncontrolled biting of soft tissues (lips, cheek….) as during epileptic attack or after L.A. B- Self-induced trauma due to abnormal habits such as cheek or lip biting. C- Iatrogenic, from the dental instrumentation, such as bur, saliva ejector, hand instrument and forceful removal of cotton rolls (cotton roll stomatitis). D- Over extended dentures margins. E- Riga’s ulcers :( Riga-Fede disease) appears on lingual frenum in neonates due to abrasion of the tongue by lower incisors during sucking.
  33. 33. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Traumatic ulcer of the tongue
  34. 34. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Look for the cause !!!!
  35. 35. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  36. 36. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Traumatic ulceration of the lip
  37. 37. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Riga’s ulcer
  38. 38. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  39. 39. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Oral Ulcers due to Bacterial agents 1- Necrotizing ulcerative gingivitis. 2- Tuberculosis. 3- Syphilis.
  40. 40. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 1- Necrotizing ulcerative gingivitis: a-It is inflammatory destructive disease of gingiva characterized by punched out ulceration with crater-like depression at the crest of interdental papillae. b-Gingival crater is usually covered with pseudomembranous slough. c-The lesion may extend to involve marginal gingiva, attached gingival and finally may exposed the bone. d-Smear from the lesion reveals presence of Spirochetes and fusiform bacilli
  41. 41. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Ulceration in acute necrotizing gingivitis destroys the interdental papillae particularly
  42. 42. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Necrotizing ulcerative gingivitis
  43. 43. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Necrotizing ulcerative gingivitis
  44. 44. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 2- Tuberculosis: a- It is a specific granulomatous disease caused by Mycobacterium Tuberculosis and characterized by granuloma formation in any organ of the body. b- Oral lesions are secondary to pulmonary T.B and it appears as chronic indurated ulcer, with irregular undermined edge and thick mucous material in its base.
  45. 45. Noticed the mucous material in the Tb ulcer 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  46. 46. Oral TB ulcer 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  47. 47. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 3- Syphilis: It is an infectious disease caused by T.Pallidum and appears in three general stages.
  48. 48. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Primary syphilis: Chancre; is the lesion of primary syphilis, began as small macules which converted to slightly painful ulcer (2ry infection), with raised margin and covered with white adherent membrane. There is local L.N enlarged, which is rubbery and painless. Secondary syphilis: Condyloma latum: Painless white flat warty-like papule with ulcerated surface. Tertiary syphilis: Gumma: whish is a localized granuloma that may breakdown to form punched out deep ulcer usually on the tongue.
  49. 49. Syphilitic Chancre of the Tongue 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  50. 50. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Syphilitic chancre of the lip
  51. 51. Syphilitic chancres 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  52. 52. Tertiary syphilis of the tongue 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  53. 53. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  54. 54. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Lecture Number 2 Oral Ulcers due to Viral infection
  55. 55. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Remember the classification of oral ulcers II-Classification according to Etiology 1- Physical and chemical agents. 2- Microbial agents. 3- Neoplasm. 4- Immunologic reactions. 5- Blood disorders. 6- Drugs. 7- Gastrointestinal disease.
  56. 56. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 2-Microbial agents. A-Bacterial: 1- Necrotizing ulcerative gingivitis. 2- Tuberculosis. 3- Syphilis. B-Fungal: 1- Histoplasmosis. 2- Blastomycosis C-Viral: 1- Herpes simplex. 2- Herpes Zoster. 3- Herpangina 4- Hand foot and mouth disease.
  57. 57. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Lecture Number 2 Oral Ulcers due to Viral infection Herpes Simplex infection Varicella Zoster virus infection Coxsacki virus All are Secondary ulcers preceded by intra-epithelial vesicles or bulla
  58. 58. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  59. 59. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Virus is nucleic acid cores either DNA or RNA coated with protein and has the ability to produce certain diseases when invades human cells. It consists of: 1-Genome: The inner nucleic acid core, either D.N.A of R.N.A. 2-Capsid: The protein coat. 3-Envelop: Lipoproteins surround many viruses.
  60. 60. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  61. 61. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  62. 62. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  63. 63. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Herpes Simplex viral Infection
  64. 64. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Herpes Simplex viral Infection 1- There are two types of herpes simplex virus; HSV1 and HSV2. 2- HSV1 is responsible for oral infections namely; primary herpetic gingivostomatitis, recurrent intra- oral herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, pharyngeal infection and meningoencephalitis in addition to dermatitis above the waist. 3- HSV2 is responsible for occurrence of genital infection and dermatitis below waist in addition to infection in newborn infants from infected vagina during delivery.
  65. 65. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 4- The primary herpetic infection occurs in the patient for the first time, i.e. infection by the virus prior immunity to the virus. It manifested as herpetic gingivostomatitis, which occurs due to infection for the first time in a patient with no prior immunity and it results in local and systemic manifestations. 5- Recurrent lesion; occurs in the patients previously infected with primary herpetic infection as a result of activation of latent virus. It manifested as Herpes labialis or intra-oral herpes without any systemic manifestations.
  66. 66. Primary Herpetic gingivostomatitis (Acute herpetic gingivostomatitis) 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  67. 67. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Primary Herpetic gingivostomatitis (Acute herpetic gingivostomatitis) Clinically: 1- Most commonly in infants and children up to 10 years but the high peak at 2-3 years. 2- Uncommon before 6 months because of maternal antibodies (IgG) from mother. 3- Most of cases are sub clinically or missed diagnosed as teething problems.
  68. 68. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 4- Predromal signs and symptoms: fever, headache, malaise, and tender palpable submandibular and upper deep cervical lymph nods. 5-Lymphadenopathy occurs before significant antibody titre is detectable because of early cellular immune response activation by the herpes simplex virus. 6- Acute marginal gingivitis. Within few days
  69. 69. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Gingivitis & multiple shallow ulcers
  70. 70. Primary herpetic gingivostomatitis 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  71. 71. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 7- Oral and par oral vesiculo-bullous lesions appear immediately after fever subsides. 8-These lesions appear orally on tongue and gingiva as small vesicles, which is rapidly ruptured forming small ulcers that coalesce together resulting in large irregular ulcer. 9- Tongue appears enlarged, inflamed and scalloped 10-Circumoral, this lesions appears on Vermillion border of the lip and the skin
  72. 72. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 1 or 2 days after the prodromal symptoms occur, small vesicles appear on the oral mucosa; these are thin-walled vesicles surrounded by an inflammatory base ORAL HERPES
  73. 73. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall An important diagnostic criterion in this disease is the appearance of generalized acute marginal gingivitis. The entire gingiva is edematous and inﬂamed
  74. 74. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Acute marginal gingivitis.
  75. 75. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 11- The oral ulcers are small, painful, superficial, surrounding with erythema and covered by grayish membrane. 12- Increase salivary secretion that may result in extension of the infection to the skin. 13- The lesions are self-limiting and resolves within 10-14 days. 14- Sever form of the disease may seen in newborn infants, malnourished children and patients with malignancy or immunosuppressive drugs.
  76. 76. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Primary Herpetic gingivostomatitis
  77. 77. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Acute marginal gingivitis.
  78. 78. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  79. 79. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Primary Herpetic gingivostomatitis
  80. 80. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Herpetic ulcers coalesce together
  81. 81. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Pathogenesis 1- The viruses invade and destroy the epithelial cells resulting in intra-epithelial vesicles formation. 2- The intraepithelial vesicles contain: exudates, inflammatory cells and virus infected epithelial cells. 3- Virus invade the epithelial cells itself forming inclusion bodies, (Lipschutz bodies). 4- There is ballooning degeneration of nucleus of epithelial cells,(appears homogenous with migration of chromatin) 5- Presence of multinucleated epithelial cells especially at epithelial cells lining the vesicle due to division of the nucleolus without division of cytoplasm or fusion of infected cell to non infected one.
  82. 82. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Diagnosis 1- Case history: prodromal symptoms positive history of contact with other patients, first time of infection. 2- Clinical examination: Gingivitis, multiple small shallow ulcers on both keratinized and non- keratinized mucosa, L.N. 3- Special investigations: rarely to perform except in patients with less obvious clinical manifestation. A- Cytology: Multinucleated giant cells and others with ballooning degeneration. B- HSV Isolation: using tissue culture e.g. rabbit kidney. C- Antibody titre: After 7 days of infection.
  83. 83. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Virus invade the epithelial cells forming inclusion bodies, (Lipschutz bodies).
  84. 84. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Gingivitis & multiple shallow ulcers
  85. 85. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Herpes simplex eye infection
  86. 86. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Treatment 1- Mild cases: it is a self-limiting disease, so it need: A- Bed rest. B- Liquid balanced diet. C- Analgesics and antipyretics. D- Antiseptic mouth washes.
  87. 87. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 2-Sever oral cases. A-Rifampicin: 10mg/kg body weight. T.d.s. orally. In adult used as mouth rinse then swallowed, while in infants as dropper. It gives both topical and systemic actions and has both antibacterial and antiviral actions.
  88. 88. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall B- Acyclovir.(Zovirax): 1- It used in Sever oral involvement in either healthy or immuno-compromised patients. 2- Also used in disseminated disease in infants. 3- Healthy patient dose; -Above 12 years: 200mg 5times/day/5days. -Below 12 years: 100mg 5 times/day/5days. 4-Immunocompromised patients: 400mg/5times/day/healing. 5- Advantage; It inhibit DNA replication in HSV infected cell without affecting of the normal cells.
  89. 89. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  90. 90. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  91. 91. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 6- It is phosphorylated (activated) by herpes specific enzyme (DNA polymerase) and then becomes inhibitory to the virus. 7- The drug is inactive unless it activated by the virus so it is inactive in un-infected cell so it is non toxic 8- From its mechanism of action it should be used in the early stages of the disease to prevent virus replication because its late administration is of less value.
  92. 92. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Recurrent herpetic lesions
  93. 93. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Recurrent herpetic lesions 1- After resolution of the primary lesion, the viruses migrate to remain latent in the trigeminal ganglion, until it reactivated by any local or systemic predisposing factors. 2- At activation, the virus spread along the trunk of the nerve to infect oral-skin epithelial through formation of intra-epithelial vesicles. 3- Predisposing factors are: trauma, common cold, exposure to sun, fever, stress, GIT disturbance and immuno-suppression.
  94. 94. Recurrent herpetic lesions Occurs in the patients previously infected with primary herpetic infection as a result of activation of latent virus. It manifested as Herpes labials or Intra-oral herpes without any systemic manifestations. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  95. 95. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Recurrent herpes labialis. 1- Prodromal symptoms; burning or tingling sensation at the location of the vesicle development, then followed by local erythema, edema and vesicle formation. 2- The vesicles are small in size (1mm), tend to coalesce forming a large lesion, surrounded with erythema usually on the Vermillion border of the lips.
  96. 96. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 3- The vesicle rupture to forming ulcers covered with crust of purulent exudates due to secondary infection. 4- It is a self-limiting lesion heals without scar formation within 7-14 days. 5-Recurrent attacks may occur once monthly, once bimonthly, once per year or once or twice per life.
  97. 97. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Recurrent herpes labialis
  98. 98. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Recurrent herpes labialis
  99. 99. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Recurrent herpes labialis
  100. 100. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Recurrent herpes labialis
  101. 101. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Recurrent herpes labialis
  102. 102. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Recurrent herpes labialis
  103. 103. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Recurrent herpes labialis
  104. 104. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Recurrent herpes labialis
  105. 105. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Treatment 1- Sun blocker if the sunlight is the predisposing factor. 2-Acyclovir ointment 5 times/day/5/days.
  106. 106. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Recurrent intra oral herpes.
  107. 107. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Recurrent intra oral herpes. 1- Multiple small (1mm) vesicle formation surrounded with erythema on the keratinized mucosa (tongue, palate and gingiva). 2-These vesicles tend to rupture forming small ulcers, which are pinhead sized, surrounded with erythema. These ulcers tend to coalesce to form large superficial painful ulcer on erythematous base. 3- Self-limiting lesion heal without scar formation. 3-treatment: 2% tetracycline mouth bath.
  108. 108. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Recurrent intra oral herpes.
  109. 109. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Recurrent herpes
  110. 110. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Recurrent intra-oral herpes
  111. 111. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Recurrent intra-oral herpes
  112. 112. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall This is a patient that was undergoing chemotherapy for carcinoma and their immune system was compromised. Then they had recurrent herpes on moveable mucosa which is not seen in a normal, immunocompetent person.
  113. 113. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  114. 114. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Herpetic Whitlow 1- It is a primary or secondary HSV infection of the fingers occurring in medical and dental persons who in contact with HSV patients. 2- Pain an itching in the infected finger followed by deep vesicle formation in the distal segment of the finger. 3- It is a self-limiting lesion within 20 days.
  115. 115. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  116. 116. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Herpetic Whitlow
  117. 117. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  118. 118. Lecture number 3 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Oral Ulcers due to Viral infection.
  119. 119. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Remember the classification of oral ulcers II-Classification according to Etiology 1- Physical and chemical agents. 2- Microbial agents. 3- Neoplasm. 4- Immunologic reactions. 5- Blood disorders. 6- Drugs. 7- Gastrointestinal disease.
  120. 120. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 2-Microbial agents. A-Bacterial: 1- Necrotizing ulcerative gingivitis. 2- Tuberculosis. 3- Syphilis. B-Fungal: 1- Histoplasmosis. 2- Blastomycosis C-Viral: 1- Herpes simplex. 2- Herpes Zoster. 3- Herpangina 4- Hand foot and mouth disease.
  121. 121. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Varicella Zoster Virus infection
  122. 122. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Varicella Zoster Virus infection 1- Primary infection with Varicella Zoster virus causes Chicken pox. 2- Then the virus remains latent in the dorsal root ganglion of spinal cord or the extramedullary ganglion of cranial nerves. 3- Reactivation of the latent virus leads to herpes Zoster infection
  123. 123. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Primary infection Secondary infection Herpes Zoster mandibular
  124. 124. • Varicella is specific to humans and causes chickenpox and shingles. • intelligent varicella virus • How can such a simple organism, which is basically just a small piece of DNA with protein covers, take control of multiple large complex cells, such as human T cells, neurons and skin cells? • How can varicella know how to use so many different techniques in sequence? 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  125. 125. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  126. 126. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Chicken Pox Mode of infection 1- Droplet 2- Direct contact with fresh skin lesion of patient with chicken pox or shingles. 3- Incubation period about 2 weeks.
  127. 127. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Clinically 1- Age: any age but more at 5-10 years. 2- Common in winter and spring. 3- Skin lesion consists of skin rashes of red papules on the trunk, spread to the face, scalp and extremities. 4-These papules converted into clear vesicles (tear drops) within hours.
  128. 128. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  129. 129. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 5- The vesicles content become cloudy then it ruptures converted into crusted lesions. 6- Finally lesions heal without scar formation. 7- Intra-orally: lesions are multiple vesicles, which rupture forming small painful ulcers. 8- Oral lesions do not present any symptomatic, diagnostic or treatment problems.
  130. 130. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  131. 131. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  132. 132. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  133. 133. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Chicken Pox vesicles
  134. 134. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Treatment: 1- Healthy children: no treatment hence it is a self-limiting disease. 2- Immunocompromised patients: a- Passive immunization with Zoster immunoglobulin. b- Acyclovir I.V. - For less than 12 year; 10mg/kg/8h/7days - For more than 12 years; 5mg/kg/8h/7days. Last
  135. 135. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Herpes Zoster (Shingles)
  136. 136. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Herpes Zoster (Shingles) Etiology: 1- It is the secondary infection of the Varicella Zoster virus. It occurs due to reactivation of the latent virus (in dorsal root ganglion of spinal cord or extramedullary ganglion of cranial nerves) by predisposing factors. 2- Predisposing factors such as; trauma, surgery, irradiation, malignancy, immunosuppresion. 3- Virus may involve sensory branches of trigeminal nerve, or sensory and motor branches of facial nerve.
  137. 137. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  138. 138. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  139. 139. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Clinically: 1- Affect any age. 2- Rare in children unless; child had Chicken pox in the first few months of life or mother has chicken pox during pregnancy. At the latest case the new born infants suffers from Congenital Varicella syndrome, which consists of : limb deformity, ocular lesions and extensive scarring. 3- Prodromal symptoms: fever, malaise, headache and unilateral tenderness along the involved nerve.
  140. 140. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  141. 141. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 4- Unilateral sever itching and neuralgic pain, which may be: burning or stabbing, constant or intermittent. 5- 2-5 days latter there is unilateral vesicle appearance at linear pattern and erythematous base on the skin or mucous membrane supplied by the affected nerve. 6- Vesicles rupture within 1 week forming crust. 7- Healing occurs 3-4 weeks with scar formation.
  142. 142. Herpes zoster rash and blisters 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  143. 143. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 8- These scars are diagnostic in cases of post herpetic neuralgia. 9- Orally: very painful vesicle formation in unilateral distribution, which they rupture to form small painful ulcers, shallow, at erythematous base.
  144. 144. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 10- The site of lesion is depend on the nerve involved; if the mandibular division of trigeminal nerve is involved, the lesions will be unilaterally on the cheek, tongue, vestibule of lower jaw. If the maxillary division is involved, the lesions will be on the hard palate, soft palate and vestibule of upper jaw.
  145. 145. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  146. 146. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Herpes zoster Maxillary, intra-oral
  147. 147. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 11-Ophthalmic involvements will leads to unilateral corneal ulcer.
  148. 148. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Ophthalmic involvement
  149. 149. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Ophthalmic involvement
  150. 150. Ophthalmic involvement. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  151. 151. 12- Herpes sine herpes: (Zoster sine eruption) It is pain caused by zoster virus without any clinical lesion along the course of the nerve. It usually misdiagnosed as dental pulpits. Diagnosis only depends on the serological finding and clinical symptoms. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  152. 152. Maxillary 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  153. 153. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Herpes Zoster (Shingles) mandibular division of trigeminal nerve is involved, the lesions will be unilaterally on the tongue & lower jaw.
  154. 154. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Herpes Zoster (Shingles)
  155. 155. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Complications: Are common in Immunocompromised and elderly patients. 1- Post herpetic neuralgia: It is persistence of the pain after rash resolution due to inflammation and fibrosis of the affected nerve. It is most commonly in elderly patients. And it may improve spontaneously after 24 months.
  156. 156. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 2-Generalized herpes Zoster infection: involving internal organs. 3- Motor paralysis. 4- Secondary infection. 5-Blindness due to corneal ulceration.
  157. 157. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Affection of maxillary & ophthalmic branches of trigeminal nerve by Herpes zoster
  158. 158. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Treatment: 1- Healthy patients: a- Mild clinical manifestation: Sedation, Extreme care to avoid secondary infection, 0.2% chlorhexidine mouthwash, and 5% Acyclovir ointment. b- Sever clinical manifestation: Oral 800mg Acyclovir tab./5 times/day/7days.
  159. 159. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 2- Immunosuppressed patients: Acyclovir I.V. 10mg/kg/8h/10days. 3- Elderly patients: Acyclovir and prednisone to prevent post herpetic neuralgia. Last
  160. 160. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome Definition: It is a special form of Herpes Zoster infection affecting facial nerve via infection of Geniculate ganglion.
  161. 161. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  162. 162. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Clinically: 1- Herpetic Oticus: Small vesicles eruption around external auditory canal. 2- Prodrome: headache, fever, malaise and ear pain which may radiate to the neck and jaws. 3- Unilateral vesicular eruption: at anterior 2/3 of the tongue and soft palate. 4- Xerostomia: due to disturbance of parotid secretion.
  163. 163. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 5-Facial palsy, (identical to facial paralysis). 6- Loss of taste sensation. 7- Deafness on the affected side. 8- Rapid course of the disease, it resolute within 7-10 days. Treatment: As herpes Zoster infection.
  164. 164. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome
  165. 165. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome
  166. 166. Last 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  167. 167. Coxsackievirus infection 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  168. 168. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Coxsakie Virus infection
  169. 169. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  170. 170. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  171. 171. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 1- Coxsackie virus is RNA virus, separated into groups A and B. each group contain many types of the virus. These viruses are responsible for occurrence of meningitis, pericarditis, myocarditis and acute respiratory infections. 2- Type A Coxsackie virus is important to dental professionals, because it can produce the following infections: Herpangina, Hand, foot and mouth disease, and acute lymphonodular pharyngitis.
  172. 172. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Herpangina 1- Seasonal but commonly in Summer. 2- Sudden onset commonly in Children. 3- Saliva is the mode of transmission. 4- Symptoms of low-grade infection; headache, fever.
  173. 173. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 5- Sore throat and dysphagia due to vesicle formation. 6- Soft palate affection in addition to uvula and pharynx. 7- Small vesicles, bilaterally, rupture to form small shallow ulcers on erythematous base. 8- Self-limiting within few days.
  174. 174. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Herpangina
  175. 175. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Herpangina
  176. 176. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Hand, foot, and mouth disease
  177. 177. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 1- Air born spread. 2- Commonly at children or young adult. 3- Low-grade fever, diarrhea, vomiting and lymphadenopathy. 4- Macule, papules or vesicles on the extensor surface of hands, fingers, feet and toes. Hand, foot, and mouth disease
  178. 178. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall
  179. 179. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall 5-Bilateral Vesicles eruption on the hard palate, tongue, cheek mucosa and tonsils. 6-Vesicles are ruptures into large ulcers, which are; shallow, multiple and on erythematous base. 7- Sore mouth and inability to eating. 8- Self-limiting within one week.
  180. 180. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Hand, foot, and mouth disease
  181. 181. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall Hand, foot, and mouth disease
  182. 182. 5/30/2021 Ossama El-Shall

×